NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

CARTRADE TECH LTD.

Sector : E-Commerce - Electronics/Food/Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹563.90 Closed
2.5213.85
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

CarTrade Tech Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹548.30₹568.80
₹563.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹340.15₹733.00
₹563.90
Open Price
₹554.50
Prev. Close
₹550.05
Volume
4,13,779

CarTrade Tech Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1572.17
  • R2580.73
  • R3592.67
  • Pivot
    560.23
  • S1551.67
  • S2539.73
  • S3531.17

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5589.11529.27
  • 10591.12521.6
  • 20601.22516.57
  • 50631.03504.56
  • 100633.54491.14
  • 200639.47510.95

CarTrade Tech Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
9.5910.7035.6020.93-12.44-62.43-62.43
6.8114.6943.0576.8955.64-22.86-22.86
-0.18-8.367.37-5.11-40.55-63.16-63.16
3.18-0.5511.1225.7038.8262.58378.03

CarTrade Tech Ltd. Share Holdings

CarTrade Tech Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
ICICI Prudential Technology Fund5,00,6180.2325.1
HDFC Large and Mid Cap Fund - Regular Plan2,31,7680.1111.62
Aditya Birla Sun Life Balanced Advantage Fund1,59,9930.128.02
HDFC Infrastructure Fund - Regular Plan92,7000.594.65
ICICI Prudential Bharat Consumption Fund79,0750.193.96
Kotak Pioneer Fund65,0000.183.26
ICICI Prudential India Opportunities Fund34,0060.021.71

CarTrade Tech Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
28 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
24 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
21 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About CarTrade Tech Ltd.

CarTrade Tech Ltd. is a Private Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/04/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74900MH2000PLC126237 and registration number is 126237. Currently company belongs to the Industry of E-Commerce - Electronics/Food/Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 124.85 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 46.62 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Vinay Vinod Sanghi
    Chairman & M.D & CEO
  • Mr. Aneesha Menon
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. Victor Anthony Perry III
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Kishori Jayendra Udeshi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vivek Gul Asrani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Lakshminarayanan Subramanian
    Independent Director

FAQs on CarTrade Tech Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of CarTrade Tech Ltd.?

The market cap of CarTrade Tech Ltd. is ₹2,641.92 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of CarTrade Tech Ltd.?

P/E ratio of CarTrade Tech Ltd. is 61.07 and PB ratio of CarTrade Tech Ltd. is 1.32 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of CarTrade Tech Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for CarTrade Tech Ltd. is ₹563.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of CarTrade Tech Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which CarTrade Tech Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of CarTrade Tech Ltd. is ₹733.00 and 52-week low of CarTrade Tech Ltd. is ₹340.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

