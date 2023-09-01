Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|HSBC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|33,88,150
|1.39
|150.06
|HSBC Value Fund
|7,77,400
|0.38
|34.43
|ICICI Prudential Smallcap Fund
|6,90,718
|0.47
|30.59
|ICICI Prudential S&P BSE 500 ETF
|552
|0.02
|0.02
|HDFC S&P BSE 500 ETF
|23
|0.02
|0
|HDFC S&P BSE 500 Index Fund
|71
|0.02
|0
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|27 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|23 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Qtr Results, Int.Dividend & Stock split
|22 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Supreme Petrochem Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/12/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L23200MH1989PLC054633 and registration number is 054633. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic chemicals, fertilizer and nitrogen compounds, plastics and synthetic rubber in primary forms. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5032.30 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 37.61 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Supreme Petrochem Ltd. is ₹9,209.32 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Supreme Petrochem Ltd. is 24.34 and PB ratio of Supreme Petrochem Ltd. is 4.99 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Supreme Petrochem Ltd. is ₹489.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Supreme Petrochem Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Supreme Petrochem Ltd. is ₹496.90 and 52-week low of Supreme Petrochem Ltd. is ₹337.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.