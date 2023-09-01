Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|3.06
|-5.97
|2.04
|36.51
|19.96
|91.98
|53.73
|2.44
|-0.17
|5.42
|13.66
|24.66
|111.31
|89.05
|1.21
|0.17
|-4.07
|-8.31
|11.84
|17.96
|26.75
|-0.10
|-5.94
|1.14
|22.78
|5.94
|103.83
|80.90
|5.97
|6.88
|-0.52
|13.21
|38.71
|180.34
|87.90
|2.46
|0.01
|11.69
|13.64
|-12.44
|50.21
|20.98
|5.13
|2.50
|4.01
|17.82
|24.07
|122.88
|314.82
|3.99
|0.66
|-2.12
|21.73
|16.99
|26.53
|30.82
|2.41
|-4.54
|0.57
|-2.14
|-5.97
|-35.22
|-35.22
|13.03
|19.10
|23.57
|34.64
|14.22
|129.60
|110.76
|1.29
|7.26
|-0.40
|-6.66
|38.64
|154.59
|102.30
|-0.31
|5.03
|6.40
|22.87
|3.45
|152.51
|17.14
|2.44
|12.27
|20.58
|46.44
|72.21
|86.32
|53.98
|4.45
|-3.38
|7.99
|-1.23
|-16.52
|48.64
|-15.70
|3.50
|4.37
|13.50
|12.11
|2.02
|2.73
|15.58
|9.36
|38.24
|46.28
|76.34
|64.17
|203.98
|70.81
|3.62
|12.63
|14.08
|12.68
|15.82
|149.50
|57.78
|3.38
|25.88
|44.29
|40.59
|34.61
|13.13
|13.13
|1.23
|-1.07
|13.61
|19.04
|0.74
|94.70
|18.13
|2.58
|14.14
|17.66
|48.47
|41.66
|107.14
|475.44
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Nippon India Small Cap Fund
|26,70,132
|0.95
|327.95
|HSBC Value Fund
|9,63,582
|1.3
|118.35
|ICICI Prudential Smallcap Fund
|6,68,302
|1.26
|82.08
|Nippon India Power & Infra Fund
|5,37,513
|2.66
|66.02
|HDFC Multi Cap Fund
|4,22,983
|0.68
|51.95
|ICICI Prudential Infrastructure Fund
|3,95,759
|1.67
|48.61
|Invesco India Multicap Fund
|3,24,959
|1.48
|39.91
|Nippon India Retirement Fund - Wealth Creation Scheme
|3,00,000
|1.42
|36.85
|ICICI Prudential Business Cycle Fund
|2,96,985
|0.57
|36.48
|HSBC Infrastructure Fund
|2,71,844
|1.8
|33.39
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|08 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|04 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|06 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Birla Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/08/1919 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01132WB1919PLC003334 and registration number is 003334. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Finishing of jute, mesta and other vegetable textiles fabrics. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4790.93 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 77.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Birla Corporation Ltd. is ₹8,850.61 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Birla Corporation Ltd. is 218.53 and PB ratio of Birla Corporation Ltd. is 1.48 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Birla Corporation Ltd. is ₹1,171.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Birla Corporation Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Birla Corporation Ltd. is ₹1,268.00 and 52-week low of Birla Corporation Ltd. is ₹843.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.