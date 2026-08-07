What is the share price of CarTrade Tech? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for CarTrade Tech is ₹2,778.00 as on .

What kind of stock is CarTrade Tech? The CarTrade Tech is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of CarTrade Tech? The market cap of CarTrade Tech is ₹13,425.11 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of CarTrade Tech? Today’s highest and lowest price of CarTrade Tech are ₹2,805.70 and ₹2,738.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of CarTrade Tech? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which CarTrade Tech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of CarTrade Tech is ₹3,291.35 and 52-week low of CarTrade Tech is ₹1,522.85 as on .

How has the CarTrade Tech performed historically in terms of returns? The CarTrade Tech has shown returns of -0.29% over the past day, -0.09% for the past month, 44.45% over 3 months, 32.18% over 1 year, 74.12% across 3 years, and 13.12% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of CarTrade Tech? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of CarTrade Tech are 58.02 and 5.40 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global