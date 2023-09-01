Name
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Nippon India Small Cap Fund
|14,00,000
|0.77
|265.2
|Tata Equity P/E Fund - Regular Plan
|2,98,468
|0.94
|56.54
|Tata Equity P/E Fund - Regular Plan - Trigger Option A 5%
|2,98,468
|0.94
|56.54
|UTI Hybrid Equity Fund
|1,19,391
|0.47
|22.62
|ITI Small Cap Fund
|70,313
|0.96
|13.32
|UTI Core Equity Fund
|52,779
|0.53
|10
|UTI Retirement Benefit Pension Fund (RBP)-1994
|52,269
|0.25
|9.9
|Samco Active Momentum Fund
|18,818
|0.87
|3.56
|Nippon India Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|17,649
|0.56
|3.34
|Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|11,453
|0.57
|2.17
Raymond Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/09/1925 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17117MH1925PLC001208 and registration number is 001208. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Finishing of man-made and blended man-made textiles.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4260.66 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 66.57 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Raymond Ltd. is ₹13,310.09 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Raymond Ltd. is 25.16 and PB ratio of Raymond Ltd. is 4.59 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Raymond Ltd. is ₹2,25.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Raymond Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Raymond Ltd. is ₹2,29.00 and 52-week low of Raymond Ltd. is ₹952.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.