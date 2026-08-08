What is the share price of Nestle India? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nestle India is ₹1,540.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Nestle India? The Nestle India is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Nestle India? The market cap of Nestle India is ₹296,960.41 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Nestle India? Today’s highest and lowest price of Nestle India are ₹1,553.00 and ₹1,511.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Nestle India? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nestle India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nestle India is ₹1,553.00 and 52-week low of Nestle India is ₹1,085.00 as on .

How has the Nestle India performed historically in terms of returns? The Nestle India has shown returns of 2.67% over the past day, 4.62% for the past month, 4.33% over 3 months, 37.77% over 1 year, 11.16% across 3 years, and 11.1% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Nestle India? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Nestle India are 77.92 and 57.58 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.91 per annum.

Source: Dion Global