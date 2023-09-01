Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Au Small Finance Bank Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

AU SMALL FINANCE BANK LTD.

Sector : Finance - Banks - Private Sector | Largecap | NSE
₹725.65 Closed
0.292.1
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Au Small Finance Bank Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹719.40₹734.20
₹725.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹548.00₹795.00
₹725.65
Open Price
₹724.65
Prev. Close
₹723.55
Volume
15,23,987

Au Small Finance Bank Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1732.3
  • R2740.65
  • R3747.1
  • Pivot
    725.85
  • S1717.5
  • S2711.05
  • S3702.7

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5600.79729.01
  • 10597.39727.61
  • 20598.26727.43
  • 50629.62731.46
  • 100615.68718.45
  • 200627.6690.49

Au Small Finance Bank Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.900.26-6.0018.3211.66106.4398.21
0.77-5.34-1.90-1.546.8839.5851.66
-0.29-2.713.3713.0010.67147.50189.57
-0.36-4.19-8.161.58-6.8523.8939.67
0.723.157.6614.4533.06103.8656.72
0.991.469.6828.5827.32125.52-25.41
2.255.2528.3167.2489.52196.6694.47
2.671.176.13-5.465.8118.09-94.90
-0.233.31-12.300.09-15.51-23.09-64.91
2.356.5914.747.1821.26163.4978.33
3.175.8141.0447.5694.5623.87-61.91
5.58-3.161.3722.2893.47171.04171.04
0.99-3.2213.0320.5171.69217.8630.44
-1.71-1.4135.7884.02134.2139.06-12.51
1.53-6.651.78-11.07-30.57-10.44-35.69
0.9128.1554.3878.18179.87407.1257.24
4.0521.1732.3220.997.297.297.29
-3.354.0144.8847.28191.71367.9299.96
1.879.2817.3642.2354.7650.178.93
-0.4315.1023.0237.98183.54222.9232.48

Au Small Finance Bank Ltd. Share Holdings

Au Small Finance Bank Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Kotak Flexicap Fund - Regular Plan1,35,61,0002.46989.75
Nippon India Growth Fund74,35,7863.13542.7
Kotak Emerging Equity Fund - Regular Plan65,80,9091.53480.31
UTI Flexi Cap Fund64,31,8201.82469.43
DSP Mid Cap Fund30,72,8021.54224.27
Nippon India ETF Nifty Bank BeES21,60,7452.55157.7
Sundaram Mid Cap Fund19,41,8441.7141.73
Sundaram Mid Cap Fund - Institutional Plan19,41,8441.7141.73
DSP Flexi Cap Fund18,33,3811.52133.81
DSP Tax Saver Fund16,56,5891.02120.91
View All Mutual Funds

Futures

  • Price
      (%)
    As on Invalid Date | IST
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Options

  • Price
      (%)
    Not traded today
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Au Small Finance Bank Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
22 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
19 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
19 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Aug, 2022Board MeetingOthers

About Au Small Finance Bank Ltd.

Au Small Finance Bank Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/01/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36911RJ1996PLC011381 and registration number is 011381. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Monetary intermediation of commercial banks, saving banks. postal savings bank and discount houses. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5921.73 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 314.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Raj Vikash Verma
    Part Time Chairman & Independent Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Agarwal
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Uttam Tibrewal
    Whole Time Director
  • Prof. Mankal Shankar Sriram
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Malini Thadani
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Kavita Venugopal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pushpinder Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. V G Kannan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. H R Khan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kamlesh Shivji Vikamsey
    Independent Director

FAQs on Au Small Finance Bank Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Au Small Finance Bank Ltd.?

The market cap of Au Small Finance Bank Ltd. is ₹48,333.14 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Au Small Finance Bank Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Au Small Finance Bank Ltd. is 196.05 and PB ratio of Au Small Finance Bank Ltd. is 18.06 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Au Small Finance Bank Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Au Small Finance Bank Ltd. is ₹725.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Au Small Finance Bank Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Au Small Finance Bank Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Au Small Finance Bank Ltd. is ₹795.00 and 52-week low of Au Small Finance Bank Ltd. is ₹548.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data