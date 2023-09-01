Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-3.65
|-24.08
|27.84
|160.20
|373.34
|1,332.09
|4,053.16
|10.71
|31.19
|63.97
|75.56
|93.33
|812.17
|1,490.61
|5.96
|1.49
|-1.00
|6.18
|12.34
|18.42
|60.89
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|03 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|18 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|02 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|05 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Preferential issue
Refex Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/09/2002 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200TN2002PLC049601 and registration number is 049601. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail sale of household fuel oil, bottled gas, coal and fuel wood. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 443.96 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 21.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Refex Industries Ltd. is ₹1,489.57 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Refex Industries Ltd. is 11.98 and PB ratio of Refex Industries Ltd. is 4.74 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Refex Industries Ltd. is ₹673.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Refex Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Refex Industries Ltd. is ₹924.00 and 52-week low of Refex Industries Ltd. is ₹137.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.