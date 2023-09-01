Follow Us

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. Share Price

GODREJ CONSUMER PRODUCTS LTD.

Sector : Personal Care | Largecap | NSE
₹1,005.35 Closed
0.020.2
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,001.05₹1,011.95
₹1,005.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹793.85₹1,102.05
₹1,005.35
Open Price
₹1,004.90
Prev. Close
₹1,005.15
Volume
3,10,505

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11,011.18
  • R21,017.02
  • R31,022.08
  • Pivot
    1,006.12
  • S11,000.28
  • S2995.22
  • S3989.38

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5825.811,017.37
  • 10830.361,022.16
  • 20852.951,026.46
  • 50887.451,030.67
  • 100851.061,015.74
  • 200827.65978.59

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-2.23-1.28-4.4410.459.2053.055.41
-2.27-1.79-7.141.59-3.8615.9047.45
-0.87-2.73-0.664.92-2.8813.4518.62
1.712.172.4314.898.2052.5657.84
-1.75-3.4120.3030.7215.4740.6364.97
4.254.0718.9616.4715.7662.0660.60
4.4315.7438.1235.438.7048.36-7.54
1.17-3.2524.9418.841.294.05-18.78
-0.4011.6010.9527.5912.4118.25-15.24
8.2019.5275.4891.7295.47155.8071.76
0.9910.2211.4912.42-1.03-1.17-6.92
2.2717.0639.4161.9156.8751.56-39.57
-0.034.2612.2734.0010.4268.76-63.21
-0.28-3.63-14.44-8.50-67.34-49.83-49.83
-7.6217.4343.0743.493.6343.07-22.03

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. Share Holdings

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Aditya Birla Sun Life Frontline Equity Fund26,43,6771.15273.87
Kotak Flexicap Fund - Regular Plan25,00,0000.64258.99
Franklin India Bluechip Fund - Dividend19,00,0002.87196.83
Franklin India Bluechip Fund - Growth19,00,0002.87196.83
UTI Mastershare17,03,9401.53176.52
Axis Bluechip Fund14,90,8520.46154.44
Kotak Balanced Advantage Fund13,71,0000.94142.03
UTI Nifty200 Momentum 30 Index Fund10,52,9904.6109.08
Bandhan Sterling Value Fund10,00,0001.58103.6
Nippon India Large Cap Fund10,00,0000.66103.6
View All Mutual Funds

    As on Invalid Date | IST
    Not traded today
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. Corporate Actions

MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
07 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Others
31 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
03 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/11/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24246MH2000PLC129806 and registration number is 129806. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Personal Care. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6951.56 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 102.26 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Ms. Nisaba Godrej
    Executive Chairperson
  • Mr. Sudhir Sitapati
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Pirojsha Godrej
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Nadir Godrej
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Jamshyd N Godrej
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Tanya Dubash
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Ireena Vittal
    Lead Independent Director
  • Mr. Narendra Ambwani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Omkar Goswami
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Ndidi Nwuneli
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Pippa Tubman Armerding
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sumeet Narang
    Independent Director

FAQs on Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.?

The market cap of Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. is ₹1,02,802.56 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. is 60.38 and PB ratio of Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. is 8.9 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. is ₹1,5.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. is ₹1,102.05 and 52-week low of Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. is ₹793.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

