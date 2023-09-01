Follow Us

Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

DISHMAN CARBOGEN AMCIS LTD.

Sector : Pharmaceuticals | Smallcap | NSE
₹157.95 Closed
1.021.6
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹154.70₹163.90
₹157.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹80.00₹171.40
₹157.95
Open Price
₹157.10
Prev. Close
₹156.35
Volume
8,35,008

Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1162.97
  • R2168.03
  • R3172.17
  • Pivot
    158.83
  • S1153.77
  • S2149.63
  • S3144.57

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5102.21156.73
  • 10102.41156.39
  • 2099.64155.63
  • 50108.17149.79
  • 100114.22140.8
  • 200144.59132.88

Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.30-1.6231.0835.7530.59-5.65-48.33
0.24-3.0112.2815.6127.20112.6869.00
2.985.6929.0938.4421.7469.0991.87
-1.30-1.381.8126.15-0.2811.09178.87
-3.47-1.5622.5528.4132.7628.19115.11
-3.85-3.0923.0120.6920.6920.6920.69
-2.44-3.1519.5929.6564.8262.3851.42
-7.84-9.970.6221.0416.3131.8095.71
1.5110.6934.6965.3865.5615.1516.85
-0.360.8625.3378.0553.151.0517.95
-2.22-5.175.1010.9723.0738.42170.69
-1.71-9.336.9315.8922.1328.8264.37
2.111.956.3214.81-13.53-35.66-15.17
14.3235.6389.6236.77-29.31-2.83-2.83
1.262.378.377.62-0.49-8.37-17.12
-1.94-3.9522.867.32-3.65-13.96125.66
-1.618.5732.1040.3854.92266.90719.02
1.401.9530.8045.7524.8477.17106.33
2.38-3.9524.1976.43104.3656.6414.19
2.3010.6516.4326.20-30.9476.53353.34

Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd. Share Holdings

Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
ICICI Prudential Pharma Healthcare & Diagnostics (P.H.D) Fund24,98,9011.2939.68
HSBC Flexi Cap Fund23,77,0501.0637.75
L&T Flexicap Fund - Regular Plan23,77,0500.8123.47
Motilal Oswal S&P BSE Healthcare ETF6130.130.01

Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
09 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
23 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
17 Jan, 2023Board MeetingOthers
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd.

Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/07/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74900GJ2007PLC051338 and registration number is 051338. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of medicinal substances used in the manufacture of pharmaceuticals: antibiotics, endocrine products, basic vitamins; opium derivatives; sulpha drugs; serums and plasmas; salicylic acid, its salts and esters; glycosides and vegetable alkaloids; chemically pure suger etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 302.79 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 31.36 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Janmejay R Vyas
    Chairman
  • Mr. Arpit J Vyas
    Global Managing Director
  • Mrs. Deohooti J Vyas
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Sanjay S Majmudar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashok C Gandhi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajendra S Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Subir Kumar Das
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Maitri K Mehta
    Director

FAQs on Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd.?

The market cap of Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd. is ₹2,476.39 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd. is -44.72 and PB ratio of Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd. is 0.6 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd. is ₹157.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd. is ₹171.40 and 52-week low of Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd. is ₹80.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

