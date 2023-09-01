Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund
|12,50,000
|2.34
|122.41
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results, Dividend & A.G.M.
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|06 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Globus Spirits Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/02/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1993PLC052177 and registration number is 052177. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Beverages & Distilleries. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1579.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 28.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Globus Spirits Ltd. is ₹2,570.36 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Globus Spirits Ltd. is 20.78 and PB ratio of Globus Spirits Ltd. is 2.9 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Globus Spirits Ltd. is ₹892.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Globus Spirits Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Globus Spirits Ltd. is ₹1,327.70 and 52-week low of Globus Spirits Ltd. is ₹721.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.