MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|28 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|01 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Sangam (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/12/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17118RJ1984PLC003173 and registration number is 003173. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Spinning, weaving and finishing of textiles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2437.76 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 43.42 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Sangam (India) Ltd. is ₹1,734.26 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Sangam (India) Ltd. is 18.02 and PB ratio of Sangam (India) Ltd. is 2.49 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sangam (India) Ltd. is ₹345.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sangam (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sangam (India) Ltd. is ₹393.00 and 52-week low of Sangam (India) Ltd. is ₹194.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.