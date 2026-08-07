Here's the live share price of Artemis Medicare Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Artemis Medicare Services
|6.64
|16.45
|19.20
|39.49
|30.86
|36.89
|55.47
|Apollo Hospitals Enterprise
|0.28
|1.66
|14.58
|24.53
|25.10
|21.43
|17.48
|Max Healthcare Institute
|-2.33
|-4.18
|5.70
|6.25
|-15.33
|22.55
|30.15
|Manipal Health Enterprises
|1.60
|1.60
|1.60
|1.60
|1.60
|0.53
|0.32
|Fortis Healthcare
|1.61
|-1.24
|1.32
|7.70
|8.53
|43.61
|32.11
|Aster DM Quality Care
|6.47
|10.85
|18.53
|53.03
|47.13
|40.33
|40.61
|Global Health
|3.31
|9.87
|19.81
|25.37
|9.76
|28.13
|28.48
|Narayana Hrudayalaya
|-6.34
|-5.09
|1.98
|8.82
|6.70
|23.41
|29.23
|Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences
|0.81
|0.69
|14.62
|25.46
|9.06
|29.78
|27.03
|Dr. Lal Pathlabs
|0.87
|14.66
|22.82
|33.12
|19.82
|17.48
|-0.22
|Dr. Agarwals Health Care
|14.27
|15.30
|21.31
|19.35
|26.43
|10.88
|6.39
|Rainbow Childrens Medicare
|2.15
|8.88
|20.29
|35.72
|4.79
|12.89
|28.13
|Vijaya Diagnostic Centre
|0.80
|1.30
|11.89
|36.10
|27.89
|42.99
|16.91
|Park Medi World
|-0.31
|2.51
|18.85
|85.83
|97.44
|25.45
|14.57
|Metropolis Healthcare
|-3.24
|-0.29
|11.51
|12.87
|13.11
|17.31
|-4.17
|Jupiter Life Line Hospitals
|-3.67
|8.74
|26.27
|27.55
|14.06
|13.93
|8.14
|Healthcare Global Enterprises
|0.59
|4.19
|9.68
|21.06
|10.95
|25.94
|21.49
|Thyrocare Technologies
|4.43
|13.73
|29.07
|47.22
|34.76
|46.62
|6.19
|Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services
|6.21
|5.11
|5.63
|29.26
|25.68
|37.57
|21.09
|Nephrocare Health Services
|1.72
|5.60
|26.98
|31.46
|47.04
|13.71
|8.02
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Artemis Medicare Services has gained 30.86% compared to peers like Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (25.10%), Max Healthcare Institute (-15.33%), Manipal Health Enterprises (1.60%). From a 5 year perspective, Artemis Medicare Services has outperformed peers relative to Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (17.48%) and Max Healthcare Institute (30.15%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|295.73
|305.84
|10
|285.56
|296.84
|20
|278.84
|287.2
|50
|271.38
|274.93
|100
|255.86
|265.31
|200
|255.22
|258.7
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Artemis Medicare Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 2.40%, FII holding rose to 12.28%, and public shareholding moved up to 20.76% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|12,50,000
|1.92
|33.12
|6,09,551
|0.06
|16.15
|93,529
|2.68
|2.48
|5,545
|0.94
|0.15
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 08:50 PM IST IST
|Artemis Medicare - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Aug 03, 2026, 11:58 PM IST IST
|Artemis Medicare - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
|Aug 03, 2026, 11:24 PM IST IST
|Artemis Medicare - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Aug 03, 2026, 11:21 PM IST IST
|Artemis Medicare - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Aug 03, 2026, 11:12 PM IST IST
|Artemis Medicare - Announcement Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations
Source: Dion Global
Artemis Medicare Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/05/2004 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110DL2004PLC126414 and registration number is 126414. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Hospital activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1060.49 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.83 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Artemis Medicare Services is ₹317.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Artemis Medicare Services is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Artemis Medicare Services is ₹5,021.47 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Artemis Medicare Services are ₹321.75 and ₹311.85.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Artemis Medicare Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Artemis Medicare Services is ₹324.90 and 52-week low of Artemis Medicare Services is ₹202.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Artemis Medicare Services has shown returns of 1.73% over the past day, 16.45% for the past month, 19.2% over 3 months, 30.86% over 1 year, 36.89% across 3 years, and 55.47% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Artemis Medicare Services are 44.18 and 5.37 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.14 per annum.
Source: Dion Global