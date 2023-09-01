Follow Us

Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

THIRUMALAI CHEMICALS LTD.

Sector : Chemicals - Speciality - Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹229.35 Closed
-0.13-0.3
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹228.50₹233.40
₹229.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹168.30₹259.40
₹229.35
Open Price
₹230.95
Prev. Close
₹229.65
Volume
5,57,323

Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1232.27
  • R2235.28
  • R3237.17
  • Pivot
    230.38
  • S1227.37
  • S2225.48
  • S3222.47

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5212.27225.89
  • 10212.85219.83
  • 20213.81212.91
  • 50226.68204.03
  • 100234.82199.01
  • 200243.54199.92

Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.5411.0926.1624.11-1.25228.0448.32
-1.11-5.12-5.728.34-11.3675.80114.46
5.0410.34-8.33-4.16-8.98464.13330.21
7.002.84-4.68-8.85-41.26-6.3144.82
1.138.520.011.65-20.12-10.95-10.95
-5.57-9.369.4913.457.5527.9627.96
-0.884.80-9.8148.7131.7190.9590.95
22.4567.6886.40164.42134.45353.0083.55
-0.71-1.668.4011.52-18.3857.52108.94
8.978.843.7024.68-15.86114.60206.80
11.679.3210.5733.3413.60159.84558.70
-1.343.643.79-10.09-30.34-25.74-25.74
12.016.366.2537.231.37929.90529.04
-2.0516.9426.2833.14100.59114.00114.00
9.5013.0116.075.85-1.17523.11133.69
-0.584.394.7916.28-1.59366.56329.03
5.033.795.194.39-32.26-52.18-52.18
2.7214.8326.6868.6716.9961.1561.15
7.496.1142.4842.45-8.6914.8914.89
26.4740.9845.7611.69-17.31-73.710.31

Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd. Share Holdings

Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
22 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
17 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
25 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd.

Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/11/1972 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24100MH1972PLC016149 and registration number is 016149. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of organic and inorganic chemical compounds. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1438.09 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.24 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. R Parthasarathy
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Ramya Bharathram
    Managing Director & CFO
  • Mr. P Mohana Chandran Nair
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Arun Alagappan
    Director
  • Mrs. Bhama Krishnamurthy
    Director
  • Mr. Raj Kataria
    Director
  • Mr. R Ravishankar
    Director
  • Mr. Dhruv Moondhra
    Director
  • Mr. Arun Ramanathan
    Director
  • Mr. R Sampath
    Director
  • Mr. Rajeev M Pandia
    Director

FAQs on Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd.?

The market cap of Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd. is ₹2,348.27 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd. is 23.27 and PB ratio of Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd. is 2.44 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd. is ₹229.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd. is ₹259.40 and 52-week low of Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd. is ₹168.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

