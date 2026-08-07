Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Globus Spirits Share Price

NSE
BSE

GLOBUS SPIRITS

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Beverages - Alcoholic
Theme
Ethanol
Index
BSE 1000BSE FMCGBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Globus Spirits along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹912.95 Closed
0.97₹ 8.75
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Globus Spirits Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹903.75₹934.70
₹912.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹797.40₹1,264.20
₹912.95
Open Price
₹903.75
Prev. Close
₹904.20
Volume
8,564

Source: Dion Global

Globus Spirits Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Globus Spirits		3.470.19-18.88-4.98-21.99-3.793.33
United Spirits		-2.832.3515.154.5014.1213.5318.03
Radico Khaitan		4.6711.1133.6360.7560.3450.3239.70
United Breweries		-1.562.75-2.14-8.80-27.76-4.06-0.20
Allied Blenders & Distillers		-3.46-12.654.8917.3418.7023.5213.51
Tilaknagar Industries		4.978.194.029.551.1741.6862.06
India Glycols		-0.346.340.5118.5329.4753.0926.63
Piccadily Agro Industries		1.2712.8617.2523.4916.19101.74110.97
G M Breweries		0.86-7.32-6.62-14.5432.0524.9415.03
Som Distilleries & Breweries		2.669.49-22.52-21.05-51.01-16.8732.40
Sula Vineyards		-6.585.65-9.44-16.82-39.74-30.94-13.57
Associated Alcohols & Breweries		-3.92-15.14-19.57-13.00-29.0016.619.33
BCL Industries		0.826.972.2419.78-15.47-7.896.26
IFB Agro Industries		3.476.91-6.082.8824.2823.1210.20
Jagatjit Industries		30.7025.2032.4532.19-11.074.6619.30
Fratelli Vineyards		0.133.4621.6912.76-23.8558.9644.94
Monika Alcobev		-9.52-14.80-22.07-33.76-34.93-12.95-7.98
Agribio Spirits		-0.604.839.2834.0472.9373.86123.88
Cupid Breweries & Distilleries		0.04-15.38-25.15-27.82-74.152.321.39
Suraj Industries		6.170.8415.1220.859.79-6.27107.31

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Globus Spirits has declined 21.99% compared to peers like United Spirits (14.12%), Radico Khaitan (60.34%), United Breweries (-27.76%). From a 5 year perspective, Globus Spirits has underperformed peers relative to United Spirits (18.03%) and Radico Khaitan (39.70%).

Globus Spirits Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Globus Spirits Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5884.63890.94
10883.42891.93
20907.38896.24
50888.24902.76
100912.12918.65
200967.21947.74

Source: Dion Global

Globus Spirits Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Globus Spirits saw a drop in promoter holding to 50.55%, while DII stake decreased to 10.56%, FII holding fell to 7.46%, and public shareholding moved up to 31.41% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Globus Spirits Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
9,81,1670.688.45
6,15,2730.355.46
5,07,4320.9345.74

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Globus Spirits Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 08:42 PM IST ISTGlobus Spirits - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Aug 07, 2026, 02:38 AM IST ISTGlobus Spirits - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment
Aug 07, 2026, 02:37 AM IST ISTGlobus Spirits - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment
Aug 07, 2026, 12:49 AM IST ISTGlobus Spirits - QIP Issue Closure Intimation
Aug 05, 2026, 02:53 AM IST ISTGlobus Spirits - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Qualified Institutional Placement

Source: Dion Global

About Globus Spirits

Globus Spirits Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/02/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1993PLC052177 and registration number is 052177. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Beverages & Distilleries. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2708.07 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 29.07 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sunil Chadha
    Chairman
  • Mr. Ajay Kumar Swarup
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Shekhar Swarup
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Ajay B Baliga
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. R K Malik
    WholeTime Director & President
  • Mr. Amitabh Singh
    WholeTime Director & President
  • Mr. Amit Bhatiani
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Ruchika Bansal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Globus Spirits Share Price

What is the share price of Globus Spirits?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Globus Spirits is ₹912.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Globus Spirits?

The Globus Spirits is operating in the Beverages - Alcoholic Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Globus Spirits?

The market cap of Globus Spirits is ₹2,637.36 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Globus Spirits?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Globus Spirits are ₹934.70 and ₹903.75.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Globus Spirits?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Globus Spirits stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Globus Spirits is ₹1,264.20 and 52-week low of Globus Spirits is ₹797.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Globus Spirits performed historically in terms of returns?

The Globus Spirits has shown returns of 0.97% over the past day, 0.19% for the past month, -18.88% over 3 months, -21.99% over 1 year, -3.79% across 3 years, and 3.33% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Globus Spirits?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Globus Spirits are 26.23 and 2.42 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Globus Spirits News

More Globus Spirits News
Market Pulse