Here's the live share price of PVR INOX along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|PVR INOX
|-0.44
|11.89
|5.42
|7.69
|5.23
|-11.12
|-4.32
|Affle 3I
|3.62
|11.65
|10.21
|-0.23
|-15.68
|13.84
|14.55
|Prime Focus
|0.19
|23.00
|-6.57
|3.60
|83.41
|42.18
|38.37
|Sun TV Network
|-4.17
|-4.01
|-14.82
|-14.52
|-13.08
|-3.06
|-2.05
|Amagi Media Labs
|-0.78
|21.04
|47.98
|66.86
|85.59
|22.89
|13.16
|Saregama India
|-0.53
|12.92
|48.70
|47.29
|7.72
|9.37
|8.05
|Zee Entertainment Enterprises
|-18.45
|-8.01
|-0.41
|1.61
|-17.88
|-26.37
|-13.21
|Tips Music
|-3.60
|-5.37
|0.27
|12.99
|10.18
|26.52
|40.51
|Latent View Analytics
|-6.29
|-1.76
|-4.66
|-29.98
|-25.77
|-7.54
|-9.55
|Network18 Media & Investments
|0.31
|-6.99
|-15.41
|-24.62
|-47.51
|-20.58
|-10.56
|Hathway Cable & Datacom
|1.48
|-0.82
|-2.15
|-7.37
|-23.76
|-13.17
|-16.09
|Media Matrix Worldwide
|6.64
|12.26
|-7.44
|59.34
|-5.80
|-0.64
|19.56
|Signpost India
|-5.28
|-9.87
|-10.09
|27.24
|21.84
|-5.54
|-3.36
|Den Networks
|-0.47
|-4.90
|-2.98
|-6.84
|-24.45
|-12.86
|-12.07
|Panorama Studios International
|-2.13
|-7.67
|29.11
|11.87
|-0.26
|54.52
|54.80
|Balaji Telefilms
|3.29
|-5.11
|-31.15
|-8.51
|-13.87
|18.73
|5.24
|New Delhi Television
|0.06
|-3.36
|-3.81
|-12.41
|-26.25
|-24.37
|4.33
|OnMobile Global
|9.66
|-5.36
|18.89
|36.46
|30.01
|-4.12
|-12.06
|Aqylon Nexus
|6.55
|-35.16
|-46.84
|-85.73
|-78.37
|15.55
|5.57
|TV Today Network
|0.88
|-9.09
|-2.58
|-7.18
|-18.50
|-17.97
|-17.11
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, PVR INOX has gained 5.23% compared to peers like Affle 3I (-15.68%), Prime Focus (83.41%), Sun TV Network (-13.08%). From a 5 year perspective, PVR INOX has underperformed peers relative to Affle 3I (14.55%) and Prime Focus (38.37%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,131.89
|1,150.52
|10
|1,084.92
|1,121.92
|20
|1,044.21
|1,081.5
|50
|999.86
|1,034.87
|100
|997.16
|1,019.78
|200
|1,029.44
|1,030.28
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, PVR INOX remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 35.72%, FII holding rose to 18.08%, and public shareholding moved up to 18.67% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|57,20,361
|1.36
|550.1
|33,33,342
|0.41
|320.55
|33,30,739
|0.59
|320.3
|19,34,674
|0.66
|186.05
|17,75,000
|1.21
|170.69
|14,17,238
|0.34
|136.29
|10,18,203
|0.18
|97.92
|9,64,836
|0.5
|92.78
|9,22,199
|1.04
|88.68
|8,95,599
|0.91
|86.13
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 08, 2026, 12:48 AM IST IST
|PVR INOX - Disclosure Regarding Intimation Letter Sent To Shareholders Holding Shares In Physical Form Pursuant To SEBI Maste
|Aug 03, 2026, 11:41 PM IST IST
|PVR INOX - Appeal To Shareholders To Register/Update Their E-Mail Ids.
|Jul 30, 2026, 11:02 PM IST IST
|PVR INOX - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Jul 30, 2026, 10:50 PM IST IST
|PVR INOX - Opening Of 3-Screen Multiplex At Mall 11, Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh.
|Jul 25, 2026, 12:19 AM IST IST
|PVR INOX - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Source: Dion Global
PVR INOX Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/04/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899MH1995PLC387971 and registration number is 067827. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Motion picture or video tape projection in cinemas, in the open air or in other projection facilities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6391.20 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 98.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for PVR INOX is ₹1,124.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The PVR INOX is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of PVR INOX is ₹11,040.62 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of PVR INOX are ₹1,168.45 and ₹1,123.80.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which PVR INOX stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of PVR INOX is ₹1,249.00 and 52-week low of PVR INOX is ₹900.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The PVR INOX has shown returns of -1.58% over the past day, 11.89% for the past month, 5.42% over 3 months, 5.23% over 1 year, -11.12% across 3 years, and -4.32% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of PVR INOX are 24.83 and 1.50 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global