REFEX INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Industrial Gases | Smallcap | NSE
₹673.80 Closed
0.080.55
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Refex Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹669.10₹686.00
₹673.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹137.00₹924.00
₹673.80
Open Price
₹678.20
Prev. Close
₹673.25
Volume
74,638

Refex Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1683.8
  • R2691.4
  • R3696.8
  • Pivot
    678.4
  • S1670.8
  • S2665.4
  • S3657.8

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5149.95686.01
  • 10152.64694.46
  • 20155.58701.68
  • 50151.02660.89
  • 100133.42568.9
  • 200130.29448.36

Refex Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-3.65-24.0827.84160.20373.341,332.094,053.16
10.7131.1963.9775.5693.33812.171,490.61
5.961.49-1.006.1812.3418.4260.89

Refex Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Refex Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
03 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
18 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
02 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
05 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Preferential issue

About Refex Industries Ltd.

Refex Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/09/2002 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200TN2002PLC049601 and registration number is 049601. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail sale of household fuel oil, bottled gas, coal and fuel wood. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 443.96 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 21.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. T Anil Jain
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Dinesh Kumar Agarwal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Shailesh Rajagopalan
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Jamuna Ravikumar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pillappan Amalanathan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ramesh Dugar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Refex Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Refex Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Refex Industries Ltd. is ₹1,489.57 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Refex Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Refex Industries Ltd. is 11.98 and PB ratio of Refex Industries Ltd. is 4.74 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Refex Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Refex Industries Ltd. is ₹673.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Refex Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Refex Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Refex Industries Ltd. is ₹924.00 and 52-week low of Refex Industries Ltd. is ₹137.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

