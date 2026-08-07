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Artemis Medicare Services Share Price

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BSE

ARTEMIS MEDICARE SERVICES

Raunaq Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care
Index
BSE 1000BSE HealthcareBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Artemis Medicare Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹317.20 Closed
1.73₹ 5.40
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Artemis Medicare Services Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹311.85₹321.75
₹317.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹202.85₹324.90
₹317.20
Open Price
₹311.85
Prev. Close
₹311.80
Volume
29,640

Source: Dion Global

Artemis Medicare Services Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Artemis Medicare Services		6.6416.4519.2039.4930.8636.8955.47
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise		0.281.6614.5824.5325.1021.4317.48
Max Healthcare Institute		-2.33-4.185.706.25-15.3322.5530.15
Manipal Health Enterprises		1.601.601.601.601.600.530.32
Fortis Healthcare		1.61-1.241.327.708.5343.6132.11
Aster DM Quality Care		6.4710.8518.5353.0347.1340.3340.61
Global Health		3.319.8719.8125.379.7628.1328.48
Narayana Hrudayalaya		-6.34-5.091.988.826.7023.4129.23
Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences		0.810.6914.6225.469.0629.7827.03
Dr. Lal Pathlabs		0.8714.6622.8233.1219.8217.48-0.22
Dr. Agarwals Health Care		14.2715.3021.3119.3526.4310.886.39
Rainbow Childrens Medicare		2.158.8820.2935.724.7912.8928.13
Vijaya Diagnostic Centre		0.801.3011.8936.1027.8942.9916.91
Park Medi World		-0.312.5118.8585.8397.4425.4514.57
Metropolis Healthcare		-3.24-0.2911.5112.8713.1117.31-4.17
Jupiter Life Line Hospitals		-3.678.7426.2727.5514.0613.938.14
Healthcare Global Enterprises		0.594.199.6821.0610.9525.9421.49
Thyrocare Technologies		4.4313.7329.0747.2234.7646.626.19
Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services		6.215.115.6329.2625.6837.5721.09
Nephrocare Health Services		1.725.6026.9831.4647.0413.718.02

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Artemis Medicare Services has gained 30.86% compared to peers like Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (25.10%), Max Healthcare Institute (-15.33%), Manipal Health Enterprises (1.60%). From a 5 year perspective, Artemis Medicare Services has outperformed peers relative to Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (17.48%) and Max Healthcare Institute (30.15%).

Artemis Medicare Services Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Artemis Medicare Services Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5295.73305.84
10285.56296.84
20278.84287.2
50271.38274.93
100255.86265.31
200255.22258.7

Source: Dion Global

Artemis Medicare Services Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Artemis Medicare Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 2.40%, FII holding rose to 12.28%, and public shareholding moved up to 20.76% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Artemis Medicare Services Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
12,50,0001.9233.12
6,09,5510.0616.15
93,5292.682.48
5,5450.940.15

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Artemis Medicare Services Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 08:50 PM IST ISTArtemis Medicare - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Aug 03, 2026, 11:58 PM IST ISTArtemis Medicare - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
Aug 03, 2026, 11:24 PM IST ISTArtemis Medicare - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Aug 03, 2026, 11:21 PM IST ISTArtemis Medicare - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Aug 03, 2026, 11:12 PM IST ISTArtemis Medicare - Announcement Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations

Source: Dion Global

About Artemis Medicare Services

Artemis Medicare Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/05/2004 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110DL2004PLC126414 and registration number is 126414. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Hospital activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1060.49 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.83 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Onkar Kanwar
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Neeraj Kanwar
    Non Executive Director
  • Dr.(Mrs.) Devlina Chakravarty
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Tapan Mitra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sunil Tandon
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sanjib Sen
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Shalini Kanwar Chand
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Vinod Rai
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Akshaykumar Narendrasinhji Chudasama
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Pallavi Shardul Shroff
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sunam Sarkar
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Artemis Medicare Services Share Price

What is the share price of Artemis Medicare Services?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Artemis Medicare Services is ₹317.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Artemis Medicare Services?

The Artemis Medicare Services is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Artemis Medicare Services?

The market cap of Artemis Medicare Services is ₹5,021.47 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Artemis Medicare Services?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Artemis Medicare Services are ₹321.75 and ₹311.85.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Artemis Medicare Services?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Artemis Medicare Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Artemis Medicare Services is ₹324.90 and 52-week low of Artemis Medicare Services is ₹202.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Artemis Medicare Services performed historically in terms of returns?

The Artemis Medicare Services has shown returns of 1.73% over the past day, 16.45% for the past month, 19.2% over 3 months, 30.86% over 1 year, 36.89% across 3 years, and 55.47% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Artemis Medicare Services?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Artemis Medicare Services are 44.18 and 5.37 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.14 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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