What is the share price of Au Small Finance Bank? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Au Small Finance Bank is ₹1,082.70 as on .

What kind of stock is Au Small Finance Bank? The Au Small Finance Bank is operating in the Banks Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Au Small Finance Bank? The market cap of Au Small Finance Bank is ₹81,158.01 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Au Small Finance Bank? Today’s highest and lowest price of Au Small Finance Bank are ₹1,088.20 and ₹1,067.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Au Small Finance Bank? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Au Small Finance Bank stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Au Small Finance Bank is ₹1,105.00 and 52-week low of Au Small Finance Bank is ₹682.50 as on .

How has the Au Small Finance Bank performed historically in terms of returns? The Au Small Finance Bank has shown returns of -1.0% over the past day, 1.46% for the past month, 4.89% over 3 months, 45.52% over 1 year, 14.22% across 3 years, and 11.36% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Au Small Finance Bank? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Au Small Finance Bank are 28.41 and 4.11 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.09 per annum.

Source: Dion Global