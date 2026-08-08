Here's the live share price of Refex Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Refex Industries
|-2.03
|-14.74
|12.36
|23.73
|-29.06
|25.84
|60.42
|Linde India
|4.95
|-0.86
|-9.78
|12.59
|8.33
|11.29
|31.65
|Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases
|9.73
|11.42
|-0.81
|4.87
|-45.07
|-18.84
|-11.77
|Stallion India Fluorochemicals
|-1.35
|40.56
|53.93
|63.91
|135.44
|33.77
|19.07
|Rajasthan Securities
|-0.37
|1.51
|18.11
|65.69
|38.27
|95.96
|41.27
|Mapro Industries
|20.39
|173.99
|54.15
|41.48
|8.81
|2.85
|1.70
|National Oxygen
|4.99
|3.29
|-27.18
|-29.00
|-54.43
|-13.00
|1.97
|Bhagawati Gas
|-9.41
|18.65
|158.47
|1,296.34
|1,296.34
|140.80
|69.43
|Bhagawati Oxygen
|6.11
|15.55
|1.87
|-11.78
|-10.96
|0.62
|-5.78
|Gagan Gases
|-2.02
|-4.00
|53.27
|-9.91
|-7.16
|13.82
|6.80
|Southern Gas
|0
|5.00
|5.00
|5.00
|5.00
|-40.42
|-26.71
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Refex Industries has declined 29.06% compared to peers like Linde India (8.33%), Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases (-45.07%), Stallion India Fluorochemicals (135.44%). From a 5 year perspective, Refex Industries has outperformed peers relative to Linde India (31.65%) and Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases (-11.77%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|310.24
|305.74
|10
|313.12
|310
|20
|322.02
|316.18
|50
|323.31
|312.74
|100
|278.87
|299.13
|200
|283.54
|302.19
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Refex Industries saw a rise in promoter holding to 56.57%, while DII stake increased to 0.38%, FII holding fell to 0.93%, and public shareholding moved down to 42.13% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:58 PM IST IST
|Refex Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:40 PM IST IST
|Refex Industries - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
|Aug 06, 2026, 04:35 AM IST IST
|Refex Industries - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Court Convened Meeting
|Aug 05, 2026, 01:48 AM IST IST
|Refex Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Aug 01, 2026, 08:06 PM IST IST
|Refex Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
Source: Dion Global
Refex Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/09/2002 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200TN2002PLC049601 and registration number is 049601. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of solid, liquid and gaseous fuels and related products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2039.20 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 27.44 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Refex Industries is ₹296.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Refex Industries is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Refex Industries is ₹4,067.87 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Refex Industries are ₹298.85 and ₹290.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Refex Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Refex Industries is ₹428.65 and 52-week low of Refex Industries is ₹188.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Refex Industries has shown returns of -0.8% over the past day, -14.74% for the past month, 12.36% over 3 months, -29.06% over 1 year, 25.84% across 3 years, and 60.42% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Refex Industries are 16.54 and 2.70 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.51 per annum.
Source: Dion Global