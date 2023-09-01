Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|3.91
|0.83
|-7.41
|31.73
|37.07
|1.92
|-2.10
|-3.37
|9.92
|9.21
|2.98
|10.85
|123.20
|6.79
|2.44
|26.62
|35.30
|81.54
|146.01
|795.28
|562.27
|-1.91
|-13.86
|-2.18
|22.27
|15.96
|-31.37
|62.00
|10.35
|-4.19
|-8.53
|-10.15
|-42.70
|80.16
|104.65
|26.52
|9.53
|15.19
|14.64
|-38.12
|42.85
|52.94
|5.43
|4.16
|50.38
|75.61
|21.12
|257.44
|-4.93
|6.97
|6.82
|1.79
|15.74
|-34.56
|55.60
|144.49
|6.98
|22.69
|68.47
|100.08
|52.54
|44.92
|44.92
|-2.94
|2.27
|27.26
|70.19
|24.24
|6,195.24
|2,794.89
|11.93
|11.55
|20.74
|8.94
|-20.19
|185.19
|334.33
|6.69
|-7.43
|14.35
|45.08
|0.13
|296.45
|233.76
|3.98
|0.18
|-16.53
|15.94
|81.48
|257.22
|190.33
|2.69
|-12.29
|-14.45
|2.41
|-43.86
|48.91
|99.17
|-1.23
|8.70
|7.20
|13.32
|-12.68
|630.49
|550.92
|-3.99
|-1.26
|21.16
|18.33
|-6.74
|147.53
|89.10
|1.84
|-0.20
|7.31
|20.82
|-30.69
|22.60
|-32.29
|7.47
|12.57
|91.90
|127.14
|36.01
|227.01
|191.83
|1.38
|1.89
|17.04
|42.58
|1.33
|44.70
|44.70
|8.92
|61.07
|51.39
|36.43
|165.31
|423.38
|345.80
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|UTI MNC Fund
|1,50,000
|0.15
|3.96
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|17 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|25 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|06 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|22 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Huhtamaki India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/08/1944 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L21011MH1950FLC145537 and registration number is 145537. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Packaging & Containers. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2625.28 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.11 Cr. for the Year ended 31/12/2021.
The market cap of Huhtamaki India Ltd. is ₹1,959.42 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Huhtamaki India Ltd. is 29.32 and PB ratio of Huhtamaki India Ltd. is 2.61 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Huhtamaki India Ltd. is ₹259.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Huhtamaki India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Huhtamaki India Ltd. is ₹298.00 and 52-week low of Huhtamaki India Ltd. is ₹181.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.