Artemis Medicare Services Ltd. Share Price

ARTEMIS MEDICARE SERVICES LTD.

Sector : Hospitals & Medical Services | Smallcap | NSE
₹127.00 Closed
1.241.55
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Artemis Medicare Services Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹124.05₹128.15
₹127.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹57.00₹134.55
₹127.00
Open Price
₹125.00
Prev. Close
₹125.45
Volume
1,46,314

Artemis Medicare Services Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1128.62
  • R2130.43
  • R3132.72
  • Pivot
    126.33
  • S1124.52
  • S2122.23
  • S3120.42

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 563.83124.88
  • 1064.22124.03
  • 2062.83123.54
  • 5061.83118.55
  • 10053.82107.32
  • 20048.3492.22

Artemis Medicare Services Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.24-1.3948.0297.6796.00663.65463.90
-0.52-3.820.549.6613.16189.68312.51
3.860.467.8832.6151.28443.95414.50
-2.53-6.0216.5520.8210.53146.68117.90
-1.240.9812.5437.9542.09228.51301.72
0.454.0520.4538.7570.2970.2970.29
-0.34-6.469.5511.52-11.3022.29111.24
2.973.1321.9050.5749.24158.7382.74
-3.221.8621.0743.6652.4594.0794.07
1.12-4.269.9945.3366.46134.51134.51
3.14-1.284.342.60-4.61-24.8142.09
2.8712.5232.6530.7839.58-18.56-18.56
2.911.719.3927.5528.25196.2837.29
-4.7312.1512.1512.1512.1512.1512.15
-0.89-0.6223.6039.4081.5168.7268.72
-0.12-9.3017.4518.80-13.56-28.84-20.63
9.2622.8574.2691.8788.37196.8849.58
12.4224.6214.6278.5133.71-34.77-34.77
7.2940.3097.41118.84153.28261.07259.98
-4.1526.1439.4585.8857.57439.4398.03

Artemis Medicare Services Ltd. Share Holdings

Artemis Medicare Services Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Motilal Oswal S&P BSE Healthcare ETF2850.050

Artemis Medicare Services Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
08 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
05 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
01 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Artemis Medicare Services Ltd.

Artemis Medicare Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/05/2004 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110DL2004PLC126414 and registration number is 126414. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Hospital activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 544.78 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.24 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Onkar Kanwar
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Dr.(Mrs.) Devlina Chakravarty
    Managing Director
  • Dr. Nirmal Kumar Ganguly
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Shalini Kanwar Chand
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Neeraj Kanwar
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Deepa Gopalan Wadhwa
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sunil Tandon
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sanjib Sen
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Sanjaya Baru
    Independent Director
  • Dr. S Narayan
    Independent Director

FAQs on Artemis Medicare Services Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Artemis Medicare Services Ltd.?

The market cap of Artemis Medicare Services Ltd. is ₹1,725.43 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Artemis Medicare Services Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Artemis Medicare Services Ltd. is 42.16 and PB ratio of Artemis Medicare Services Ltd. is 5.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Artemis Medicare Services Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Artemis Medicare Services Ltd. is ₹127.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Artemis Medicare Services Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Artemis Medicare Services Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Artemis Medicare Services Ltd. is ₹134.55 and 52-week low of Artemis Medicare Services Ltd. is ₹57.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

