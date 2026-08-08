Here's the live share price of Indian Overseas Bank along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Indian Overseas Bank
|1.12
|0.76
|-2.47
|-3.71
|-5.15
|9.88
|10.62
|State Bank of India
|6.74
|5.61
|0.39
|-4.35
|36.11
|24.51
|20.39
|Union Bank of India
|7.13
|13.81
|9.63
|1.89
|38.43
|28.59
|38.75
|Punjab National Bank
|1.77
|10.50
|5.08
|-7.01
|9.45
|23.83
|24.24
|Bank of Baroda
|3.05
|0.93
|-7.53
|-13.96
|3.33
|9.69
|25.24
|Indian Bank
|7.48
|14.35
|4.44
|-0.40
|38.88
|37.32
|46.21
|Canara Bank
|5.20
|5.16
|-3.27
|-11.12
|20.86
|26.02
|33.56
|IDBI Bank
|0.38
|0.84
|10.98
|-19.16
|-6.00
|8.83
|16.92
|Bank of India
|5.00
|1.69
|3.21
|-14.04
|29.40
|20.25
|15.78
|Bank of Maharashtra
|-1.31
|-5.87
|-8.30
|18.10
|46.19
|32.28
|30.99
|UCO Bank
|1.03
|0.15
|-3.01
|-8.95
|-5.97
|-0.89
|15.04
|Central Bank of India
|1.39
|-2.33
|-15.73
|-16.76
|-11.15
|1.65
|8.02
|Punjab & Sind Bank
|2.67
|-3.68
|-8.67
|-14.01
|-16.37
|-8.25
|5.75
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Indian Overseas Bank has declined 5.15% compared to peers like State Bank of India (36.11%), Union Bank of India (38.43%), Punjab National Bank (9.45%). From a 5 year perspective, Indian Overseas Bank has underperformed peers relative to State Bank of India (20.39%) and Union Bank of India (38.75%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|33.86
|34.11
|10
|34.1
|34.08
|20
|34.05
|34.09
|50
|33.95
|34.1
|100
|33.9
|34.36
|200
|35.46
|35.63
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Indian Overseas Bank remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 4.29%, FII holding rose to 0.47%, and public shareholding moved down to 2.80% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|48,655
|0.07
|0.17
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 31, 2026, 08:15 PM IST IST
|Indian Overseas - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
|Jul 25, 2026, 12:59 AM IST IST
|Indian Overseas - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Jul 21, 2026, 02:54 AM IST IST
|Indian Overseas - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Jul 20, 2026, 09:10 PM IST IST
|Indian Overseas - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Jul 20, 2026, 07:58 PM IST IST
|Indian Overseas - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Source: Dion Global
Indian Overseas Bank is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/02/1937 and registered in the State of Tamilnadu, India. Company presently involved in the business activities of Banking Business.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indian Overseas Bank is ₹34.29 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Indian Overseas Bank is operating in the Banks Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Indian Overseas Bank is ₹66,030.85 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Indian Overseas Bank are ₹34.90 and ₹34.21.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indian Overseas Bank stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indian Overseas Bank is ₹41.73 and 52-week low of Indian Overseas Bank is ₹31.18 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Indian Overseas Bank has shown returns of -1.52% over the past day, 0.76% for the past month, -2.47% over 3 months, -5.15% over 1 year, 9.88% across 3 years, and 10.62% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Indian Overseas Bank are 11.08 and 1.79 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global