Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Motilal Oswal S&P BSE Healthcare ETF
|285
|0.05
|0
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|08 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|05 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|01 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Artemis Medicare Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/05/2004 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110DL2004PLC126414 and registration number is 126414. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Hospital activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 544.78 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.24 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Artemis Medicare Services Ltd. is ₹1,725.43 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Artemis Medicare Services Ltd. is 42.16 and PB ratio of Artemis Medicare Services Ltd. is 5.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Artemis Medicare Services Ltd. is ₹127.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Artemis Medicare Services Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Artemis Medicare Services Ltd. is ₹134.55 and 52-week low of Artemis Medicare Services Ltd. is ₹57.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.