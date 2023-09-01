Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund - Regular Plan
|1,18,39,244
|0.21
|126.27
|Nippon India Small Cap Fund
|86,97,917
|0.27
|92.76
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|03 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|17 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Rights issue & Preferential issue
|12 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|11 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|07 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/06/1998 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29261WB1998PLC087404 and registration number is 087404. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Casting of metals. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1621.74 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 32.19 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd. is ₹4,771.72 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd. is 83.81 and PB ratio of Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd. is 3.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd. is ₹148.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd. is ₹156.60 and 52-week low of Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd. is ₹40.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.