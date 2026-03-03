Here's the live share price of Wendt (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Wendt (India) has gained 15.65% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -29.59%.
Wendt (India)’s current P/E of 60.40x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Wendt (India)
|-0.16
|-1.59
|-15.73
|-34.27
|-24.96
|-6.17
|15.37
|Grindwell Norton
|-3.22
|-0.26
|3.07
|2.05
|15.73
|-3.55
|11.35
|Carborundum Universal
|-4.20
|1.52
|-9.84
|-14.82
|-4.32
|-7.19
|9.39
Over the last one year, Wendt (India) has declined 24.96% compared to peers like Grindwell Norton (15.73%), Carborundum Universal (-4.32%). From a 5 year perspective, Wendt (India) has outperformed peers relative to Grindwell Norton (11.35%) and Carborundum Universal (9.39%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|6,784.41
|6,839.13
|10
|6,878.3
|6,867.36
|20
|6,940.77
|6,936.9
|50
|7,272.54
|7,248.66
|100
|7,858.34
|7,782.41
|200
|8,640.55
|8,730.58
In the latest quarter, Wendt (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 9.83%, FII holding fell to 1.13%, and public shareholding moved up to 51.55% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|1,16,363
|0.16
|80.24
|174
|0.81
|0.12
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Mar 03, 2026, 5:50 AM IST
|Wendt (India) - Board Comments On Fine Levied By The Exchange
|Mar 03, 2026, 5:43 AM IST
|Wendt (India) - Appointment Of Senior Management Personnel
|Feb 24, 2026, 9:49 PM IST
|Wendt (India) - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
|Jan 21, 2026, 8:28 PM IST
|Wendt (India) - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Jan 21, 2026, 8:22 PM IST
|Wendt (India) - Regulation 30(5) Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
Wendt (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/08/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110KA1980PLC003913 and registration number is 003913. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of millstones, sharpening or polishing stones and natural or artificial abrasive products, including abrasive powder or grain on a base of textile material, paper, paper board or other material. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 214.87 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Wendt (India) is ₹6,749.90 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Wendt (India) is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Wendt (India) is ₹1,349.98 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Wendt (India) are ₹7,007.65 and ₹6,600.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Wendt (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Wendt (India) is ₹13,000.00 and 52-week low of Wendt (India) is ₹6,448.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Wendt (India) has shown returns of -2.15% over the past day, -2.21% for the past month, -16.23% over 3 months, -29.59% over 1 year, -6.69% across 3 years, and 15.65% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Wendt (India) are 60.40 and 5.37 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.74 per annum.