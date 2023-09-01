Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|SBI Multicap Fund
|24,70,000
|2.98
|384.6
|SBI Small Cap Fund
|23,70,000
|1.84
|369.03
|Nippon India Multi Cap Fund
|23,01,725
|1.89
|358.4
|ICICI Prudential Long Term Equity Fund
|16,04,757
|2.22
|249.88
|ICICI Prudential Smallcap Fund
|14,80,723
|3.54
|230.56
|Nippon India Focused Equity Fund
|14,54,717
|3.29
|226.51
|ICICI Prudential Balanced Advantage Fund
|12,70,177
|0.41
|197.78
|Nippon India Tax Saver Fund
|10,50,000
|1.29
|163.5
|HDFC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|10,29,625
|0.76
|160.32
|Nippon India Large Cap Fund
|9,55,650
|0.95
|148.8
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|01 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|15 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|19 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|17 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|21 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
PVR Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/04/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899MH1995PLC387971 and registration number is 067827. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Motion picture or video tape projection in cinemas, in the open air or in other projection facilities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1213.31 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 61.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of PVR INOX Ltd. is ₹17,546.44 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of PVR INOX Ltd. is -52.37 and PB ratio of PVR INOX Ltd. is 2.39 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for PVR INOX Ltd. is ₹1,779.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which PVR INOX Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of PVR INOX Ltd. is ₹1,975.50 and 52-week low of PVR INOX Ltd. is ₹1,336.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.