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Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) Share Price

NSE
BSE

FEDERAL-MOGUL GOETZE (INDIA)

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Auto Ancillaries
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹490.00 Closed
0.78₹ 3.80
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹480.00₹500.00
₹490.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹359.00₹578.50
₹490.00
Open Price
₹485.15
Prev. Close
₹486.20
Volume
2,532

Source: Dion Global

Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Federal-Mogul Goetze (India)		3.338.533.066.28-9.549.9310.43
Bosch		2.220.1810.8517.818.7732.1623.34
Sundram Fasteners		11.8817.5125.8317.8715.34-3.077.31
SPR Auto Technologies Ltd		1.153.9023.0745.1581.8630.5117.32
Banco Products (India)		7.310.576.836.1615.8359.9353.12
Talbros Automotive Components		7.699.3933.0053.6557.1135.7647.15
GNA Axles		-1.9111.8018.9818.5675.562.027.40
Triton Valves		1.60-5.87-1.2624.2158.3137.0320.60
Autoline Industries		8.588.8418.1617.7231.734.229.12
Menon Pistons		4.54-1.4925.3623.3813.1610.3314.56
UCAL		5.003.0614.166.73-13.88-5.34-4.37
Rane Engine Valve		-0.667.29-12.09-33.28-13.018.1111.44
I P Rings		-2.882.202.2012.04-22.42-4.84-5.52
Samkrg Pistons & Rings		3.902.401.48-0.80-7.61-8.88-6.30
Sibar Auto Parts		1.93-1.490.25-3.30-21.19-2.17-3.12

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) has declined 9.54% compared to peers like Bosch (8.77%), Sundram Fasteners (15.34%), SPR Auto Technologies Ltd (81.86%). From a 5 year perspective, Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) has underperformed peers relative to Bosch (23.34%) and Sundram Fasteners (7.31%).

Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5475.36476.76
10478.48476.66
20473.51473.67
50455.12462.54
100441.47454.51
200450.87452.87

Source: Dion Global

Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.49%, FII holding rose to 0.39%, and public shareholding moved up to 24.14% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 01:08 AM IST ISTFederal-Mogul Goetze - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting
Aug 01, 2026, 12:45 AM IST ISTFederal-Mogul Goetze - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jul 13, 2026, 10:11 PM IST ISTFederal-Mogul Goetze - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 26, 2026, 11:47 PM IST ISTFederal-Mogul Goetze - Schedule Of Annual General Meeting (AGM)
May 26, 2026, 05:12 AM IST ISTFederal-Mogul Goetze - Financial Results

Source: Dion Global

About Federal-Mogul Goetze (India)

Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/11/1954 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1954PLC002452 and registration number is 002452. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of engines and turbines, except aircraft, vehicle and cycle engines. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1924.12 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 55.63 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rajesh Jain
    Chairman & Director
  • Mr. Amit Mittal
    Managing Director & CFO
  • Dr. Khalid Iqbal Khan
    Whole Time Director - Legal & Co. Secretary
  • Ms. Nalini Jolly
    Director
  • Mr. Rayasam Venkataramaiah
    Director
  • Mr. Rishi Verma
    Director
  • Mr. Vishal Khairari
    Director
  • Mr. Jason Wesley Johnson
    Director

FAQs on Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) Share Price

What is the share price of Federal-Mogul Goetze (India)?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) is ₹490.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Federal-Mogul Goetze (India)?

The Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Federal-Mogul Goetze (India)?

The market cap of Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) is ₹2,725.97 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Federal-Mogul Goetze (India)?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) are ₹500.00 and ₹480.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Federal-Mogul Goetze (India)?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) is ₹578.50 and 52-week low of Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) is ₹359.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) performed historically in terms of returns?

The Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) has shown returns of 0.78% over the past day, 8.53% for the past month, 3.06% over 3 months, -9.54% over 1 year, 9.93% across 3 years, and 10.43% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Federal-Mogul Goetze (India)?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) are 15.97 and 1.90 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) News

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