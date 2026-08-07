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Godrej Consumer Products Share Price

NSE
BSE

GODREJ CONSUMER PRODUCTS

Godrej Group | Largecap | BSE
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Sector
Personal Care
Theme
ConsumptionFMCGRural
Index
BSE 100BSE 1000BSE 100 ESGBSE 100 LargeCap TMCBSE 200BSE 200 Equal WeightBSE 250 LargeMidCapBSE 500BSE Dollex 100BSE Dollex 200BSE FMCGBSE India 150BSE SENSEX Next 50

Here's the live share price of Godrej Consumer Products along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,049.00 Closed
-2.92₹ -31.50
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Godrej Consumer Products Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,033.00₹1,085.60
₹1,049.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹967.25₹1,308.40
₹1,049.00
Open Price
₹1,080.35
Prev. Close
₹1,080.50
Volume
1,33,862

Source: Dion Global

Godrej Consumer Products Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Godrej Consumer Products		-1.99-4.421.25-12.36-14.090.591.48
Hindustan Unilever		-0.97-5.87-8.47-14.53-17.36-6.78-2.68
Dabur India		-2.49-9.28-12.56-20.17-20.59-10.08-6.72
Colgate-Palmolive (India)		-2.69-2.75-6.78-6.21-9.840.454.12
Godrej Industries		-0.967.626.3225.2017.5440.4417.40
Cupid		13.7518.6199.96211.76680.74350.70155.11
Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare		-0.86-5.40-13.92-28.73-35.56-18.11-7.60
Gillette India		1.01-2.05-3.00-12.00-27.7111.485.43
Emami		3.43-1.07-9.35-18.77-29.26-3.74-6.18
Honasa Consumer		5.872.4434.3361.9981.0212.187.14
Jyothy Labs		3.898.84-20.00-17.33-36.84-13.573.94
Bajaj Consumer Care		2.01-13.712.4240.47137.7232.5815.07
S H Kelkar & Company		1.9425.417.84-5.68-31.249.660.61
Ganesh Consumer Products		-9.34-17.66-23.51-17.87-45.04-18.09-11.28
Kaya		-2.4910.753.61-22.37-38.69-11.12-10.64
Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech		-5.48-6.11-50.04-55.55-75.42-34.5356.37
Recode Studios		0.5815.341.011.011.010.330.20
Radix Industries (India)		-3.34-13.46-19.45-25.88-22.6810.8926.97
H. R. Hygiene Products		-9.73-9.73-9.73-9.73-9.73-3.35-2.03
Amwill Health Care		-3.49-1.7118.9116.25-31.27-23.65-14.95

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Godrej Consumer Products has declined 14.09% compared to peers like Hindustan Unilever (-17.36%), Dabur India (-20.59%), Colgate-Palmolive (India) (-9.84%). From a 5 year perspective, Godrej Consumer Products has underperformed peers relative to Hindustan Unilever (-2.68%) and Dabur India (-6.72%).

Godrej Consumer Products Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Godrej Consumer Products Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,071.941,076.2
101,067.321,073.14
201,069.731,067.82
501,042.911,059.12
1001,049.251,070.14
2001,110.831,101.74

Source: Dion Global

Godrej Consumer Products Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Godrej Consumer Products remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 19.58%, FII holding fell to 12.33%, and public shareholding moved up to 15.03% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Godrej Consumer Products Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
82,47,8980.83833.04
56,38,5993.35569.5
51,98,4131.3525.04
47,00,0001.16474.7
45,53,8001.2459.93
43,68,4841.65441.22
38,00,2161.32383.82
34,50,0000.65348.45
33,23,7960.56335.7
25,00,0000.45252.5

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Godrej Consumer Products Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 08, 2026, 02:18 AM IST ISTGodrej Consumer Prod - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Aug 08, 2026, 01:39 AM IST ISTGodrej Consumer Prod - Communication To Shareholders In Respect Of Deduction Of Tax At Source On Dividend
Aug 07, 2026, 05:28 PM IST ISTGodrej Consumer Prod - Results - Unaudited Financial Results For Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Aug 07, 2026, 05:48 AM IST ISTGodrej Consumer Prod - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Aug 07, 2026, 05:45 AM IST ISTGodrej Consumer Prod - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release

Source: Dion Global

About Godrej Consumer Products

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/11/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24246MH2000PLC129806 and registration number is 129806. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of soap all forms. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 9474.31 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 102.32 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Ms. Nisaba Godrej
    Executive Chairperson
  • Mr. Sudhir Sitapati
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Ms. Tanya Dubash
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Pirojsha Godrej
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Nadir Godrej
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sumeet Narang
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Pippa Tubman Armerding
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Shalini Puchalapalli
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Amisha Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Aditya Sehgal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Godrej Consumer Products Share Price

What is the share price of Godrej Consumer Products?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Godrej Consumer Products is ₹1,049.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Godrej Consumer Products?

The Godrej Consumer Products is operating in the Personal Care Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Godrej Consumer Products?

The market cap of Godrej Consumer Products is ₹107,344.69 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Godrej Consumer Products?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Godrej Consumer Products are ₹1,085.60 and ₹1,033.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Godrej Consumer Products?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Godrej Consumer Products stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Godrej Consumer Products is ₹1,308.40 and 52-week low of Godrej Consumer Products is ₹967.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Godrej Consumer Products performed historically in terms of returns?

The Godrej Consumer Products has shown returns of -2.92% over the past day, -4.42% for the past month, 1.25% over 3 months, -14.09% over 1 year, 0.59% across 3 years, and 1.48% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Godrej Consumer Products?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Godrej Consumer Products are 57.67 and 8.48 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.91 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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