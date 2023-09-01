Follow Us

Raymond Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

RAYMOND LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Woollen/Worsted | Smallcap | NSE
₹2,025.30 Closed
1.326
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Raymond Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2,000.20₹2,069.00
₹2,025.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹952.25₹2,029.00
₹2,025.30
Open Price
₹2,010.10
Prev. Close
₹1,999.30
Volume
3,28,972

Raymond Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R12,065.1
  • R22,101.45
  • R32,133.9
  • Pivot
    2,032.65
  • S11,996.3
  • S21,963.85
  • S31,927.5

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51,148.881,970.75
  • 101,162.471,961.76
  • 201,113.851,940.31
  • 501,049.751,854.96
  • 100999.681,730.97
  • 200889.941,550.09

Raymond Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Name
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y

Raymond Ltd. Share Holdings

Raymond Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Nippon India Small Cap Fund14,00,0000.77265.2
Tata Equity P/E Fund - Regular Plan2,98,4680.9456.54
Tata Equity P/E Fund - Regular Plan - Trigger Option A 5%2,98,4680.9456.54
UTI Hybrid Equity Fund1,19,3910.4722.62
ITI Small Cap Fund70,3130.9613.32
UTI Core Equity Fund52,7790.5310
UTI Retirement Benefit Pension Fund (RBP)-199452,2690.259.9
Samco Active Momentum Fund18,8180.873.56
Nippon India Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund17,6490.563.34
Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund11,4530.572.17
Raymond Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
  • Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates
    Raymond Limited has informed the Exchange about Schedule of meet
    08-Aug, 2023 | 04:02 PM

About Raymond Ltd.

Raymond Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/09/1925 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17117MH1925PLC001208 and registration number is 001208. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Finishing of man-made and blended man-made textiles.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4260.66 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 66.57 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Gautam Hari Singhania
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Nawaz Gautam Singhania
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ashish Kapadia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dinesh Kumar Lal
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Mukeeta Jhaveri
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shiv Surinder Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. K Narasimha Murthy
    Independent Director
  • Mr. S L Pokharna
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Raymond Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Raymond Ltd.?

The market cap of Raymond Ltd. is ₹13,310.09 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Raymond Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Raymond Ltd. is 25.16 and PB ratio of Raymond Ltd. is 4.59 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Raymond Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Raymond Ltd. is ₹2,25.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Raymond Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Raymond Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Raymond Ltd. is ₹2,29.00 and 52-week low of Raymond Ltd. is ₹952.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

