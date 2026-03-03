Facebook Pixel Code
The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Share Price

NSE
BSE

THE BOMBAY BURMAH TRADING CORPORATION

Wadia Group | Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Tea / Coffee
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE FMCGBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,660.00 Closed
-2.06₹ -34.85
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,591.05₹1,679.10
₹1,660.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,521.00₹2,156.10
₹1,660.00
Open Price
₹1,591.05
Prev. Close
₹1,694.85
Volume
6,310

Over the last 5 years, the share price of The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation has gained 7.40% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -0.09%.

The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation’s current P/E of 10.46x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation		-5.94-5.57-11.92-9.57-3.2423.386.44
Tata Consumer Products		-4.74-2.65-1.381.6717.6717.0212.29
CCL Products India		-3.943.891.989.4476.5622.0932.41
Andrew Yule & Company		-3.21-7.03-13.18-26.45-26.87-2.79-3.77
McLeod Russel (India)		-4.58-5.88-22.82.7433.7827.7110.41
Goodricke Group		-2.69-0.85-13.54-22.65-16.23-6.83-7.9
Jay Shree Tea & Industries		-5-5.55-12.54-21.7-15.17-3.590.98
Neelamalai Agro Industries		-4.03-2.89-11.14-13.57-4.36-2.8515.44
Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company		-2.910.55-17.31-25.46-11.9810.9614.41
Rossell India		5.337.81-18.06-31.96-20.59-43.94-16.19
Norben Tea & Exports		-2.248.2732.74146.46104.83122.6860.85
Bengal Tea and Fabrics		-1.62013.1413.149.9329.2930.5
Dhunseri Tea & Industries		-4.89-13.62-17.19-31.24-25.4-13.23-6.56
B&A		0-1.36-3.3-11.21-16.0113.0419.34
James Warren Tea		1.210.08-10.33-16.0916.657.9518.08
Shri Vasuprada Plantations		4.43-3.49-7.08-10.49-10.2611.473.71
Terai Tea Company		4.74-0.846.434.85-17.8313.521.52
Warren Tea		-4.430.91-8.89-26.8-3.37-13.87-2.98
Diana Tea Company		-4.45-2.51-7.28-16.67-8.772.0110.83
Kanco Tea & Industries		0.48-5.78-7.5-7.01-11-6.826.19

Over the last one year, The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation has declined 3.24% compared to peers like Tata Consumer Products (17.67%), CCL Products India (76.56%), Andrew Yule & Company (-26.87%). From a 5 year perspective, The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consumer Products (12.29%) and CCL Products India (32.41%).

The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,761.451,737.21
101,781.451,757.43
201,776.841,769.93
501,804.951,796.72
1001,858.191,830.95
2001,887.581,876.39

The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 1.42%, FII holding rose to 9.42%, and public shareholding moved down to 15.12% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
1,96,7540.1833.83

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 25, 2026, 12:50 AM ISTThe Bombay Burmah - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
Feb 15, 2026, 2:24 AM ISTThe Bombay Burmah - Communication To Members Regrading TDS
Feb 13, 2026, 11:14 PM ISTThe Bombay Burmah - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
Feb 13, 2026, 11:11 PM ISTThe Bombay Burmah - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Feb 13, 2026, 11:08 PM ISTThe Bombay Burmah - Board Fixes Record Date For Interim Dividend

About The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation

The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/04/1863 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1863PLC000002 and registration number is 000002. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of diverse parts and accessories for motor vehecles sucs as brakes, gearboxes, axles, road wheels, suspension shock absorbers, radiators, silencers, exhaust pipes, catalysers, clutches, steering wheels, steering columns and steering boxes etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 275.11 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.95 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Nusli N Wadia
    Chairman
  • Mr. Ness N Wadia
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Jehangir N Wadia
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Batra
    Director
  • Mr. Keki Manchersha Elavia
    Director
  • Dr. Y S P Thorat
    Director
  • Dr.(Mrs.) Minnie Bodhanwala
    Director

FAQs on The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Share Price

What is the share price of The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation is ₹1,660.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation?

The The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation is operating in the Tea / Coffee Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation?

The market cap of The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation is ₹11,582.14 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation?

Today’s highest and lowest price of The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation are ₹1,679.10 and ₹1,591.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation is ₹2,156.10 and 52-week low of The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation is ₹1,521.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation performed historically in terms of returns?

The The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation has shown returns of -2.06% over the past day, -3.75% for the past month, -9.49% over 3 months, -0.09% over 1 year, 23.29% across 3 years, and 7.4% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation are 10.46 and 1.67 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.02 per annum.

The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation News

