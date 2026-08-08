Here's the live share price of Sangam (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sangam (India)
|0.78
|11.91
|17.45
|26.11
|66.17
|23.14
|29.22
|Sportking India
|6.31
|20.79
|42.35
|88.44
|102.75
|40.46
|13.78
|Indo Rama Synthetics (India)
|5.01
|29.58
|50.6
|39.05
|18.14
|7.64
|2.2
|RSWM
|-3.05
|8.44
|22.79
|24.58
|35.36
|1.26
|-3.95
|Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate
|0
|-9.72
|-14.21
|-15.1
|-12.18
|-3.82
|4.24
|Banswara Syntex
|0.2
|1.85
|-0.6
|7.7
|-9.3
|-3.61
|2.1
|Winsome Textile Industries
|-3.27
|-1.04
|9.65
|12.15
|-4.16
|17.12
|9.16
|Suryalata Spinning Mills
|-0.64
|-12.58
|10.32
|15.36
|25.78
|-22.67
|1.52
|Modern Threads (India)
|-6.54
|-0.11
|0
|14.1
|-2.52
|30.71
|17.43
|APM Industries
|5.22
|8.44
|23.96
|39.96
|48.5
|-0.36
|5.73
|Reliance Chemotex Industries
|6.46
|0.23
|5.56
|-0.04
|-21.7
|-10.83
|-3.57
|Deepak Spinners
|-5.22
|-1.64
|11.37
|-0.98
|-8.76
|-20.78
|-18.27
|Shantai Industries
|0
|-2
|3.87
|217.41
|664.46
|164.26
|59.25
|Damodar Industries
|-13.06
|-12.35
|-11.84
|-2.37
|-23.89
|-16.13
|-10.53
|Shree Rajasthan Syntex
|17.21
|-17.65
|-17.59
|15.6
|-6.74
|43.1
|27.77
|Source Industries (India)
|7.01
|43.59
|154.16
|558.81
|695.93
|126.85
|72.16
|Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics
|2.21
|0
|-4.64
|-4.64
|-33.33
|-14.01
|-13.21
|Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills
|4.27
|19.24
|27.41
|4.88
|-9.47
|4.21
|6.85
|Aditya Spinners
|5.69
|13.51
|1.32
|-5.59
|-18.6
|-6.57
|3.99
|Uniroyal Industries
|-8.36
|0.05
|0
|2.36
|-0.05
|11.81
|9.23
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Sangam (India) has gained 66.17% compared to peers like Sportking India (102.75%), Indo Rama Synthetics (India) (18.14%), RSWM (35.36%). From a 5 year perspective, Sangam (India) has outperformed peers relative to Sportking India (13.78%) and Indo Rama Synthetics (India) (2.20%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|607.44
|611.79
|10
|611.66
|610.68
|20
|604.86
|602.32
|50
|560.84
|571.35
|100
|515.43
|536.54
|200
|483.33
|498.82
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Sangam (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.09%, FII holding rose to 2.50%, and public shareholding moved down to 25.04% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 06:46 PM IST IST
|Sangam (India) - Second Corrigendum To The Notice Of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting To Be Held On Wednesday, 12Th August, 202
|Jul 31, 2026, 05:45 AM IST IST
|Sangam (India) - Corrigendum To The Notice Of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting To Be Held On Wednesday, 12Th August, 2026
|Jul 28, 2026, 10:10 PM IST IST
|Sangam (India) - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 20
|Jul 21, 2026, 05:48 AM IST IST
|Sangam (India) - Notice Of Extra Ordinary General Meeting To Be Held On Wednesday, 12Th August, 2026
|Jul 19, 2026, 03:48 AM IST IST
|Sangam (India) - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Source: Dion Global
Sangam (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/12/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17118RJ1984PLC003173 and registration number is 003173. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Finishing of cotton and blended cotton textiles.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3189.50 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 50.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sangam (India) is ₹614.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sangam (India) is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Sangam (India) is ₹3,085.89 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Sangam (India) are ₹619.05 and ₹613.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sangam (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sangam (India) is ₹675.95 and 52-week low of Sangam (India) is ₹340.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sangam (India) has shown returns of -0.09% over the past day, 11.09% for the past month, 16.28% over 3 months, 64.28% over 1 year, 23.14% across 3 years, and 29.22% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sangam (India) are 25.40 and 2.87 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.33 per annum.
Source: Dion Global