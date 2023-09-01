Follow Us

Indian Overseas Bank Share Price

INDIAN OVERSEAS BANK

Sector : Finance - Banks - Public Sector | Largecap | NSE
₹30.10 Closed
-1.63-0.5
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Indian Overseas Bank Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹30.00₹30.85
₹30.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹16.80₹36.70
₹30.10
Open Price
₹30.60
Prev. Close
₹30.60
Volume
1,73,85,359

Indian Overseas Bank Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R130.63
  • R231.17
  • R331.48
  • Pivot
    30.32
  • S129.78
  • S229.47
  • S328.93

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 517.7330.88
  • 1017.4630.76
  • 2017.4129.92
  • 5017.8328.07
  • 10017.5126.74
  • 20018.1625.28

Indian Overseas Bank Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-3.2011.8320.7621.4968.99189.4795.79
-0.08-6.92-2.276.116.79161.1285.90
0.53-5.153.1916.0342.94301.1625.74
6.596.8526.7930.7183.1088.90-24.09
-1.07-4.538.6822.4036.4454.70-1.72
0.89-3.576.1713.7534.36207.7315.32
-3.46-3.7319.5028.38102.82188.96-4.27
-4.688.4637.0741.4193.98481.9314.62
-3.2510.6212.4119.27160.42131.4851.33
2.032.4517.9918.7070.3568.71-11.79
-2.1014.7526.1332.8380.88101.73-48.98
-1.7913.0922.6545.09111.85188.01194.64
-0.285.424.3230.84122.22173.447.36

Indian Overseas Bank Share Holdings

Indian Overseas Bank Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Nippon India ETF Nifty PSU Bank BeES80,42,3171.5821.19
Kotak Nifty PSU Bank ETF66,09,5571.5817.42
Nippon India Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund4,00,8810.181.06
Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund2,60,1280.180.69
Aditya Birla Sun Life Nifty Smallcap 50 Index Fund1,91,7080.640.51
Axis Nifty Smallcap 50 Index Fund1,61,7330.640.43
SBI Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund1,64,7120.180.43
ICICI Prudential Nifty PSU Bank ETF98,7511.580.26
ICICI Prudential Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund93,6180.180.25
DSP Nifty PSU Bank ETF66,6131.570.18
View All Mutual Funds

Indian Overseas Bank Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
  • Loss of Share Certificates
    Indian Overseas Bank has informed the Exchange about Loss of Share Certificates
    23-Aug, 2023 | 11:28 AM

About Indian Overseas Bank

Indian Overseas Bank is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/02/1937 and registered in the State of Tamilnadu, India. Company presently involved in the business activities of Banking Business.

Management

  • Mr. Ajay Kumar Srivastava
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Ms. S Srimathy
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Vinayak Mudaliar
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Suresh Kumar Rungta
    Part Time Non Official Director
  • Mr. B Chandra Reddy
    Part Time Non Official Director
  • Mr. Deepak Sharma
    Part Time Non Official Director
  • Mr. Sanjaya Rastogi
    Shareholder Director
  • Ms. Annie George Mathew
    Government Nominee Director
  • Mr. Vivek Aggarwal
    Nominee Director

FAQs on Indian Overseas Bank

What is the Market Cap of Indian Overseas Bank?

The market cap of Indian Overseas Bank is ₹57,841.38 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Indian Overseas Bank?

P/E ratio of Indian Overseas Bank is 27.49 and PB ratio of Indian Overseas Bank is 2.33 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Indian Overseas Bank?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indian Overseas Bank is ₹30.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Indian Overseas Bank?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indian Overseas Bank stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indian Overseas Bank is ₹36.70 and 52-week low of Indian Overseas Bank is ₹16.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

