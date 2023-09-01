What is the Market Cap of Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd.? The market cap of Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd. is ₹2,348.27 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd.? P/E ratio of Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd. is 23.27 and PB ratio of Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd. is 2.44 as on .

What is the share price of Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd. is ₹229.35 as on .