Here's the live share price of Texmaco Rail & Engineering along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Texmaco Rail & Engineering
|-2.65
|-8.67
|-5.57
|-10.92
|-23.32
|0.22
|26.88
|Titagarh Rail Systems
|2.78
|-0.41
|0.61
|8.99
|-0.71
|9.25
|58.43
|Jupiter Wagons
|0.56
|2.40
|-14.35
|-15.68
|-23.19
|5.46
|49.76
|Airfloa Rail Technology
|0.30
|5.33
|-7.76
|9.87
|13.14
|4.20
|2.50
|Oriental Rail Infrastructure
|3.69
|-7.86
|-27.00
|-24.55
|-29.31
|21.11
|13.64
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Texmaco Rail & Engineering has declined 23.32% compared to peers like Titagarh Rail Systems (-0.71%), Jupiter Wagons (-23.19%), Airfloa Rail Technology (13.14%). From a 5 year perspective, Texmaco Rail & Engineering has underperformed peers relative to Titagarh Rail Systems (58.43%) and Jupiter Wagons (49.76%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|111.38
|109.74
|10
|111.42
|110.76
|20
|113.64
|111.59
|50
|110.31
|110.84
|100
|105.55
|111.06
|200
|115.94
|117.98
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Texmaco Rail & Engineering saw a rise in promoter holding to 89.57%, while DII stake decreased to 5.13%, FII holding fell to 5.01%, and public shareholding moved up to 41.52% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|1,14,08,783
|0.16
|122.83
|73,13,200
|0.07
|78.73
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 04:49 PM IST IST
|Texmaco Rail & Engg. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Memorandum of Understanding /Agreements
|Aug 04, 2026, 10:11 PM IST IST
|Texmaco Rail & Engg. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Aug 04, 2026, 04:12 PM IST IST
|Texmaco Rail & Engg. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Aug 03, 2026, 10:13 PM IST IST
|Texmaco Rail & Engg. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
|Aug 03, 2026, 10:06 PM IST IST
|Texmaco Rail & Engg. - Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/06/1998 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29261WB1998PLC087404 and registration number is 087404. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of railway locomotives and rolling stock. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4371.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 40.69 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Texmaco Rail & Engineering is ₹108.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Texmaco Rail & Engineering is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Texmaco Rail & Engineering is ₹4,414.48 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Texmaco Rail & Engineering are ₹110.25 and ₹107.60.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Texmaco Rail & Engineering is ₹152.90 and 52-week low of Texmaco Rail & Engineering is ₹78.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Texmaco Rail & Engineering has shown returns of 0.14% over the past day, -8.67% for the past month, -5.57% over 3 months, -23.32% over 1 year, 0.22% across 3 years, and 26.88% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Texmaco Rail & Engineering are 20.51 and 1.86 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.69 per annum.
Source: Dion Global