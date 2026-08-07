Here's the live share price of Godrej Consumer Products along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Godrej Consumer Products
|-1.99
|-4.42
|1.25
|-12.36
|-14.09
|0.59
|1.48
|Hindustan Unilever
|-0.97
|-5.87
|-8.47
|-14.53
|-17.36
|-6.78
|-2.68
|Dabur India
|-2.49
|-9.28
|-12.56
|-20.17
|-20.59
|-10.08
|-6.72
|Colgate-Palmolive (India)
|-2.69
|-2.75
|-6.78
|-6.21
|-9.84
|0.45
|4.12
|Godrej Industries
|-0.96
|7.62
|6.32
|25.20
|17.54
|40.44
|17.40
|Cupid
|13.75
|18.61
|99.96
|211.76
|680.74
|350.70
|155.11
|Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare
|-0.86
|-5.40
|-13.92
|-28.73
|-35.56
|-18.11
|-7.60
|Gillette India
|1.01
|-2.05
|-3.00
|-12.00
|-27.71
|11.48
|5.43
|Emami
|3.43
|-1.07
|-9.35
|-18.77
|-29.26
|-3.74
|-6.18
|Honasa Consumer
|5.87
|2.44
|34.33
|61.99
|81.02
|12.18
|7.14
|Jyothy Labs
|3.89
|8.84
|-20.00
|-17.33
|-36.84
|-13.57
|3.94
|Bajaj Consumer Care
|2.01
|-13.71
|2.42
|40.47
|137.72
|32.58
|15.07
|S H Kelkar & Company
|1.94
|25.41
|7.84
|-5.68
|-31.24
|9.66
|0.61
|Ganesh Consumer Products
|-9.34
|-17.66
|-23.51
|-17.87
|-45.04
|-18.09
|-11.28
|Kaya
|-2.49
|10.75
|3.61
|-22.37
|-38.69
|-11.12
|-10.64
|Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech
|-5.48
|-6.11
|-50.04
|-55.55
|-75.42
|-34.53
|56.37
|Recode Studios
|0.58
|15.34
|1.01
|1.01
|1.01
|0.33
|0.20
|Radix Industries (India)
|-3.34
|-13.46
|-19.45
|-25.88
|-22.68
|10.89
|26.97
|H. R. Hygiene Products
|-9.73
|-9.73
|-9.73
|-9.73
|-9.73
|-3.35
|-2.03
|Amwill Health Care
|-3.49
|-1.71
|18.91
|16.25
|-31.27
|-23.65
|-14.95
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Godrej Consumer Products has declined 14.09% compared to peers like Hindustan Unilever (-17.36%), Dabur India (-20.59%), Colgate-Palmolive (India) (-9.84%). From a 5 year perspective, Godrej Consumer Products has underperformed peers relative to Hindustan Unilever (-2.68%) and Dabur India (-6.72%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,071.94
|1,076.2
|10
|1,067.32
|1,073.14
|20
|1,069.73
|1,067.82
|50
|1,042.91
|1,059.12
|100
|1,049.25
|1,070.14
|200
|1,110.83
|1,101.74
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Godrej Consumer Products remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 19.58%, FII holding fell to 12.33%, and public shareholding moved up to 15.03% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|82,47,898
|0.83
|833.04
|56,38,599
|3.35
|569.5
|51,98,413
|1.3
|525.04
|47,00,000
|1.16
|474.7
|45,53,800
|1.2
|459.93
|43,68,484
|1.65
|441.22
|38,00,216
|1.32
|383.82
|34,50,000
|0.65
|348.45
|33,23,796
|0.56
|335.7
|25,00,000
|0.45
|252.5
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 08, 2026, 02:18 AM IST IST
|Godrej Consumer Prod - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Aug 08, 2026, 01:39 AM IST IST
|Godrej Consumer Prod - Communication To Shareholders In Respect Of Deduction Of Tax At Source On Dividend
|Aug 07, 2026, 05:28 PM IST IST
|Godrej Consumer Prod - Results - Unaudited Financial Results For Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Aug 07, 2026, 05:48 AM IST IST
|Godrej Consumer Prod - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Aug 07, 2026, 05:45 AM IST IST
|Godrej Consumer Prod - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Source: Dion Global
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/11/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24246MH2000PLC129806 and registration number is 129806. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of soap all forms. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 9474.31 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 102.32 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Godrej Consumer Products is ₹1,049.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Godrej Consumer Products is operating in the Personal Care Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Godrej Consumer Products is ₹107,344.69 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Godrej Consumer Products are ₹1,085.60 and ₹1,033.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Godrej Consumer Products stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Godrej Consumer Products is ₹1,308.40 and 52-week low of Godrej Consumer Products is ₹967.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Godrej Consumer Products has shown returns of -2.92% over the past day, -4.42% for the past month, 1.25% over 3 months, -14.09% over 1 year, 0.59% across 3 years, and 1.48% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Godrej Consumer Products are 57.67 and 8.48 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.91 per annum.
Source: Dion Global