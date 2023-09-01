Follow Us

Birla Corporation Ltd. Share Price

BIRLA CORPORATION LTD.

Sector : Cement | Smallcap | NSE
₹1,171.10 Closed
1.8921.75
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
Birla Corporation Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,136.50₹1,176.50
₹1,171.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹843.15₹1,268.00
₹1,171.10
Open Price
₹1,159.85
Prev. Close
₹1,149.35
Volume
99,668

Birla Corporation Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11,185.5
  • R21,201
  • R31,225.5
  • Pivot
    1,161
  • S11,145.5
  • S21,121
  • S31,105.5

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5922.011,140.66
  • 10912.131,140.88
  • 20937.021,152.56
  • 50987.691,159.35
  • 100949.061,120.39
  • 2001,061.341,072.24

Birla Corporation Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.06-5.972.0436.5119.9691.9853.73
2.44-0.175.4213.6624.66111.3189.05
1.210.17-4.07-8.3111.8417.9626.75
-0.10-5.941.1422.785.94103.8380.90
5.976.88-0.5213.2138.71180.3487.90
2.460.0111.6913.64-12.4450.2120.98
5.132.504.0117.8224.07122.88314.82
3.990.66-2.1221.7316.9926.5330.82
2.41-4.540.57-2.14-5.97-35.22-35.22
13.0319.1023.5734.6414.22129.60110.76
1.297.26-0.40-6.6638.64154.59102.30
-0.315.036.4022.873.45152.5117.14
2.4412.2720.5846.4472.2186.3253.98
4.45-3.387.99-1.23-16.5248.64-15.70
3.504.3713.5012.112.022.7315.58
9.3638.2446.2876.3464.17203.9870.81
3.6212.6314.0812.6815.82149.5057.78
3.3825.8844.2940.5934.6113.1313.13
1.23-1.0713.6119.040.7494.7018.13
2.5814.1417.6648.4741.66107.14475.44

Birla Corporation Ltd. Share Holdings

Birla Corporation Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Nippon India Small Cap Fund26,70,1320.95327.95
HSBC Value Fund9,63,5821.3118.35
ICICI Prudential Smallcap Fund6,68,3021.2682.08
Nippon India Power & Infra Fund5,37,5132.6666.02
HDFC Multi Cap Fund4,22,9830.6851.95
ICICI Prudential Infrastructure Fund3,95,7591.6748.61
Invesco India Multicap Fund3,24,9591.4839.91
Nippon India Retirement Fund - Wealth Creation Scheme3,00,0001.4236.85
ICICI Prudential Business Cycle Fund2,96,9850.5736.48
HSBC Infrastructure Fund2,71,8441.833.39
Birla Corporation Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
08 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
04 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
06 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Birla Corporation Ltd.

Birla Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/08/1919 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01132WB1919PLC003334 and registration number is 003334. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Finishing of jute, mesta and other vegetable textiles fabrics. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4790.93 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 77.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Harsh V Lodha
    Chairman
  • Mr. Arvind Pathak
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Vikram Swarup
    Director
  • Mr. Anand Bordia
    Director
  • Mr. Dhruba Narayan Ghosh
    Director
  • Dr. Deepak Nayyar
    Director
  • Mrs. Shailaja Chandra
    Director
  • Mr. Dilip Ganesh Karnik
    Director

FAQs on Birla Corporation Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Birla Corporation Ltd.?

The market cap of Birla Corporation Ltd. is ₹8,850.61 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Birla Corporation Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Birla Corporation Ltd. is 218.53 and PB ratio of Birla Corporation Ltd. is 1.48 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Birla Corporation Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Birla Corporation Ltd. is ₹1,171.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Birla Corporation Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Birla Corporation Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Birla Corporation Ltd. is ₹1,268.00 and 52-week low of Birla Corporation Ltd. is ₹843.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

