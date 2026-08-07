Here's the live share price of Globus Spirits along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Globus Spirits
|3.47
|0.19
|-18.88
|-4.98
|-21.99
|-3.79
|3.33
|United Spirits
|-2.83
|2.35
|15.15
|4.50
|14.12
|13.53
|18.03
|Radico Khaitan
|4.67
|11.11
|33.63
|60.75
|60.34
|50.32
|39.70
|United Breweries
|-1.56
|2.75
|-2.14
|-8.80
|-27.76
|-4.06
|-0.20
|Allied Blenders & Distillers
|-3.46
|-12.65
|4.89
|17.34
|18.70
|23.52
|13.51
|Tilaknagar Industries
|4.97
|8.19
|4.02
|9.55
|1.17
|41.68
|62.06
|India Glycols
|-0.34
|6.34
|0.51
|18.53
|29.47
|53.09
|26.63
|Piccadily Agro Industries
|1.27
|12.86
|17.25
|23.49
|16.19
|101.74
|110.97
|G M Breweries
|0.86
|-7.32
|-6.62
|-14.54
|32.05
|24.94
|15.03
|Som Distilleries & Breweries
|2.66
|9.49
|-22.52
|-21.05
|-51.01
|-16.87
|32.40
|Sula Vineyards
|-6.58
|5.65
|-9.44
|-16.82
|-39.74
|-30.94
|-13.57
|Associated Alcohols & Breweries
|-3.92
|-15.14
|-19.57
|-13.00
|-29.00
|16.61
|9.33
|BCL Industries
|0.82
|6.97
|2.24
|19.78
|-15.47
|-7.89
|6.26
|IFB Agro Industries
|3.47
|6.91
|-6.08
|2.88
|24.28
|23.12
|10.20
|Jagatjit Industries
|30.70
|25.20
|32.45
|32.19
|-11.07
|4.66
|19.30
|Fratelli Vineyards
|0.13
|3.46
|21.69
|12.76
|-23.85
|58.96
|44.94
|Monika Alcobev
|-9.52
|-14.80
|-22.07
|-33.76
|-34.93
|-12.95
|-7.98
|Agribio Spirits
|-0.60
|4.83
|9.28
|34.04
|72.93
|73.86
|123.88
|Cupid Breweries & Distilleries
|0.04
|-15.38
|-25.15
|-27.82
|-74.15
|2.32
|1.39
|Suraj Industries
|6.17
|0.84
|15.12
|20.85
|9.79
|-6.27
|107.31
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Globus Spirits has declined 21.99% compared to peers like United Spirits (14.12%), Radico Khaitan (60.34%), United Breweries (-27.76%). From a 5 year perspective, Globus Spirits has underperformed peers relative to United Spirits (18.03%) and Radico Khaitan (39.70%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|884.63
|890.94
|10
|883.42
|891.93
|20
|907.38
|896.24
|50
|888.24
|902.76
|100
|912.12
|918.65
|200
|967.21
|947.74
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Globus Spirits saw a drop in promoter holding to 50.55%, while DII stake decreased to 10.56%, FII holding fell to 7.46%, and public shareholding moved up to 31.41% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|9,81,167
|0.6
|88.45
|6,15,273
|0.3
|55.46
|5,07,432
|0.93
|45.74
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 08:42 PM IST IST
|Globus Spirits - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Aug 07, 2026, 02:38 AM IST IST
|Globus Spirits - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment
|Aug 07, 2026, 02:37 AM IST IST
|Globus Spirits - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment
|Aug 07, 2026, 12:49 AM IST IST
|Globus Spirits - QIP Issue Closure Intimation
|Aug 05, 2026, 02:53 AM IST IST
|Globus Spirits - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Qualified Institutional Placement
Source: Dion Global
Globus Spirits Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/02/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1993PLC052177 and registration number is 052177. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Beverages & Distilleries. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2708.07 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 29.07 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Globus Spirits is ₹912.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Globus Spirits is operating in the Beverages - Alcoholic Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Globus Spirits is ₹2,637.36 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Globus Spirits are ₹934.70 and ₹903.75.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Globus Spirits stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Globus Spirits is ₹1,264.20 and 52-week low of Globus Spirits is ₹797.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Globus Spirits has shown returns of 0.97% over the past day, 0.19% for the past month, -18.88% over 3 months, -21.99% over 1 year, -3.79% across 3 years, and 3.33% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Globus Spirits are 26.23 and 2.42 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global