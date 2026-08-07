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Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Share Price

NSE
BSE

GLENMARK PHARMACEUTICALS

Largecap | BSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care
Index
BSE 1000BSE 150 MidCap IndexBSE 250 LargeMidCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE HealthcareBSE MidCapBSE Momentum

Here's the live share price of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹2,287.00 Closed
-0.52₹ -12.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2,256.55₹2,288.30
₹2,287.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,794.00₹2,471.05
₹2,287.00
Open Price
₹2,280.80
Prev. Close
₹2,299.00
Volume
18,026

Source: Dion Global

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2.401.04-3.5415.7910.8441.0131.10
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		-2.032.426.2514.3421.9218.8919.84
Divi's Laboratories		2.3821.8323.1034.8634.5028.2510.95
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-2.962.0113.6123.9437.6834.1426.36
Cipla		-0.061.358.019.65-1.306.369.89
Zydus Lifesciences		-1.00-3.2718.6320.8117.9719.4013.74
Lupin		-2.23-5.22-4.067.3221.2629.7115.79
Mankind Pharma		-1.25-3.652.6817.10-4.0510.6011.36
Laurus Labs		2.1425.6153.7688.11121.3166.7221.42
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		2.13-13.43-10.32-8.07-2.391.334.01
Aurobindo Pharma		5.174.9312.3438.2755.3324.1613.36
Biocon		1.025.6812.3915.0017.9418.082.38
Alkem Laboratories		-1.90-0.380.94-1.8015.6910.949.88
Abbott India		0.064.084.161.18-15.155.109.68
Anthem Biosciences		3.879.527.8524.7911.944.782.84
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-2.018.204.883.54-2.9522.969.76
Ipca Laboratories		-0.70-3.2311.3619.5124.7423.098.61
Ajanta Pharma		0.294.9012.9921.7433.0525.8517.93
Gland Pharma		4.422.5139.7538.7233.6124.85-8.35
J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals		-3.009.2421.0427.9943.1624.3021.27

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has gained 10.84% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has outperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
52,209.962,222.49
102,208.322,220.55
202,239.122,223.3
502,217.662,225.14
1002,232.352,199.68
2002,095.412,110.16

Source: Dion Global

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 18.60%, FII holding rose to 20.89%, and public shareholding moved up to 13.81% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
1,34,08,1832.932,955.57
18,64,0312.98410.89
17,01,8701.88375.14
13,42,9392.65296.02
10,48,0460.79231.02
9,64,1651.13212.53
9,22,8770.71203.43
8,98,3976.09198.03
8,85,0460.18195.09
7,26,0001.41160.03

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 08:22 PM IST ISTGlenmark Pharma. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 05, 2026, 09:39 PM IST ISTGlenmark Pharma. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 03, 2026, 10:01 PM IST ISTGlenmark Pharma. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Aug 01, 2026, 12:50 AM IST ISTGlenmark Pharma. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Aug 01, 2026, 12:42 AM IST ISTGlenmark Pharma. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release

Source: Dion Global

About Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/11/1977 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24299MH1977PLC019982 and registration number is 019982. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 8440.10 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 28.22 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Glenn Saldanha
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Cherylann Pinto
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Anurag Mantri
    Executive Director & Global CFO
  • Mrs. B E Saldanha
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Saira Ramasastry
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Vijayalakshmi Iyer
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Pradeep Kumar Sinha
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Dipankar Bhattacharjee
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Share Price

What is the share price of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Glenmark Pharmaceuticals is ₹2,287.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Glenmark Pharmaceuticals?

The Glenmark Pharmaceuticals is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals?

The market cap of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals is ₹64,539.33 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals are ₹2,288.30 and ₹2,256.55.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Glenmark Pharmaceuticals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals is ₹2,471.05 and 52-week low of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals is ₹1,794.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Glenmark Pharmaceuticals performed historically in terms of returns?

The Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has shown returns of -0.52% over the past day, 1.04% for the past month, -3.54% over 3 months, 10.84% over 1 year, 41.01% across 3 years, and 31.1% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals are 35.90 and 6.14 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.22 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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