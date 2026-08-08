What is the share price of Indian Overseas Bank? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indian Overseas Bank is ₹34.29 as on .

What kind of stock is Indian Overseas Bank? The Indian Overseas Bank is operating in the Banks Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Indian Overseas Bank? The market cap of Indian Overseas Bank is ₹66,030.85 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Indian Overseas Bank? Today’s highest and lowest price of Indian Overseas Bank are ₹34.90 and ₹34.21.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Indian Overseas Bank? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indian Overseas Bank stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indian Overseas Bank is ₹41.73 and 52-week low of Indian Overseas Bank is ₹31.18 as on .

How has the Indian Overseas Bank performed historically in terms of returns? The Indian Overseas Bank has shown returns of -1.52% over the past day, 0.76% for the past month, -2.47% over 3 months, -5.15% over 1 year, 9.88% across 3 years, and 10.62% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Indian Overseas Bank? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Indian Overseas Bank are 11.08 and 1.79 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global