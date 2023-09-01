Follow Us

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

GLENMARK PHARMACEUTICALS LTD.

Sector : Pharmaceuticals | Largecap | NSE
₹757.05 Closed
-1.28-9.8
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹754.00₹772.00
₹757.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹363.65₹836.90
₹757.05
Open Price
₹772.00
Prev. Close
₹766.85
Volume
6,01,966

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1767.7
  • R2778.85
  • R3785.7
  • Pivot
    760.85
  • S1749.7
  • S2742.85
  • S3731.7

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5397.37760.41
  • 10393.5764.05
  • 20391.62767.53
  • 50386.11735.57
  • 100383.57670.13
  • 200420589.2

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.34-3.9924.1476.36104.2856.5814.14
0.33-2.9312.3815.7127.32112.8769.16
2.945.6629.0538.3921.7069.0391.80
-1.31-1.391.8026.14-0.2811.08178.84
-3.45-1.5422.5828.4532.7928.22115.16
-3.94-3.1822.9020.5820.5820.5820.58
-2.51-3.2219.5029.5564.7062.2651.31
-7.88-10.010.5820.9916.2631.7595.63
1.5010.6834.6765.3765.5415.1416.84
-2.24-5.195.0810.9523.0538.40170.64
-0.720.4924.8777.4052.580.6817.52
-1.69-9.306.9615.9222.1628.8664.41
1.921.766.1114.59-13.69-35.78-15.33
13.9735.2289.0436.35-29.53-3.12-3.12
1.182.298.287.53-0.57-8.44-17.18
-2.12-4.1222.647.13-3.82-14.11125.25
-1.518.6832.2340.5255.07267.27719.86
1.191.7430.5345.4524.5976.81105.91
2.3510.7016.4926.26-30.9176.62353.57
-0.65-5.110.200.18-10.13-17.888.05

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Share Holdings

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund - Regular Plan56,77,6000.98447.31
Aditya Birla Sun Life Flexi Cap Fund48,00,6982.17378.22
Aditya Birla Sun Life Midcap Fund13,11,6662.47103.34
Kotak Equity Arbitrage Fund - Regular Plan6,11,9000.248.21
Motilal Oswal Large and Midcap Fund5,22,2512.1141.15
HDFC Large and Mid Cap Fund - Regular Plan3,11,0000.2324.5
ICICI Prudential Equity - Arbitrage Fund2,42,1500.1619.08
Nippon India Arbitrage Fund2,18,9500.1817.25
Aditya Birla Sun Life Manufacturing Equity Fund2,00,0002.2115.76
Kotak Balanced Advantage Fund1,92,8500.115.19
View All Mutual Funds

Futures

  • Price
      (%)
    As on Invalid Date | IST
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Options

  • Price
      (%)
    Not traded today
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
  • Press Release
    Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited has informed the Exchange regarding a press release dated August 17, 2023, titled "Glenmark Pharmaceuticals receives sANDA approval for Tacrolimus Ointment, 0.03%".
    17-Aug, 2023 | 09:00 AM

About Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/11/1977 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24299MH1977PLC019982 and registration number is 019982. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of allopathic pharmaceutical preparations. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 8141.58 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 28.22 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Glenn Saldanha
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Cherylann Pinto
    Executive Director - Corporate Affairs
  • Mr. V S Mani
    Executive Director & Global CFO
  • Mr. Rajesh V Desai
    Non Executive Director
  • Dr. Brian W Tempest
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Dipankar Bhattacharjee
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Bernard Munos
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sridhar Gorthi
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. B E Saldanha
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. D R Mehta
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Saira Ramasastry
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.?

The market cap of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is ₹21,638.07 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 72.8 and PB ratio of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 2.28 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is ₹757.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is ₹836.90 and 52-week low of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is ₹363.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

