Bharat Dynamics Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

BHARAT DYNAMICS LTD.

Sector : Engineering - Heavy | Largecap | NSE
₹1,143.50 Closed
1.5217.1
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Bharat Dynamics Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,128.00₹1,154.05
₹1,143.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹787.00₹1,278.00
₹1,143.50
Open Price
₹1,131.15
Prev. Close
₹1,126.40
Volume
10,41,608

Bharat Dynamics Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11,155.23
  • R21,167.67
  • R31,181.28
  • Pivot
    1,141.62
  • S11,129.18
  • S21,115.57
  • S31,103.13

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5929.781,128.17
  • 10902.71,131.16
  • 20891.61,138.56
  • 50866.741,136.81
  • 100811.241,100.14
  • 200691.021,022.1

Bharat Dynamics Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.21-6.503.0318.4837.79198.19219.40
0.992.1528.1847.1271.47342.64340.94
28.8429.5165.3786.26125.44251.7565.87
11.6129.53124.22197.62209.39645.93280.80
11.357.5931.0339.1821.84342.40109.76
18.3626.0366.09103.6732.70259.54195.83
-0.8622.57128.32280.11389.501,711.05823.56
6.0515.1265.90128.65142.212,923.151,291.35
0.584.8660.05115.61186.971,135.61442.79
4.8214.0126.9841.2015.49609.44490.35
7.1715.1315.225.430.76-7.41347.06
2.79-1.2747.4693.6168.92373.56103.56
9.4712.0339.9067.7085.45158.4985.32
-0.82-4.6112.8857.5743.4221.4521.45
13.2340.76149.79220.04195.52463.95115.05
-0.04-14.60-23.86-23.86-23.86-23.86-23.86
2.30-9.06-5.4010.85-22.1350.8150.81
13.6316.0866.28108.81196.26928.26406.92
-0.94-3.2440.3294.90135.75295.61358.57
1.132.95-2.99-18.626.01524.03389.71

Bharat Dynamics Ltd. Share Holdings

Bharat Dynamics Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
HDFC Flexi Cap Fund - Regular Plan43,24,9491.39530.91
HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund - Regular Plan38,65,1050.78474.46
Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund17,50,0004.1214.82
Canara Robeco Emerging Equities10,00,0000.68122.76
HDFC Capital Builder Value Fund - Regular Plan7,00,0001.4985.93
HDFC Defence Fund5,92,1275.9272.69
Edelweiss Mid Cap Fund5,13,9521.8363.09
HDFC Retirement Savings Fund - Equity - Regular Plan4,00,0001.3849.1
HDFC Multi Cap Fund3,07,5310.4937.75
Axis Midcap Fund3,07,2520.1737.72
View All Mutual Funds

Bharat Dynamics Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
04 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
07 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Bharat Dynamics Ltd.

Bharat Dynamics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/07/1970 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24292TG1970GOI001353 and registration number is 001353. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of weapons and ammunition. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2817.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 183.28 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Siddharth Mishra
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. P Radhakrishna
    Director - Production
  • Mr. N P Diwakar
    Director - Technical
  • Mr. N Srinivasalu
    Director - Finance & CFO
  • Mr. Sunil Chintaman Mone
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nandakumar Subbaraman
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Pawan Sthapak
    Independent Director
  • Prof. (Dr) Sangamitra Mishra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajendra Kumar Shekhawat
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Chandraker Bharti
    Government Nominee Director
  • Dr. BHVS Narayana Murthy
    Government Nominee Director

FAQs on Bharat Dynamics Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Bharat Dynamics Ltd.?

The market cap of Bharat Dynamics Ltd. is ₹20,958.21 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Bharat Dynamics Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Bharat Dynamics Ltd. is 59.18 and PB ratio of Bharat Dynamics Ltd. is 6.53 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Bharat Dynamics Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bharat Dynamics Ltd. is ₹1,143.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bharat Dynamics Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bharat Dynamics Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bharat Dynamics Ltd. is ₹1,278.00 and 52-week low of Bharat Dynamics Ltd. is ₹787.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

