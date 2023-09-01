Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|22 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|17 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|25 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/11/1972 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24100MH1972PLC016149 and registration number is 016149. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of organic and inorganic chemical compounds. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1438.09 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.24 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd. is ₹2,348.27 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd. is 23.27 and PB ratio of Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd. is 2.44 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd. is ₹229.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd. is ₹259.40 and 52-week low of Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd. is ₹168.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.