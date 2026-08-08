What is the share price of InterGlobe Aviation? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for InterGlobe Aviation is ₹5,345.00 as on .

What kind of stock is InterGlobe Aviation? The InterGlobe Aviation is operating in the Transport Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of InterGlobe Aviation? The market cap of InterGlobe Aviation is ₹206,673.30 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of InterGlobe Aviation? Today’s highest and lowest price of InterGlobe Aviation are ₹5,368.30 and ₹5,285.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of InterGlobe Aviation? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which InterGlobe Aviation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of InterGlobe Aviation is ₹6,225.05 and 52-week low of InterGlobe Aviation is ₹3,894.80 as on .

How has the InterGlobe Aviation performed historically in terms of returns? The InterGlobe Aviation has shown returns of 0.45% over the past day, -0.95% for the past month, 18.57% over 3 months, -8.59% over 1 year, 28.35% across 3 years, and 26.31% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of InterGlobe Aviation? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of InterGlobe Aviation are -43.01 and 29.65 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global