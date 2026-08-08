What is the share price of Sangam (India)? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sangam (India) is ₹614.15 as on .

What kind of stock is Sangam (India)? The Sangam (India) is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sangam (India)? The market cap of Sangam (India) is ₹3,085.89 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Sangam (India)? Today’s highest and lowest price of Sangam (India) are ₹619.05 and ₹613.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sangam (India)? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sangam (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sangam (India) is ₹675.95 and 52-week low of Sangam (India) is ₹340.90 as on .

How has the Sangam (India) performed historically in terms of returns? The Sangam (India) has shown returns of -0.09% over the past day, 11.09% for the past month, 16.28% over 3 months, 64.28% over 1 year, 23.14% across 3 years, and 29.22% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sangam (India)? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sangam (India) are 25.40 and 2.87 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.33 per annum.

Source: Dion Global