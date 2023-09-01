Follow Us

SANGAM (INDIA) LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Spinning - Synthetic Blended | Smallcap | NSE
₹345.15 Closed
1.284.35
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Sangam (India) Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹342.35₹354.30
₹345.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹194.65₹393.00
₹345.15
Open Price
₹342.50
Prev. Close
₹340.80
Volume
82,855

Sangam (India) Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1351.22
  • R2358.68
  • R3363.07
  • Pivot
    346.83
  • S1339.37
  • S2334.98
  • S3327.52

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5280.63335.69
  • 10271.29332.59
  • 20273.42330.09
  • 50297.2316.89
  • 100286.25296.43
  • 200308.06279.43

Sangam (India) Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
7.161.0547.9458.845.76566.31319.13
9.2511.0023.1011.48-17.28174.14101.36
4.329.3927.2927.97-7.73-16.86-16.86
5.495.2114.6330.81-14.06274.4935.68
7.549.760.8622.9440.82368.18311.23
11.699.2012.9718.154.40-12.69-12.69

Sangam (India) Ltd. Share Holdings

Sangam (India) Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
28 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
01 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Sangam (India) Ltd.

Sangam (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/12/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17118RJ1984PLC003173 and registration number is 003173. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Spinning, weaving and finishing of textiles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2437.76 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 43.42 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. R P Soni
    Chairman
  • Dr. S N Modani
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. V K Sodani
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Anurag Soni
    Director & CFO
  • Mr. Yaduvendra Mathur
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Achintya Karati
    Independent Director
  • Dr. T K Mukhopadhyay
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Jyoti Sharma
    Independent Director

FAQs on Sangam (India) Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Sangam (India) Ltd.?

The market cap of Sangam (India) Ltd. is ₹1,734.26 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sangam (India) Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Sangam (India) Ltd. is 18.02 and PB ratio of Sangam (India) Ltd. is 2.49 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Sangam (India) Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sangam (India) Ltd. is ₹345.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sangam (India) Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sangam (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sangam (India) Ltd. is ₹393.00 and 52-week low of Sangam (India) Ltd. is ₹194.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

