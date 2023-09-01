Follow Us

HUHTAMAKI INDIA LTD.

Sector : Packaging & Containers | Smallcap | NSE
₹259.45 Closed
-1.26-3.3
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Huhtamaki India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹254.45₹264.65
₹259.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹181.60₹298.00
₹259.45
Open Price
₹264.65
Prev. Close
₹262.75
Volume
1,11,036

Huhtamaki India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1263.75
  • R2269.3
  • R3273.95
  • Pivot
    259.1
  • S1253.55
  • S2248.9
  • S3243.35

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5229.01257.83
  • 10228.95255.9
  • 20223.96256.26
  • 50209.95258.79
  • 100192.3251.66
  • 200187.46237

Huhtamaki India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.910.83-7.4131.7337.071.92-2.10
-3.379.929.212.9810.85123.206.79
2.4426.6235.3081.54146.01795.28562.27
-1.91-13.86-2.1822.2715.96-31.3762.00
10.35-4.19-8.53-10.15-42.7080.16104.65
26.529.5315.1914.64-38.1242.8552.94
5.434.1650.3875.6121.12257.44-4.93
6.976.821.7915.74-34.5655.60144.49
6.9822.6968.47100.0852.5444.9244.92
-2.942.2727.2670.1924.246,195.242,794.89
11.9311.5520.748.94-20.19185.19334.33
6.69-7.4314.3545.080.13296.45233.76
3.980.18-16.5315.9481.48257.22190.33
2.69-12.29-14.452.41-43.8648.9199.17
-1.238.707.2013.32-12.68630.49550.92
-3.99-1.2621.1618.33-6.74147.5389.10
1.84-0.207.3120.82-30.6922.60-32.29
7.4712.5791.90127.1436.01227.01191.83
1.381.8917.0442.581.3344.7044.70
8.9261.0751.3936.43165.31423.38345.80

Huhtamaki India Ltd. Share Holdings

Huhtamaki India Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
UTI MNC Fund1,50,0000.153.96

Huhtamaki India Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
17 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 Apr, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
06 Feb, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
22 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Huhtamaki India Ltd.

Huhtamaki India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/08/1944 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L21011MH1950FLC145537 and registration number is 145537. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Packaging & Containers. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2625.28 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.11 Cr. for the Year ended 31/12/2021.

Management

  • Mr. Murali Sivaraman
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Dhananjay Jagannath Salunkhe
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Ashok Kumar Barat
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sami Pauni
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Marco Hilty
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Stefan Lotz
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Seema Modi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Huhtamaki India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Huhtamaki India Ltd.?

The market cap of Huhtamaki India Ltd. is ₹1,959.42 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Huhtamaki India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Huhtamaki India Ltd. is 29.32 and PB ratio of Huhtamaki India Ltd. is 2.61 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Huhtamaki India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Huhtamaki India Ltd. is ₹259.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Huhtamaki India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Huhtamaki India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Huhtamaki India Ltd. is ₹298.00 and 52-week low of Huhtamaki India Ltd. is ₹181.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

