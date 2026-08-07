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Huhtamaki India Share Price

NSE
BSE

HUHTAMAKI INDIA

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Packaging
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Huhtamaki India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹274.45 Closed
-4.70₹ -13.55
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Huhtamaki India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹271.40₹290.95
₹274.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹148.95₹330.00
₹274.45
Open Price
₹290.95
Prev. Close
₹288.00
Volume
15,380

Source: Dion Global

Huhtamaki India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Huhtamaki India		-7.8728.6145.2543.6930.883.10-2.41
Garware Hi-Tech Films		-2.150.7928.6363.83113.6096.5943.83
Time Technoplast		-2.6115.288.473.62-9.8842.6936.19
EPL		2.14-7.52-3.123.511.571.40-1.72
Safari Industries (India)		-4.99-8.08-3.15-31.50-27.710.5033.21
AGI Greenpac		2.232.0814.0714.15-21.723.7224.52
VIP Industries		5.424.52-2.06-17.79-29.84-20.29-4.78
Uflex		3.9214.019.83-2.27-15.675.81-2.82
Polyplex Corporation		1.058.8718.4325.73-1.54-4.06-6.27
Jindal Poly Films		-1.460.42-14.0246.3816.70-0.62-11.40
Xpro India		-25.96-21.66-4.9511.04-1.458.6144.23
Knack Packaging		9.3213.9613.9613.9613.964.452.65
Cosmo First		-0.154.4615.4340.76-14.0310.89-0.37
Everest Kanto Cylinder		5.14-3.97-8.98-11.21-14.06-4.533.81
Ester Industries		-0.14-4.22-10.90-9.59-18.60-4.80-9.93
Commercial Syn Bags		4.6516.8346.3130.2269.9055.3839.77
Oricon Enterprises		0.04-4.43-17.27-18.76-0.0429.8911.08
Hitech Corporation		1.711.75116.7090.4376.1010.127.17
Kanpur Plastipack		0.265.64-4.876.821.9522.373.79
Shree Rama Multi-Tech		-2.43-14.33-23.16-36.32-16.4526.5824.26

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Huhtamaki India has gained 30.88% compared to peers like Garware Hi-Tech Films (113.60%), Time Technoplast (-9.88%), EPL (1.57%). From a 5 year perspective, Huhtamaki India has underperformed peers relative to Garware Hi-Tech Films (43.83%) and Time Technoplast (36.19%).

Huhtamaki India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Huhtamaki India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5298.35291.59
10297.75288.43
20259.62270.93
50212.61234.4
100192.49213.19
200201.67208.14

Source: Dion Global

Huhtamaki India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Huhtamaki India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 1.03%, FII holding fell to 0.66%, and public shareholding moved up to 30.58% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Huhtamaki India Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
3,82,5570.477.54
15,0000.220.33

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Huhtamaki India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 31, 2026, 10:19 PM IST ISTHuhtamaki India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 28, 2026, 12:42 AM IST ISTHuhtamaki India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Jul 27, 2026, 05:09 PM IST ISTHuhtamaki India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Jul 21, 2026, 09:40 PM IST ISTHuhtamaki India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Jul 21, 2026, 09:00 PM IST ISTHuhtamaki India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release

Source: Dion Global

About Huhtamaki India

Huhtamaki India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/08/1944 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L21011MH1950FLC145537 and registration number is 145537. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Packaging & Containers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2469.41 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.11 Cr. for the Year ended 31/12/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Murali Sivaraman
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Dhananjay Salunkhe
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Jagdish Agarwal
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. Sami Pauni
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Stefan Lotz
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Seema Modi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashok Kumar Barat
    Independent Director

FAQs on Huhtamaki India Share Price

What is the share price of Huhtamaki India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Huhtamaki India is ₹274.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Huhtamaki India?

The Huhtamaki India is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Huhtamaki India?

The market cap of Huhtamaki India is ₹2,072.70 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Huhtamaki India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Huhtamaki India are ₹290.95 and ₹271.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Huhtamaki India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Huhtamaki India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Huhtamaki India is ₹330.00 and 52-week low of Huhtamaki India is ₹148.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Huhtamaki India performed historically in terms of returns?

The Huhtamaki India has shown returns of -4.7% over the past day, 28.61% for the past month, 45.25% over 3 months, 30.88% over 1 year, 3.1% across 3 years, and -2.41% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Huhtamaki India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Huhtamaki India are 24.51 and 3.06 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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