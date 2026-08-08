What is the share price of Refex Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Refex Industries is ₹296.45 as on .

What kind of stock is Refex Industries? The Refex Industries is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Refex Industries? The market cap of Refex Industries is ₹4,067.87 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Refex Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Refex Industries are ₹298.85 and ₹290.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Refex Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Refex Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Refex Industries is ₹428.65 and 52-week low of Refex Industries is ₹188.00 as on .

How has the Refex Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Refex Industries has shown returns of -0.8% over the past day, -14.74% for the past month, 12.36% over 3 months, -29.06% over 1 year, 25.84% across 3 years, and 60.42% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Refex Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Refex Industries are 16.54 and 2.70 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.51 per annum.

Source: Dion Global