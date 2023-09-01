Follow Us

Nestle India Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

NESTLE INDIA LTD.

Sector : Food Processing - Bakery/Dairy/Fruits/Others | Largecap | NSE
₹21,915.55 Closed
-0.32-70.85
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Nestle India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹21,860.00₹22,109.70
₹21,915.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹17,880.00₹23,395.35
₹21,915.55
Open Price
₹22,050.00
Prev. Close
₹21,986.40
Volume
35,848

Nestle India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R122,062.2
  • R222,210.8
  • R322,311.9
  • Pivot
    21,961.1
  • S121,812.5
  • S221,711.4
  • S321,562.8

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 520,071.6122,078.47
  • 1019,414.5222,087.56
  • 2019,211.0322,164.93
  • 5019,238.1322,231.22
  • 10018,622.1121,827.76
  • 20018,295.6121,026.86

Nestle India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.24-3.010.1816.6911.0535.3094.31
-0.79-6.79-3.132.5220.7619.0736.77
-1.8212.6834.8532.2617.65110.46108.67
2.951.576.4330.428.6959.5159.51
2.450.5727.4935.3453.3953.3953.39
-0.79-1.3711.759.36-7.83-1.06-16.63
2.403.76-2.0713.180.8916.2616.26
1.69-2.78-2.82-4.3522.01265.08560.81
-0.8716.2033.37102.09200.9875.4175.41
6.227.3815.3331.51-5.57-8.33-8.33
0.43-0.3842.9652.2634.9521.1521.15
-3.3718.9144.5884.0134.7639.0162.52
2.53-0.7425.5649.1350.57198.97299.65
2.661.5722.4176.8754.5744.51-16.35
-2.4313.5998.55148.9782.7489.82-35.33
0.090.530.8422.3476.29172.5562.90
3.719.9018.9219.8916.6555.79-17.59
-2.62-4.66-0.712.166.61285.41380.21
27.45101.25152.78239.58505.54989.71584.19
6.90-2.396.9041.50136.90105.14105.14

Nestle India Ltd. Share Holdings

Nestle India Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Axis Long Term Equity Fund9,53,5536.672,150.58
SBI Nifty 50 ETF6,67,4300.921,505.27
SBI S&P BSE Sensex ETF4,60,7331.051,039.45
Axis Bluechip Fund3,61,5522.41815.42
UTI Nifty 50 ETF1,77,3350.92399.95
UTI S&P BSE Sensex ETF1,49,0061.05336.17
UTI Flexi Cap Fund1,38,1761.21311.63
UTI MNC Fund93,0007.97209.75
Axis Flexi Cap Fund90,6461.8204.44
Nippon India Tax Saver Fund60,0001.07135.32
View All Mutual Funds

Nestle India Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
27 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 Apr, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Apr, 2023Board MeetingInterim Dividend
16 Feb, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
19 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & 2nd Interim Dividend

About Nestle India Ltd.

Nestle India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/03/1959 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15202DL1959PLC003786 and registration number is 003786. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Food Processing - Bakery/Dairy/Fruits/Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 14709.41 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 96.42 Cr. for the Year ended 31/12/2021.

Management

  • Mr. Suresh Narayanan
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Swati A Piramal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajya Vardhan Kanoria
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. David S McDaniel
    Executive Director (Finance) & CFO
  • Mr. P R Ramesh
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Matthias C Lohner
    Executive Director -Technical
  • Ms. Anjali Bansal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Alpana Parida
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Nestle India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Nestle India Ltd.?

The market cap of Nestle India Ltd. is ₹2,11,300.34 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Nestle India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Nestle India Ltd. is 77.36 and PB ratio of Nestle India Ltd. is 85.92 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Nestle India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nestle India Ltd. is ₹21,915.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Nestle India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nestle India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nestle India Ltd. is ₹23,395.35 and 52-week low of Nestle India Ltd. is ₹17,880.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

