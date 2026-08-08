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Thirumalai Chemicals Share Price

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BSE

THIRUMALAI CHEMICALS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Chemicals
Theme
Commodities
Index
BSE 1000BSE CommoditiesBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Thirumalai Chemicals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹167.70 Closed
-1.35₹ -2.30
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Thirumalai Chemicals Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹167.10₹173.00
₹167.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹158.40₹328.70
₹167.70
Open Price
₹170.30
Prev. Close
₹170.00
Volume
32,354

Source: Dion Global

Thirumalai Chemicals Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Thirumalai Chemicals		-3.76-4.44-24.54-21.34-41.26-6.81-3.34
Pidilite Industries		3.132.5914.5311.698.968.398.29
Apar Industries		15.2317.0429.3273.0090.4763.1590.63
Gujarat Fluorochemicals		3.3814.0418.9528.6625.7817.4621.29
Aether Industries		2.8719.8531.0260.80112.5315.3815.42
Aarti Industries		2.514.832.836.6932.661.85-12.01
Privi Speciality Chemicals		0.34-0.643.6431.8846.1350.9716.08
Anupam Rasayan India		0.42-4.67-11.39-8.127.209.4211.28
Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India		-1.94-2.06-5.197.49-12.66-1.37-0.82
Clean Science & Technology		8.15-1.02-9.20-0.49-33.59-15.87-13.08
Galaxy Surfactants		5.871.816.6910.93-15.88-7.72-8.54
Neogen Chemicals		0.383.9517.6154.2844.069.0917.74
Fineotex Chemical		5.4911.3849.5571.3574.5211.4229.16
Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem		-5.0937.2524.9338.2358.070.24-3.94
Grauer & Weil (India)		-8.36-10.040.46-2.26-26.225.9016.19
Rossari Biotech		1.89-0.16-4.58-4.22-21.59-15.09-17.81
Camlin Fine Sciences		-0.98-6.47-7.26-24.87-48.20-6.29-6.65
Paushak		11.8330.1836.3751.02-6.16-5.36-9.08
Sunshield Chemicals		2.472.6641.8942.8737.5210.0325.26
Chemcon Speciality Chemicals		11.256.1614.544.74-12.63-9.63-16.77

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Thirumalai Chemicals has declined 41.26% compared to peers like Pidilite Industries (8.96%), Apar Industries (90.47%), Gujarat Fluorochemicals (25.78%). From a 5 year perspective, Thirumalai Chemicals has underperformed peers relative to Pidilite Industries (8.29%) and Apar Industries (90.63%).

Thirumalai Chemicals Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Thirumalai Chemicals Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5173.47175.74
10170.53173.77
20168.47172.21
50175.39175.92
100182.85185.12
200206.79204.46

Source: Dion Global

Thirumalai Chemicals Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Thirumalai Chemicals remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 10.07%, FII holding fell to 1.46%, and public shareholding moved up to 51.34% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Thirumalai Chemicals Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
11,83,1280.5119.74
6,00,2740.0410.02
3,64,6200.276.08
2,30,3280.023.84

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Thirumalai Chemicals Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 06:27 AM IST ISTThirumalai Chemicals - Corporate Presentation
Aug 04, 2026, 11:54 PM IST ISTThirumalai Chemicals - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Aug 04, 2026, 11:13 PM IST ISTThirumalai Chemicals - Compliances - Statement Of Deviation & Variation Under Regulation 32 Of SEBI (LODR)
Aug 04, 2026, 09:44 PM IST ISTThirumalai Chemicals - Board Meeting Outcome for Financials Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Jul 31, 2026, 05:47 AM IST ISTThirumalai Chemicals - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR) - Show Cause Notice Received Under Section 73 Of The CGST Act,

Source: Dion Global

About Thirumalai Chemicals

Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/11/1972 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24100MH1972PLC016149 and registration number is 016149. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of organic and inorganic chemical compounds. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1359.73 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.06 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. R Parthasarathy
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Ramya Bharathram
    Managing Director & CFO
  • Mr. P Mohana Chandran Nair
    Director
  • Mr. Raj Kataria
    Director
  • Mrs. Bhama Krishnamurthy
    Director
  • Mrs. D Sabitha
    Director
  • Mr. Rajeev M Pandia
    Director
  • Mr. M Somasundaram
    Director
  • Mr. Meghav Mehta
    Director

FAQs on Thirumalai Chemicals Share Price

What is the share price of Thirumalai Chemicals?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Thirumalai Chemicals is ₹167.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Thirumalai Chemicals?

The Thirumalai Chemicals is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Thirumalai Chemicals?

The market cap of Thirumalai Chemicals is ₹2,021.67 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Thirumalai Chemicals?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Thirumalai Chemicals are ₹173.00 and ₹167.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Thirumalai Chemicals?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Thirumalai Chemicals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Thirumalai Chemicals is ₹328.70 and 52-week low of Thirumalai Chemicals is ₹158.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Thirumalai Chemicals performed historically in terms of returns?

The Thirumalai Chemicals has shown returns of -1.53% over the past day, -4.62% for the past month, -24.68% over 3 months, -41.37% over 1 year, -6.86% across 3 years, and -3.37% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Thirumalai Chemicals?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Thirumalai Chemicals are -13.33 and 1.29 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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