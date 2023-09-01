Follow Us

3M India Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

3M INDIA LTD.

Sector : Diversified | Largecap | NSE
₹31,151.35 Closed
-0.01-2.2
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

3M India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹31,001.00₹31,400.00
₹31,151.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹21,300.45₹31,989.00
₹31,151.35
Open Price
₹31,400.00
Prev. Close
₹31,153.55
Volume
2,485

3M India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R131,366.33
  • R231,582.67
  • R331,765.33
  • Pivot
    31,183.67
  • S130,967.33
  • S230,784.67
  • S330,568.33

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 523,300.6731,044.13
  • 1023,373.7130,494.57
  • 2023,846.9429,741.69
  • 5023,326.2128,465.02
  • 10022,608.9927,019.49
  • 20021,985.2225,490.25

3M India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.628.9618.4937.5035.9956.0819.90
1.98-1.436.4113.677.51164.6369.94
14.8122.9120.0223.54-1.15184.96168.54
12.1012.0731.8545.4034.5045.349.38
12.3218.6751.6256.8477.26157.8234.61
3.535.7259.4762.9935.67125.4626.21

3M India Ltd. Share Holdings

3M India Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Nippon India Focused Equity Fund86,3023.63249.61
UTI Flexi Cap Fund85,9520.96248.6
Axis Midcap Fund77,0571222.87
Nippon India Growth Fund60,0001173.54
HSBC Midcap Fund56,5002.06163.41
Nippon India Multi Cap Fund50,0000.76144.61
Nippon India Tax Saver Fund50,0001.14144.61
UTI Mid Cap Fund43,2281.45125.03
Bandhan Flexi Cap Fund38,5311.84111.44
UTI Mastershare31,5000.7991.11
3M India Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results, Final Dividend & A.G.M.
08 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About 3M India Ltd.

3M India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/07/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31300KA1987PLC013543 and registration number is 013543. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Machining; treatment and coating of metals. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3078.30 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.27 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Bharat D Shah
    Chairman(NonExe.&Ind.Director)
  • Mr. Ramesh Ramadurai
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Radhika Rajan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Biren Gabhawala
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Amit Laroya
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Vidya Sarathy
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. James Ernest Falteisek
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Yun Jin
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on 3M India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of 3M India Ltd.?

The market cap of 3M India Ltd. is ₹35,94.69 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of 3M India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of 3M India Ltd. is 77.81 and PB ratio of 3M India Ltd. is 20.92 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of 3M India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for 3M India Ltd. is ₹31,151.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of 3M India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which 3M India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of 3M India Ltd. is ₹31,989.00 and 52-week low of 3M India Ltd. is ₹21,300.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

