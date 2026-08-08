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Texmaco Rail & Engineering Share Price

NSE
BSE

TEXMACO RAIL & ENGINEERING

Adventz Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Engineering
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Texmaco Rail & Engineering along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹108.50 Closed
0.14₹ 0.15
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Texmaco Rail & Engineering Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹107.60₹110.25
₹108.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹78.15₹152.90
₹108.50
Open Price
₹107.60
Prev. Close
₹108.35
Volume
1,29,163

Source: Dion Global

Texmaco Rail & Engineering Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Texmaco Rail & Engineering		-2.65-8.67-5.57-10.92-23.320.2226.88
Titagarh Rail Systems		2.78-0.410.618.99-0.719.2558.43
Jupiter Wagons		0.562.40-14.35-15.68-23.195.4649.76
Airfloa Rail Technology		0.305.33-7.769.8713.144.202.50
Oriental Rail Infrastructure		3.69-7.86-27.00-24.55-29.3121.1113.64

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Texmaco Rail & Engineering has declined 23.32% compared to peers like Titagarh Rail Systems (-0.71%), Jupiter Wagons (-23.19%), Airfloa Rail Technology (13.14%). From a 5 year perspective, Texmaco Rail & Engineering has underperformed peers relative to Titagarh Rail Systems (58.43%) and Jupiter Wagons (49.76%).

Texmaco Rail & Engineering Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Texmaco Rail & Engineering Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5111.38109.74
10111.42110.76
20113.64111.59
50110.31110.84
100105.55111.06
200115.94117.98

Source: Dion Global

Texmaco Rail & Engineering Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Texmaco Rail & Engineering saw a rise in promoter holding to 89.57%, while DII stake decreased to 5.13%, FII holding fell to 5.01%, and public shareholding moved up to 41.52% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
1,14,08,7830.16122.83
73,13,2000.0778.73

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Texmaco Rail & Engineering Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 04:49 PM IST ISTTexmaco Rail & Engg. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Memorandum of Understanding /Agreements
Aug 04, 2026, 10:11 PM IST ISTTexmaco Rail & Engg. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Aug 04, 2026, 04:12 PM IST ISTTexmaco Rail & Engg. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Aug 03, 2026, 10:13 PM IST ISTTexmaco Rail & Engg. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
Aug 03, 2026, 10:06 PM IST ISTTexmaco Rail & Engg. - Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Texmaco Rail & Engineering

Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/06/1998 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29261WB1998PLC087404 and registration number is 087404. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of railway locomotives and rolling stock. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4371.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 40.69 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. S K Poddar
    Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Indrajit Mookerjee
    Vice Chairman & Exe.Director
  • Mr. Sudipta Mukherjee
    Managing Director
  • Mr. A K Vijay
    Executive Director
  • Mr. U V Kamath
    Executive Director
  • Mr. P S Bhattacharyya
    Director
  • Mr. Utsav Parekh
    Director
  • Ms. Rusha Mitra
    Director
  • Mr. Virendra Sinha
    Director
  • Mr. Akshay Poddar
    Director
  • Mr. Hemant Bangur
    Director
  • Mr. Marco Philippus Ardeshir Wadia
    Director

FAQs on Texmaco Rail & Engineering Share Price

What is the share price of Texmaco Rail & Engineering?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Texmaco Rail & Engineering is ₹108.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Texmaco Rail & Engineering?

The Texmaco Rail & Engineering is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Texmaco Rail & Engineering?

The market cap of Texmaco Rail & Engineering is ₹4,414.48 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Texmaco Rail & Engineering?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Texmaco Rail & Engineering are ₹110.25 and ₹107.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Texmaco Rail & Engineering?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Texmaco Rail & Engineering is ₹152.90 and 52-week low of Texmaco Rail & Engineering is ₹78.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Texmaco Rail & Engineering performed historically in terms of returns?

The Texmaco Rail & Engineering has shown returns of 0.14% over the past day, -8.67% for the past month, -5.57% over 3 months, -23.32% over 1 year, 0.22% across 3 years, and 26.88% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Texmaco Rail & Engineering?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Texmaco Rail & Engineering are 20.51 and 1.86 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.69 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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