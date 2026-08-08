Here's the live share price of Tata Communications along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Tata Communications
|-1.48
|-9.23
|8.60
|10.02
|3.63
|0.67
|3.30
|Bharti Airtel
|-0.62
|1.77
|7.26
|-3.90
|1.80
|30.03
|26.91
|Vodafone Idea
|-2.00
|-7.94
|13.43
|10.10
|89.73
|15.06
|13.03
|Bharti Hexacom
|-5.76
|0.94
|-0.03
|-12.67
|-13.08
|22.99
|13.22
|RailTel Corporation of India
|1.51
|-6.85
|-17.11
|-13.11
|-19.31
|18.62
|16.37
|Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra)
|-1.43
|-5.43
|-12.16
|-12.45
|-30.95
|-20.55
|-1.70
|Mahanagar Telephone Nigam
|2.40
|-4.28
|-14.19
|-16.14
|-36.99
|10.16
|7.16
|STL Networks
|2.63
|-0.91
|-17.18
|10.73
|16.57
|5.24
|3.11
|Reliance Communications
|1.20
|-4.55
|-14.29
|-20.75
|-46.50
|-15.05
|-22.83
|GTL
|7.68
|4.39
|1.82
|1.03
|-12.29
|3.36
|-15.71
|Nettlinx
|-4.13
|-6.60
|-9.06
|-24.38
|-38.31
|-47.05
|-14.05
|Quadrant Televentures
|-1.89
|33.33
|44.44
|92.59
|30.00
|-20.88
|9.52
|Cistro Telelink
|0
|4.90
|9.18
|18.89
|35.44
|26.39
|27.31
|City Online Services
|-4.98
|-6.23
|4.26
|14.64
|-2.00
|28.39
|9.92
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Tata Communications has gained 3.63% compared to peers like Bharti Airtel (1.80%), Vodafone Idea (89.73%), Bharti Hexacom (-13.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Tata Communications has underperformed peers relative to Bharti Airtel (26.91%) and Vodafone Idea (13.03%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,768.76
|1,763.06
|10
|1,773.02
|1,773.91
|20
|1,813.39
|1,802.08
|50
|1,900.81
|1,817.71
|100
|1,710.6
|1,777.01
|200
|1,737.58
|1,738.69
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Tata Communications saw a drop in promoter holding to 58.86%, while DII stake increased to 19.85%, FII holding fell to 13.75%, and public shareholding moved down to 7.53% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|1,11,48,059
|2.18
|2,196.84
|51,28,481
|2.29
|1,010.62
|39,24,185
|9.5
|773.3
|30,52,867
|3.08
|601.6
|28,28,030
|2.14
|557.29
|19,52,394
|1.03
|384.74
|17,54,770
|1.23
|345.8
|16,01,448
|0.99
|315.58
|13,50,068
|1.32
|266.04
|9,50,000
|2.37
|187.21
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 08:09 PM IST IST
|Tata Communications - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Jul 28, 2026, 10:18 PM IST IST
|Tata Communications - Grant Of Stock Options Under 'Tata Communications Limited - Stock Unit Plan 2023'.
|Jul 28, 2026, 08:53 PM IST IST
|Tata Communications - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Jul 28, 2026, 05:11 PM IST IST
|Tata Communications - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Jul 24, 2026, 09:52 PM IST IST
|Tata Communications - Intimation Regarding Issuance, Allotment And Listing Of Commercial Paper Amounting To Rs. 750 Crore
Source: Dion Global
Tata Communications Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/03/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L64200MH1986PLC039266 and registration number is 039266. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other telecommunications activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7375.71 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 285.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tata Communications is ₹1,731.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Tata Communications is operating in the Telecommunications Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Tata Communications is ₹49,336.40 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Tata Communications are ₹1,763.45 and ₹1,731.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tata Communications stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tata Communications is ₹2,109.90 and 52-week low of Tata Communications is ₹1,323.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Tata Communications has shown returns of -0.17% over the past day, -9.23% for the past month, 8.6% over 3 months, 3.63% over 1 year, 0.67% across 3 years, and 3.3% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tata Communications are 52.16 and 14.31 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.01 per annum.
Source: Dion Global