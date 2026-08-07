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3M India Share Price

NSE
BSE

3M INDIA

Midcap | BSE
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Sector
Diversified
Theme
MNCs
Index
BSE 1000BSE 150 MidCap IndexBSE 200BSE 250 LargeMidCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE Dollex 200BSE India Sector LeadersBSE MidCapBSE Quality

Here's the live share price of 3M India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹35,883.60 Closed
-0.59₹ -211.55
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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3M India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹35,883.60₹36,269.45
₹35,883.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹28,747.30₹38,300.00
₹35,883.60
Open Price
₹35,926.00
Prev. Close
₹36,095.15
Volume
160

Source: Dion Global

3M India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
3M India		3.981.859.76-1.4812.109.608.07
DCM Shriram		-1.59-2.46-19.20-12.38-24.305.600.87
EID Parry (India)		5.947.18-5.03-13.49-29.5618.1314.67
Nesco		-1.94-8.54-20.08-11.53-24.1514.3211.62
Nirlon		0.300.166.4221.3517.2513.6915.67
Pondy Oxides & Chemicals		-7.83-15.25-15.79-5.209.7971.5561.40
Balmer Lawrie & Company		1.94-2.47-10.70-3.96-15.555.025.34
South West Pinnacle Exploration		-2.356.395.024.9859.7920.5011.84
Davangere Sugar Company		-2.18-12.53-15.14-29.60-3.38-25.9316.42
Trishakti Industries		-1.5625.1844.1056.0223.60195.29124.98
Ruchi Infrastructure		-2.01-2.67-7.45-2.83-21.29-12.97-6.31
Eyantra Ventures		-2.70-4.43-18.46-29.97-29.8624.29187.98
Hilltone Software & Gases		-6.54-7.00-12.63-26.08-1.5326.9815.41
Janus Corporation		-4.84-4.45-45.24-58.85-19.59-3.95-27.24

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, 3M India has gained 12.10% compared to peers like DCM Shriram (-24.30%), EID Parry (India) (-29.56%), Nesco (-24.15%). From a 5 year perspective, 3M India has underperformed peers relative to DCM Shriram (0.87%) and EID Parry (India) (14.67%).

3M India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

3M India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
535,128.8835,550.44
1035,252.5535,412.82
2035,328.5735,162.35
5033,862.7634,333.41
10032,936.3633,780.08
20033,667.3333,247.54

Source: Dion Global

3M India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, 3M India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 8.16%, FII holding fell to 3.50%, and public shareholding moved up to 13.33% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

3M India Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
82,0121.38269.82
75,2880.98247.7
65,5692.53215.72
62,3541.09205.14
60,0000.4197.4
56,6240.55186.29
56,0670.34184.46
48,6001.07159.89
46,6000.67153.31
20,0172.0365.86

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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3M India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 06:54 PM IST IST3M India - Annual Report For FY 25-26 Along With Notice Of 39Th AGM To Be Held On August 26, 2026
Aug 04, 2026, 06:46 PM IST IST3M India - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
Aug 04, 2026, 06:44 PM IST IST3M India - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Aug 04, 2026, 06:33 PM IST IST3M India - Notice Of 39Th AGM To Be Held On August 26, 2026
Jul 24, 2026, 11:02 PM IST IST3M India - Intimation Of Event Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 Viz. Temporary Closure/Shutdown Of Operat

Source: Dion Global

About 3M India

3M India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/07/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31300KA1987PLC013543 and registration number is 013543. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other manufacturing. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5089.76 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.27 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ramesh Ramadurai
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Radhika Rajan
    Chairperson & Independent Director
  • Mr. N V Sivakumar
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Kong Sau Wai Elizabeth
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Jung Hyun Kim
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Jayanand V Kaginalkar
    Whole Time Director

FAQs on 3M India Share Price

What is the share price of 3M India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for 3M India is ₹35,883.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is 3M India?

The 3M India is operating in the Diversified. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of 3M India?

The market cap of 3M India is ₹40,423.13 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of 3M India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of 3M India are ₹36,269.45 and ₹35,883.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of 3M India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which 3M India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of 3M India is ₹38,300.00 and 52-week low of 3M India is ₹28,747.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the 3M India performed historically in terms of returns?

The 3M India has shown returns of -0.59% over the past day, 1.85% for the past month, 9.76% over 3 months, 12.1% over 1 year, 9.6% across 3 years, and 8.07% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of 3M India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of 3M India are 66.12 and 18.83 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.49 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

3M India News

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