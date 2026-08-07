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Birla Corporation Share Price

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BSE

BIRLA CORPORATION

MP Birla Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Cement
Theme
Commodities
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE CommoditiesBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Birla Corporation along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹915.35 Closed
0.78₹ 7.05
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Birla Corporation Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹898.45₹915.75
₹915.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹773.90₹1,345.00
₹915.35
Open Price
₹903.35
Prev. Close
₹908.30
Volume
2,623

Source: Dion Global

Birla Corporation Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Birla Corporation		2.95-5.44-7.18-16.54-26.94-9.08-7.78
UltraTech Cement		1.143.31-0.86-7.72-1.9213.799.95
Grasim Industries		7.594.6512.7014.0221.6121.7517.23
Ambuja Cements		0.43-0.48-3.84-19.95-26.79-2.901.37
Shree Cements		1.29-1.193.15-3.01-13.932.81-1.40
JK Cement		-1.25-0.40-4.39-9.83-21.8218.388.87
Dalmia Bharat		1.592.19-7.42-16.80-19.17-3.03-1.05
ACC		0.62-1.42-3.51-19.94-24.78-12.38-9.99
The Ramco Cements		-0.21-2.29-4.66-23.98-19.461.52-2.26
JSW Cement		0.68-1.547.248.50-8.25-2.83-1.71
Nuvoco Vistas Corporation		0.589.933.00-0.65-19.33-1.85-8.19
India Cements		-0.344.63-3.30-12.8311.1622.6015.71
Star Cement		-0.84-2.04-15.66-8.98-23.226.3512.47
JK Lakshmi Cement		0.09-1.28-15.53-22.63-38.47-4.77-3.44
Prism Johnson		4.47-3.73-16.79-11.41-25.18-5.03-4.44
Heidelberg Cement India		2.03-2.47-4.44-8.93-26.22-6.01-10.13
Orient Cement		-0.18-1.62-5.41-18.72-43.75-8.45-4.17
Mangalam Cement		-0.492.171.4719.3231.5240.3612.86
Sagar Cements		-1.09-1.23-10.94-9.92-25.05-9.34-10.68
Udaipur Cement Works		-0.933.4614.3439.462.4915.5429.47

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Birla Corporation has declined 26.94% compared to peers like UltraTech Cement (-1.92%), Grasim Industries (21.61%), Ambuja Cements (-26.79%). From a 5 year perspective, Birla Corporation has underperformed peers relative to UltraTech Cement (9.95%) and Grasim Industries (17.23%).

Birla Corporation Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Birla Corporation Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5888.68902.81
10928.69915.39
20956.57937.08
50973.86958.82
100946.77975.44
2001,020.541,023.8

Source: Dion Global

Birla Corporation Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Birla Corporation remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 16.97%, FII holding fell to 6.13%, and public shareholding moved down to 14.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Birla Corporation Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
26,97,4530.34265.02
11,37,7610.39111.79
10,71,7970.71105.3
10,00,0000.6398.25
9,76,5180.4795.94
6,00,9290.6359.04
4,69,1570.2546.09
4,45,0370.7843.72
3,61,4950.9235.52
3,50,0001.4134.39

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Birla Corporation Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 03, 2026, 09:11 PM IST ISTBirla Corporation - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Aug 02, 2026, 12:36 AM IST ISTBirla Corporation - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Aug 01, 2026, 09:09 PM IST ISTBirla Corporation - Chairman''s Speech At The 106Th Annual General Meeting Of The Company
Jul 28, 2026, 11:43 PM IST ISTBirla Corporation - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 26, 2026, 01:29 AM IST ISTBirla Corporation - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome

Source: Dion Global

About Birla Corporation

Birla Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/08/1919 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01132WB1919PLC003334 and registration number is 003334. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of cement, lime and plaster. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5490.45 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 77.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Harsh V Lodha
    Chairman
  • Mr. Sandip Ghose
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Anup Singh
    Director
  • Mrs. Chitkala Zutshi
    Director
  • Ms. Rajni Sekhri Sibal
    Director
  • Dr. Rajeev Malhotra
    Director

FAQs on Birla Corporation Share Price

What is the share price of Birla Corporation?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Birla Corporation is ₹915.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Birla Corporation?

The Birla Corporation is operating in the Cement Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Birla Corporation?

The market cap of Birla Corporation is ₹7,048.68 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Birla Corporation?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Birla Corporation are ₹915.75 and ₹898.45.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Birla Corporation?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Birla Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Birla Corporation is ₹1,345.00 and 52-week low of Birla Corporation is ₹773.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Birla Corporation performed historically in terms of returns?

The Birla Corporation has shown returns of 0.78% over the past day, -5.44% for the past month, -7.18% over 3 months, -26.94% over 1 year, -9.08% across 3 years, and -7.78% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Birla Corporation?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Birla Corporation are 12.73 and 0.96 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.37 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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