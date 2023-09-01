Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-1.90
|0.26
|-6.00
|18.32
|11.66
|106.43
|98.21
|0.77
|-5.34
|-1.90
|-1.54
|6.88
|39.58
|51.66
|-0.29
|-2.71
|3.37
|13.00
|10.67
|147.50
|189.57
|-0.36
|-4.19
|-8.16
|1.58
|-6.85
|23.89
|39.67
|0.72
|3.15
|7.66
|14.45
|33.06
|103.86
|56.72
|0.99
|1.46
|9.68
|28.58
|27.32
|125.52
|-25.41
|2.25
|5.25
|28.31
|67.24
|89.52
|196.66
|94.47
|2.67
|1.17
|6.13
|-5.46
|5.81
|18.09
|-94.90
|-0.23
|3.31
|-12.30
|0.09
|-15.51
|-23.09
|-64.91
|2.35
|6.59
|14.74
|7.18
|21.26
|163.49
|78.33
|3.17
|5.81
|41.04
|47.56
|94.56
|23.87
|-61.91
|5.58
|-3.16
|1.37
|22.28
|93.47
|171.04
|171.04
|0.99
|-3.22
|13.03
|20.51
|71.69
|217.86
|30.44
|-1.71
|-1.41
|35.78
|84.02
|134.21
|39.06
|-12.51
|1.53
|-6.65
|1.78
|-11.07
|-30.57
|-10.44
|-35.69
|0.91
|28.15
|54.38
|78.18
|179.87
|407.12
|57.24
|4.05
|21.17
|32.32
|20.99
|7.29
|7.29
|7.29
|-3.35
|4.01
|44.88
|47.28
|191.71
|367.92
|99.96
|1.87
|9.28
|17.36
|42.23
|54.76
|50.17
|8.93
|-0.43
|15.10
|23.02
|37.98
|183.54
|222.92
|32.48
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Kotak Flexicap Fund - Regular Plan
|1,35,61,000
|2.46
|989.75
|Nippon India Growth Fund
|74,35,786
|3.13
|542.7
|Kotak Emerging Equity Fund - Regular Plan
|65,80,909
|1.53
|480.31
|UTI Flexi Cap Fund
|64,31,820
|1.82
|469.43
|DSP Mid Cap Fund
|30,72,802
|1.54
|224.27
|Nippon India ETF Nifty Bank BeES
|21,60,745
|2.55
|157.7
|Sundaram Mid Cap Fund
|19,41,844
|1.7
|141.73
|Sundaram Mid Cap Fund - Institutional Plan
|19,41,844
|1.7
|141.73
|DSP Flexi Cap Fund
|18,33,381
|1.52
|133.81
|DSP Tax Saver Fund
|16,56,589
|1.02
|120.91
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|22 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|25 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|19 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|19 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
Au Small Finance Bank Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/01/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36911RJ1996PLC011381 and registration number is 011381. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Monetary intermediation of commercial banks, saving banks. postal savings bank and discount houses. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5921.73 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 314.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Au Small Finance Bank Ltd. is ₹48,333.14 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Au Small Finance Bank Ltd. is 196.05 and PB ratio of Au Small Finance Bank Ltd. is 18.06 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Au Small Finance Bank Ltd. is ₹725.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Au Small Finance Bank Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Au Small Finance Bank Ltd. is ₹795.00 and 52-week low of Au Small Finance Bank Ltd. is ₹548.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.