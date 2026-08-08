Here's the live share price of Symphony along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Symphony
|-5.61
|-6.70
|-19.67
|-31.89
|-33.28
|-9.75
|-7.10
|LG Electronics India
|6.58
|1.13
|3.00
|4.43
|-5.94
|-2.02
|-1.22
|Dixon Technologies (India)
|0.17
|6.65
|27.69
|20.06
|-15.27
|44.40
|26.93
|Havells India
|1.97
|4.98
|1.35
|-6.19
|-14.03
|-0.85
|0.79
|Voltas
|-3.32
|-0.37
|-5.93
|-14.64
|-1.89
|15.78
|4.59
|PG Electroplast
|2.85
|8.97
|17.78
|6.36
|-14.31
|57.73
|76.76
|Avalon Technologies
|8.65
|19.51
|56.50
|87.11
|105.46
|48.48
|37.65
|Whirlpool of India
|1.06
|1.20
|-16.95
|-10.35
|-37.34
|-17.97
|-17.63
|Electronics Mart India
|27.12
|23.89
|36.49
|56.41
|38.20
|13.93
|14.43
|EPACK Durables
|-0.13
|-2.78
|-16.62
|-11.70
|-41.22
|3.32
|1.98
|HPL Electric & Power
|2.24
|-1.29
|-11.46
|-1.56
|-40.68
|18.22
|34.15
|Virtuoso Optoelectronics
|5.13
|8.25
|37.77
|26.39
|-5.21
|28.09
|34.32
|IKIO Technologies
|1.19
|7.23
|17.41
|28.02
|6.16
|-20.72
|-12.82
|Onida Electronics
|-1.87
|-10.80
|-3.42
|7.05
|124.43
|24.13
|16.72
|Shree Refrigerations
|5.25
|-8.18
|38.21
|76.30
|106.58
|23.03
|13.24
|CWD
|1.58
|-2.26
|4.23
|11.62
|14.85
|20.92
|54.49
|Elin Electronics
|-3.74
|-3.78
|-25.95
|-38.04
|-43.80
|-13.13
|-15.77
|Sharp India
|0
|3.93
|37.49
|189.57
|106.54
|29.51
|31.19
|BPL
|-0.06
|-4.48
|-9.40
|-9.04
|-30.53
|-8.37
|7.34
|Calcom Vision
|-1.03
|5.37
|-7.80
|-29.20
|-27.83
|-21.61
|16.89
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Symphony has declined 33.28% compared to peers like LG Electronics India (-5.94%), Dixon Technologies (India) (-15.27%), Havells India (-14.03%). From a 5 year perspective, Symphony has underperformed peers relative to LG Electronics India (-1.22%) and Dixon Technologies (India) (26.93%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|687.48
|669.38
|10
|686.62
|678.13
|20
|696.23
|685.69
|50
|692.37
|701.96
|100
|734.75
|736.63
|200
|808.32
|809.21
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Symphony remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 8.47%, FII holding fell to 2.43%, and public shareholding moved up to 15.65% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|37,12,095
|0.25
|252.85
|6,24,856
|0.21
|42.56
|5,66,000
|0.41
|38.55
|3,16,228
|0.32
|21.54
|1,60,268
|0.92
|10.92
|1,01,006
|0.12
|6.88
|90,529
|0.2
|6.17
|30,992
|0.2
|2.11
|21,900
|0.09
|1.49
|11,035
|0.82
|0.75
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 01:12 AM IST IST
|Symphony - Proceedings Of The 39Th AGM Of The Company
|Aug 05, 2026, 01:07 AM IST IST
|Symphony - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Aug 05, 2026, 01:00 AM IST IST
|Symphony - Audio Recording Of Q1FY27 Earnings Call
|Aug 04, 2026, 09:49 PM IST IST
|Symphony - Interaction With Electronic Media
|Aug 04, 2026, 09:33 PM IST IST
|Symphony - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Source: Dion Global
Symphony Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/02/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L32201GJ1988PLC010331 and registration number is 010331. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of other electronic equipments and parts thereof. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 764.86 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.73 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Symphony is ₹650.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Symphony is operating in the Consumer Durables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Symphony is ₹4,463.98 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Symphony are ₹657.75 and ₹650.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Symphony stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Symphony is ₹994.25 and 52-week low of Symphony is ₹642.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Symphony has shown returns of -0.25% over the past day, -6.7% for the past month, -19.67% over 3 months, -33.28% over 1 year, -9.75% across 3 years, and -7.1% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Symphony are -32.12 and 8.19 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.38 per annum.
Source: Dion Global