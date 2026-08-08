Here's the live share price of Nestle India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Nestle India
|2.00
|4.62
|4.33
|18.89
|37.77
|11.16
|11.10
|Britannia Industries
|1.87
|1.25
|-5.09
|-5.54
|0.71
|5.78
|8.70
|Zydus Wellness
|-7.46
|-7.36
|5.82
|30.93
|38.17
|22.12
|3.39
|Bikaji Foods International
|-2.58
|-2.92
|-7.30
|-6.72
|-14.36
|9.03
|14.51
|Orkla India
|1.28
|-6.47
|-12.65
|-3.60
|-20.80
|-7.48
|-4.56
|Hindustan Foods
|-0.33
|6.80
|4.74
|12.86
|6.16
|0.19
|8.58
|Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities
|8.82
|29.67
|10.04
|-1.12
|-25.73
|5.97
|21.87
|Gopal Snacks
|1.57
|1.08
|-17.48
|-7.72
|-24.15
|-8.59
|-5.24
|Prataap Snacks
|7.23
|1.27
|23.05
|13.87
|35.89
|12.67
|11.44
|ADF Foods
|-3.53
|-15.89
|-2.23
|15.95
|13.97
|5.78
|9.12
|Tasty Bite Eatables
|2.37
|8.99
|11.96
|23.08
|-11.96
|-12.39
|-11.57
|Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports)
|-2.05
|13.33
|46.43
|11.68
|11.68
|3.75
|2.23
|SKM Egg Products Export (India)
|-5.83
|-24.33
|30.85
|21.73
|46.42
|17.24
|41.04
|HMA Agro Industries
|7.21
|0.32
|-10.75
|-19.88
|-28.57
|-28.93
|-17.76
|Krishival Foods
|0
|-3.72
|5.56
|15.62
|8.16
|-0.48
|-0.29
|Shah Foods
|-9.58
|39.48
|119.48
|141.95
|189.27
|31.72
|65.70
|Lotus Chocolate Company
|-0.12
|-2.66
|-13.97
|-18.09
|-44.72
|24.35
|73.12
|Hexagon Nutrition
|2.27
|-5.18
|28.99
|28.99
|28.99
|8.86
|5.22
|Apis India
|-3.15
|-4.01
|-10.05
|-21.18
|255.01
|170.21
|135.57
|Nurture Well Industries
|-2.02
|-11.40
|-24.53
|-36.33
|18.47
|42.69
|174.53
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Nestle India has gained 37.77% compared to peers like Britannia Industries (0.71%), Zydus Wellness (38.17%), Bikaji Foods International (-14.36%). From a 5 year perspective, Nestle India has underperformed peers relative to Britannia Industries (8.70%) and Zydus Wellness (3.39%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,508.15
|1,506.9
|10
|1,482.53
|1,494.14
|20
|1,462.18
|1,475.16
|50
|1,431.02
|1,441.46
|100
|1,374.43
|1,399.19
|200
|1,325.08
|1,342.59
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Nestle India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 11.89%, FII holding rose to 10.30%, and public shareholding moved down to 15.04% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|22,31,282
|0.37
|313.54
|18,83,409
|3.08
|264.66
|17,64,000
|1.08
|247.88
|12,99,989
|2.65
|182.67
|11,43,000
|5.94
|160.61
|10,80,000
|5.59
|151.76
|10,45,084
|0.47
|146.86
|9,42,500
|0.8
|132.44
|9,17,171
|8.1
|128.88
|8,50,000
|1.73
|119.44
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:53 PM IST IST
|Nestle India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Aug 05, 2026, 12:36 AM IST IST
|Nestle India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Aug 04, 2026, 06:50 PM IST IST
|Nestle India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Jul 30, 2026, 11:32 PM IST IST
|Nestle India - Detailed Proceedings Of The 67Th Annual General Meeting Of The Company Held On 3Rd July 2026
|Jul 24, 2026, 11:30 PM IST IST
|Nestle India - Newspaper Advertisement Published On 24Th July 2026 - Public Notice Regarding Loss Of Share Certificate(S)
Source: Dion Global
Nestle India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/03/1959 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15202DL1959PLC003786 and registration number is 003786. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other dairy products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 23154.60 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 192.83 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nestle India is ₹1,540.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Nestle India is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Nestle India is ₹296,960.41 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Nestle India are ₹1,553.00 and ₹1,511.20.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nestle India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nestle India is ₹1,553.00 and 52-week low of Nestle India is ₹1,085.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Nestle India has shown returns of 2.67% over the past day, 4.62% for the past month, 4.33% over 3 months, 37.77% over 1 year, 11.16% across 3 years, and 11.1% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Nestle India are 77.92 and 57.58 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.91 per annum.
Source: Dion Global