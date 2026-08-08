What is the share price of Thirumalai Chemicals? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Thirumalai Chemicals is ₹167.70 as on .

What kind of stock is Thirumalai Chemicals? The Thirumalai Chemicals is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Thirumalai Chemicals? The market cap of Thirumalai Chemicals is ₹2,021.67 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Thirumalai Chemicals? Today’s highest and lowest price of Thirumalai Chemicals are ₹173.00 and ₹167.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Thirumalai Chemicals? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Thirumalai Chemicals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Thirumalai Chemicals is ₹328.70 and 52-week low of Thirumalai Chemicals is ₹158.40 as on .

How has the Thirumalai Chemicals performed historically in terms of returns? The Thirumalai Chemicals has shown returns of -1.53% over the past day, -4.62% for the past month, -24.68% over 3 months, -41.37% over 1 year, -6.86% across 3 years, and -3.37% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Thirumalai Chemicals? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Thirumalai Chemicals are -13.33 and 1.29 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global