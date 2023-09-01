What is the Market Cap of CarTrade Tech Ltd.? The market cap of CarTrade Tech Ltd. is ₹2,641.92 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of CarTrade Tech Ltd.? P/E ratio of CarTrade Tech Ltd. is 61.07 and PB ratio of CarTrade Tech Ltd. is 1.32 as on .

What is the share price of CarTrade Tech Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for CarTrade Tech Ltd. is ₹563.90 as on .