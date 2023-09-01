Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|ICICI Prudential Technology Fund
|5,00,618
|0.23
|25.1
|HDFC Large and Mid Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|2,31,768
|0.11
|11.62
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Balanced Advantage Fund
|1,59,993
|0.12
|8.02
|HDFC Infrastructure Fund - Regular Plan
|92,700
|0.59
|4.65
|ICICI Prudential Bharat Consumption Fund
|79,075
|0.19
|3.96
|Kotak Pioneer Fund
|65,000
|0.18
|3.26
|ICICI Prudential India Opportunities Fund
|34,006
|0.02
|1.71
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|28 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|24 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|21 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
CarTrade Tech Ltd. is a Private Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/04/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74900MH2000PLC126237 and registration number is 126237. Currently company belongs to the Industry of E-Commerce - Electronics/Food/Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 124.85 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 46.62 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of CarTrade Tech Ltd. is ₹2,641.92 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of CarTrade Tech Ltd. is 61.07 and PB ratio of CarTrade Tech Ltd. is 1.32 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for CarTrade Tech Ltd. is ₹563.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which CarTrade Tech Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of CarTrade Tech Ltd. is ₹733.00 and 52-week low of CarTrade Tech Ltd. is ₹340.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.