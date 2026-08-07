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Dishman Carbogen Amcis Share Price

NSE
BSE

DISHMAN CARBOGEN AMCIS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care
Index
BSE 1000BSE HealthcareBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Dishman Carbogen Amcis along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹191.70 Closed
-1.46₹ -2.85
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Dishman Carbogen Amcis Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹191.50₹197.00
₹191.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹129.00₹321.15
₹191.70
Open Price
₹194.55
Prev. Close
₹194.55
Volume
7,011

Source: Dion Global

Dishman Carbogen Amcis Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Dishman Carbogen Amcis		2.51-2.76-0.49-9.53-19.946.19-0.86
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		-2.032.426.2514.3421.9218.8919.84
Divi's Laboratories		2.3821.8323.1034.8634.5028.2510.95
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-2.962.0113.6123.9437.6834.1426.36
Cipla		-0.061.358.019.65-1.306.369.89
Zydus Lifesciences		-1.00-3.2718.6320.8117.9719.4013.74
Lupin		-2.23-5.22-4.067.3221.2629.7115.79
Mankind Pharma		-1.25-3.652.6817.10-4.0510.6011.36
Laurus Labs		2.1425.6153.7688.11121.3166.7221.42
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		2.13-13.43-10.32-8.07-2.391.334.01
Aurobindo Pharma		5.174.9312.3438.2755.3324.1613.36
Biocon		1.025.6812.3915.0017.9418.082.38
Alkem Laboratories		-1.90-0.380.94-1.8015.6910.949.88
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2.401.04-3.5415.7910.8441.0131.10
Abbott India		0.064.084.161.18-15.155.109.68
Anthem Biosciences		3.879.527.8524.7911.944.782.84
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-2.018.204.883.54-2.9522.969.76
Ipca Laboratories		-0.70-3.2311.3619.5124.7423.098.61
Ajanta Pharma		0.294.9012.9921.7433.0525.8517.93
Gland Pharma		4.422.5139.7538.7233.6124.85-8.35

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Dishman Carbogen Amcis has declined 19.94% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Dishman Carbogen Amcis has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).

Dishman Carbogen Amcis Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Dishman Carbogen Amcis Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5186.14189.77
10185.71188.52
20189.78187.93
50186.57186.4
100178.05189.09
200208.04200.99

Source: Dion Global

Dishman Carbogen Amcis Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Dishman Carbogen Amcis remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 2.06%, FII holding fell to 6.86%, and public shareholding moved up to 31.76% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Dishman Carbogen Amcis Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
22,15,1370.6938.85

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Dishman Carbogen Amcis Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 11:36 PM IST ISTDishman Carbogen Amc - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving The Proposal Of Fund Raising By Way Of Issuance
Jul 15, 2026, 12:54 AM IST ISTDishman Carbogen Amc - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 29, 2026, 11:26 PM IST ISTDishman Carbogen Amc - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Jun 21, 2026, 02:02 AM IST ISTDishman Carbogen Amc - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of EGM
Jun 20, 2026, 01:02 AM IST ISTDishman Carbogen Amc - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report

Source: Dion Global

About Dishman Carbogen Amcis

Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/07/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74900GJ2007PLC051338 and registration number is 051338. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of medicinal substances used in the manufacture of pharmaceuticals: antibiotics, endocrine products, basic vitamins; opium derivatives; sulpha drugs; serums and plasmas; salicylic acid, its salts and esters; glycosides and vegetable alkaloids; chemically pure suger etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 231.56 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 31.36 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Arpit J Vyas
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Deohooti J Vyas
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Kulin N Shah
    Director
  • Mr. Hemantkumar J Bhatt
    Director
  • Dr. Margie S Parikh
    Director
  • Mr. Maitri K Mehta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajendra S Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dhaval R Shah
    Additional Director

FAQs on Dishman Carbogen Amcis Share Price

What is the share price of Dishman Carbogen Amcis?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dishman Carbogen Amcis is ₹191.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Dishman Carbogen Amcis?

The Dishman Carbogen Amcis is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Dishman Carbogen Amcis?

The market cap of Dishman Carbogen Amcis is ₹3,005.53 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Dishman Carbogen Amcis?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Dishman Carbogen Amcis are ₹197.00 and ₹191.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Dishman Carbogen Amcis?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dishman Carbogen Amcis stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dishman Carbogen Amcis is ₹321.15 and 52-week low of Dishman Carbogen Amcis is ₹129.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Dishman Carbogen Amcis performed historically in terms of returns?

The Dishman Carbogen Amcis has shown returns of -1.46% over the past day, -2.76% for the past month, -0.49% over 3 months, -19.94% over 1 year, 6.19% across 3 years, and -0.86% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Dishman Carbogen Amcis?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Dishman Carbogen Amcis are 30.84 and 0.45 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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