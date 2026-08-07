What is the share price of Federal-Mogul Goetze (India)? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) is ₹490.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Federal-Mogul Goetze (India)? The Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Federal-Mogul Goetze (India)? The market cap of Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) is ₹2,725.97 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Federal-Mogul Goetze (India)? Today’s highest and lowest price of Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) are ₹500.00 and ₹480.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Federal-Mogul Goetze (India)? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) is ₹578.50 and 52-week low of Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) is ₹359.00 as on .

How has the Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) performed historically in terms of returns? The Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) has shown returns of 0.78% over the past day, 8.53% for the past month, 3.06% over 3 months, -9.54% over 1 year, 9.93% across 3 years, and 10.43% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Federal-Mogul Goetze (India)? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) are 15.97 and 1.90 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global