Here's the live share price of InterGlobe Aviation along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|InterGlobe Aviation
|3.37
|-0.95
|18.57
|7.66
|-8.59
|28.35
|26.31
|Spicejet
|7.96
|5.81
|-8.48
|-44.90
|-63.03
|-26.75
|-29.16
|TAAL Tech
|14.32
|13.74
|49.76
|48.15
|44.47
|28.63
|44.48
|Global Vectra Helicorp
|-2.78
|0.06
|-13.65
|-16.15
|-30.85
|27.07
|22.52
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, InterGlobe Aviation has declined 8.59% compared to peers like Spicejet (-63.03%), TAAL Tech (44.47%), Global Vectra Helicorp (-30.85%). From a 5 year perspective, InterGlobe Aviation has outperformed peers relative to Spicejet (-29.16%) and TAAL Tech (44.48%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|5,267.63
|5,325.15
|10
|5,200.89
|5,279.23
|20
|5,216.32
|5,232.14
|50
|4,988.07
|5,056.75
|100
|4,669.95
|4,925.08
|200
|4,951.78
|4,936.43
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, InterGlobe Aviation remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 31.89%, FII holding fell to 20.32%, and public shareholding moved up to 6.23% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|64,63,717
|3.26
|3,469.98
|40,00,000
|2.51
|2,147.36
|30,10,656
|1.9
|1,616.24
|27,00,000
|2.6
|1,449.47
|24,22,827
|1.22
|1,300.67
|22,77,089
|1.54
|1,222.43
|21,37,528
|1.58
|1,147.51
|21,08,802
|4.15
|1,132.09
|20,77,841
|2.17
|1,115.47
|15,47,082
|2.69
|830.54
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 03, 2026, 06:07 AM IST IST
|InterGlobe Aviation - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Aug 01, 2026, 02:44 AM IST IST
|InterGlobe Aviation - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Jul 29, 2026, 08:29 PM IST IST
|InterGlobe Aviation - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Jul 29, 2026, 03:22 AM IST IST
|InterGlobe Aviation - Notice Of AGM
|Jul 29, 2026, 03:21 AM IST IST
|InterGlobe Aviation - Notice Of AGM
Source: Dion Global
InterGlobe Aviation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/01/2004 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L62100DL2004PLC129768 and registration number is 129768. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Passenger airways. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 84961.90 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 386.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for InterGlobe Aviation is ₹5,345.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The InterGlobe Aviation is operating in the Transport Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of InterGlobe Aviation is ₹206,673.30 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of InterGlobe Aviation are ₹5,368.30 and ₹5,285.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which InterGlobe Aviation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of InterGlobe Aviation is ₹6,225.05 and 52-week low of InterGlobe Aviation is ₹3,894.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The InterGlobe Aviation has shown returns of 0.45% over the past day, -0.95% for the past month, 18.57% over 3 months, -8.59% over 1 year, 28.35% across 3 years, and 26.31% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of InterGlobe Aviation are -43.01 and 29.65 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global