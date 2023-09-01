What is the Market Cap of Globus Spirits Ltd.? The market cap of Globus Spirits Ltd. is ₹2,570.36 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Globus Spirits Ltd.? P/E ratio of Globus Spirits Ltd. is 20.78 and PB ratio of Globus Spirits Ltd. is 2.9 as on .

What is the share price of Globus Spirits Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Globus Spirits Ltd. is ₹892.40 as on .