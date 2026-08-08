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Symphony Share Price

NSE
BSE

SYMPHONY

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Consumer Durables
Theme
Electronics Manufacturing (EMS)
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Symphony along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹650.05 Closed
-0.25₹ -1.60
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Symphony Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹650.05₹657.75
₹650.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹642.15₹994.25
₹650.05
Open Price
₹652.00
Prev. Close
₹651.65
Volume
6,062

Source: Dion Global

Symphony Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Symphony		-5.61-6.70-19.67-31.89-33.28-9.75-7.10
LG Electronics India		6.581.133.004.43-5.94-2.02-1.22
Dixon Technologies (India)		0.176.6527.6920.06-15.2744.4026.93
Havells India		1.974.981.35-6.19-14.03-0.850.79
Voltas		-3.32-0.37-5.93-14.64-1.8915.784.59
PG Electroplast		2.858.9717.786.36-14.3157.7376.76
Avalon Technologies		8.6519.5156.5087.11105.4648.4837.65
Whirlpool of India		1.061.20-16.95-10.35-37.34-17.97-17.63
Electronics Mart India		27.1223.8936.4956.4138.2013.9314.43
EPACK Durables		-0.13-2.78-16.62-11.70-41.223.321.98
HPL Electric & Power		2.24-1.29-11.46-1.56-40.6818.2234.15
Virtuoso Optoelectronics		5.138.2537.7726.39-5.2128.0934.32
IKIO Technologies		1.197.2317.4128.026.16-20.72-12.82
Onida Electronics		-1.87-10.80-3.427.05124.4324.1316.72
Shree Refrigerations		5.25-8.1838.2176.30106.5823.0313.24
CWD		1.58-2.264.2311.6214.8520.9254.49
Elin Electronics		-3.74-3.78-25.95-38.04-43.80-13.13-15.77
Sharp India		03.9337.49189.57106.5429.5131.19
BPL		-0.06-4.48-9.40-9.04-30.53-8.377.34
Calcom Vision		-1.035.37-7.80-29.20-27.83-21.6116.89

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Symphony has declined 33.28% compared to peers like LG Electronics India (-5.94%), Dixon Technologies (India) (-15.27%), Havells India (-14.03%). From a 5 year perspective, Symphony has underperformed peers relative to LG Electronics India (-1.22%) and Dixon Technologies (India) (26.93%).

Symphony Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Symphony Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5687.48669.38
10686.62678.13
20696.23685.69
50692.37701.96
100734.75736.63
200808.32809.21

Source: Dion Global

Symphony Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Symphony remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 8.47%, FII holding fell to 2.43%, and public shareholding moved up to 15.65% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Symphony Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
37,12,0950.25252.85
6,24,8560.2142.56
5,66,0000.4138.55
3,16,2280.3221.54
1,60,2680.9210.92
1,01,0060.126.88
90,5290.26.17
30,9920.22.11
21,9000.091.49
11,0350.820.75

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Symphony Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 01:12 AM IST ISTSymphony - Proceedings Of The 39Th AGM Of The Company
Aug 05, 2026, 01:07 AM IST ISTSymphony - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Aug 05, 2026, 01:00 AM IST ISTSymphony - Audio Recording Of Q1FY27 Earnings Call
Aug 04, 2026, 09:49 PM IST ISTSymphony - Interaction With Electronic Media
Aug 04, 2026, 09:33 PM IST ISTSymphony - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM

Source: Dion Global

About Symphony

Symphony Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/02/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L32201GJ1988PLC010331 and registration number is 010331. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of other electronic equipments and parts thereof. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 764.86 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.73 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Achal Bakeri
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Nrupesh Shah
    Managing Director - Corporate Affairs
  • Mr. Jonaki Bakeri
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ashish Deshpande
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Reena Bhagwati
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Santosh Nema
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Malavika Harita
    Independent Director

FAQs on Symphony Share Price

What is the share price of Symphony?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Symphony is ₹650.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Symphony?

The Symphony is operating in the Consumer Durables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Symphony?

The market cap of Symphony is ₹4,463.98 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Symphony?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Symphony are ₹657.75 and ₹650.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Symphony?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Symphony stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Symphony is ₹994.25 and 52-week low of Symphony is ₹642.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Symphony performed historically in terms of returns?

The Symphony has shown returns of -0.25% over the past day, -6.7% for the past month, -19.67% over 3 months, -33.28% over 1 year, -9.75% across 3 years, and -7.1% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Symphony?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Symphony are -32.12 and 8.19 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.38 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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