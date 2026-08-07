Here's the live share price of Huhtamaki India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Huhtamaki India
|-7.87
|28.61
|45.25
|43.69
|30.88
|3.10
|-2.41
|Garware Hi-Tech Films
|-2.15
|0.79
|28.63
|63.83
|113.60
|96.59
|43.83
|Time Technoplast
|-2.61
|15.28
|8.47
|3.62
|-9.88
|42.69
|36.19
|EPL
|2.14
|-7.52
|-3.12
|3.51
|1.57
|1.40
|-1.72
|Safari Industries (India)
|-4.99
|-8.08
|-3.15
|-31.50
|-27.71
|0.50
|33.21
|AGI Greenpac
|2.23
|2.08
|14.07
|14.15
|-21.72
|3.72
|24.52
|VIP Industries
|5.42
|4.52
|-2.06
|-17.79
|-29.84
|-20.29
|-4.78
|Uflex
|3.92
|14.01
|9.83
|-2.27
|-15.67
|5.81
|-2.82
|Polyplex Corporation
|1.05
|8.87
|18.43
|25.73
|-1.54
|-4.06
|-6.27
|Jindal Poly Films
|-1.46
|0.42
|-14.02
|46.38
|16.70
|-0.62
|-11.40
|Xpro India
|-25.96
|-21.66
|-4.95
|11.04
|-1.45
|8.61
|44.23
|Knack Packaging
|9.32
|13.96
|13.96
|13.96
|13.96
|4.45
|2.65
|Cosmo First
|-0.15
|4.46
|15.43
|40.76
|-14.03
|10.89
|-0.37
|Everest Kanto Cylinder
|5.14
|-3.97
|-8.98
|-11.21
|-14.06
|-4.53
|3.81
|Ester Industries
|-0.14
|-4.22
|-10.90
|-9.59
|-18.60
|-4.80
|-9.93
|Commercial Syn Bags
|4.65
|16.83
|46.31
|30.22
|69.90
|55.38
|39.77
|Oricon Enterprises
|0.04
|-4.43
|-17.27
|-18.76
|-0.04
|29.89
|11.08
|Hitech Corporation
|1.71
|1.75
|116.70
|90.43
|76.10
|10.12
|7.17
|Kanpur Plastipack
|0.26
|5.64
|-4.87
|6.82
|1.95
|22.37
|3.79
|Shree Rama Multi-Tech
|-2.43
|-14.33
|-23.16
|-36.32
|-16.45
|26.58
|24.26
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Huhtamaki India has gained 30.88% compared to peers like Garware Hi-Tech Films (113.60%), Time Technoplast (-9.88%), EPL (1.57%). From a 5 year perspective, Huhtamaki India has underperformed peers relative to Garware Hi-Tech Films (43.83%) and Time Technoplast (36.19%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|298.35
|291.59
|10
|297.75
|288.43
|20
|259.62
|270.93
|50
|212.61
|234.4
|100
|192.49
|213.19
|200
|201.67
|208.14
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Huhtamaki India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 1.03%, FII holding fell to 0.66%, and public shareholding moved up to 30.58% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|3,82,557
|0.47
|7.54
|15,000
|0.22
|0.33
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 31, 2026, 10:19 PM IST IST
|Huhtamaki India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Jul 28, 2026, 12:42 AM IST IST
|Huhtamaki India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Jul 27, 2026, 05:09 PM IST IST
|Huhtamaki India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Jul 21, 2026, 09:40 PM IST IST
|Huhtamaki India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Jul 21, 2026, 09:00 PM IST IST
|Huhtamaki India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Source: Dion Global
Huhtamaki India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/08/1944 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L21011MH1950FLC145537 and registration number is 145537. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Packaging & Containers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2469.41 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.11 Cr. for the Year ended 31/12/2025.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Huhtamaki India is ₹274.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Huhtamaki India is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Huhtamaki India is ₹2,072.70 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Huhtamaki India are ₹290.95 and ₹271.40.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Huhtamaki India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Huhtamaki India is ₹330.00 and 52-week low of Huhtamaki India is ₹148.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Huhtamaki India has shown returns of -4.7% over the past day, 28.61% for the past month, 45.25% over 3 months, 30.88% over 1 year, 3.1% across 3 years, and -2.41% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Huhtamaki India are 24.51 and 3.06 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global