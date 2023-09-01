Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|3.30
|-1.62
|31.08
|35.75
|30.59
|-5.65
|-48.33
|0.24
|-3.01
|12.28
|15.61
|27.20
|112.68
|69.00
|2.98
|5.69
|29.09
|38.44
|21.74
|69.09
|91.87
|-1.30
|-1.38
|1.81
|26.15
|-0.28
|11.09
|178.87
|-3.47
|-1.56
|22.55
|28.41
|32.76
|28.19
|115.11
|-3.85
|-3.09
|23.01
|20.69
|20.69
|20.69
|20.69
|-2.44
|-3.15
|19.59
|29.65
|64.82
|62.38
|51.42
|-7.84
|-9.97
|0.62
|21.04
|16.31
|31.80
|95.71
|1.51
|10.69
|34.69
|65.38
|65.56
|15.15
|16.85
|-0.36
|0.86
|25.33
|78.05
|53.15
|1.05
|17.95
|-2.22
|-5.17
|5.10
|10.97
|23.07
|38.42
|170.69
|-1.71
|-9.33
|6.93
|15.89
|22.13
|28.82
|64.37
|2.11
|1.95
|6.32
|14.81
|-13.53
|-35.66
|-15.17
|14.32
|35.63
|89.62
|36.77
|-29.31
|-2.83
|-2.83
|1.26
|2.37
|8.37
|7.62
|-0.49
|-8.37
|-17.12
|-1.94
|-3.95
|22.86
|7.32
|-3.65
|-13.96
|125.66
|-1.61
|8.57
|32.10
|40.38
|54.92
|266.90
|719.02
|1.40
|1.95
|30.80
|45.75
|24.84
|77.17
|106.33
|2.38
|-3.95
|24.19
|76.43
|104.36
|56.64
|14.19
|2.30
|10.65
|16.43
|26.20
|-30.94
|76.53
|353.34
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|ICICI Prudential Pharma Healthcare & Diagnostics (P.H.D) Fund
|24,98,901
|1.29
|39.68
|HSBC Flexi Cap Fund
|23,77,050
|1.06
|37.75
|L&T Flexicap Fund - Regular Plan
|23,77,050
|0.81
|23.47
|Motilal Oswal S&P BSE Healthcare ETF
|613
|0.13
|0.01
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|09 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|23 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|17 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/07/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74900GJ2007PLC051338 and registration number is 051338. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of medicinal substances used in the manufacture of pharmaceuticals: antibiotics, endocrine products, basic vitamins; opium derivatives; sulpha drugs; serums and plasmas; salicylic acid, its salts and esters; glycosides and vegetable alkaloids; chemically pure suger etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 302.79 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 31.36 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd. is ₹2,476.39 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd. is -44.72 and PB ratio of Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd. is 0.6 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd. is ₹157.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd. is ₹171.40 and 52-week low of Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd. is ₹80.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.