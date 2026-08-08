Here's the live share price of Thirumalai Chemicals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Thirumalai Chemicals
|-3.76
|-4.44
|-24.54
|-21.34
|-41.26
|-6.81
|-3.34
|Pidilite Industries
|3.13
|2.59
|14.53
|11.69
|8.96
|8.39
|8.29
|Apar Industries
|15.23
|17.04
|29.32
|73.00
|90.47
|63.15
|90.63
|Gujarat Fluorochemicals
|3.38
|14.04
|18.95
|28.66
|25.78
|17.46
|21.29
|Aether Industries
|2.87
|19.85
|31.02
|60.80
|112.53
|15.38
|15.42
|Aarti Industries
|2.51
|4.83
|2.83
|6.69
|32.66
|1.85
|-12.01
|Privi Speciality Chemicals
|0.34
|-0.64
|3.64
|31.88
|46.13
|50.97
|16.08
|Anupam Rasayan India
|0.42
|-4.67
|-11.39
|-8.12
|7.20
|9.42
|11.28
|Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India
|-1.94
|-2.06
|-5.19
|7.49
|-12.66
|-1.37
|-0.82
|Clean Science & Technology
|8.15
|-1.02
|-9.20
|-0.49
|-33.59
|-15.87
|-13.08
|Galaxy Surfactants
|5.87
|1.81
|6.69
|10.93
|-15.88
|-7.72
|-8.54
|Neogen Chemicals
|0.38
|3.95
|17.61
|54.28
|44.06
|9.09
|17.74
|Fineotex Chemical
|5.49
|11.38
|49.55
|71.35
|74.52
|11.42
|29.16
|Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem
|-5.09
|37.25
|24.93
|38.23
|58.07
|0.24
|-3.94
|Grauer & Weil (India)
|-8.36
|-10.04
|0.46
|-2.26
|-26.22
|5.90
|16.19
|Rossari Biotech
|1.89
|-0.16
|-4.58
|-4.22
|-21.59
|-15.09
|-17.81
|Camlin Fine Sciences
|-0.98
|-6.47
|-7.26
|-24.87
|-48.20
|-6.29
|-6.65
|Paushak
|11.83
|30.18
|36.37
|51.02
|-6.16
|-5.36
|-9.08
|Sunshield Chemicals
|2.47
|2.66
|41.89
|42.87
|37.52
|10.03
|25.26
|Chemcon Speciality Chemicals
|11.25
|6.16
|14.54
|4.74
|-12.63
|-9.63
|-16.77
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Thirumalai Chemicals has declined 41.26% compared to peers like Pidilite Industries (8.96%), Apar Industries (90.47%), Gujarat Fluorochemicals (25.78%). From a 5 year perspective, Thirumalai Chemicals has underperformed peers relative to Pidilite Industries (8.29%) and Apar Industries (90.63%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|173.47
|175.74
|10
|170.53
|173.77
|20
|168.47
|172.21
|50
|175.39
|175.92
|100
|182.85
|185.12
|200
|206.79
|204.46
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Thirumalai Chemicals remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 10.07%, FII holding fell to 1.46%, and public shareholding moved up to 51.34% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|11,83,128
|0.51
|19.74
|6,00,274
|0.04
|10.02
|3,64,620
|0.27
|6.08
|2,30,328
|0.02
|3.84
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 06:27 AM IST IST
|Thirumalai Chemicals - Corporate Presentation
|Aug 04, 2026, 11:54 PM IST IST
|Thirumalai Chemicals - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Aug 04, 2026, 11:13 PM IST IST
|Thirumalai Chemicals - Compliances - Statement Of Deviation & Variation Under Regulation 32 Of SEBI (LODR)
|Aug 04, 2026, 09:44 PM IST IST
|Thirumalai Chemicals - Board Meeting Outcome for Financials Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Jul 31, 2026, 05:47 AM IST IST
|Thirumalai Chemicals - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR) - Show Cause Notice Received Under Section 73 Of The CGST Act,
Source: Dion Global
Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/11/1972 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24100MH1972PLC016149 and registration number is 016149. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of organic and inorganic chemical compounds. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1359.73 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.06 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Thirumalai Chemicals is ₹167.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Thirumalai Chemicals is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Thirumalai Chemicals is ₹2,021.67 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Thirumalai Chemicals are ₹173.00 and ₹167.10.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Thirumalai Chemicals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Thirumalai Chemicals is ₹328.70 and 52-week low of Thirumalai Chemicals is ₹158.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Thirumalai Chemicals has shown returns of -1.53% over the past day, -4.62% for the past month, -24.68% over 3 months, -41.37% over 1 year, -6.86% across 3 years, and -3.37% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Thirumalai Chemicals are -13.33 and 1.29 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global