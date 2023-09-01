Follow Us

Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

TEXMACO RAIL & ENGINEERING LTD.

Sector : Engineering - Heavy | Smallcap | NSE
₹148.25 Closed
1.682.45
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹145.00₹151.50
₹148.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹40.60₹156.60
₹148.25
Open Price
₹147.00
Prev. Close
₹145.80
Volume
46,35,013

Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1151.33
  • R2154.67
  • R3157.83
  • Pivot
    148.17
  • S1144.83
  • S2141.67
  • S3138.33

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 547.46139.2
  • 1047.83132.72
  • 2047.95123.08
  • 5048.23103.98
  • 10045.3386.9
  • 20043.4571.79

Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
13.2340.76149.79220.04195.52463.95115.05
0.992.1528.1847.1271.47342.64340.94
28.8429.5165.3786.26125.44251.7565.87
11.6129.53124.22197.62209.39645.93280.80
2.21-6.503.0318.4837.79198.19219.40
11.357.5931.0339.1821.84342.40109.76
18.3626.0366.09103.6732.70259.54195.83
-0.8622.57128.32280.11389.501,711.05823.56
6.0515.1265.90128.65142.212,923.151,291.35
0.584.8660.05115.61186.971,135.61442.79
4.8214.0126.9841.2015.49609.44490.35
7.1715.1315.225.430.76-7.41347.06
2.79-1.2747.4693.6168.92373.56103.56
9.4712.0339.9067.7085.45158.4985.32
-0.82-4.6112.8857.5743.4221.4521.45
-0.04-14.60-23.86-23.86-23.86-23.86-23.86
2.30-9.06-5.4010.85-22.1350.8150.81
13.6316.0866.28108.81196.26928.26406.92
-0.94-3.2440.3294.90135.75295.61358.57
1.132.95-2.99-18.626.01524.03389.71

Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd. Share Holdings

Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund - Regular Plan1,18,39,2440.21126.27
Nippon India Small Cap Fund86,97,9170.2792.76

Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
03 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
17 Jul, 2023Board MeetingRights issue & Preferential issue
12 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
11 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
07 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/06/1998 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29261WB1998PLC087404 and registration number is 087404. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Casting of metals. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1621.74 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 32.19 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. S K Poddar
    Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Indrajit Mookerjee
    Managing Director
  • Mr. A K Gupta
    Deputy Managing Director
  • Mr. D H Kela
    Executive Director & CEO
  • Mr. A K Vijay
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. A C Chakrabortti
    Director
  • Mr. D R Kaarthikeyan
    Director
  • Mr. Sunil Mitra
    Director
  • Mr. Utsav Parekh
    Director
  • Mr. Akshay Poddar
    Director
  • Mr. Virendra Sinha
    Director
  • Ms. Rusha Mitra
    Director

FAQs on Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd.?

The market cap of Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd. is ₹4,771.72 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd. is 83.81 and PB ratio of Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd. is 3.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd. is ₹148.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd. is ₹156.60 and 52-week low of Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd. is ₹40.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

