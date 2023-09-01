Follow Us

FEDERAL-MOGUL GOETZE (INDIA) LTD.

Sector : Auto Ancl - Engine Parts | Smallcap | NSE
₹364.00 Closed
-0.15-0.55
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹363.05₹370.45
₹364.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹288.05₹399.50
₹364.00
Open Price
₹370.00
Prev. Close
₹364.55
Volume
1,44,540

Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1368.57
  • R2373.13
  • R3375.82
  • Pivot
    365.88
  • S1361.32
  • S2358.63
  • S3354.07

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5319.53364.25
  • 10324.87364.37
  • 20326.01365.59
  • 50307.58363.75
  • 100295.46352.86
  • 200276.26335.9

Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.39-3.0213.7316.6325.09-8.55-17.06
3.990.072.183.867.6253.38-11.12
3.661.6312.2528.9651.95190.7793.40
1.23-19.9450.7199.63183.93298.0661.94
0.6645.4981.88124.70104.52455.33126.32
-0.0417.9082.47142.70112.73732.07265.68
-47.09-47.54-26.35-40.15-22.37152.3344.80
-11.3112.2840.9029.4720.54158.7551.46
1.12-1.4819.5027.8345.9668.7375.76
12.708.1230.8434.518.5421.83-36.84
1.02-2.3012.4050.4821.6252.09-35.13
11.897.0013.1719.7316.14181.9180.89

Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) Ltd. Share Holdings

Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
ICICI Prudential ESG Fund7,71,3872.1527.84

Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
22 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) Ltd.

Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/11/1954 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1954PLC002452 and registration number is 002452. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of engines and turbines, except aircraft, vehicle and cycle engines. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1321.98 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 55.63 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. K N Subramanian
    Chairman & Director
  • Mr. Vinod Kumar Hans
    Managing & Wholetime Director
  • Dr. Khalid Iqbal Khan
    Whole Time Director - Legal & Co. Secretary
  • Mr. Rajesh Sihna
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Manish Chadha
    Director - Finance & CFO
  • Mr. Stephan Shaun Merry
    Director
  • Mr. K C Sundareshan Pillai
    Director
  • Ms. Nalini Jolly
    Director

FAQs on Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) Ltd.?

The market cap of Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) Ltd. is ₹2,25.01 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) Ltd. is 18.89 and PB ratio of Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) Ltd. is 2.22 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) Ltd. is ₹364.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) Ltd. is ₹399.50 and 52-week low of Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) Ltd. is ₹288.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

