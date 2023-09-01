What is the Market Cap of Nestle India Ltd.? The market cap of Nestle India Ltd. is ₹2,11,300.34 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Nestle India Ltd.? P/E ratio of Nestle India Ltd. is 77.36 and PB ratio of Nestle India Ltd. is 85.92 as on .

What is the share price of Nestle India Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nestle India Ltd. is ₹21,915.55 as on .