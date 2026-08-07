What is the share price of Birla Corporation? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Birla Corporation is ₹915.35 as on .

What kind of stock is Birla Corporation? The Birla Corporation is operating in the Cement Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Birla Corporation? The market cap of Birla Corporation is ₹7,048.68 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Birla Corporation? Today’s highest and lowest price of Birla Corporation are ₹915.75 and ₹898.45.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Birla Corporation? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Birla Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Birla Corporation is ₹1,345.00 and 52-week low of Birla Corporation is ₹773.90 as on .

How has the Birla Corporation performed historically in terms of returns? The Birla Corporation has shown returns of 0.78% over the past day, -5.44% for the past month, -7.18% over 3 months, -26.94% over 1 year, -9.08% across 3 years, and -7.78% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Birla Corporation? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Birla Corporation are 12.73 and 0.96 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.37 per annum.

Source: Dion Global