GLOBUS SPIRITS LTD.

Sector : Beverages & Distilleries | Smallcap | NSE
₹892.40 Closed
0.353.15
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Globus Spirits Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹883.45₹908.45
₹892.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹721.50₹1,327.70
₹892.40
Open Price
₹898.15
Prev. Close
₹889.25
Volume
1,37,628

Globus Spirits Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1906.92
  • R2920.18
  • R3931.92
  • Pivot
    895.18
  • S1881.92
  • S2870.18
  • S3856.92

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5817.35902
  • 10825.17920.67
  • 20837.36960.14
  • 50865.781,026.72
  • 100925.031,021.13
  • 2001,158.74989.6

Globus Spirits Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-3.05-7.87-11.535.731.71397.99385.15
0.55-0.4015.6936.6425.1480.3866.27
2.12-2.795.735.65-6.9854.2411.98
0.90-13.396.906.3920.80207.16167.43
3.0624.0637.9685.46173.821,226.151,145.66
2.38-4.4142.52173.16237.831,079.80183.59
2.200.056.788.47-2.6153.23-22.11
1.31-6.2912.3221.88-2.6968.3562.96
0.98-5.214.629.57-12.3066.55-22.98
-1.74-9.045.5212.390.9551.47-17.10
0.8112.01101.1879.9989.45593.98656.56
27.43125.1181.2156.7592.11270.29145.67

Globus Spirits Ltd. Share Holdings

Globus Spirits Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund12,50,0002.34122.41

Globus Spirits Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results, Dividend & A.G.M.
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
06 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Globus Spirits Ltd.

Globus Spirits Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/02/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1993PLC052177 and registration number is 052177. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Beverages & Distilleries. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1579.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 28.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Vivek Gupta
    Chairman & Ind.Dire (Non-Exe)
  • Mr. Ajay Kumar Swarup
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Shekhar Swarup
    Joint Managing Director
  • Dr. Bhaskar Roy
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Ruchika Bansal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sunil Chadha
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Santosh Kumar Bishwal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Kunal Agarwal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ajay B Baliga
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Globus Spirits Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Globus Spirits Ltd.?

The market cap of Globus Spirits Ltd. is ₹2,570.36 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Globus Spirits Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Globus Spirits Ltd. is 20.78 and PB ratio of Globus Spirits Ltd. is 2.9 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Globus Spirits Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Globus Spirits Ltd. is ₹892.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Globus Spirits Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Globus Spirits Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Globus Spirits Ltd. is ₹1,327.70 and 52-week low of Globus Spirits Ltd. is ₹721.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

