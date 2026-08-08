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Nestle India Share Price

NSE
BSE

NESTLE INDIA

Largecap | BSE
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Sector
Food Processing
Theme
ConsumptionFMCGManufacturingMNCsRural
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Here's the live share price of Nestle India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,540.00 Closed
2.67₹ 40.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Nestle India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,511.20₹1,553.00
₹1,540.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,085.00₹1,553.00
₹1,540.00
Open Price
₹1,511.20
Prev. Close
₹1,500.00
Volume
51,673

Source: Dion Global

Nestle India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Nestle India		2.004.624.3318.8937.7711.1611.10
Britannia Industries		1.871.25-5.09-5.540.715.788.70
Zydus Wellness		-7.46-7.365.8230.9338.1722.123.39
Bikaji Foods International		-2.58-2.92-7.30-6.72-14.369.0314.51
Orkla India		1.28-6.47-12.65-3.60-20.80-7.48-4.56
Hindustan Foods		-0.336.804.7412.866.160.198.58
Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities		8.8229.6710.04-1.12-25.735.9721.87
Gopal Snacks		1.571.08-17.48-7.72-24.15-8.59-5.24
Prataap Snacks		7.231.2723.0513.8735.8912.6711.44
ADF Foods		-3.53-15.89-2.2315.9513.975.789.12
Tasty Bite Eatables		2.378.9911.9623.08-11.96-12.39-11.57
Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports)		-2.0513.3346.4311.6811.683.752.23
SKM Egg Products Export (India)		-5.83-24.3330.8521.7346.4217.2441.04
HMA Agro Industries		7.210.32-10.75-19.88-28.57-28.93-17.76
Krishival Foods		0-3.725.5615.628.16-0.48-0.29
Shah Foods		-9.5839.48119.48141.95189.2731.7265.70
Lotus Chocolate Company		-0.12-2.66-13.97-18.09-44.7224.3573.12
Hexagon Nutrition		2.27-5.1828.9928.9928.998.865.22
Apis India		-3.15-4.01-10.05-21.18255.01170.21135.57
Nurture Well Industries		-2.02-11.40-24.53-36.3318.4742.69174.53

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Nestle India has gained 37.77% compared to peers like Britannia Industries (0.71%), Zydus Wellness (38.17%), Bikaji Foods International (-14.36%). From a 5 year perspective, Nestle India has underperformed peers relative to Britannia Industries (8.70%) and Zydus Wellness (3.39%).

Nestle India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Nestle India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,508.151,506.9
101,482.531,494.14
201,462.181,475.16
501,431.021,441.46
1001,374.431,399.19
2001,325.081,342.59

Source: Dion Global

Nestle India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Nestle India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 11.89%, FII holding rose to 10.30%, and public shareholding moved down to 15.04% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Nestle India Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
22,31,2820.37313.54
18,83,4093.08264.66
17,64,0001.08247.88
12,99,9892.65182.67
11,43,0005.94160.61
10,80,0005.59151.76
10,45,0840.47146.86
9,42,5000.8132.44
9,17,1718.1128.88
8,50,0001.73119.44

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Nestle India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 10:53 PM IST ISTNestle India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 05, 2026, 12:36 AM IST ISTNestle India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Aug 04, 2026, 06:50 PM IST ISTNestle India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Jul 30, 2026, 11:32 PM IST ISTNestle India - Detailed Proceedings Of The 67Th Annual General Meeting Of The Company Held On 3Rd July 2026
Jul 24, 2026, 11:30 PM IST ISTNestle India - Newspaper Advertisement Published On 24Th July 2026 - Public Notice Regarding Loss Of Share Certificate(S)

Source: Dion Global

About Nestle India

Nestle India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/03/1959 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15202DL1959PLC003786 and registration number is 003786. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other dairy products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 23154.60 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 192.83 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Manish Tiwary
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Edouard Mac Nab
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. Satish Srinivasan
    Executive Director -Technical
  • Mr. Mandeep Singh Chhatwal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Suneeta Reddy
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sidharth Kumar Birla
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. P R Ramesh
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Anjali Bansal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Alpana Parida
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Nestle India Share Price

What is the share price of Nestle India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nestle India is ₹1,540.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Nestle India?

The Nestle India is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Nestle India?

The market cap of Nestle India is ₹296,960.41 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Nestle India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Nestle India are ₹1,553.00 and ₹1,511.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Nestle India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nestle India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nestle India is ₹1,553.00 and 52-week low of Nestle India is ₹1,085.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Nestle India performed historically in terms of returns?

The Nestle India has shown returns of 2.67% over the past day, 4.62% for the past month, 4.33% over 3 months, 37.77% over 1 year, 11.16% across 3 years, and 11.1% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Nestle India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Nestle India are 77.92 and 57.58 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.91 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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