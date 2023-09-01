Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|2.34
|-3.99
|24.14
|76.36
|104.28
|56.58
|14.14
|0.33
|-2.93
|12.38
|15.71
|27.32
|112.87
|69.16
|2.94
|5.66
|29.05
|38.39
|21.70
|69.03
|91.80
|-1.31
|-1.39
|1.80
|26.14
|-0.28
|11.08
|178.84
|-3.45
|-1.54
|22.58
|28.45
|32.79
|28.22
|115.16
|-3.94
|-3.18
|22.90
|20.58
|20.58
|20.58
|20.58
|-2.51
|-3.22
|19.50
|29.55
|64.70
|62.26
|51.31
|-7.88
|-10.01
|0.58
|20.99
|16.26
|31.75
|95.63
|1.50
|10.68
|34.67
|65.37
|65.54
|15.14
|16.84
|-2.24
|-5.19
|5.08
|10.95
|23.05
|38.40
|170.64
|-0.72
|0.49
|24.87
|77.40
|52.58
|0.68
|17.52
|-1.69
|-9.30
|6.96
|15.92
|22.16
|28.86
|64.41
|1.92
|1.76
|6.11
|14.59
|-13.69
|-35.78
|-15.33
|13.97
|35.22
|89.04
|36.35
|-29.53
|-3.12
|-3.12
|1.18
|2.29
|8.28
|7.53
|-0.57
|-8.44
|-17.18
|-2.12
|-4.12
|22.64
|7.13
|-3.82
|-14.11
|125.25
|-1.51
|8.68
|32.23
|40.52
|55.07
|267.27
|719.86
|1.19
|1.74
|30.53
|45.45
|24.59
|76.81
|105.91
|2.35
|10.70
|16.49
|26.26
|-30.91
|76.62
|353.57
|-0.65
|-5.11
|0.20
|0.18
|-10.13
|-17.88
|8.05
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund - Regular Plan
|56,77,600
|0.98
|447.31
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Flexi Cap Fund
|48,00,698
|2.17
|378.22
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Midcap Fund
|13,11,666
|2.47
|103.34
|Kotak Equity Arbitrage Fund - Regular Plan
|6,11,900
|0.2
|48.21
|Motilal Oswal Large and Midcap Fund
|5,22,251
|2.11
|41.15
|HDFC Large and Mid Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|3,11,000
|0.23
|24.5
|ICICI Prudential Equity - Arbitrage Fund
|2,42,150
|0.16
|19.08
|Nippon India Arbitrage Fund
|2,18,950
|0.18
|17.25
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Manufacturing Equity Fund
|2,00,000
|2.21
|15.76
|Kotak Balanced Advantage Fund
|1,92,850
|0.1
|15.19
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/11/1977 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24299MH1977PLC019982 and registration number is 019982. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of allopathic pharmaceutical preparations. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 8141.58 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 28.22 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is ₹21,638.07 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 72.8 and PB ratio of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 2.28 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is ₹757.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is ₹836.90 and 52-week low of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is ₹363.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.