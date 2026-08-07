What is the share price of Godrej Consumer Products? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Godrej Consumer Products is ₹1,049.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Godrej Consumer Products? The Godrej Consumer Products is operating in the Personal Care Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Godrej Consumer Products? The market cap of Godrej Consumer Products is ₹107,344.69 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Godrej Consumer Products? Today’s highest and lowest price of Godrej Consumer Products are ₹1,085.60 and ₹1,033.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Godrej Consumer Products? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Godrej Consumer Products stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Godrej Consumer Products is ₹1,308.40 and 52-week low of Godrej Consumer Products is ₹967.25 as on .

How has the Godrej Consumer Products performed historically in terms of returns? The Godrej Consumer Products has shown returns of -2.92% over the past day, -4.42% for the past month, 1.25% over 3 months, -14.09% over 1 year, 0.59% across 3 years, and 1.48% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Godrej Consumer Products? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Godrej Consumer Products are 57.67 and 8.48 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.91 per annum.

Source: Dion Global