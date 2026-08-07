What is the share price of Bharat Dynamics? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bharat Dynamics is ₹1,294.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Bharat Dynamics? The Bharat Dynamics is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Bharat Dynamics? The market cap of Bharat Dynamics is ₹47,433.19 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Bharat Dynamics? Today’s highest and lowest price of Bharat Dynamics are ₹1,311.45 and ₹1,288.70.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bharat Dynamics? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bharat Dynamics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bharat Dynamics is ₹1,655.25 and 52-week low of Bharat Dynamics is ₹1,090.00 as on .

How has the Bharat Dynamics performed historically in terms of returns? The Bharat Dynamics has shown returns of -0.23% over the past day, -7.22% for the past month, -11.73% over 3 months, -17.39% over 1 year, 31.37% across 3 years, and 45.89% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Bharat Dynamics? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bharat Dynamics are 112.85 and 11.18 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.38 per annum.

Source: Dion Global