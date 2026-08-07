What is the share price of Globus Spirits? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Globus Spirits is ₹912.95 as on .

What kind of stock is Globus Spirits? The Globus Spirits is operating in the Beverages - Alcoholic Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Globus Spirits? The market cap of Globus Spirits is ₹2,637.36 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Globus Spirits? Today’s highest and lowest price of Globus Spirits are ₹934.70 and ₹903.75.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Globus Spirits? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Globus Spirits stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Globus Spirits is ₹1,264.20 and 52-week low of Globus Spirits is ₹797.40 as on .

How has the Globus Spirits performed historically in terms of returns? The Globus Spirits has shown returns of 0.97% over the past day, 0.19% for the past month, -18.88% over 3 months, -21.99% over 1 year, -3.79% across 3 years, and 3.33% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Globus Spirits? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Globus Spirits are 26.23 and 2.42 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global