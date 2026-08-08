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InterGlobe Aviation Share Price

NSE
BSE

INTERGLOBE AVIATION

Largecap | BSE
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Sector
Transport
Theme
AviationConsumptionMobilityPremium ConsumptionTourism
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Here's the live share price of InterGlobe Aviation along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹5,345.00 Closed
0.45₹ 24.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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InterGlobe Aviation Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹5,285.00₹5,368.30
₹5,345.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3,894.80₹6,225.05
₹5,345.00
Open Price
₹5,285.30
Prev. Close
₹5,321.00
Volume
34,306

Source: Dion Global

InterGlobe Aviation Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
InterGlobe Aviation		3.37-0.9518.577.66-8.5928.3526.31
Spicejet		7.965.81-8.48-44.90-63.03-26.75-29.16
TAAL Tech		14.3213.7449.7648.1544.4728.6344.48
Global Vectra Helicorp		-2.780.06-13.65-16.15-30.8527.0722.52

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, InterGlobe Aviation has declined 8.59% compared to peers like Spicejet (-63.03%), TAAL Tech (44.47%), Global Vectra Helicorp (-30.85%). From a 5 year perspective, InterGlobe Aviation has outperformed peers relative to Spicejet (-29.16%) and TAAL Tech (44.48%).

InterGlobe Aviation Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

InterGlobe Aviation Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
55,267.635,325.15
105,200.895,279.23
205,216.325,232.14
504,988.075,056.75
1004,669.954,925.08
2004,951.784,936.43

Source: Dion Global

InterGlobe Aviation Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, InterGlobe Aviation remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 31.89%, FII holding fell to 20.32%, and public shareholding moved up to 6.23% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

InterGlobe Aviation Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
64,63,7173.263,469.98
40,00,0002.512,147.36
30,10,6561.91,616.24
27,00,0002.61,449.47
24,22,8271.221,300.67
22,77,0891.541,222.43
21,37,5281.581,147.51
21,08,8024.151,132.09
20,77,8412.171,115.47
15,47,0822.69830.54

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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InterGlobe Aviation Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 03, 2026, 06:07 AM IST ISTInterGlobe Aviation - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Aug 01, 2026, 02:44 AM IST ISTInterGlobe Aviation - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Jul 29, 2026, 08:29 PM IST ISTInterGlobe Aviation - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Jul 29, 2026, 03:22 AM IST ISTInterGlobe Aviation - Notice Of AGM
Jul 29, 2026, 03:21 AM IST ISTInterGlobe Aviation - Notice Of AGM

Source: Dion Global

About InterGlobe Aviation

InterGlobe Aviation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/01/2004 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L62100DL2004PLC129768 and registration number is 129768. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Passenger airways. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 84961.90 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 386.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Vikram Singh Mehta
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Rahul Bhatia
    Managing Director
  • Air Cmdr. (Retd.) Birender Singh Dhanoa
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Pallavi Shardul Shroff
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Michael G Whitaker
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Meleveetil Damodaran
    Director
  • Mr. Anil Parashar
    Director
  • Mr. Gregg Albert Saretsky
    Director

FAQs on InterGlobe Aviation Share Price

What is the share price of InterGlobe Aviation?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for InterGlobe Aviation is ₹5,345.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is InterGlobe Aviation?

The InterGlobe Aviation is operating in the Transport Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of InterGlobe Aviation?

The market cap of InterGlobe Aviation is ₹206,673.30 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of InterGlobe Aviation?

Today’s highest and lowest price of InterGlobe Aviation are ₹5,368.30 and ₹5,285.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of InterGlobe Aviation?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which InterGlobe Aviation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of InterGlobe Aviation is ₹6,225.05 and 52-week low of InterGlobe Aviation is ₹3,894.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the InterGlobe Aviation performed historically in terms of returns?

The InterGlobe Aviation has shown returns of 0.45% over the past day, -0.95% for the past month, 18.57% over 3 months, -8.59% over 1 year, 28.35% across 3 years, and 26.31% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of InterGlobe Aviation?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of InterGlobe Aviation are -43.01 and 29.65 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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