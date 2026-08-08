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Sangam (India) Share Price

NSE
BSE

SANGAM (INDIA)

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Sangam (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹614.15 Closed
-0.09₹ -0.55
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Sangam (India) Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹613.00₹619.05
₹614.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹340.90₹675.95
₹614.15
Open Price
₹613.55
Prev. Close
₹614.70
Volume
1,437

Source: Dion Global

Sangam (India) Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Sangam (India)		0.7811.9117.4526.1166.1723.1429.22
Sportking India		6.3120.7942.3588.44102.7540.4613.78
Indo Rama Synthetics (India)		5.0129.5850.639.0518.147.642.2
RSWM		-3.058.4422.7924.5835.361.26-3.95
Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate		0-9.72-14.21-15.1-12.18-3.824.24
Banswara Syntex		0.21.85-0.67.7-9.3-3.612.1
Winsome Textile Industries		-3.27-1.049.6512.15-4.1617.129.16
Suryalata Spinning Mills		-0.64-12.5810.3215.3625.78-22.671.52
Modern Threads (India)		-6.54-0.11014.1-2.5230.7117.43
APM Industries		5.228.4423.9639.9648.5-0.365.73
Reliance Chemotex Industries		6.460.235.56-0.04-21.7-10.83-3.57
Deepak Spinners		-5.22-1.6411.37-0.98-8.76-20.78-18.27
Shantai Industries		0-23.87217.41664.46164.2659.25
Damodar Industries		-13.06-12.35-11.84-2.37-23.89-16.13-10.53
Shree Rajasthan Syntex		17.21-17.65-17.5915.6-6.7443.127.77
Source Industries (India)		7.0143.59154.16558.81695.93126.8572.16
Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics		2.210-4.64-4.64-33.33-14.01-13.21
Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills		4.2719.2427.414.88-9.474.216.85
Aditya Spinners		5.6913.511.32-5.59-18.6-6.573.99
Uniroyal Industries		-8.360.0502.36-0.0511.819.23

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Sangam (India) has gained 66.17% compared to peers like Sportking India (102.75%), Indo Rama Synthetics (India) (18.14%), RSWM (35.36%). From a 5 year perspective, Sangam (India) has outperformed peers relative to Sportking India (13.78%) and Indo Rama Synthetics (India) (2.20%).

Sangam (India) Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Sangam (India) Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5607.44611.79
10611.66610.68
20604.86602.32
50560.84571.35
100515.43536.54
200483.33498.82

Source: Dion Global

Sangam (India) Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Sangam (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.09%, FII holding rose to 2.50%, and public shareholding moved down to 25.04% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Sangam (India) Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 06:46 PM IST ISTSangam (India) - Second Corrigendum To The Notice Of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting To Be Held On Wednesday, 12Th August, 202
Jul 31, 2026, 05:45 AM IST ISTSangam (India) - Corrigendum To The Notice Of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting To Be Held On Wednesday, 12Th August, 2026
Jul 28, 2026, 10:10 PM IST ISTSangam (India) - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 20
Jul 21, 2026, 05:48 AM IST ISTSangam (India) - Notice Of Extra Ordinary General Meeting To Be Held On Wednesday, 12Th August, 2026
Jul 19, 2026, 03:48 AM IST ISTSangam (India) - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation

Source: Dion Global

About Sangam (India)

Sangam (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/12/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17118RJ1984PLC003173 and registration number is 003173. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Finishing of cotton and blended cotton textiles.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3189.50 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 50.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. R P Soni
    Founder & Chairman
  • Dr. S N Modani
    Vice Chairman
  • Mr. Anurag Soni
    Managing Director
  • Mr. V K Sodani
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Upendra Prasad Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sudhir Maheshwari
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dinesh Chander Patwari
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Irina Garg
    Independent Director

FAQs on Sangam (India) Share Price

What is the share price of Sangam (India)?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sangam (India) is ₹614.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Sangam (India)?

The Sangam (India) is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sangam (India)?

The market cap of Sangam (India) is ₹3,085.89 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Sangam (India)?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Sangam (India) are ₹619.05 and ₹613.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sangam (India)?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sangam (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sangam (India) is ₹675.95 and 52-week low of Sangam (India) is ₹340.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Sangam (India) performed historically in terms of returns?

The Sangam (India) has shown returns of -0.09% over the past day, 11.09% for the past month, 16.28% over 3 months, 64.28% over 1 year, 23.14% across 3 years, and 29.22% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sangam (India)?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sangam (India) are 25.40 and 2.87 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.33 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Sangam (India) News

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