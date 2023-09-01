PVR Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/04/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899MH1995PLC387971 and registration number is 067827. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Motion picture or video tape projection in cinemas, in the open air or in other projection facilities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1213.31 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 61.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.