Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Raymond Share Price

NSE
BSE

RAYMOND

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Construction
Index
BSE 1000

Here's the live share price of Raymond along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹609.00 Closed
-2.80₹ -17.55
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Raymond Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹606.65₹633.25
₹609.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹320.40₹679.00
₹609.00
Open Price
₹632.05
Prev. Close
₹626.55
Volume
21,748

Source: Dion Global

Raymond Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Raymond		4.96-0.1818.3246.22-3.58-32.117.38
DLF		-2.11-0.944.23-3.88-15.139.6713.52
Lodha Developers		-2.759.6925.1210.82-1.0318.5023.03
Prestige Estates Projects		-2.04-5.316.73-0.51-2.8139.3735.03
Phoenix Mills		0.09-8.643.538.2930.1230.6134.27
Oberoi Realty		-2.73-6.766.1813.5510.3917.3420.54
Godrej Properties		-1.601.5110.2214.961.039.845.78
Anant Raj		-0.6615.1211.509.9013.4346.2656.00
Brigade Enterprises		0.4912.820.32-3.82-18.699.6617.95
Sobha		-2.35-7.78-7.58-13.47-14.0131.7317.93
Signatureglobal (India)		-2.402.48-11.44-12.11-27.6820.4411.81
Swan Corp		0.41-6.65-13.24-26.59-27.376.6218.65
Sri Lotus Developers and Realty		-7.0027.5726.4924.41-6.06-1.87-1.13
Embassy Developments		2.641.40-9.57-6.83-36.25-3.23-15.08
Mahindra Lifespace Developers		0.426.1714.224.2713.54-5.6311.41
Max Estates		1.01-10.47-5.35-2.24-11.9011.896.98
Ganesh Housing		2.43-10.368.693.95-14.1620.2645.56
Kalpataru		-3.45-3.74-23.06-14.19-21.20-12.87-7.93
Puravankara		-0.21-4.39-4.99-14.22-22.7827.9114.96
Raymond Realty		7.092.588.3841.637.19-10.53-6.46

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Raymond has declined 3.58% compared to peers like DLF (-15.13%), Lodha Developers (-1.03%), Prestige Estates Projects (-2.81%). From a 5 year perspective, Raymond has underperformed peers relative to DLF (13.52%) and Lodha Developers (23.03%).

Raymond Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Raymond Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5586606.72
10593.07601.61
20603.69599.41
50581.32575.4
100500.14539.21
200479.94568.88

Source: Dion Global

Raymond Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Raymond remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 3.81%, FII holding fell to 7.89%, and public shareholding moved up to 39.38% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Raymond Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
12,38,3430.0972.05

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Raymond Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 08, 2026, 02:34 AM IST ISTRaymond - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Aug 07, 2026, 10:26 PM IST ISTRaymond - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Aug 07, 2026, 10:18 PM IST ISTRaymond - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Aug 07, 2026, 10:11 PM IST ISTRaymond - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On August 07, 2026
Aug 07, 2026, 10:05 PM IST ISTRaymond - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Raymond

Raymond Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/09/1925 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17117MH1925PLC001208 and registration number is 001208. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of holding companies. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.25 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 66.55 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Gautam Hari Singhania
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Harmohan Sahni
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Dinesh Kumar Lal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashish Kapadia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. K Narasimha Murthy
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Rashmi Mundada
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ajoy Mehta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Tikka Singh
    Independent Director

FAQs on Raymond Share Price

What is the share price of Raymond?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Raymond is ₹609.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Raymond?

The Raymond is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Raymond?

The market cap of Raymond is ₹4,054.34 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Raymond?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Raymond are ₹633.25 and ₹606.65.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Raymond?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Raymond stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Raymond is ₹679.00 and 52-week low of Raymond is ₹320.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Raymond performed historically in terms of returns?

The Raymond has shown returns of -2.8% over the past day, -0.18% for the past month, 18.32% over 3 months, -3.58% over 1 year, -32.11% across 3 years, and 7.38% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Raymond?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Raymond are 0.76 and 1.43 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Raymond News

More Raymond News
Market Pulse