Here's the live share price of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2.40
|1.04
|-3.54
|15.79
|10.84
|41.01
|31.10
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|-2.03
|2.42
|6.25
|14.34
|21.92
|18.89
|19.84
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.38
|21.83
|23.10
|34.86
|34.50
|28.25
|10.95
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-2.96
|2.01
|13.61
|23.94
|37.68
|34.14
|26.36
|Cipla
|-0.06
|1.35
|8.01
|9.65
|-1.30
|6.36
|9.89
|Zydus Lifesciences
|-1.00
|-3.27
|18.63
|20.81
|17.97
|19.40
|13.74
|Lupin
|-2.23
|-5.22
|-4.06
|7.32
|21.26
|29.71
|15.79
|Mankind Pharma
|-1.25
|-3.65
|2.68
|17.10
|-4.05
|10.60
|11.36
|Laurus Labs
|2.14
|25.61
|53.76
|88.11
|121.31
|66.72
|21.42
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|2.13
|-13.43
|-10.32
|-8.07
|-2.39
|1.33
|4.01
|Aurobindo Pharma
|5.17
|4.93
|12.34
|38.27
|55.33
|24.16
|13.36
|Biocon
|1.02
|5.68
|12.39
|15.00
|17.94
|18.08
|2.38
|Alkem Laboratories
|-1.90
|-0.38
|0.94
|-1.80
|15.69
|10.94
|9.88
|Abbott India
|0.06
|4.08
|4.16
|1.18
|-15.15
|5.10
|9.68
|Anthem Biosciences
|3.87
|9.52
|7.85
|24.79
|11.94
|4.78
|2.84
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-2.01
|8.20
|4.88
|3.54
|-2.95
|22.96
|9.76
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.70
|-3.23
|11.36
|19.51
|24.74
|23.09
|8.61
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.29
|4.90
|12.99
|21.74
|33.05
|25.85
|17.93
|Gland Pharma
|4.42
|2.51
|39.75
|38.72
|33.61
|24.85
|-8.35
|J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals
|-3.00
|9.24
|21.04
|27.99
|43.16
|24.30
|21.27
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has gained 10.84% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has outperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|2,209.96
|2,222.49
|10
|2,208.32
|2,220.55
|20
|2,239.12
|2,223.3
|50
|2,217.66
|2,225.14
|100
|2,232.35
|2,199.68
|200
|2,095.41
|2,110.16
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 18.60%, FII holding rose to 20.89%, and public shareholding moved up to 13.81% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|1,34,08,183
|2.93
|2,955.57
|18,64,031
|2.98
|410.89
|17,01,870
|1.88
|375.14
|13,42,939
|2.65
|296.02
|10,48,046
|0.79
|231.02
|9,64,165
|1.13
|212.53
|9,22,877
|0.71
|203.43
|8,98,397
|6.09
|198.03
|8,85,046
|0.18
|195.09
|7,26,000
|1.41
|160.03
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 08:22 PM IST IST
|Glenmark Pharma. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 05, 2026, 09:39 PM IST IST
|Glenmark Pharma. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Aug 03, 2026, 10:01 PM IST IST
|Glenmark Pharma. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Aug 01, 2026, 12:50 AM IST IST
|Glenmark Pharma. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Aug 01, 2026, 12:42 AM IST IST
|Glenmark Pharma. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Source: Dion Global
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/11/1977 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24299MH1977PLC019982 and registration number is 019982. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 8440.10 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 28.22 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Glenmark Pharmaceuticals is ₹2,287.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Glenmark Pharmaceuticals is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals is ₹64,539.33 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals are ₹2,288.30 and ₹2,256.55.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Glenmark Pharmaceuticals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals is ₹2,471.05 and 52-week low of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals is ₹1,794.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has shown returns of -0.52% over the past day, 1.04% for the past month, -3.54% over 3 months, 10.84% over 1 year, 41.01% across 3 years, and 31.1% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals are 35.90 and 6.14 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.22 per annum.
Source: Dion Global