Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Frontline Equity Fund
|26,43,677
|1.15
|273.87
|Kotak Flexicap Fund - Regular Plan
|25,00,000
|0.64
|258.99
|Franklin India Bluechip Fund - Dividend
|19,00,000
|2.87
|196.83
|Franklin India Bluechip Fund - Growth
|19,00,000
|2.87
|196.83
|UTI Mastershare
|17,03,940
|1.53
|176.52
|Axis Bluechip Fund
|14,90,852
|0.46
|154.44
|Kotak Balanced Advantage Fund
|13,71,000
|0.94
|142.03
|UTI Nifty200 Momentum 30 Index Fund
|10,52,990
|4.6
|109.08
|Bandhan Sterling Value Fund
|10,00,000
|1.58
|103.6
|Nippon India Large Cap Fund
|10,00,000
|0.66
|103.6
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|07 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Others
|31 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|03 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/11/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24246MH2000PLC129806 and registration number is 129806. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Personal Care. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6951.56 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 102.26 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. is ₹1,02,802.56 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. is 60.38 and PB ratio of Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. is 8.9 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. is ₹1,5.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. is ₹1,102.05 and 52-week low of Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. is ₹793.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.