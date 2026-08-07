Here's the live share price of Birla Corporation along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Birla Corporation
|2.95
|-5.44
|-7.18
|-16.54
|-26.94
|-9.08
|-7.78
|UltraTech Cement
|1.14
|3.31
|-0.86
|-7.72
|-1.92
|13.79
|9.95
|Grasim Industries
|7.59
|4.65
|12.70
|14.02
|21.61
|21.75
|17.23
|Ambuja Cements
|0.43
|-0.48
|-3.84
|-19.95
|-26.79
|-2.90
|1.37
|Shree Cements
|1.29
|-1.19
|3.15
|-3.01
|-13.93
|2.81
|-1.40
|JK Cement
|-1.25
|-0.40
|-4.39
|-9.83
|-21.82
|18.38
|8.87
|Dalmia Bharat
|1.59
|2.19
|-7.42
|-16.80
|-19.17
|-3.03
|-1.05
|ACC
|0.62
|-1.42
|-3.51
|-19.94
|-24.78
|-12.38
|-9.99
|The Ramco Cements
|-0.21
|-2.29
|-4.66
|-23.98
|-19.46
|1.52
|-2.26
|JSW Cement
|0.68
|-1.54
|7.24
|8.50
|-8.25
|-2.83
|-1.71
|Nuvoco Vistas Corporation
|0.58
|9.93
|3.00
|-0.65
|-19.33
|-1.85
|-8.19
|India Cements
|-0.34
|4.63
|-3.30
|-12.83
|11.16
|22.60
|15.71
|Star Cement
|-0.84
|-2.04
|-15.66
|-8.98
|-23.22
|6.35
|12.47
|JK Lakshmi Cement
|0.09
|-1.28
|-15.53
|-22.63
|-38.47
|-4.77
|-3.44
|Prism Johnson
|4.47
|-3.73
|-16.79
|-11.41
|-25.18
|-5.03
|-4.44
|Heidelberg Cement India
|2.03
|-2.47
|-4.44
|-8.93
|-26.22
|-6.01
|-10.13
|Orient Cement
|-0.18
|-1.62
|-5.41
|-18.72
|-43.75
|-8.45
|-4.17
|Mangalam Cement
|-0.49
|2.17
|1.47
|19.32
|31.52
|40.36
|12.86
|Sagar Cements
|-1.09
|-1.23
|-10.94
|-9.92
|-25.05
|-9.34
|-10.68
|Udaipur Cement Works
|-0.93
|3.46
|14.34
|39.46
|2.49
|15.54
|29.47
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Birla Corporation has declined 26.94% compared to peers like UltraTech Cement (-1.92%), Grasim Industries (21.61%), Ambuja Cements (-26.79%). From a 5 year perspective, Birla Corporation has underperformed peers relative to UltraTech Cement (9.95%) and Grasim Industries (17.23%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|888.68
|902.81
|10
|928.69
|915.39
|20
|956.57
|937.08
|50
|973.86
|958.82
|100
|946.77
|975.44
|200
|1,020.54
|1,023.8
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Birla Corporation remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 16.97%, FII holding fell to 6.13%, and public shareholding moved down to 14.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|26,97,453
|0.34
|265.02
|11,37,761
|0.39
|111.79
|10,71,797
|0.71
|105.3
|10,00,000
|0.63
|98.25
|9,76,518
|0.47
|95.94
|6,00,929
|0.63
|59.04
|4,69,157
|0.25
|46.09
|4,45,037
|0.78
|43.72
|3,61,495
|0.92
|35.52
|3,50,000
|1.41
|34.39
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 03, 2026, 09:11 PM IST IST
|Birla Corporation - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Aug 02, 2026, 12:36 AM IST IST
|Birla Corporation - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Aug 01, 2026, 09:09 PM IST IST
|Birla Corporation - Chairman''s Speech At The 106Th Annual General Meeting Of The Company
|Jul 28, 2026, 11:43 PM IST IST
|Birla Corporation - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Jul 26, 2026, 01:29 AM IST IST
|Birla Corporation - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Source: Dion Global
Birla Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/08/1919 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01132WB1919PLC003334 and registration number is 003334. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of cement, lime and plaster. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5490.45 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 77.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Birla Corporation is ₹915.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Birla Corporation is operating in the Cement Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Birla Corporation is ₹7,048.68 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Birla Corporation are ₹915.75 and ₹898.45.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Birla Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Birla Corporation is ₹1,345.00 and 52-week low of Birla Corporation is ₹773.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Birla Corporation has shown returns of 0.78% over the past day, -5.44% for the past month, -7.18% over 3 months, -26.94% over 1 year, -9.08% across 3 years, and -7.78% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Birla Corporation are 12.73 and 0.96 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.37 per annum.
Source: Dion Global