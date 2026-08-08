What is the share price of Raymond? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Raymond is ₹609.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Raymond? The Raymond is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Raymond? The market cap of Raymond is ₹4,054.34 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Raymond? Today’s highest and lowest price of Raymond are ₹633.25 and ₹606.65.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Raymond? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Raymond stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Raymond is ₹679.00 and 52-week low of Raymond is ₹320.40 as on .

How has the Raymond performed historically in terms of returns? The Raymond has shown returns of -2.8% over the past day, -0.18% for the past month, 18.32% over 3 months, -3.58% over 1 year, -32.11% across 3 years, and 7.38% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Raymond? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Raymond are 0.76 and 1.43 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global