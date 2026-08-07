Here's the live share price of Dishman Carbogen Amcis along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Dishman Carbogen Amcis
|2.51
|-2.76
|-0.49
|-9.53
|-19.94
|6.19
|-0.86
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|-2.03
|2.42
|6.25
|14.34
|21.92
|18.89
|19.84
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.38
|21.83
|23.10
|34.86
|34.50
|28.25
|10.95
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-2.96
|2.01
|13.61
|23.94
|37.68
|34.14
|26.36
|Cipla
|-0.06
|1.35
|8.01
|9.65
|-1.30
|6.36
|9.89
|Zydus Lifesciences
|-1.00
|-3.27
|18.63
|20.81
|17.97
|19.40
|13.74
|Lupin
|-2.23
|-5.22
|-4.06
|7.32
|21.26
|29.71
|15.79
|Mankind Pharma
|-1.25
|-3.65
|2.68
|17.10
|-4.05
|10.60
|11.36
|Laurus Labs
|2.14
|25.61
|53.76
|88.11
|121.31
|66.72
|21.42
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|2.13
|-13.43
|-10.32
|-8.07
|-2.39
|1.33
|4.01
|Aurobindo Pharma
|5.17
|4.93
|12.34
|38.27
|55.33
|24.16
|13.36
|Biocon
|1.02
|5.68
|12.39
|15.00
|17.94
|18.08
|2.38
|Alkem Laboratories
|-1.90
|-0.38
|0.94
|-1.80
|15.69
|10.94
|9.88
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2.40
|1.04
|-3.54
|15.79
|10.84
|41.01
|31.10
|Abbott India
|0.06
|4.08
|4.16
|1.18
|-15.15
|5.10
|9.68
|Anthem Biosciences
|3.87
|9.52
|7.85
|24.79
|11.94
|4.78
|2.84
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-2.01
|8.20
|4.88
|3.54
|-2.95
|22.96
|9.76
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.70
|-3.23
|11.36
|19.51
|24.74
|23.09
|8.61
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.29
|4.90
|12.99
|21.74
|33.05
|25.85
|17.93
|Gland Pharma
|4.42
|2.51
|39.75
|38.72
|33.61
|24.85
|-8.35
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Dishman Carbogen Amcis has declined 19.94% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Dishman Carbogen Amcis has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|186.14
|189.77
|10
|185.71
|188.52
|20
|189.78
|187.93
|50
|186.57
|186.4
|100
|178.05
|189.09
|200
|208.04
|200.99
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Dishman Carbogen Amcis remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 2.06%, FII holding fell to 6.86%, and public shareholding moved up to 31.76% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|22,15,137
|0.69
|38.85
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:36 PM IST IST
|Dishman Carbogen Amc - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving The Proposal Of Fund Raising By Way Of Issuance
|Jul 15, 2026, 12:54 AM IST IST
|Dishman Carbogen Amc - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 29, 2026, 11:26 PM IST IST
|Dishman Carbogen Amc - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Jun 21, 2026, 02:02 AM IST IST
|Dishman Carbogen Amc - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of EGM
|Jun 20, 2026, 01:02 AM IST IST
|Dishman Carbogen Amc - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Source: Dion Global
Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/07/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74900GJ2007PLC051338 and registration number is 051338. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of medicinal substances used in the manufacture of pharmaceuticals: antibiotics, endocrine products, basic vitamins; opium derivatives; sulpha drugs; serums and plasmas; salicylic acid, its salts and esters; glycosides and vegetable alkaloids; chemically pure suger etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 231.56 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 31.36 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dishman Carbogen Amcis is ₹191.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Dishman Carbogen Amcis is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Dishman Carbogen Amcis is ₹3,005.53 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Dishman Carbogen Amcis are ₹197.00 and ₹191.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dishman Carbogen Amcis stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dishman Carbogen Amcis is ₹321.15 and 52-week low of Dishman Carbogen Amcis is ₹129.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Dishman Carbogen Amcis has shown returns of -1.46% over the past day, -2.76% for the past month, -0.49% over 3 months, -19.94% over 1 year, 6.19% across 3 years, and -0.86% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Dishman Carbogen Amcis are 30.84 and 0.45 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global