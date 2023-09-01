What is the Market Cap of Birla Corporation Ltd.? The market cap of Birla Corporation Ltd. is ₹8,850.61 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Birla Corporation Ltd.? P/E ratio of Birla Corporation Ltd. is 218.53 and PB ratio of Birla Corporation Ltd. is 1.48 as on .

What is the share price of Birla Corporation Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Birla Corporation Ltd. is ₹1,171.10 as on .