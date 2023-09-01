Follow Us

InterGlobe Aviation Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

INTERGLOBE AVIATION LTD.

Sector : Airlines | Largecap | NSE
₹2,438.90 Closed
0.163.9
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

InterGlobe Aviation Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2,403.00₹2,445.25
₹2,438.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,676.00₹2,745.10
₹2,438.90
Open Price
₹2,429.95
Prev. Close
₹2,435.00
Volume
5,62,986

InterGlobe Aviation Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R12,455.77
  • R22,471.63
  • R32,498.02
  • Pivot
    2,429.38
  • S12,413.52
  • S22,387.13
  • S32,371.27

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51,783.82,459.21
  • 101,766.922,471.67
  • 201,794.532,495.91
  • 501,894.182,496.57
  • 1001,829.82,399.18
  • 2001,871.192,244.26

InterGlobe Aviation Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.78-5.134.0632.2819.65102.83157.01
5.492.26-11.45-20.35-41.13-25.59-78.35
-7.7222.0127.572.98-35.56139.34-76.99
4.407.3137.8349.8644.7543.210.94

InterGlobe Aviation Ltd. Share Holdings

InterGlobe Aviation Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
SBI Equity Hybrid Fund33,00,0001.43855.66
Kotak Flexicap Fund - Regular Plan28,50,0001.84738.98
SBI Multicap Fund19,00,0003.82492.65
Axis Bluechip Fund15,26,7551.17395.87
ICICI Prudential Balanced Advantage Fund13,79,9050.73357.8
Nippon India Small Cap Fund13,27,4721344.2
Nippon India Growth Fund8,68,5031.3225.19
Aditya Birla Sun Life ELSS Tax Relief 967,65,4911.39198.48
ICICI Prudential Value Discovery Fund7,63,4180.61197.95
SBI Flexi Cap Fund7,57,4001.1196.39
View All Mutual Funds

Futures

  • Price
      (%)
    As on Invalid Date | IST
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Options

  • Price
      (%)
    Not traded today
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

InterGlobe Aviation Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
02 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
18 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
03 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
04 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
03 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About InterGlobe Aviation Ltd.

InterGlobe Aviation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/01/2004 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L62100DL2004PLC129768 and registration number is 129768. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Passenger airways. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 25930.93 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 385.26 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Dr. Venkataramani Sumantran
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Rahul Bhatia
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Meleveetil Damodaran
    Director
  • Mr. Anil Parashar
    Director
  • Mr. Gregg Albert Saretsky
    Director
  • Air Cmdr. (Retd.) Birender Singh Dhanoa
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Pallavi Shardul Shroff
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vikram Singh Mehta
    Independent Director

FAQs on InterGlobe Aviation Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of InterGlobe Aviation Ltd.?

The market cap of InterGlobe Aviation Ltd. is ₹93,940.26 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of InterGlobe Aviation Ltd.?

P/E ratio of InterGlobe Aviation Ltd. is -307.21 and PB ratio of InterGlobe Aviation Ltd. is -15.04 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of InterGlobe Aviation Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for InterGlobe Aviation Ltd. is ₹2,438.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of InterGlobe Aviation Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which InterGlobe Aviation Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of InterGlobe Aviation Ltd. is ₹2,745.10 and 52-week low of InterGlobe Aviation Ltd. is ₹1,676.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

