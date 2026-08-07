Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Au Small Finance Bank Share Price

NSE
BSE

AU SMALL FINANCE BANK

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Banks
Theme
Small Finance
Index
BSE 100BSE 1000BSE 150 MidCap IndexBSE 200BSE 200 Equal WeightBSE 250 LargeMidCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE BankexBSE Diversified Financials Revenue GrowthBSE Dollex 100BSE Dollex 200BSE Focused MidcapBSE India 150BSE MidCapBSE MomentumBSE Private BanksBSE SENSEX Next 50

Here's the live share price of Au Small Finance Bank along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,082.70 Closed
-1.00₹ -10.90
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Au Small Finance Bank Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,067.00₹1,088.20
₹1,082.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹682.50₹1,105.00
₹1,082.70
Open Price
₹1,084.60
Prev. Close
₹1,093.60
Volume
62,876

Source: Dion Global

Au Small Finance Bank Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Au Small Finance Bank		3.411.464.897.7645.5214.2211.36
HDFC Bank		-2.13-11.73-8.02-21.90-26.63-3.94-0.53
ICICI Bank		-0.920.5311.291.78-1.2513.3815.14
Kotak Mahindra Bank		0.462.703.33-8.57-1.622.291.94
Axis Bank		0.69-7.65-4.21-7.7014.969.3410.39
Federal Bank		0.018.2220.7725.1980.5738.8432.52
IndusInd Bank		1.190.398.2810.4726.93-10.18-0.34
IDFC First Bank		-0.225.0620.11-0.3122.05-1.2212.26
YES Bank		-0.31-5.460.805.2420.8710.3612.76
RBL Bank		3.173.2011.8525.5644.7121.4816.73
Karur Vysya Bank		-1.8010.487.292.9954.3848.0154.33
Bandhan Bank		0.72-14.51-15.608.215.57-8.62-10.26
City Union Bank		2.88-6.824.64-2.1831.2028.5712.79
Jammu & Kashmir Bank		2.12-2.6613.8850.9755.3933.3933.82
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank		2.8413.5317.5831.57101.8924.5111.40
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank		-2.4013.7711.727.9262.0812.6321.41
South Indian Bank		0.96-1.1912.9013.8661.6237.5837.72
Karnataka Bank		8.7716.7216.3049.9478.3112.9038.63
Equitas Small Finance Bank		0.20-4.842.8512.3832.26-4.354.70
DCB Bank		3.494.113.33-0.3950.4717.6215.72

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Au Small Finance Bank has gained 45.52% compared to peers like HDFC Bank (-26.63%), ICICI Bank (-1.25%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (-1.62%). From a 5 year perspective, Au Small Finance Bank has underperformed peers relative to HDFC Bank (-0.53%) and ICICI Bank (15.14%).

Au Small Finance Bank Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Au Small Finance Bank Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,042.291,043.33
101,022.641,037.77
201,032.481,033.71
501,019.131,022.94
100990.611,002.25
200969.65952.81

Source: Dion Global

Au Small Finance Bank Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Au Small Finance Bank saw a drop in promoter holding to 22.75%, while DII stake increased to 32.81%, FII holding fell to 35.98%, and public shareholding moved down to 8.47% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Au Small Finance Bank Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
3,96,87,3474.084,115.78
1,25,53,3532.651,301.85
89,00,0001.65922.97
59,36,7904.47615.67
49,04,3940.48508.61
35,69,1160.99370.14
33,32,0611.02345.55
33,01,6281.7342.4
28,85,1892.68299.21
28,18,6061.9292.3

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

View All Mutual Funds
Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Au Small Finance Bank Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 10:43 PM IST ISTAu Small Fin. Bank - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS
Jul 29, 2026, 01:08 AM IST ISTAu Small Fin. Bank - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 26, 2026, 01:36 AM IST ISTAu Small Fin. Bank - Audio Recording Of Conference Call For Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On June 30, 202
Jul 25, 2026, 07:11 PM IST ISTAu Small Fin. Bank - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Jul 25, 2026, 07:06 PM IST ISTAu Small Fin. Bank - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release

Source: Dion Global

About Au Small Finance Bank

Au Small Finance Bank Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/01/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36911RJ1996PLC011381 and registration number is 011381. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Monetary intermediation of commercial banks, saving banks. postal savings bank and discount houses. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 18636.34 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 748.27 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. H R Khan
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Agarwal
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Uttam Tibrewal
    Whole Time Director
  • Prof. M S Sriram
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Divya Sehgal
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. V G Kannan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pushpinder Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kamlesh Vikamsey
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Kavita Venugopal
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Malini Thadani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nandkumar Saravade
    Addnl. & Ind.Director
  • Mr. J M Prasad
    Addnl. & Ind.Director

FAQs on Au Small Finance Bank Share Price

What is the share price of Au Small Finance Bank?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Au Small Finance Bank is ₹1,082.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Au Small Finance Bank?

The Au Small Finance Bank is operating in the Banks Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Au Small Finance Bank?

The market cap of Au Small Finance Bank is ₹81,158.01 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Au Small Finance Bank?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Au Small Finance Bank are ₹1,088.20 and ₹1,067.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Au Small Finance Bank?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Au Small Finance Bank stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Au Small Finance Bank is ₹1,105.00 and 52-week low of Au Small Finance Bank is ₹682.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Au Small Finance Bank performed historically in terms of returns?

The Au Small Finance Bank has shown returns of -1.0% over the past day, 1.46% for the past month, 4.89% over 3 months, 45.52% over 1 year, 14.22% across 3 years, and 11.36% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Au Small Finance Bank?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Au Small Finance Bank are 28.41 and 4.11 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.09 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Au Small Finance Bank News

More Au Small Finance Bank News
Market Pulse