Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund - Regular Plan
|33,13,848
|0.63
|287.92
|Axis Long Term Equity Fund
|7,40,025
|0.2
|64.3
|UTI Value Opportunities Fund
|7,34,784
|0.85
|63.84
|ICICI Prudential Housing Opportunities Fund
|3,11,047
|1.11
|27.03
|HDFC Retirement Savings Fund - Equity - Regular Plan
|3,00,000
|0.73
|26.07
|Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund
|2,92,158
|0.28
|25.38
|ICICI Prudential ESG Fund
|1,61,012
|1.08
|13.99
|HDFC Housing Opportunities Fund
|1,59,231
|1.18
|13.83
|ICICI Prudential MNC Fund
|99,295
|0.59
|8.63
|HDFC Equity Savings Fund - Regular Plan
|98,753
|0.3
|8.58
Symphony Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/02/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L32201GJ1988PLC010331 and registration number is 010331. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of other electronic equipments and parts thereof. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 641.31 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Symphony Ltd. is ₹6,90.28 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Symphony Ltd. is 52.31 and PB ratio of Symphony Ltd. is 6.92 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Symphony Ltd. is ₹884.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Symphony Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Symphony Ltd. is ₹1,219.00 and 52-week low of Symphony Ltd. is ₹820.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.