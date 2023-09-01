What is the Market Cap of Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.? The market cap of Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. is ₹1,02,802.56 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.? P/E ratio of Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. is 60.38 and PB ratio of Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. is 8.9 as on .

What is the share price of Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. is ₹1,5.35 as on .