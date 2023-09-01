What is the Market Cap of Symphony Ltd.? The market cap of Symphony Ltd. is ₹6,90.28 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Symphony Ltd.? P/E ratio of Symphony Ltd. is 52.31 and PB ratio of Symphony Ltd. is 6.92 as on .

What is the share price of Symphony Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Symphony Ltd. is ₹884.65 as on .