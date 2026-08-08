What is the share price of Tata Communications? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tata Communications is ₹1,731.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Tata Communications? The Tata Communications is operating in the Telecommunications Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Tata Communications? The market cap of Tata Communications is ₹49,336.40 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Tata Communications? Today’s highest and lowest price of Tata Communications are ₹1,763.45 and ₹1,731.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tata Communications? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tata Communications stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tata Communications is ₹2,109.90 and 52-week low of Tata Communications is ₹1,323.00 as on .

How has the Tata Communications performed historically in terms of returns? The Tata Communications has shown returns of -0.17% over the past day, -9.23% for the past month, 8.6% over 3 months, 3.63% over 1 year, 0.67% across 3 years, and 3.3% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Tata Communications? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tata Communications are 52.16 and 14.31 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.01 per annum.

Source: Dion Global