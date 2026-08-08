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Tata Communications Share Price

NSE
BSE

TATA COMMUNICATIONS

Tata Group | Midcap | BSE
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Sector
Telecommunications
Theme
Artificial Intelligence (AI)Data CenterDigitalRural
Index
BSE 1000BSE 150 MidCap IndexBSE 200BSE 200 Equal WeightBSE 250 LargeMidCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE Dollex 200BSE India 150BSE Internet EconomyBSE MidCapBSE Select Business GroupsBSE TECK

Here's the live share price of Tata Communications along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,731.00 Closed
-0.17₹ -3.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Tata Communications Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,731.00₹1,763.45
₹1,731.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,323.00₹2,109.90
₹1,731.00
Open Price
₹1,752.45
Prev. Close
₹1,734.00
Volume
4,612

Source: Dion Global

Tata Communications Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Tata Communications		-1.48-9.238.6010.023.630.673.30
Bharti Airtel		-0.621.777.26-3.901.8030.0326.91
Vodafone Idea		-2.00-7.9413.4310.1089.7315.0613.03
Bharti Hexacom		-5.760.94-0.03-12.67-13.0822.9913.22
RailTel Corporation of India		1.51-6.85-17.11-13.11-19.3118.6216.37
Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra)		-1.43-5.43-12.16-12.45-30.95-20.55-1.70
Mahanagar Telephone Nigam		2.40-4.28-14.19-16.14-36.9910.167.16
STL Networks		2.63-0.91-17.1810.7316.575.243.11
Reliance Communications		1.20-4.55-14.29-20.75-46.50-15.05-22.83
GTL		7.684.391.821.03-12.293.36-15.71
Nettlinx		-4.13-6.60-9.06-24.38-38.31-47.05-14.05
Quadrant Televentures		-1.8933.3344.4492.5930.00-20.889.52
Cistro Telelink		04.909.1818.8935.4426.3927.31
City Online Services		-4.98-6.234.2614.64-2.0028.399.92

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Tata Communications has gained 3.63% compared to peers like Bharti Airtel (1.80%), Vodafone Idea (89.73%), Bharti Hexacom (-13.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Tata Communications has underperformed peers relative to Bharti Airtel (26.91%) and Vodafone Idea (13.03%).

Tata Communications Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Tata Communications Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,768.761,763.06
101,773.021,773.91
201,813.391,802.08
501,900.811,817.71
1001,710.61,777.01
2001,737.581,738.69

Source: Dion Global

Tata Communications Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Tata Communications saw a drop in promoter holding to 58.86%, while DII stake increased to 19.85%, FII holding fell to 13.75%, and public shareholding moved down to 7.53% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Tata Communications Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
1,11,48,0592.182,196.84
51,28,4812.291,010.62
39,24,1859.5773.3
30,52,8673.08601.6
28,28,0302.14557.29
19,52,3941.03384.74
17,54,7701.23345.8
16,01,4480.99315.58
13,50,0681.32266.04
9,50,0002.37187.21

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Tata Communications Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 08:09 PM IST ISTTata Communications - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Jul 28, 2026, 10:18 PM IST ISTTata Communications - Grant Of Stock Options Under 'Tata Communications Limited - Stock Unit Plan 2023'.
Jul 28, 2026, 08:53 PM IST ISTTata Communications - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Jul 28, 2026, 05:11 PM IST ISTTata Communications - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Jul 24, 2026, 09:52 PM IST ISTTata Communications - Intimation Regarding Issuance, Allotment And Listing Of Commercial Paper Amounting To Rs. 750 Crore

Source: Dion Global

About Tata Communications

Tata Communications Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/03/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L64200MH1986PLC039266 and registration number is 039266. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other telecommunications activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7375.71 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 285.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. N Ganapathy Subramaniam
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Ganesh Lakshminarayanan
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Ankur Verma
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ashok Sinha
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Krishnakumar Natarajan
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Sangeeta Anand
    Independent Director
  • Mr. P Jagdish Rao
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sujit Kumar Varma
    Independent Director

FAQs on Tata Communications Share Price

What is the share price of Tata Communications?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tata Communications is ₹1,731.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Tata Communications?

The Tata Communications is operating in the Telecommunications Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Tata Communications?

The market cap of Tata Communications is ₹49,336.40 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Tata Communications?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Tata Communications are ₹1,763.45 and ₹1,731.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tata Communications?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tata Communications stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tata Communications is ₹2,109.90 and 52-week low of Tata Communications is ₹1,323.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Tata Communications performed historically in terms of returns?

The Tata Communications has shown returns of -0.17% over the past day, -9.23% for the past month, 8.6% over 3 months, 3.63% over 1 year, 0.67% across 3 years, and 3.3% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Tata Communications?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tata Communications are 52.16 and 14.31 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.01 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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