Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-1.24
|-3.01
|0.18
|16.69
|11.05
|35.30
|94.31
|-0.79
|-6.79
|-3.13
|2.52
|20.76
|19.07
|36.77
|-1.82
|12.68
|34.85
|32.26
|17.65
|110.46
|108.67
|2.95
|1.57
|6.43
|30.42
|8.69
|59.51
|59.51
|2.45
|0.57
|27.49
|35.34
|53.39
|53.39
|53.39
|-0.79
|-1.37
|11.75
|9.36
|-7.83
|-1.06
|-16.63
|2.40
|3.76
|-2.07
|13.18
|0.89
|16.26
|16.26
|1.69
|-2.78
|-2.82
|-4.35
|22.01
|265.08
|560.81
|-0.87
|16.20
|33.37
|102.09
|200.98
|75.41
|75.41
|6.22
|7.38
|15.33
|31.51
|-5.57
|-8.33
|-8.33
|0.43
|-0.38
|42.96
|52.26
|34.95
|21.15
|21.15
|-3.37
|18.91
|44.58
|84.01
|34.76
|39.01
|62.52
|2.53
|-0.74
|25.56
|49.13
|50.57
|198.97
|299.65
|2.66
|1.57
|22.41
|76.87
|54.57
|44.51
|-16.35
|-2.43
|13.59
|98.55
|148.97
|82.74
|89.82
|-35.33
|0.09
|0.53
|0.84
|22.34
|76.29
|172.55
|62.90
|3.71
|9.90
|18.92
|19.89
|16.65
|55.79
|-17.59
|-2.62
|-4.66
|-0.71
|2.16
|6.61
|285.41
|380.21
|27.45
|101.25
|152.78
|239.58
|505.54
|989.71
|584.19
|6.90
|-2.39
|6.90
|41.50
|136.90
|105.14
|105.14
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Axis Long Term Equity Fund
|9,53,553
|6.67
|2,150.58
|SBI Nifty 50 ETF
|6,67,430
|0.92
|1,505.27
|SBI S&P BSE Sensex ETF
|4,60,733
|1.05
|1,039.45
|Axis Bluechip Fund
|3,61,552
|2.41
|815.42
|UTI Nifty 50 ETF
|1,77,335
|0.92
|399.95
|UTI S&P BSE Sensex ETF
|1,49,006
|1.05
|336.17
|UTI Flexi Cap Fund
|1,38,176
|1.21
|311.63
|UTI MNC Fund
|93,000
|7.97
|209.75
|Axis Flexi Cap Fund
|90,646
|1.8
|204.44
|Nippon India Tax Saver Fund
|60,000
|1.07
|135.32
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|27 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|25 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Interim Dividend
|16 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|19 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & 2nd Interim Dividend
Nestle India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/03/1959 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15202DL1959PLC003786 and registration number is 003786. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Food Processing - Bakery/Dairy/Fruits/Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 14709.41 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 96.42 Cr. for the Year ended 31/12/2021.
The market cap of Nestle India Ltd. is ₹2,11,300.34 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Nestle India Ltd. is 77.36 and PB ratio of Nestle India Ltd. is 85.92 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nestle India Ltd. is ₹21,915.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nestle India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nestle India Ltd. is ₹23,395.35 and 52-week low of Nestle India Ltd. is ₹17,880.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.