What is the share price of Symphony? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Symphony is ₹650.05 as on .

What kind of stock is Symphony? The Symphony is operating in the Consumer Durables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Symphony? The market cap of Symphony is ₹4,463.98 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Symphony? Today’s highest and lowest price of Symphony are ₹657.75 and ₹650.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Symphony? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Symphony stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Symphony is ₹994.25 and 52-week low of Symphony is ₹642.15 as on .

How has the Symphony performed historically in terms of returns? The Symphony has shown returns of -0.25% over the past day, -6.7% for the past month, -19.67% over 3 months, -33.28% over 1 year, -9.75% across 3 years, and -7.1% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Symphony? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Symphony are -32.12 and 8.19 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.38 per annum.

Source: Dion Global