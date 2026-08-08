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Supreme Petrochem Share Price

NSE
BSE

SUPREME PETROCHEM

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Petrochemicals
Theme
Commodities
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE CommoditiesBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Supreme Petrochem along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹699.80 Closed
-0.45₹ -3.15
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Supreme Petrochem Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹693.95₹708.00
₹699.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹460.95₹981.65
₹699.80
Open Price
₹696.35
Prev. Close
₹702.95
Volume
3,387

Source: Dion Global

Supreme Petrochem Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Supreme Petrochem		-1.69-4.56-5.559.40-8.5015.5215.32
Rain Industries		-0.6510.5664.9833.1935.8011.16-1.77
Styrenix Performance Materials		-9.21-0.65-2.8818.29-19.7727.629.45
Bhansali Engineering Polymers		6.6926.1025.7141.9813.1313.59-1.84
Chemplast Sanmar		-4.71-9.10-20.92-34.51-54.97-25.57-19.11
NOCIL		2.95-4.14-10.6012.62-2.93-9.52-9.89
Platinum Industries		-0.98-5.98-13.38-5.22-19.380.370.22
Manali Petrochemicals		-0.802.2313.287.310.83-0.36-8.54
Shri Jagdamba Polymers		-0.430.010.49-9.26-39.73-3.56-14.09
Signet Industries		31.4544.4731.5838.0319.0514.994.89
AVI Polymers		15.65-23.85-27.3164.47169.9338.5214.28
Polychem		1.792.45-4.03-5.24-32.078.6826.79
Diksha Polymers		13.3625.0016.4716.4716.475.213.10
SVC Industries		11.9010.33-15.77-7.48-29.85-2.81-8.23
Hindustan Flurocarbons		3.863.439.037.2321.2817.0914.22
Gujarat Petrosynthese		-3.92-5.84-12.37-10.36-11.6415.19-2.57
AMS Polymers		0.6873.943.60175.42175.4242.4626.06
Triliance Polymers		-2.73-14.83-17.30-14.70-27.6342.4723.66

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Supreme Petrochem has declined 8.50% compared to peers like Rain Industries (35.80%), Styrenix Performance Materials (-19.77%), Bhansali Engineering Polymers (13.13%). From a 5 year perspective, Supreme Petrochem has outperformed peers relative to Rain Industries (-1.77%) and Styrenix Performance Materials (9.45%).

Supreme Petrochem Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Supreme Petrochem Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5721.73714.72
10730.68719.69
20725.05722.09
50714.06719.4
100718.59711.09
200684.2705.16

Source: Dion Global

Supreme Petrochem Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Supreme Petrochem remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 4.14%, FII holding rose to 3.80%, and public shareholding moved down to 27.73% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Supreme Petrochem Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
31,98,3701.28228.35
15,38,9181.17109.87
14,44,5422.09103.13
3,12,6261.5722.32
74,4851.185.32
47,6480.963.4
26,3020.051.88

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Supreme Petrochem Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 07:13 PM IST ISTSupreme Petroche - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 01, 2026, 10:47 PM IST ISTSupreme Petroche - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Jul 30, 2026, 08:49 PM IST ISTSupreme Petroche - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Jul 30, 2026, 12:51 AM IST ISTSupreme Petroche - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Jul 28, 2026, 02:16 AM IST ISTSupreme Petroche - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation

Source: Dion Global

About Supreme Petrochem

Supreme Petrochem Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/12/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L23200MH1989PLC054633 and registration number is 054633. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic chemicals, fertilizer and nitrogen compounds, plastics and synthetic rubber in primary forms. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5338.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 37.61 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. M P Taparia
    Chairperson
  • Mr. K V Mujumdar
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Akshay R Raheja
    Non Independent Director
  • Mr. S J Taparia
    Non Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajan B Raheja
    Non Independent Director
  • Mr. Anup Kumar Ghosh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sanjay R Chougule
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Rita A Teaotia
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Mona N Desai
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Basavaraj N Bankapur
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajeev M Pandia
    Independent Director

FAQs on Supreme Petrochem Share Price

What is the share price of Supreme Petrochem?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Supreme Petrochem is ₹699.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Supreme Petrochem?

The Supreme Petrochem is operating in the Petrochemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Supreme Petrochem?

The market cap of Supreme Petrochem is ₹13,159.13 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Supreme Petrochem?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Supreme Petrochem are ₹708.00 and ₹693.95.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Supreme Petrochem?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Supreme Petrochem stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Supreme Petrochem is ₹981.65 and 52-week low of Supreme Petrochem is ₹460.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Supreme Petrochem performed historically in terms of returns?

The Supreme Petrochem has shown returns of -0.45% over the past day, -4.56% for the past month, -5.55% over 3 months, -8.5% over 1 year, 15.52% across 3 years, and 15.32% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Supreme Petrochem?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Supreme Petrochem are 27.15 and 5.54 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.50 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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