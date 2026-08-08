Here's the live share price of Supreme Petrochem along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Supreme Petrochem
|-1.69
|-4.56
|-5.55
|9.40
|-8.50
|15.52
|15.32
|Rain Industries
|-0.65
|10.56
|64.98
|33.19
|35.80
|11.16
|-1.77
|Styrenix Performance Materials
|-9.21
|-0.65
|-2.88
|18.29
|-19.77
|27.62
|9.45
|Bhansali Engineering Polymers
|6.69
|26.10
|25.71
|41.98
|13.13
|13.59
|-1.84
|Chemplast Sanmar
|-4.71
|-9.10
|-20.92
|-34.51
|-54.97
|-25.57
|-19.11
|NOCIL
|2.95
|-4.14
|-10.60
|12.62
|-2.93
|-9.52
|-9.89
|Platinum Industries
|-0.98
|-5.98
|-13.38
|-5.22
|-19.38
|0.37
|0.22
|Manali Petrochemicals
|-0.80
|2.23
|13.28
|7.31
|0.83
|-0.36
|-8.54
|Shri Jagdamba Polymers
|-0.43
|0.01
|0.49
|-9.26
|-39.73
|-3.56
|-14.09
|Signet Industries
|31.45
|44.47
|31.58
|38.03
|19.05
|14.99
|4.89
|AVI Polymers
|15.65
|-23.85
|-27.31
|64.47
|169.93
|38.52
|14.28
|Polychem
|1.79
|2.45
|-4.03
|-5.24
|-32.07
|8.68
|26.79
|Diksha Polymers
|13.36
|25.00
|16.47
|16.47
|16.47
|5.21
|3.10
|SVC Industries
|11.90
|10.33
|-15.77
|-7.48
|-29.85
|-2.81
|-8.23
|Hindustan Flurocarbons
|3.86
|3.43
|9.03
|7.23
|21.28
|17.09
|14.22
|Gujarat Petrosynthese
|-3.92
|-5.84
|-12.37
|-10.36
|-11.64
|15.19
|-2.57
|AMS Polymers
|0.68
|73.94
|3.60
|175.42
|175.42
|42.46
|26.06
|Triliance Polymers
|-2.73
|-14.83
|-17.30
|-14.70
|-27.63
|42.47
|23.66
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Supreme Petrochem has declined 8.50% compared to peers like Rain Industries (35.80%), Styrenix Performance Materials (-19.77%), Bhansali Engineering Polymers (13.13%). From a 5 year perspective, Supreme Petrochem has outperformed peers relative to Rain Industries (-1.77%) and Styrenix Performance Materials (9.45%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|721.73
|714.72
|10
|730.68
|719.69
|20
|725.05
|722.09
|50
|714.06
|719.4
|100
|718.59
|711.09
|200
|684.2
|705.16
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Supreme Petrochem remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 4.14%, FII holding rose to 3.80%, and public shareholding moved down to 27.73% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|31,98,370
|1.28
|228.35
|15,38,918
|1.17
|109.87
|14,44,542
|2.09
|103.13
|3,12,626
|1.57
|22.32
|74,485
|1.18
|5.32
|47,648
|0.96
|3.4
|26,302
|0.05
|1.88
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 07:13 PM IST IST
|Supreme Petroche - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Aug 01, 2026, 10:47 PM IST IST
|Supreme Petroche - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Jul 30, 2026, 08:49 PM IST IST
|Supreme Petroche - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Jul 30, 2026, 12:51 AM IST IST
|Supreme Petroche - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Jul 28, 2026, 02:16 AM IST IST
|Supreme Petroche - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Source: Dion Global
Supreme Petrochem Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/12/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L23200MH1989PLC054633 and registration number is 054633. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic chemicals, fertilizer and nitrogen compounds, plastics and synthetic rubber in primary forms. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5338.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 37.61 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Supreme Petrochem is ₹699.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Supreme Petrochem is operating in the Petrochemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Supreme Petrochem is ₹13,159.13 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Supreme Petrochem are ₹708.00 and ₹693.95.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Supreme Petrochem stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Supreme Petrochem is ₹981.65 and 52-week low of Supreme Petrochem is ₹460.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Supreme Petrochem has shown returns of -0.45% over the past day, -4.56% for the past month, -5.55% over 3 months, -8.5% over 1 year, 15.52% across 3 years, and 15.32% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Supreme Petrochem are 27.15 and 5.54 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.50 per annum.
Source: Dion Global