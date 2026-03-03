Facebook Pixel Code
Wendt (India) Share Price

NSE
BSE

WENDT (INDIA)

Murugappa Group | Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Engineering
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Wendt (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹6,749.90 Closed
-2.15₹ -148.35
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Wendt (India) Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹6,600.00₹7,007.65
₹6,749.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹6,448.00₹13,000.00
₹6,749.90
Open Price
₹6,600.00
Prev. Close
₹6,898.25
Volume
592

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Wendt (India) has gained 15.65% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -29.59%.

Wendt (India)’s current P/E of 60.40x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Wendt (India) Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Wendt (India)		-0.16-1.59-15.73-34.27-24.96-6.1715.37
Grindwell Norton		-3.22-0.263.072.0515.73-3.5511.35
Carborundum Universal		-4.201.52-9.84-14.82-4.32-7.199.39

Over the last one year, Wendt (India) has declined 24.96% compared to peers like Grindwell Norton (15.73%), Carborundum Universal (-4.32%). From a 5 year perspective, Wendt (India) has outperformed peers relative to Grindwell Norton (11.35%) and Carborundum Universal (9.39%).

Wendt (India) Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Wendt (India) Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
56,784.416,839.13
106,878.36,867.36
206,940.776,936.9
507,272.547,248.66
1007,858.347,782.41
2008,640.558,730.58

Wendt (India) Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Wendt (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 9.83%, FII holding fell to 1.13%, and public shareholding moved up to 51.55% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Wendt (India) Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
1,16,3630.1680.24
1740.810.12

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Wendt (India) Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Mar 03, 2026, 5:50 AM ISTWendt (India) - Board Comments On Fine Levied By The Exchange
Mar 03, 2026, 5:43 AM ISTWendt (India) - Appointment Of Senior Management Personnel
Feb 24, 2026, 9:49 PM ISTWendt (India) - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
Jan 21, 2026, 8:28 PM ISTWendt (India) - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Jan 21, 2026, 8:22 PM ISTWendt (India) - Regulation 30(5) Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

About Wendt (India)

Wendt (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/08/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110KA1980PLC003913 and registration number is 003913. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of millstones, sharpening or polishing stones and natural or artificial abrasive products, including abrasive powder or grain on a base of textile material, paper, paper board or other material. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 214.87 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Ninad Gadgil
    Executive Director & CEO
  • Ms. Hima Srinivas
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Bhagya Chandra Rao
    Chairman(NonExe.&Ind.Director)
  • Mr. Muthiah Venkatachalam
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Sridharan Rangarajan
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Ramkumar L
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director

FAQs on Wendt (India) Share Price

What is the share price of Wendt (India)?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Wendt (India) is ₹6,749.90 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Wendt (India)?

The Wendt (India) is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Wendt (India)?

The market cap of Wendt (India) is ₹1,349.98 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Wendt (India)?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Wendt (India) are ₹7,007.65 and ₹6,600.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Wendt (India)?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Wendt (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Wendt (India) is ₹13,000.00 and 52-week low of Wendt (India) is ₹6,448.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Wendt (India) performed historically in terms of returns?

The Wendt (India) has shown returns of -2.15% over the past day, -2.21% for the past month, -16.23% over 3 months, -29.59% over 1 year, -6.69% across 3 years, and 15.65% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Wendt (India)?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Wendt (India) are 60.40 and 5.37 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.74 per annum.

