Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|1.93
|5.09
|38.86
|53.58
|47.36
|112.94
|248.39
|-0.86
|-2.88
|4.59
|15.43
|17.81
|61.50
|150.34
|14.94
|21.21
|39.86
|44.93
|9.89
|12.99
|-67.57
|8.53
|15.15
|43.69
|55.65
|-28.19
|2,517.14
|1,713.86
|0.95
|5.76
|22.35
|49.97
|30.05
|1,327.21
|201.02
|45.31
|36.73
|104.31
|121.02
|135.33
|99.26
|99.26
|14.81
|23.83
|30.57
|23.53
|1.61
|175.41
|57.50
|12.31
|52.46
|57.77
|68.75
|-5.46
|231.55
|159.54
|16.00
|16.00
|20.83
|-19.44
|-47.27
|-42.00
|-92.03
|-1.31
|-18.22
|45.87
|51.83
|33.85
|33.85
|33.85
|8.57
|8.57
|33.33
|39.45
|-11.63
|347.06
|9.35
|7.06
|22.92
|4.73
|65.42
|10.63
|152.86
|-30.13
|-0.34
|-3.61
|-13.02
|17.60
|14.17
|11.79
|-23.24
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund - Regular Plan
|96,42,272
|3.81
|1,731.9
|Mirae Asset Emerging Bluechip Fund
|26,48,580
|1.7
|475.72
|HDFC Flexi Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|20,00,000
|0.94
|359.23
|Axis Midcap Fund
|17,17,607
|1.39
|308.51
|Mirae Asset Midcap Fund
|16,42,635
|2.6
|295.04
|Quant Mid Cap Fund
|11,96,175
|8.49
|214.85
|ICICI Prudential India Opportunities Fund
|11,45,039
|1.92
|205.67
|Quant Active Fund
|10,08,297
|3.39
|181.11
|HSBC Midcap Fund
|8,41,900
|1.91
|151.22
|Nippon India Growth Fund
|5,90,000
|0.61
|105.97
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|19 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|19 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|23 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|18 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|20 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Tata Communications Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/03/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L64200MH1986PLC039266 and registration number is 039266. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other satellite telecommunications activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6587.35 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 285.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Tata Communications Ltd. is ₹50,989.35 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Tata Communications Ltd. is 28.39 and PB ratio of Tata Communications Ltd. is 33.58 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tata Communications Ltd. is ₹1,852.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tata Communications Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tata Communications Ltd. is ₹1,857.95 and 52-week low of Tata Communications Ltd. is ₹1,96.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.