Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-0.78
|-5.13
|4.06
|32.28
|19.65
|102.83
|157.01
|5.49
|2.26
|-11.45
|-20.35
|-41.13
|-25.59
|-78.35
|-7.72
|22.01
|27.57
|2.98
|-35.56
|139.34
|-76.99
|4.40
|7.31
|37.83
|49.86
|44.75
|43.21
|0.94
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|SBI Equity Hybrid Fund
|33,00,000
|1.43
|855.66
|Kotak Flexicap Fund - Regular Plan
|28,50,000
|1.84
|738.98
|SBI Multicap Fund
|19,00,000
|3.82
|492.65
|Axis Bluechip Fund
|15,26,755
|1.17
|395.87
|ICICI Prudential Balanced Advantage Fund
|13,79,905
|0.73
|357.8
|Nippon India Small Cap Fund
|13,27,472
|1
|344.2
|Nippon India Growth Fund
|8,68,503
|1.3
|225.19
|Aditya Birla Sun Life ELSS Tax Relief 96
|7,65,491
|1.39
|198.48
|ICICI Prudential Value Discovery Fund
|7,63,418
|0.61
|197.95
|SBI Flexi Cap Fund
|7,57,400
|1.1
|196.39
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|02 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|18 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|03 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|04 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|03 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
InterGlobe Aviation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/01/2004 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L62100DL2004PLC129768 and registration number is 129768. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Passenger airways. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 25930.93 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 385.26 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of InterGlobe Aviation Ltd. is ₹93,940.26 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of InterGlobe Aviation Ltd. is -307.21 and PB ratio of InterGlobe Aviation Ltd. is -15.04 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for InterGlobe Aviation Ltd. is ₹2,438.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which InterGlobe Aviation Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of InterGlobe Aviation Ltd. is ₹2,745.10 and 52-week low of InterGlobe Aviation Ltd. is ₹1,676.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.