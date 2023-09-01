Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|HDFC Flexi Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|43,24,949
|1.39
|530.91
|HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund - Regular Plan
|38,65,105
|0.78
|474.46
|Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund
|17,50,000
|4.1
|214.82
|Canara Robeco Emerging Equities
|10,00,000
|0.68
|122.76
|HDFC Capital Builder Value Fund - Regular Plan
|7,00,000
|1.49
|85.93
|HDFC Defence Fund
|5,92,127
|5.92
|72.69
|Edelweiss Mid Cap Fund
|5,13,952
|1.83
|63.09
|HDFC Retirement Savings Fund - Equity - Regular Plan
|4,00,000
|1.38
|49.1
|HDFC Multi Cap Fund
|3,07,531
|0.49
|37.75
|Axis Midcap Fund
|3,07,252
|0.17
|37.72
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|04 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|07 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Bharat Dynamics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/07/1970 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24292TG1970GOI001353 and registration number is 001353. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of weapons and ammunition. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2817.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 183.28 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Bharat Dynamics Ltd. is ₹20,958.21 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Bharat Dynamics Ltd. is 59.18 and PB ratio of Bharat Dynamics Ltd. is 6.53 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bharat Dynamics Ltd. is ₹1,143.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bharat Dynamics Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bharat Dynamics Ltd. is ₹1,278.00 and 52-week low of Bharat Dynamics Ltd. is ₹787.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.