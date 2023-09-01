Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-3.20
|11.83
|20.76
|21.49
|68.99
|189.47
|95.79
|-0.08
|-6.92
|-2.27
|6.11
|6.79
|161.12
|85.90
|0.53
|-5.15
|3.19
|16.03
|42.94
|301.16
|25.74
|6.59
|6.85
|26.79
|30.71
|83.10
|88.90
|-24.09
|-1.07
|-4.53
|8.68
|22.40
|36.44
|54.70
|-1.72
|0.89
|-3.57
|6.17
|13.75
|34.36
|207.73
|15.32
|-3.46
|-3.73
|19.50
|28.38
|102.82
|188.96
|-4.27
|-4.68
|8.46
|37.07
|41.41
|93.98
|481.93
|14.62
|-3.25
|10.62
|12.41
|19.27
|160.42
|131.48
|51.33
|2.03
|2.45
|17.99
|18.70
|70.35
|68.71
|-11.79
|-2.10
|14.75
|26.13
|32.83
|80.88
|101.73
|-48.98
|-1.79
|13.09
|22.65
|45.09
|111.85
|188.01
|194.64
|-0.28
|5.42
|4.32
|30.84
|122.22
|173.44
|7.36
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Nippon India ETF Nifty PSU Bank BeES
|80,42,317
|1.58
|21.19
|Kotak Nifty PSU Bank ETF
|66,09,557
|1.58
|17.42
|Nippon India Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|4,00,881
|0.18
|1.06
|Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|2,60,128
|0.18
|0.69
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Nifty Smallcap 50 Index Fund
|1,91,708
|0.64
|0.51
|Axis Nifty Smallcap 50 Index Fund
|1,61,733
|0.64
|0.43
|SBI Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|1,64,712
|0.18
|0.43
|ICICI Prudential Nifty PSU Bank ETF
|98,751
|1.58
|0.26
|ICICI Prudential Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|93,618
|0.18
|0.25
|DSP Nifty PSU Bank ETF
|66,613
|1.57
|0.18
Indian Overseas Bank is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/02/1937 and registered in the State of Tamilnadu, India. Company presently involved in the business activities of Banking Business.
The market cap of Indian Overseas Bank is ₹57,841.38 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Indian Overseas Bank is 27.49 and PB ratio of Indian Overseas Bank is 2.33 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indian Overseas Bank is ₹30.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indian Overseas Bank stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indian Overseas Bank is ₹36.70 and 52-week low of Indian Overseas Bank is ₹16.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.