What is the share price of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Glenmark Pharmaceuticals is ₹2,287.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Glenmark Pharmaceuticals? The Glenmark Pharmaceuticals is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals? The market cap of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals is ₹64,539.33 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals? Today’s highest and lowest price of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals are ₹2,288.30 and ₹2,256.55.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Glenmark Pharmaceuticals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals is ₹2,471.05 and 52-week low of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals is ₹1,794.00 as on .

How has the Glenmark Pharmaceuticals performed historically in terms of returns? The Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has shown returns of -0.52% over the past day, 1.04% for the past month, -3.54% over 3 months, 10.84% over 1 year, 41.01% across 3 years, and 31.1% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals are 35.90 and 6.14 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.22 per annum.

Source: Dion Global