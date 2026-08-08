Here's the live share price of Raymond along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Raymond
|4.96
|-0.18
|18.32
|46.22
|-3.58
|-32.11
|7.38
|DLF
|-2.11
|-0.94
|4.23
|-3.88
|-15.13
|9.67
|13.52
|Lodha Developers
|-2.75
|9.69
|25.12
|10.82
|-1.03
|18.50
|23.03
|Prestige Estates Projects
|-2.04
|-5.31
|6.73
|-0.51
|-2.81
|39.37
|35.03
|Phoenix Mills
|0.09
|-8.64
|3.53
|8.29
|30.12
|30.61
|34.27
|Oberoi Realty
|-2.73
|-6.76
|6.18
|13.55
|10.39
|17.34
|20.54
|Godrej Properties
|-1.60
|1.51
|10.22
|14.96
|1.03
|9.84
|5.78
|Anant Raj
|-0.66
|15.12
|11.50
|9.90
|13.43
|46.26
|56.00
|Brigade Enterprises
|0.49
|12.82
|0.32
|-3.82
|-18.69
|9.66
|17.95
|Sobha
|-2.35
|-7.78
|-7.58
|-13.47
|-14.01
|31.73
|17.93
|Signatureglobal (India)
|-2.40
|2.48
|-11.44
|-12.11
|-27.68
|20.44
|11.81
|Swan Corp
|0.41
|-6.65
|-13.24
|-26.59
|-27.37
|6.62
|18.65
|Sri Lotus Developers and Realty
|-7.00
|27.57
|26.49
|24.41
|-6.06
|-1.87
|-1.13
|Embassy Developments
|2.64
|1.40
|-9.57
|-6.83
|-36.25
|-3.23
|-15.08
|Mahindra Lifespace Developers
|0.42
|6.17
|14.22
|4.27
|13.54
|-5.63
|11.41
|Max Estates
|1.01
|-10.47
|-5.35
|-2.24
|-11.90
|11.89
|6.98
|Ganesh Housing
|2.43
|-10.36
|8.69
|3.95
|-14.16
|20.26
|45.56
|Kalpataru
|-3.45
|-3.74
|-23.06
|-14.19
|-21.20
|-12.87
|-7.93
|Puravankara
|-0.21
|-4.39
|-4.99
|-14.22
|-22.78
|27.91
|14.96
|Raymond Realty
|7.09
|2.58
|8.38
|41.63
|7.19
|-10.53
|-6.46
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Raymond has declined 3.58% compared to peers like DLF (-15.13%), Lodha Developers (-1.03%), Prestige Estates Projects (-2.81%). From a 5 year perspective, Raymond has underperformed peers relative to DLF (13.52%) and Lodha Developers (23.03%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|586
|606.72
|10
|593.07
|601.61
|20
|603.69
|599.41
|50
|581.32
|575.4
|100
|500.14
|539.21
|200
|479.94
|568.88
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Raymond remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 3.81%, FII holding fell to 7.89%, and public shareholding moved up to 39.38% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|12,38,343
|0.09
|72.05
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 08, 2026, 02:34 AM IST IST
|Raymond - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:26 PM IST IST
|Raymond - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:18 PM IST IST
|Raymond - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:11 PM IST IST
|Raymond - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On August 07, 2026
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:05 PM IST IST
|Raymond - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Raymond Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/09/1925 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17117MH1925PLC001208 and registration number is 001208. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of holding companies. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.25 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 66.55 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Raymond is ₹609.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Raymond is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Raymond is ₹4,054.34 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Raymond are ₹633.25 and ₹606.65.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Raymond stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Raymond is ₹679.00 and 52-week low of Raymond is ₹320.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Raymond has shown returns of -2.8% over the past day, -0.18% for the past month, 18.32% over 3 months, -3.58% over 1 year, -32.11% across 3 years, and 7.38% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Raymond are 0.76 and 1.43 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global