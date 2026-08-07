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Bharat Dynamics Share Price

NSE
BSE

BHARAT DYNAMICS

Public Sector | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Engineering
Theme
Defence
Index
BSE 1000BSE 150 MidCap IndexBSE 250 LargeMidCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE Capital GoodsBSE Central Public SectorBSE PSUBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Bharat Dynamics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,294.00 Closed
-0.23₹ -3.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Bharat Dynamics Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,288.70₹1,311.45
₹1,294.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,090.00₹1,655.25
₹1,294.00
Open Price
₹1,303.40
Prev. Close
₹1,297.00
Volume
98,216

Source: Dion Global

Bharat Dynamics Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Bharat Dynamics		3.29-7.22-11.73-0.69-17.3931.3745.89
Hindustan Aeronautics		5.6811.592.6418.997.8937.8055.33
Bharat Electronics		3.69-4.02-8.55-8.093.6746.3047.77
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers		-0.11-3.56-16.043.362.1663.1567.29
Data Patterns (India)		2.15-0.513.0455.9570.3129.5042.11
MTAR Technologies		23.820.875.91107.89375.1846.9241.60
Astra Microwave Products		-1.173.3058.28100.6089.8371.6061.41
Zen Technologies		6.00-7.416.3428.7320.2936.7280.76
Apollo Micro Systems		3.860.5628.4861.48125.6186.76101.77
Paras Defence and Space Technologies		1.56-1.5346.9490.4096.2859.4138.61
Mishra Dhatu Nigam		9.774.585.1818.3010.885.9618.21
Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing		17.3323.1835.4542.7331.531.771.06
AXISCADES Technologies		2.603.48-25.4935.1816.7548.4379.39
ideaForge Technology		3.808.3814.65110.39109.66-6.04-6.86
Avantel		1.05-7.844.317.6026.7444.1368.80
Rossell Techsys		15.1413.594.7145.0884.6828.1616.05
Sika Interplant Systems		-1.78-7.730.0422.05-4.3192.7262.50
NIBE		2.34-7.3733.3239.54-11.5846.5978.03
DCX Systems		-0.86-11.91-19.163.18-33.35-10.26-10.37
CFF Fluid Control		5.2113.6825.9087.3368.6542.6440.33

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Bharat Dynamics has declined 17.39% compared to peers like Hindustan Aeronautics (7.89%), Bharat Electronics (3.67%), Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (2.16%). From a 5 year perspective, Bharat Dynamics has underperformed peers relative to Hindustan Aeronautics (55.33%) and Bharat Electronics (47.77%).

Bharat Dynamics Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Bharat Dynamics Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,255.891,251.83
101,254.131,256.49
201,278.541,270.07
501,285.421,289.99
1001,303.521,312.82
2001,372.721,354.52

Source: Dion Global

Bharat Dynamics Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Bharat Dynamics remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 11.53%, FII holding fell to 1.69%, and public shareholding moved down to 11.85% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Bharat Dynamics Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
33,02,4262.45451.9
21,00,0000.27287.36
17,46,5130.3238.99
11,61,5681.2158.95
10,40,4640.48142.38
8,80,0002.48120.42
6,60,7310.5790.41
6,44,5551.188.2
6,06,2570.4782.96
4,71,5274.3864.52

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Bharat Dynamics Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 31, 2026, 08:40 PM IST ISTBharat Dynamics - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30 June 2026
Jul 09, 2026, 10:35 PM IST ISTBharat Dynamics - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 09, 2026, 06:28 AM IST ISTBharat Dynamics - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
Jul 03, 2026, 06:45 PM IST ISTBharat Dynamics - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
Jun 24, 2026, 06:51 PM IST ISTBharat Dynamics - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order

Source: Dion Global

About Bharat Dynamics

Bharat Dynamics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/07/1970 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24292TG1970GOI001353 and registration number is 001353. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of weapons and ammunition. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2441.79 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 183.28 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Commodore A Madhavarao
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Jashwant Lal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. U Raja Babu
    Government Director
  • Mr. P V Raja Ram
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Amit Satija
    Government Director
  • Mr. D V Srinivas Rao
    Director - Technical
  • Mr. G Gayatri Prasad
    Director - Finance
  • Mr. Chetan Bansilal Kankaria
    Independent Director

FAQs on Bharat Dynamics Share Price

What is the share price of Bharat Dynamics?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bharat Dynamics is ₹1,294.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Bharat Dynamics?

The Bharat Dynamics is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Bharat Dynamics?

The market cap of Bharat Dynamics is ₹47,433.19 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Bharat Dynamics?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Bharat Dynamics are ₹1,311.45 and ₹1,288.70.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bharat Dynamics?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bharat Dynamics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bharat Dynamics is ₹1,655.25 and 52-week low of Bharat Dynamics is ₹1,090.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Bharat Dynamics performed historically in terms of returns?

The Bharat Dynamics has shown returns of -0.23% over the past day, -7.22% for the past month, -11.73% over 3 months, -17.39% over 1 year, 31.37% across 3 years, and 45.89% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Bharat Dynamics?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bharat Dynamics are 112.85 and 11.18 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.38 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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