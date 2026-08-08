What is the share price of Supreme Petrochem? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Supreme Petrochem is ₹699.80 as on .

What kind of stock is Supreme Petrochem? The Supreme Petrochem is operating in the Petrochemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Supreme Petrochem? The market cap of Supreme Petrochem is ₹13,159.13 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Supreme Petrochem? Today’s highest and lowest price of Supreme Petrochem are ₹708.00 and ₹693.95.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Supreme Petrochem? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Supreme Petrochem stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Supreme Petrochem is ₹981.65 and 52-week low of Supreme Petrochem is ₹460.95 as on .

How has the Supreme Petrochem performed historically in terms of returns? The Supreme Petrochem has shown returns of -0.45% over the past day, -4.56% for the past month, -5.55% over 3 months, -8.5% over 1 year, 15.52% across 3 years, and 15.32% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Supreme Petrochem? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Supreme Petrochem are 27.15 and 5.54 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.50 per annum.

Source: Dion Global