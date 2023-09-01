Follow Us

Tata Communications Ltd. Share Price

TATA COMMUNICATIONS LTD.

Sector : Telecom Services | Largecap | NSE
₹1,852.40 Closed
3.5463.3
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Tata Communications Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,794.25₹1,881.00
₹1,852.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,096.05₹1,857.95
₹1,852.40
Open Price
₹1,794.30
Prev. Close
₹1,789.10
Volume
16,81,983

Tata Communications Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11,888.82
  • R21,928.28
  • R31,975.57
  • Pivot
    1,841.53
  • S11,802.07
  • S21,754.78
  • S31,715.32

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51,219.121,794.01
  • 101,198.051,779.65
  • 201,179.931,748.23
  • 501,184.621,660.46
  • 1001,079.71,547.81
  • 2001,144.561,427.83

Tata Communications Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.935.0938.8653.5847.36112.94248.39
-0.86-2.884.5915.4317.8161.50150.34
14.9421.2139.8644.939.8912.99-67.57
8.5315.1543.6955.65-28.192,517.141,713.86
0.955.7622.3549.9730.051,327.21201.02
45.3136.73104.31121.02135.3399.2699.26
14.8123.8330.5723.531.61175.4157.50
12.3152.4657.7768.75-5.46231.55159.54
16.0016.0020.83-19.44-47.27-42.00-92.03
-1.31-18.2245.8751.8333.8533.8533.85
8.578.5733.3339.45-11.63347.069.35
7.0622.924.7365.4210.63152.86-30.13
-0.34-3.61-13.0217.6014.1711.79-23.24

Tata Communications Ltd. Share Holdings

Tata Communications Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund - Regular Plan96,42,2723.811,731.9
Mirae Asset Emerging Bluechip Fund26,48,5801.7475.72
HDFC Flexi Cap Fund - Regular Plan20,00,0000.94359.23
Axis Midcap Fund17,17,6071.39308.51
Mirae Asset Midcap Fund16,42,6352.6295.04
Quant Mid Cap Fund11,96,1758.49214.85
ICICI Prudential India Opportunities Fund11,45,0391.92205.67
Quant Active Fund10,08,2973.39181.11
HSBC Midcap Fund8,41,9001.91151.22
Nippon India Growth Fund5,90,0000.61105.97
View All Mutual Funds

Futures

  • Price
      (%)
    As on Invalid Date | IST
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Options

  • Price
      (%)
    Not traded today
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Tata Communications Ltd. Corporate Actions

MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
19 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
19 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
23 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
18 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
20 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Tata Communications Ltd.

Tata Communications Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/03/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L64200MH1986PLC039266 and registration number is 039266. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other satellite telecommunications activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6587.35 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 285.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Ms. Renuka Ramnath
    Chairperson & Independent Director
  • Mr. Amur S Lakshminarayanan
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Ankur Verma
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. N Ganapathy Subramaniam
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ashok Sinha
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Krishnakumar Natarajan
    Independent Director

FAQs on Tata Communications Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Tata Communications Ltd.?

The market cap of Tata Communications Ltd. is ₹50,989.35 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Tata Communications Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Tata Communications Ltd. is 28.39 and PB ratio of Tata Communications Ltd. is 33.58 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Tata Communications Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tata Communications Ltd. is ₹1,852.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tata Communications Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tata Communications Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tata Communications Ltd. is ₹1,857.95 and 52-week low of Tata Communications Ltd. is ₹1,96.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

