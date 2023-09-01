Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|2.62
|8.96
|18.49
|37.50
|35.99
|56.08
|19.90
|1.98
|-1.43
|6.41
|13.67
|7.51
|164.63
|69.94
|14.81
|22.91
|20.02
|23.54
|-1.15
|184.96
|168.54
|12.10
|12.07
|31.85
|45.40
|34.50
|45.34
|9.38
|12.32
|18.67
|51.62
|56.84
|77.26
|157.82
|34.61
|3.53
|5.72
|59.47
|62.99
|35.67
|125.46
|26.21
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Nippon India Focused Equity Fund
|86,302
|3.63
|249.61
|UTI Flexi Cap Fund
|85,952
|0.96
|248.6
|Axis Midcap Fund
|77,057
|1
|222.87
|Nippon India Growth Fund
|60,000
|1
|173.54
|HSBC Midcap Fund
|56,500
|2.06
|163.41
|Nippon India Multi Cap Fund
|50,000
|0.76
|144.61
|Nippon India Tax Saver Fund
|50,000
|1.14
|144.61
|UTI Mid Cap Fund
|43,228
|1.45
|125.03
|Bandhan Flexi Cap Fund
|38,531
|1.84
|111.44
|UTI Mastershare
|31,500
|0.79
|91.11
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results, Final Dividend & A.G.M.
|08 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
3M India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/07/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31300KA1987PLC013543 and registration number is 013543. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Machining; treatment and coating of metals. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3078.30 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.27 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of 3M India Ltd. is ₹35,94.69 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of 3M India Ltd. is 77.81 and PB ratio of 3M India Ltd. is 20.92 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for 3M India Ltd. is ₹31,151.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which 3M India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of 3M India Ltd. is ₹31,989.00 and 52-week low of 3M India Ltd. is ₹21,300.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.