Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Supreme Petrochem Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SUPREME PETROCHEM LTD.

Sector : Petrochem - Polymers | Smallcap | NSE
₹489.75 Closed
-0.91-4.5
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Supreme Petrochem Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹480.65₹495.00
₹489.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹337.50₹496.90
₹489.75
Open Price
₹492.00
Prev. Close
₹494.25
Volume
92,581

Supreme Petrochem Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1496.82
  • R2503.08
  • R3511.17
  • Pivot
    488.73
  • S1482.47
  • S2474.38
  • S3468.12

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5727.3476.94
  • 10741.03465.54
  • 20752.58456.71
  • 50779.53441.33
  • 100823.06423.41
  • 200779.82408.35

Supreme Petrochem Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
8.966.1735.8330.8323.26372.43280.53
1.77-6.4710.76-1.37-24.6063.8436.24
1.7317.9418.4635.8126.04-1.15-1.15
4.07-3.49-2.64-0.70-19.7272.5026.50
7.097.27-11.6134.255.81141.097.65
-0.65-7.1526.0648.4819.07117.3335.89
9.032.102.870.44-27.41184.1774.87
17.6627.5494.1990.8368.08729.41437.71
1.4621.0733.1357.2832.6132.6132.61
1.699.163.4332.0115.71141.85-5.85
13.00-15.67-50.66-72.97-65.1232.90-5.83
059.2665.3827.001.35-31.12-28.33

Supreme Petrochem Ltd. Share Holdings

Supreme Petrochem Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
HSBC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan33,88,1501.39150.06
HSBC Value Fund7,77,4000.3834.43
ICICI Prudential Smallcap Fund6,90,7180.4730.59
ICICI Prudential S&P BSE 500 ETF5520.020.02
HDFC S&P BSE 500 ETF230.020
HDFC S&P BSE 500 Index Fund710.020

Supreme Petrochem Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
27 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
23 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQtr Results, Int.Dividend & Stock split
22 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Supreme Petrochem Ltd.

Supreme Petrochem Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/12/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L23200MH1989PLC054633 and registration number is 054633. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic chemicals, fertilizer and nitrogen compounds, plastics and synthetic rubber in primary forms. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5032.30 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 37.61 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. M P Taparia
    Chairperson
  • Mr. R Kannan
    Director
  • Ms. Ameeta Parpia
    Director
  • Dr. S Sivaram
    Director
  • Mr. Rajeev M Pandia
    Director
  • Mr. K V Mujumdar
    Director
  • Mr. Rajan B Raheja
    Director
  • Mr. B L Taparia
    Director
  • Mr. S J Taparia
    Director
  • Mr. M S Ramachandran
    Director

FAQs on Supreme Petrochem Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Supreme Petrochem Ltd.?

The market cap of Supreme Petrochem Ltd. is ₹9,209.32 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Supreme Petrochem Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Supreme Petrochem Ltd. is 24.34 and PB ratio of Supreme Petrochem Ltd. is 4.99 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Supreme Petrochem Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Supreme Petrochem Ltd. is ₹489.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Supreme Petrochem Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Supreme Petrochem Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Supreme Petrochem Ltd. is ₹496.90 and 52-week low of Supreme Petrochem Ltd. is ₹337.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data