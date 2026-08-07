Here's the live share price of Au Small Finance Bank along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Au Small Finance Bank
|3.41
|1.46
|4.89
|7.76
|45.52
|14.22
|11.36
|HDFC Bank
|-2.13
|-11.73
|-8.02
|-21.90
|-26.63
|-3.94
|-0.53
|ICICI Bank
|-0.92
|0.53
|11.29
|1.78
|-1.25
|13.38
|15.14
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|0.46
|2.70
|3.33
|-8.57
|-1.62
|2.29
|1.94
|Axis Bank
|0.69
|-7.65
|-4.21
|-7.70
|14.96
|9.34
|10.39
|Federal Bank
|0.01
|8.22
|20.77
|25.19
|80.57
|38.84
|32.52
|IndusInd Bank
|1.19
|0.39
|8.28
|10.47
|26.93
|-10.18
|-0.34
|IDFC First Bank
|-0.22
|5.06
|20.11
|-0.31
|22.05
|-1.22
|12.26
|YES Bank
|-0.31
|-5.46
|0.80
|5.24
|20.87
|10.36
|12.76
|RBL Bank
|3.17
|3.20
|11.85
|25.56
|44.71
|21.48
|16.73
|Karur Vysya Bank
|-1.80
|10.48
|7.29
|2.99
|54.38
|48.01
|54.33
|Bandhan Bank
|0.72
|-14.51
|-15.60
|8.21
|5.57
|-8.62
|-10.26
|City Union Bank
|2.88
|-6.82
|4.64
|-2.18
|31.20
|28.57
|12.79
|Jammu & Kashmir Bank
|2.12
|-2.66
|13.88
|50.97
|55.39
|33.39
|33.82
|Tamilnad Mercantile Bank
|2.84
|13.53
|17.58
|31.57
|101.89
|24.51
|11.40
|Ujjivan Small Finance Bank
|-2.40
|13.77
|11.72
|7.92
|62.08
|12.63
|21.41
|South Indian Bank
|0.96
|-1.19
|12.90
|13.86
|61.62
|37.58
|37.72
|Karnataka Bank
|8.77
|16.72
|16.30
|49.94
|78.31
|12.90
|38.63
|Equitas Small Finance Bank
|0.20
|-4.84
|2.85
|12.38
|32.26
|-4.35
|4.70
|DCB Bank
|3.49
|4.11
|3.33
|-0.39
|50.47
|17.62
|15.72
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Au Small Finance Bank has gained 45.52% compared to peers like HDFC Bank (-26.63%), ICICI Bank (-1.25%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (-1.62%). From a 5 year perspective, Au Small Finance Bank has underperformed peers relative to HDFC Bank (-0.53%) and ICICI Bank (15.14%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,042.29
|1,043.33
|10
|1,022.64
|1,037.77
|20
|1,032.48
|1,033.71
|50
|1,019.13
|1,022.94
|100
|990.61
|1,002.25
|200
|969.65
|952.81
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Au Small Finance Bank saw a drop in promoter holding to 22.75%, while DII stake increased to 32.81%, FII holding fell to 35.98%, and public shareholding moved down to 8.47% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|3,96,87,347
|4.08
|4,115.78
|1,25,53,353
|2.65
|1,301.85
|89,00,000
|1.65
|922.97
|59,36,790
|4.47
|615.67
|49,04,394
|0.48
|508.61
|35,69,116
|0.99
|370.14
|33,32,061
|1.02
|345.55
|33,01,628
|1.7
|342.4
|28,85,189
|2.68
|299.21
|28,18,606
|1.9
|292.3
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:43 PM IST IST
|Au Small Fin. Bank - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS
|Jul 29, 2026, 01:08 AM IST IST
|Au Small Fin. Bank - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Jul 26, 2026, 01:36 AM IST IST
|Au Small Fin. Bank - Audio Recording Of Conference Call For Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On June 30, 202
|Jul 25, 2026, 07:11 PM IST IST
|Au Small Fin. Bank - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Jul 25, 2026, 07:06 PM IST IST
|Au Small Fin. Bank - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Source: Dion Global
Au Small Finance Bank Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/01/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36911RJ1996PLC011381 and registration number is 011381. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Monetary intermediation of commercial banks, saving banks. postal savings bank and discount houses. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 18636.34 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 748.27 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Au Small Finance Bank is ₹1,082.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Au Small Finance Bank is operating in the Banks Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Au Small Finance Bank is ₹81,158.01 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Au Small Finance Bank are ₹1,088.20 and ₹1,067.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Au Small Finance Bank stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Au Small Finance Bank is ₹1,105.00 and 52-week low of Au Small Finance Bank is ₹682.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Au Small Finance Bank has shown returns of -1.0% over the past day, 1.46% for the past month, 4.89% over 3 months, 45.52% over 1 year, 14.22% across 3 years, and 11.36% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Au Small Finance Bank are 28.41 and 4.11 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.09 per annum.
Source: Dion Global