What is the share price of Huhtamaki India? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Huhtamaki India is ₹274.45 as on .

What kind of stock is Huhtamaki India? The Huhtamaki India is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Huhtamaki India? The market cap of Huhtamaki India is ₹2,072.70 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Huhtamaki India? Today’s highest and lowest price of Huhtamaki India are ₹290.95 and ₹271.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Huhtamaki India? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Huhtamaki India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Huhtamaki India is ₹330.00 and 52-week low of Huhtamaki India is ₹148.95 as on .

How has the Huhtamaki India performed historically in terms of returns? The Huhtamaki India has shown returns of -4.7% over the past day, 28.61% for the past month, 45.25% over 3 months, 30.88% over 1 year, 3.1% across 3 years, and -2.41% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Huhtamaki India? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Huhtamaki India are 24.51 and 3.06 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global