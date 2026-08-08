What is the share price of Texmaco Rail & Engineering? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Texmaco Rail & Engineering is ₹108.50 as on .

What kind of stock is Texmaco Rail & Engineering? The Texmaco Rail & Engineering is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Texmaco Rail & Engineering? The market cap of Texmaco Rail & Engineering is ₹4,414.48 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Texmaco Rail & Engineering? Today’s highest and lowest price of Texmaco Rail & Engineering are ₹110.25 and ₹107.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Texmaco Rail & Engineering? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Texmaco Rail & Engineering is ₹152.90 and 52-week low of Texmaco Rail & Engineering is ₹78.15 as on .

How has the Texmaco Rail & Engineering performed historically in terms of returns? The Texmaco Rail & Engineering has shown returns of 0.14% over the past day, -8.67% for the past month, -5.57% over 3 months, -23.32% over 1 year, 0.22% across 3 years, and 26.88% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Texmaco Rail & Engineering? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Texmaco Rail & Engineering are 20.51 and 1.86 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.69 per annum.

Source: Dion Global