Here's the live share price of 3M India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|3M India
|3.98
|1.85
|9.76
|-1.48
|12.10
|9.60
|8.07
|DCM Shriram
|-1.59
|-2.46
|-19.20
|-12.38
|-24.30
|5.60
|0.87
|EID Parry (India)
|5.94
|7.18
|-5.03
|-13.49
|-29.56
|18.13
|14.67
|Nesco
|-1.94
|-8.54
|-20.08
|-11.53
|-24.15
|14.32
|11.62
|Nirlon
|0.30
|0.16
|6.42
|21.35
|17.25
|13.69
|15.67
|Pondy Oxides & Chemicals
|-7.83
|-15.25
|-15.79
|-5.20
|9.79
|71.55
|61.40
|Balmer Lawrie & Company
|1.94
|-2.47
|-10.70
|-3.96
|-15.55
|5.02
|5.34
|South West Pinnacle Exploration
|-2.35
|6.39
|5.02
|4.98
|59.79
|20.50
|11.84
|Davangere Sugar Company
|-2.18
|-12.53
|-15.14
|-29.60
|-3.38
|-25.93
|16.42
|Trishakti Industries
|-1.56
|25.18
|44.10
|56.02
|23.60
|195.29
|124.98
|Ruchi Infrastructure
|-2.01
|-2.67
|-7.45
|-2.83
|-21.29
|-12.97
|-6.31
|Eyantra Ventures
|-2.70
|-4.43
|-18.46
|-29.97
|-29.86
|24.29
|187.98
|Hilltone Software & Gases
|-6.54
|-7.00
|-12.63
|-26.08
|-1.53
|26.98
|15.41
|Janus Corporation
|-4.84
|-4.45
|-45.24
|-58.85
|-19.59
|-3.95
|-27.24
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, 3M India has gained 12.10% compared to peers like DCM Shriram (-24.30%), EID Parry (India) (-29.56%), Nesco (-24.15%). From a 5 year perspective, 3M India has underperformed peers relative to DCM Shriram (0.87%) and EID Parry (India) (14.67%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|35,128.88
|35,550.44
|10
|35,252.55
|35,412.82
|20
|35,328.57
|35,162.35
|50
|33,862.76
|34,333.41
|100
|32,936.36
|33,780.08
|200
|33,667.33
|33,247.54
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, 3M India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 8.16%, FII holding fell to 3.50%, and public shareholding moved up to 13.33% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|82,012
|1.38
|269.82
|75,288
|0.98
|247.7
|65,569
|2.53
|215.72
|62,354
|1.09
|205.14
|60,000
|0.4
|197.4
|56,624
|0.55
|186.29
|56,067
|0.34
|184.46
|48,600
|1.07
|159.89
|46,600
|0.67
|153.31
|20,017
|2.03
|65.86
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 06:54 PM IST IST
|3M India - Annual Report For FY 25-26 Along With Notice Of 39Th AGM To Be Held On August 26, 2026
|Aug 04, 2026, 06:46 PM IST IST
|3M India - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
|Aug 04, 2026, 06:44 PM IST IST
|3M India - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Aug 04, 2026, 06:33 PM IST IST
|3M India - Notice Of 39Th AGM To Be Held On August 26, 2026
|Jul 24, 2026, 11:02 PM IST IST
|3M India - Intimation Of Event Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 Viz. Temporary Closure/Shutdown Of Operat
Source: Dion Global
3M India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/07/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31300KA1987PLC013543 and registration number is 013543. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other manufacturing. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5089.76 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.27 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for 3M India is ₹35,883.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The 3M India is operating in the Diversified. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of 3M India is ₹40,423.13 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of 3M India are ₹36,269.45 and ₹35,883.60.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which 3M India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of 3M India is ₹38,300.00 and 52-week low of 3M India is ₹28,747.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The 3M India has shown returns of -0.59% over the past day, 1.85% for the past month, 9.76% over 3 months, 12.1% over 1 year, 9.6% across 3 years, and 8.07% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of 3M India are 66.12 and 18.83 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.49 per annum.
Source: Dion Global