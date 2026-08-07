Here's the live share price of Bharat Dynamics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Bharat Dynamics
|3.29
|-7.22
|-11.73
|-0.69
|-17.39
|31.37
|45.89
|Hindustan Aeronautics
|5.68
|11.59
|2.64
|18.99
|7.89
|37.80
|55.33
|Bharat Electronics
|3.69
|-4.02
|-8.55
|-8.09
|3.67
|46.30
|47.77
|Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers
|-0.11
|-3.56
|-16.04
|3.36
|2.16
|63.15
|67.29
|Data Patterns (India)
|2.15
|-0.51
|3.04
|55.95
|70.31
|29.50
|42.11
|MTAR Technologies
|23.82
|0.87
|5.91
|107.89
|375.18
|46.92
|41.60
|Astra Microwave Products
|-1.17
|3.30
|58.28
|100.60
|89.83
|71.60
|61.41
|Zen Technologies
|6.00
|-7.41
|6.34
|28.73
|20.29
|36.72
|80.76
|Apollo Micro Systems
|3.86
|0.56
|28.48
|61.48
|125.61
|86.76
|101.77
|Paras Defence and Space Technologies
|1.56
|-1.53
|46.94
|90.40
|96.28
|59.41
|38.61
|Mishra Dhatu Nigam
|9.77
|4.58
|5.18
|18.30
|10.88
|5.96
|18.21
|Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing
|17.33
|23.18
|35.45
|42.73
|31.53
|1.77
|1.06
|AXISCADES Technologies
|2.60
|3.48
|-25.49
|35.18
|16.75
|48.43
|79.39
|ideaForge Technology
|3.80
|8.38
|14.65
|110.39
|109.66
|-6.04
|-6.86
|Avantel
|1.05
|-7.84
|4.31
|7.60
|26.74
|44.13
|68.80
|Rossell Techsys
|15.14
|13.59
|4.71
|45.08
|84.68
|28.16
|16.05
|Sika Interplant Systems
|-1.78
|-7.73
|0.04
|22.05
|-4.31
|92.72
|62.50
|NIBE
|2.34
|-7.37
|33.32
|39.54
|-11.58
|46.59
|78.03
|DCX Systems
|-0.86
|-11.91
|-19.16
|3.18
|-33.35
|-10.26
|-10.37
|CFF Fluid Control
|5.21
|13.68
|25.90
|87.33
|68.65
|42.64
|40.33
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Bharat Dynamics has declined 17.39% compared to peers like Hindustan Aeronautics (7.89%), Bharat Electronics (3.67%), Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (2.16%). From a 5 year perspective, Bharat Dynamics has underperformed peers relative to Hindustan Aeronautics (55.33%) and Bharat Electronics (47.77%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,255.89
|1,251.83
|10
|1,254.13
|1,256.49
|20
|1,278.54
|1,270.07
|50
|1,285.42
|1,289.99
|100
|1,303.52
|1,312.82
|200
|1,372.72
|1,354.52
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Bharat Dynamics remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 11.53%, FII holding fell to 1.69%, and public shareholding moved down to 11.85% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|33,02,426
|2.45
|451.9
|21,00,000
|0.27
|287.36
|17,46,513
|0.3
|238.99
|11,61,568
|1.2
|158.95
|10,40,464
|0.48
|142.38
|8,80,000
|2.48
|120.42
|6,60,731
|0.57
|90.41
|6,44,555
|1.1
|88.2
|6,06,257
|0.47
|82.96
|4,71,527
|4.38
|64.52
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 31, 2026, 08:40 PM IST IST
|Bharat Dynamics - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30 June 2026
|Jul 09, 2026, 10:35 PM IST IST
|Bharat Dynamics - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 09, 2026, 06:28 AM IST IST
|Bharat Dynamics - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
|Jul 03, 2026, 06:45 PM IST IST
|Bharat Dynamics - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
|Jun 24, 2026, 06:51 PM IST IST
|Bharat Dynamics - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
Source: Dion Global
Bharat Dynamics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/07/1970 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24292TG1970GOI001353 and registration number is 001353. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of weapons and ammunition. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2441.79 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 183.28 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bharat Dynamics is ₹1,294.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Bharat Dynamics is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Bharat Dynamics is ₹47,433.19 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Bharat Dynamics are ₹1,311.45 and ₹1,288.70.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bharat Dynamics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bharat Dynamics is ₹1,655.25 and 52-week low of Bharat Dynamics is ₹1,090.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Bharat Dynamics has shown returns of -0.23% over the past day, -7.22% for the past month, -11.73% over 3 months, -17.39% over 1 year, 31.37% across 3 years, and 45.89% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bharat Dynamics are 112.85 and 11.18 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.38 per annum.
Source: Dion Global