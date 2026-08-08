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Indian Overseas Bank Share Price

NSE
BSE

INDIAN OVERSEAS BANK

Public Sector | Largecap | BSE
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Sector
Banks
Theme
Bank (PSU)
Index
BSE 1000BSE 100 LargeCap TMCBSE 150 MidCap IndexBSE 200BSE 200 Equal WeightBSE 250 LargeMidCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE Dollex 200BSE MidCapBSE PSU

Here's the live share price of Indian Overseas Bank along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹34.29 Closed
-1.52₹ -0.53
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Indian Overseas Bank Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹34.21₹34.90
₹34.29
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹31.18₹41.73
₹34.29
Open Price
₹34.90
Prev. Close
₹34.82
Volume
2,88,031

Source: Dion Global

Indian Overseas Bank Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Indian Overseas Bank		1.120.76-2.47-3.71-5.159.8810.62
State Bank of India		6.745.610.39-4.3536.1124.5120.39
Union Bank of India		7.1313.819.631.8938.4328.5938.75
Punjab National Bank		1.7710.505.08-7.019.4523.8324.24
Bank of Baroda		3.050.93-7.53-13.963.339.6925.24
Indian Bank		7.4814.354.44-0.4038.8837.3246.21
Canara Bank		5.205.16-3.27-11.1220.8626.0233.56
IDBI Bank		0.380.8410.98-19.16-6.008.8316.92
Bank of India		5.001.693.21-14.0429.4020.2515.78
Bank of Maharashtra		-1.31-5.87-8.3018.1046.1932.2830.99
UCO Bank		1.030.15-3.01-8.95-5.97-0.8915.04
Central Bank of India		1.39-2.33-15.73-16.76-11.151.658.02
Punjab & Sind Bank		2.67-3.68-8.67-14.01-16.37-8.255.75

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Indian Overseas Bank has declined 5.15% compared to peers like State Bank of India (36.11%), Union Bank of India (38.43%), Punjab National Bank (9.45%). From a 5 year perspective, Indian Overseas Bank has underperformed peers relative to State Bank of India (20.39%) and Union Bank of India (38.75%).

Indian Overseas Bank Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Indian Overseas Bank Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
533.8634.11
1034.134.08
2034.0534.09
5033.9534.1
10033.934.36
20035.4635.63

Source: Dion Global

Indian Overseas Bank Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Indian Overseas Bank remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 4.29%, FII holding rose to 0.47%, and public shareholding moved down to 2.80% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Indian Overseas Bank Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
48,6550.070.17

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Indian Overseas Bank Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 31, 2026, 08:15 PM IST ISTIndian Overseas - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
Jul 25, 2026, 12:59 AM IST ISTIndian Overseas - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 21, 2026, 02:54 AM IST ISTIndian Overseas - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Jul 20, 2026, 09:10 PM IST ISTIndian Overseas - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Jul 20, 2026, 07:58 PM IST ISTIndian Overseas - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release

Source: Dion Global

About Indian Overseas Bank

Indian Overseas Bank is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/02/1937 and registered in the State of Tamilnadu, India. Company presently involved in the business activities of Banking Business.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Srinivasan Sridhar
    Non Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Ajay Kumar Srivastava
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Joydeep Dutta Roy
    Executive Director
  • Mr. T Dhanaraj
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Suresh Kumar Rungta
    Part Time Non Official Director
  • Mr. B Chandra Reddy
    Part Time Non Official Director
  • Mr. Deepak Sharma
    Part Time Non Official Director
  • Mr. G Venkataramanan
    Shareholder Director
  • Ms. Neelam Agrawal
    Government Nominee Director
  • Mr. Thomas Mathew
    Nominee Director

FAQs on Indian Overseas Bank Share Price

What is the share price of Indian Overseas Bank?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indian Overseas Bank is ₹34.29 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Indian Overseas Bank?

The Indian Overseas Bank is operating in the Banks Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Indian Overseas Bank?

The market cap of Indian Overseas Bank is ₹66,030.85 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Indian Overseas Bank?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Indian Overseas Bank are ₹34.90 and ₹34.21.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Indian Overseas Bank?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indian Overseas Bank stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indian Overseas Bank is ₹41.73 and 52-week low of Indian Overseas Bank is ₹31.18 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Indian Overseas Bank performed historically in terms of returns?

The Indian Overseas Bank has shown returns of -1.52% over the past day, 0.76% for the past month, -2.47% over 3 months, -5.15% over 1 year, 9.88% across 3 years, and 10.62% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Indian Overseas Bank?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Indian Overseas Bank are 11.08 and 1.79 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Indian Overseas Bank News

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