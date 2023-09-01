Follow Us

PVR INOX Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

PVR INOX LTD.

Sector : Entertainment & Media | Smallcap | NSE
₹1,779.00 Closed
-0.67-11.95
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

PVR INOX Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,771.05₹1,793.90
₹1,779.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,336.40₹1,975.50
₹1,779.00
Open Price
₹1,791.95
Prev. Close
₹1,790.95
Volume
3,91,559

PVR INOX Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11,791.95
  • R21,804.35
  • R31,814.8
  • Pivot
    1,781.5
  • S11,769.1
  • S21,758.65
  • S31,746.25

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51,733.421,762.02
  • 101,718.211,737.15
  • 201,725.631,689.57
  • 501,807.791,594.77
  • 1001,852.611,557.58
  • 2001,771.191,582.54

PVR INOX Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.0913.6425.6215.88-4.0926.8331.03
-1.2010.7636.6431.777.2730.10-47.45
2.7416.3437.0141.3223.7833.13-20.22
-1.17-5.3612.415.45-17.88103.20516.87
3.3721.8633.4753.2814.6055.965.14
1.79-5.2924.4618.14-5.48685.70550.58
2.4419.126.1417.40-5.6685.8928.77
1.165.44-1.232.0025.262.7982.42
7.405.8020.3744.6613.42-4.58-4.58
2.6413.9260.23121.63111.461,660.804,052.83
-3.720.8427.9218.6926.1371.56-74.47
1.504.9721.1510.46-6.11-49.10-7.90
0.353.6635.9749.0133.731,146.1557.28
-1.72-20.47-9.2515.7821.73125.957.51
1.874.5634.5743.8916.89-42.44-15.50
2.4314.3942.2635.31-11.9367.4192.31
-2.20-5.74-10.468.09-56.41532.84492.04
6.577.4216.306.29-21.82-3.39-50.76
0.427.6651.2733.52-34.8870.71-59.83
5.786.4030.5626.80-10.84-5.21-77.46

PVR INOX Ltd. Share Holdings

PVR INOX Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
SBI Multicap Fund24,70,0002.98384.6
SBI Small Cap Fund23,70,0001.84369.03
Nippon India Multi Cap Fund23,01,7251.89358.4
ICICI Prudential Long Term Equity Fund16,04,7572.22249.88
ICICI Prudential Smallcap Fund14,80,7233.54230.56
Nippon India Focused Equity Fund14,54,7173.29226.51
ICICI Prudential Balanced Advantage Fund12,70,1770.41197.78
Nippon India Tax Saver Fund10,50,0001.29163.5
HDFC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan10,29,6250.76160.32
Nippon India Large Cap Fund9,55,6500.95148.8
View All Mutual Funds

Futures

  • Price
      (%)
    As on Invalid Date | IST
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Options

  • Price
      (%)
    Not traded today
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

PVR INOX Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
01 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
15 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
19 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
17 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
21 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About PVR INOX Ltd.

PVR Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/04/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899MH1995PLC387971 and registration number is 067827. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Motion picture or video tape projection in cinemas, in the open air or in other projection facilities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1213.31 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 61.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ajay Bijli
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Sanjeev Kumar
    Joint Managing Director
  • Ms. Renuka Ramnath
    Director
  • Mr. Anish Kumar Saraf
    Director
  • Mr. Sanjai Vohra
    Director
  • Ms. Deepa Misra Harris
    Director
  • Ms. Pallavi Shardul Shroff
    Director
  • Mr. Gregory Adam Foster
    Director
  • Mr. Vikram Bakshi
    Director

FAQs on PVR INOX Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of PVR INOX Ltd.?

The market cap of PVR INOX Ltd. is ₹17,546.44 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of PVR INOX Ltd.?

P/E ratio of PVR INOX Ltd. is -52.37 and PB ratio of PVR INOX Ltd. is 2.39 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of PVR INOX Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for PVR INOX Ltd. is ₹1,779.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of PVR INOX Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which PVR INOX Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of PVR INOX Ltd. is ₹1,975.50 and 52-week low of PVR INOX Ltd. is ₹1,336.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

