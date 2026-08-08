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PVR INOX Share Price

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BSE

PVR INOX

Smallcap | BSE
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BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE India Sector LeadersBSE Premium ConsumptionBSE SmallCapBSE TECK

Here's the live share price of PVR INOX along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,124.30 Closed
-1.58₹ -18.10
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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PVR INOX Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,123.80₹1,168.45
₹1,124.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹900.05₹1,249.00
₹1,124.30
Open Price
₹1,132.85
Prev. Close
₹1,142.40
Volume
15,040

Source: Dion Global

PVR INOX Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
PVR INOX		-0.4411.895.427.695.23-11.12-4.32
Affle 3I		3.6211.6510.21-0.23-15.6813.8414.55
Prime Focus		0.1923.00-6.573.6083.4142.1838.37
Sun TV Network		-4.17-4.01-14.82-14.52-13.08-3.06-2.05
Amagi Media Labs		-0.7821.0447.9866.8685.5922.8913.16
Saregama India		-0.5312.9248.7047.297.729.378.05
Zee Entertainment Enterprises		-18.45-8.01-0.411.61-17.88-26.37-13.21
Tips Music		-3.60-5.370.2712.9910.1826.5240.51
Latent View Analytics		-6.29-1.76-4.66-29.98-25.77-7.54-9.55
Network18 Media & Investments		0.31-6.99-15.41-24.62-47.51-20.58-10.56
Hathway Cable & Datacom		1.48-0.82-2.15-7.37-23.76-13.17-16.09
Media Matrix Worldwide		6.6412.26-7.4459.34-5.80-0.6419.56
Signpost India		-5.28-9.87-10.0927.2421.84-5.54-3.36
Den Networks		-0.47-4.90-2.98-6.84-24.45-12.86-12.07
Panorama Studios International		-2.13-7.6729.1111.87-0.2654.5254.80
Balaji Telefilms		3.29-5.11-31.15-8.51-13.8718.735.24
New Delhi Television		0.06-3.36-3.81-12.41-26.25-24.374.33
OnMobile Global		9.66-5.3618.8936.4630.01-4.12-12.06
Aqylon Nexus		6.55-35.16-46.84-85.73-78.3715.555.57
TV Today Network		0.88-9.09-2.58-7.18-18.50-17.97-17.11

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, PVR INOX has gained 5.23% compared to peers like Affle 3I (-15.68%), Prime Focus (83.41%), Sun TV Network (-13.08%). From a 5 year perspective, PVR INOX has underperformed peers relative to Affle 3I (14.55%) and Prime Focus (38.37%).

PVR INOX Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

PVR INOX Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,131.891,150.52
101,084.921,121.92
201,044.211,081.5
50999.861,034.87
100997.161,019.78
2001,029.441,030.28

Source: Dion Global

PVR INOX Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, PVR INOX remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 35.72%, FII holding rose to 18.08%, and public shareholding moved up to 18.67% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

PVR INOX Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
57,20,3611.36550.1
33,33,3420.41320.55
33,30,7390.59320.3
19,34,6740.66186.05
17,75,0001.21170.69
14,17,2380.34136.29
10,18,2030.1897.92
9,64,8360.592.78
9,22,1991.0488.68
8,95,5990.9186.13

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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PVR INOX Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 08, 2026, 12:48 AM IST ISTPVR INOX - Disclosure Regarding Intimation Letter Sent To Shareholders Holding Shares In Physical Form Pursuant To SEBI Maste
Aug 03, 2026, 11:41 PM IST ISTPVR INOX - Appeal To Shareholders To Register/Update Their E-Mail Ids.
Jul 30, 2026, 11:02 PM IST ISTPVR INOX - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 30, 2026, 10:50 PM IST ISTPVR INOX - Opening Of 3-Screen Multiplex At Mall 11, Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh.
Jul 25, 2026, 12:19 AM IST ISTPVR INOX - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome

Source: Dion Global

About PVR INOX

PVR INOX Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/04/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899MH1995PLC387971 and registration number is 067827. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Motion picture or video tape projection in cinemas, in the open air or in other projection facilities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6391.20 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 98.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Pavan Kumar Jain
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Ajay Bijli
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sanjeev Kumar
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Siddharth Jain
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Renuka Ramnath
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Vishesh Chander Chandiok
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Deepa Misra Harris
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dinesh Hasmukhrai Kanabar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shishir Baijal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vishal Kashyap Mahadevia
    Independent Director

FAQs on PVR INOX Share Price

What is the share price of PVR INOX?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for PVR INOX is ₹1,124.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is PVR INOX?

The PVR INOX is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of PVR INOX?

The market cap of PVR INOX is ₹11,040.62 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of PVR INOX?

Today’s highest and lowest price of PVR INOX are ₹1,168.45 and ₹1,123.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of PVR INOX?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which PVR INOX stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of PVR INOX is ₹1,249.00 and 52-week low of PVR INOX is ₹900.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the PVR INOX performed historically in terms of returns?

The PVR INOX has shown returns of -1.58% over the past day, 11.89% for the past month, 5.42% over 3 months, 5.23% over 1 year, -11.12% across 3 years, and -4.32% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of PVR INOX?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of PVR INOX are 24.83 and 1.50 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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