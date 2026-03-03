Here's the live share price of The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation has gained 7.40% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -0.09%.
The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation’s current P/E of 10.46x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation
|-5.94
|-5.57
|-11.92
|-9.57
|-3.24
|23.38
|6.44
|Tata Consumer Products
|-4.74
|-2.65
|-1.38
|1.67
|17.67
|17.02
|12.29
|CCL Products India
|-3.94
|3.89
|1.98
|9.44
|76.56
|22.09
|32.41
|Andrew Yule & Company
|-3.21
|-7.03
|-13.18
|-26.45
|-26.87
|-2.79
|-3.77
|McLeod Russel (India)
|-4.58
|-5.88
|-22.8
|2.74
|33.78
|27.71
|10.41
|Goodricke Group
|-2.69
|-0.85
|-13.54
|-22.65
|-16.23
|-6.83
|-7.9
|Jay Shree Tea & Industries
|-5
|-5.55
|-12.54
|-21.7
|-15.17
|-3.59
|0.98
|Neelamalai Agro Industries
|-4.03
|-2.89
|-11.14
|-13.57
|-4.36
|-2.85
|15.44
|Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company
|-2.91
|0.55
|-17.31
|-25.46
|-11.98
|10.96
|14.41
|Rossell India
|5.33
|7.81
|-18.06
|-31.96
|-20.59
|-43.94
|-16.19
|Norben Tea & Exports
|-2.24
|8.27
|32.74
|146.46
|104.83
|122.68
|60.85
|Bengal Tea and Fabrics
|-1.62
|0
|13.14
|13.14
|9.93
|29.29
|30.5
|Dhunseri Tea & Industries
|-4.89
|-13.62
|-17.19
|-31.24
|-25.4
|-13.23
|-6.56
|B&A
|0
|-1.36
|-3.3
|-11.21
|-16.01
|13.04
|19.34
|James Warren Tea
|1.21
|0.08
|-10.33
|-16.09
|16.65
|7.95
|18.08
|Shri Vasuprada Plantations
|4.43
|-3.49
|-7.08
|-10.49
|-10.26
|11.47
|3.71
|Terai Tea Company
|4.74
|-0.84
|6.43
|4.85
|-17.83
|13.5
|21.52
|Warren Tea
|-4.43
|0.91
|-8.89
|-26.8
|-3.37
|-13.87
|-2.98
|Diana Tea Company
|-4.45
|-2.51
|-7.28
|-16.67
|-8.77
|2.01
|10.83
|Kanco Tea & Industries
|0.48
|-5.78
|-7.5
|-7.01
|-11
|-6.82
|6.19
Over the last one year, The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation has declined 3.24% compared to peers like Tata Consumer Products (17.67%), CCL Products India (76.56%), Andrew Yule & Company (-26.87%). From a 5 year perspective, The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consumer Products (12.29%) and CCL Products India (32.41%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,761.45
|1,737.21
|10
|1,781.45
|1,757.43
|20
|1,776.84
|1,769.93
|50
|1,804.95
|1,796.72
|100
|1,858.19
|1,830.95
|200
|1,887.58
|1,876.39
In the latest quarter, The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 1.42%, FII holding rose to 9.42%, and public shareholding moved down to 15.12% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|1,96,754
|0.18
|33.83
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 25, 2026, 12:50 AM IST
|The Bombay Burmah - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
|Feb 15, 2026, 2:24 AM IST
|The Bombay Burmah - Communication To Members Regrading TDS
|Feb 13, 2026, 11:14 PM IST
|The Bombay Burmah - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
|Feb 13, 2026, 11:11 PM IST
|The Bombay Burmah - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Feb 13, 2026, 11:08 PM IST
|The Bombay Burmah - Board Fixes Record Date For Interim Dividend
The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/04/1863 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1863PLC000002 and registration number is 000002. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of diverse parts and accessories for motor vehecles sucs as brakes, gearboxes, axles, road wheels, suspension shock absorbers, radiators, silencers, exhaust pipes, catalysers, clutches, steering wheels, steering columns and steering boxes etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 275.11 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.95 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation is ₹1,660.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation is operating in the Tea / Coffee Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation is ₹11,582.14 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation are ₹1,679.10 and ₹1,591.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation is ₹2,156.10 and 52-week low of The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation is ₹1,521.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation has shown returns of -2.06% over the past day, -3.75% for the past month, -9.49% over 3 months, -0.09% over 1 year, 23.29% across 3 years, and 7.4% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation are 10.46 and 1.67 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.02 per annum.