Here's the live share price of CarTrade Tech along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|CarTrade Tech
|2.12
|-0.09
|44.45
|27.05
|32.18
|74.12
|13.12
|Eternal
|4.33
|8.98
|22.58
|9.21
|4.52
|47.82
|19.32
|FSN E-Commerce Ventures
|0.16
|6.02
|23.80
|20.24
|58.96
|31.44
|-1.91
|Meesho
|4.97
|0.34
|-3.73
|22.02
|12.34
|3.95
|2.35
|Swiggy
|-1.61
|5.34
|0.34
|-16.01
|-29.62
|-14.97
|-9.27
|Brainbees Solutions
|1.20
|0.99
|-10.19
|-21.55
|-41.42
|-31.85
|-20.55
|One Mobikwik Systems
|-2.10
|0.50
|-6.37
|-10.52
|-14.34
|-27.67
|-17.66
|Macfos
|12.92
|12.73
|30.86
|67.11
|83.12
|62.11
|50.82
|Intrasoft Technologies
|-3.66
|3.67
|0.97
|-10.60
|-18.08
|-13.47
|-9.28
|Digidrive Distributors
|-2.68
|-5.62
|-23.69
|-24.28
|-44.48
|-43.81
|-29.24
|Pace E-Commerce Ventures
|3.04
|-6.00
|-14.18
|-15.18
|-32.84
|-7.02
|-33.21
|Ahasolar Technologies
|8.68
|-2.44
|-13.04
|-7.22
|-21.41
|-41.50
|-17.80
|Add-Shop E-Retail
|3.32
|-0.29
|-6.56
|-18.67
|-35.23
|-43.47
|-36.59
|Olympia Industries
|2.79
|-0.27
|-11.02
|-7.88
|-20.53
|-32.41
|-2.26
|Fone4 Communications (India)
|0
|0
|-26.30
|-46.20
|-19.01
|12.30
|-11.22
|JLA Infraville Shoppers
|4.68
|-15.17
|-62.04
|-67.63
|-57.66
|-16.73
|-9.22
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, CarTrade Tech has gained 32.18% compared to peers like Eternal (4.52%), FSN E-Commerce Ventures (58.96%), Meesho (12.34%). From a 5 year perspective, CarTrade Tech has outperformed peers relative to Eternal (19.32%) and FSN E-Commerce Ventures (-1.91%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|2,825.95
|2,813.96
|10
|2,799.24
|2,807.54
|20
|2,792.94
|2,772.3
|50
|2,496.01
|2,569.72
|100
|2,126.7
|2,389.92
|200
|2,378.75
|2,276.38
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, CarTrade Tech remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 15.63%, FII holding fell to 54.37%, and public shareholding moved up to 29.98% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|10,59,932
|2.28
|285.44
|5,60,070
|1.64
|150.83
|4,83,730
|1.56
|130.27
|4,59,888
|4.58
|123.85
|2,48,857
|2.02
|67.02
|2,36,256
|0.36
|63.62
|2,10,429
|0.64
|56.67
|1,23,162
|0.64
|33.17
|1,20,000
|1.42
|32.32
|1,16,870
|0.37
|31.47
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 08, 2026, 12:50 AM IST IST
|CarTrade Tech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS
|Aug 06, 2026, 02:20 AM IST IST
|CarTrade Tech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Jul 29, 2026, 10:04 PM IST IST
|CarTrade Tech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Jul 29, 2026, 04:40 PM IST IST
|CarTrade Tech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Jul 29, 2026, 04:38 PM IST IST
|CarTrade Tech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Source: Dion Global
CarTrade Tech Ltd. is a Private Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/04/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74900MH2000PLC126237 and registration number is 126237. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Operation of other websites that act as portals to the internet, such as media sites providing periodically updated content. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 308.33 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 47.88 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for CarTrade Tech is ₹2,778.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The CarTrade Tech is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of CarTrade Tech is ₹13,425.11 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of CarTrade Tech are ₹2,805.70 and ₹2,738.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which CarTrade Tech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of CarTrade Tech is ₹3,291.35 and 52-week low of CarTrade Tech is ₹1,522.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The CarTrade Tech has shown returns of -0.29% over the past day, -0.09% for the past month, 44.45% over 3 months, 32.18% over 1 year, 74.12% across 3 years, and 13.12% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of CarTrade Tech are 58.02 and 5.40 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global