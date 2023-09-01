What is the Market Cap of Artemis Medicare Services Ltd.? The market cap of Artemis Medicare Services Ltd. is ₹1,725.43 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Artemis Medicare Services Ltd.? P/E ratio of Artemis Medicare Services Ltd. is 42.16 and PB ratio of Artemis Medicare Services Ltd. is 5.85 as on .

What is the share price of Artemis Medicare Services Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Artemis Medicare Services Ltd. is ₹127.00 as on .