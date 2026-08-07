Here's the live share price of Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Federal-Mogul Goetze (India)
|3.33
|8.53
|3.06
|6.28
|-9.54
|9.93
|10.43
|Bosch
|2.22
|0.18
|10.85
|17.81
|8.77
|32.16
|23.34
|Sundram Fasteners
|11.88
|17.51
|25.83
|17.87
|15.34
|-3.07
|7.31
|SPR Auto Technologies Ltd
|1.15
|3.90
|23.07
|45.15
|81.86
|30.51
|17.32
|Banco Products (India)
|7.31
|0.57
|6.83
|6.16
|15.83
|59.93
|53.12
|Talbros Automotive Components
|7.69
|9.39
|33.00
|53.65
|57.11
|35.76
|47.15
|GNA Axles
|-1.91
|11.80
|18.98
|18.56
|75.56
|2.02
|7.40
|Triton Valves
|1.60
|-5.87
|-1.26
|24.21
|58.31
|37.03
|20.60
|Autoline Industries
|8.58
|8.84
|18.16
|17.72
|31.73
|4.22
|9.12
|Menon Pistons
|4.54
|-1.49
|25.36
|23.38
|13.16
|10.33
|14.56
|UCAL
|5.00
|3.06
|14.16
|6.73
|-13.88
|-5.34
|-4.37
|Rane Engine Valve
|-0.66
|7.29
|-12.09
|-33.28
|-13.01
|8.11
|11.44
|I P Rings
|-2.88
|2.20
|2.20
|12.04
|-22.42
|-4.84
|-5.52
|Samkrg Pistons & Rings
|3.90
|2.40
|1.48
|-0.80
|-7.61
|-8.88
|-6.30
|Sibar Auto Parts
|1.93
|-1.49
|0.25
|-3.30
|-21.19
|-2.17
|-3.12
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) has declined 9.54% compared to peers like Bosch (8.77%), Sundram Fasteners (15.34%), SPR Auto Technologies Ltd (81.86%). From a 5 year perspective, Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) has underperformed peers relative to Bosch (23.34%) and Sundram Fasteners (7.31%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|475.36
|476.76
|10
|478.48
|476.66
|20
|473.51
|473.67
|50
|455.12
|462.54
|100
|441.47
|454.51
|200
|450.87
|452.87
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.49%, FII holding rose to 0.39%, and public shareholding moved up to 24.14% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 01:08 AM IST IST
|Federal-Mogul Goetze - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting
|Aug 01, 2026, 12:45 AM IST IST
|Federal-Mogul Goetze - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jul 13, 2026, 10:11 PM IST IST
|Federal-Mogul Goetze - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 26, 2026, 11:47 PM IST IST
|Federal-Mogul Goetze - Schedule Of Annual General Meeting (AGM)
|May 26, 2026, 05:12 AM IST IST
|Federal-Mogul Goetze - Financial Results
Source: Dion Global
Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/11/1954 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1954PLC002452 and registration number is 002452. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of engines and turbines, except aircraft, vehicle and cycle engines. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1924.12 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 55.63 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) is ₹490.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) is ₹2,725.97 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) are ₹500.00 and ₹480.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) is ₹578.50 and 52-week low of Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) is ₹359.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) has shown returns of 0.78% over the past day, 8.53% for the past month, 3.06% over 3 months, -9.54% over 1 year, 9.93% across 3 years, and 10.43% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) are 15.97 and 1.90 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global