What is the share price of Artemis Medicare Services? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Artemis Medicare Services is ₹317.20 as on .

What kind of stock is Artemis Medicare Services? The Artemis Medicare Services is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Artemis Medicare Services? The market cap of Artemis Medicare Services is ₹5,021.47 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Artemis Medicare Services? Today’s highest and lowest price of Artemis Medicare Services are ₹321.75 and ₹311.85.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Artemis Medicare Services? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Artemis Medicare Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Artemis Medicare Services is ₹324.90 and 52-week low of Artemis Medicare Services is ₹202.85 as on .

How has the Artemis Medicare Services performed historically in terms of returns? The Artemis Medicare Services has shown returns of 1.73% over the past day, 16.45% for the past month, 19.2% over 3 months, 30.86% over 1 year, 36.89% across 3 years, and 55.47% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Artemis Medicare Services? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Artemis Medicare Services are 44.18 and 5.37 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.14 per annum.

Source: Dion Global