What is the Market Cap of Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) Ltd.? The market cap of Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) Ltd. is ₹2,25.01 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) Ltd.? P/E ratio of Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) Ltd. is 18.89 and PB ratio of Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) Ltd. is 2.22 as on .

What is the share price of Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) Ltd. is ₹364.00 as on .