Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Symphony Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SYMPHONY LTD.

Sector : Consumer Electronics | Smallcap | NSE
₹884.65 Closed
0.161.45
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Symphony Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹880.70₹889.00
₹884.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹820.60₹1,219.00
₹884.65
Open Price
₹886.85
Prev. Close
₹883.20
Volume
23,401

Symphony Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1888.3
  • R2892.8
  • R3896.6
  • Pivot
    884.5
  • S1880
  • S2876.2
  • S3871.7

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5865.61880.75
  • 10859.72881.33
  • 20863.95881.53
  • 50889887.19
  • 100898.51906.51
  • 200975.73928.22

Symphony Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.002.044.46-24.51-4.532.54-17.18
3.9922.2129.2772.4924.12204.62779.74
5.419.045.34-3.30-11.2736.9344.51
0.2812.4414.3525.65-9.83-21.76-6.95
6.4722.5438.0856.8431.9965.63205.22
-9.8121.4889.82102.7064.3264.3264.32
3.834.8362.5549.1417.93159.88-24.52
14.2615.8723.0924.968.97277.1037.48

Symphony Ltd. Share Holdings

Symphony Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund - Regular Plan33,13,8480.63287.92
Axis Long Term Equity Fund7,40,0250.264.3
UTI Value Opportunities Fund7,34,7840.8563.84
ICICI Prudential Housing Opportunities Fund3,11,0471.1127.03
HDFC Retirement Savings Fund - Equity - Regular Plan3,00,0000.7326.07
Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund2,92,1580.2825.38
ICICI Prudential ESG Fund1,61,0121.0813.99
HDFC Housing Opportunities Fund1,59,2311.1813.83
ICICI Prudential MNC Fund99,2950.598.63
HDFC Equity Savings Fund - Regular Plan98,7530.38.58
View All Mutual Funds

Symphony Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
  • Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates
    Intimation for schedule of Institutional Investor/ Analysts meet
    21-Aug, 2023 | 11:11 AM

About Symphony Ltd.

Symphony Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/02/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L32201GJ1988PLC010331 and registration number is 010331. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of other electronic equipments and parts thereof. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 641.31 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Achal Bakeri
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Ms. Reena Bhagwati
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Amit Kumar
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Nrupesh Shah
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Jonaki Bakeri
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ashish Deshpande
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Santosh Nema
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Naishadh Parikh
    Independent Director

FAQs on Symphony Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Symphony Ltd.?

The market cap of Symphony Ltd. is ₹6,90.28 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Symphony Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Symphony Ltd. is 52.31 and PB ratio of Symphony Ltd. is 6.92 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Symphony Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Symphony Ltd. is ₹884.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Symphony Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Symphony Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Symphony Ltd. is ₹1,219.00 and 52-week low of Symphony Ltd. is ₹820.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data