What is the share price of PVR INOX? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for PVR INOX is ₹1,124.30 as on .

What kind of stock is PVR INOX? The PVR INOX is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of PVR INOX? The market cap of PVR INOX is ₹11,040.62 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of PVR INOX? Today’s highest and lowest price of PVR INOX are ₹1,168.45 and ₹1,123.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of PVR INOX? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which PVR INOX stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of PVR INOX is ₹1,249.00 and 52-week low of PVR INOX is ₹900.05 as on .

How has the PVR INOX performed historically in terms of returns? The PVR INOX has shown returns of -1.58% over the past day, 11.89% for the past month, 5.42% over 3 months, 5.23% over 1 year, -11.12% across 3 years, and -4.32% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of PVR INOX? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of PVR INOX are 24.83 and 1.50 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global