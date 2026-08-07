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CarTrade Tech Share Price

NSE
BSE

CARTRADE TECH

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Service
Theme
Internet & E-Commerce
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of CarTrade Tech along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹2,778.00 Closed
-0.29₹ -8.10
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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CarTrade Tech Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2,738.00₹2,805.70
₹2,778.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,522.85₹3,291.35
₹2,778.00
Open Price
₹2,799.75
Prev. Close
₹2,786.10
Volume
9,652

Source: Dion Global

CarTrade Tech Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
CarTrade Tech		2.12-0.0944.4527.0532.1874.1213.12
Eternal		4.338.9822.589.214.5247.8219.32
FSN E-Commerce Ventures		0.166.0223.8020.2458.9631.44-1.91
Meesho		4.970.34-3.7322.0212.343.952.35
Swiggy		-1.615.340.34-16.01-29.62-14.97-9.27
Brainbees Solutions		1.200.99-10.19-21.55-41.42-31.85-20.55
One Mobikwik Systems		-2.100.50-6.37-10.52-14.34-27.67-17.66
Macfos		12.9212.7330.8667.1183.1262.1150.82
Intrasoft Technologies		-3.663.670.97-10.60-18.08-13.47-9.28
Digidrive Distributors		-2.68-5.62-23.69-24.28-44.48-43.81-29.24
Pace E-Commerce Ventures		3.04-6.00-14.18-15.18-32.84-7.02-33.21
Ahasolar Technologies		8.68-2.44-13.04-7.22-21.41-41.50-17.80
Add-Shop E-Retail		3.32-0.29-6.56-18.67-35.23-43.47-36.59
Olympia Industries		2.79-0.27-11.02-7.88-20.53-32.41-2.26
Fone4 Communications (India)		00-26.30-46.20-19.0112.30-11.22
JLA Infraville Shoppers		4.68-15.17-62.04-67.63-57.66-16.73-9.22

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, CarTrade Tech has gained 32.18% compared to peers like Eternal (4.52%), FSN E-Commerce Ventures (58.96%), Meesho (12.34%). From a 5 year perspective, CarTrade Tech has outperformed peers relative to Eternal (19.32%) and FSN E-Commerce Ventures (-1.91%).

CarTrade Tech Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

CarTrade Tech Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
52,825.952,813.96
102,799.242,807.54
202,792.942,772.3
502,496.012,569.72
1002,126.72,389.92
2002,378.752,276.38

Source: Dion Global

CarTrade Tech Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, CarTrade Tech remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 15.63%, FII holding fell to 54.37%, and public shareholding moved up to 29.98% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

CarTrade Tech Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
10,59,9322.28285.44
5,60,0701.64150.83
4,83,7301.56130.27
4,59,8884.58123.85
2,48,8572.0267.02
2,36,2560.3663.62
2,10,4290.6456.67
1,23,1620.6433.17
1,20,0001.4232.32
1,16,8700.3731.47

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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CarTrade Tech Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 08, 2026, 12:50 AM IST ISTCarTrade Tech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS
Aug 06, 2026, 02:20 AM IST ISTCarTrade Tech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Jul 29, 2026, 10:04 PM IST ISTCarTrade Tech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Jul 29, 2026, 04:40 PM IST ISTCarTrade Tech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Jul 29, 2026, 04:38 PM IST ISTCarTrade Tech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation

Source: Dion Global

About CarTrade Tech

CarTrade Tech Ltd. is a Private Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/04/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74900MH2000PLC126237 and registration number is 126237. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Operation of other websites that act as portals to the internet, such as media sites providing periodically updated content. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 308.33 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 47.88 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Vinay Vinod Sanghi
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Ms. Aneesha Bhandary
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. Victor Anthony Perry III
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Kishori Jayendra Udeshi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vivek Gul Asrani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. S Lakshminarayanan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Steven Douglas Greenfield
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on CarTrade Tech Share Price

What is the share price of CarTrade Tech?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for CarTrade Tech is ₹2,778.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is CarTrade Tech?

The CarTrade Tech is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of CarTrade Tech?

The market cap of CarTrade Tech is ₹13,425.11 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of CarTrade Tech?

Today’s highest and lowest price of CarTrade Tech are ₹2,805.70 and ₹2,738.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of CarTrade Tech?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which CarTrade Tech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of CarTrade Tech is ₹3,291.35 and 52-week low of CarTrade Tech is ₹1,522.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the CarTrade Tech performed historically in terms of returns?

The CarTrade Tech has shown returns of -0.29% over the past day, -0.09% for the past month, 44.45% over 3 months, 32.18% over 1 year, 74.12% across 3 years, and 13.12% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of CarTrade Tech?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of CarTrade Tech are 58.02 and 5.40 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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