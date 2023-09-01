What is the Market Cap of Huhtamaki India Ltd.? The market cap of Huhtamaki India Ltd. is ₹1,959.42 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Huhtamaki India Ltd.? P/E ratio of Huhtamaki India Ltd. is 29.32 and PB ratio of Huhtamaki India Ltd. is 2.61 as on .

What is the share price of Huhtamaki India Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Huhtamaki India Ltd. is ₹259.45 as on .