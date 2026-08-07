What is the share price of 3M India? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for 3M India is ₹35,883.60 as on .

What kind of stock is 3M India? The 3M India is operating in the Diversified. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of 3M India? The market cap of 3M India is ₹40,423.13 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of 3M India? Today’s highest and lowest price of 3M India are ₹36,269.45 and ₹35,883.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of 3M India? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which 3M India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of 3M India is ₹38,300.00 and 52-week low of 3M India is ₹28,747.30 as on .

How has the 3M India performed historically in terms of returns? The 3M India has shown returns of -0.59% over the past day, 1.85% for the past month, 9.76% over 3 months, 12.1% over 1 year, 9.6% across 3 years, and 8.07% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of 3M India? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of 3M India are 66.12 and 18.83 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.49 per annum.

Source: Dion Global