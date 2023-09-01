Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|1.39
|-3.02
|13.73
|16.63
|25.09
|-8.55
|-17.06
|3.99
|0.07
|2.18
|3.86
|7.62
|53.38
|-11.12
|3.66
|1.63
|12.25
|28.96
|51.95
|190.77
|93.40
|1.23
|-19.94
|50.71
|99.63
|183.93
|298.06
|61.94
|0.66
|45.49
|81.88
|124.70
|104.52
|455.33
|126.32
|-0.04
|17.90
|82.47
|142.70
|112.73
|732.07
|265.68
|-47.09
|-47.54
|-26.35
|-40.15
|-22.37
|152.33
|44.80
|-11.31
|12.28
|40.90
|29.47
|20.54
|158.75
|51.46
|1.12
|-1.48
|19.50
|27.83
|45.96
|68.73
|75.76
|12.70
|8.12
|30.84
|34.51
|8.54
|21.83
|-36.84
|1.02
|-2.30
|12.40
|50.48
|21.62
|52.09
|-35.13
|11.89
|7.00
|13.17
|19.73
|16.14
|181.91
|80.89
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|ICICI Prudential ESG Fund
|7,71,387
|2.15
|27.84
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|22 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/11/1954 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1954PLC002452 and registration number is 002452. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of engines and turbines, except aircraft, vehicle and cycle engines. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1321.98 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 55.63 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) Ltd. is ₹2,25.01 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) Ltd. is 18.89 and PB ratio of Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) Ltd. is 2.22 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) Ltd. is ₹364.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) Ltd. is ₹399.50 and 52-week low of Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) Ltd. is ₹288.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.