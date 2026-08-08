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Refex Industries Share Price

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BSE

REFEX INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Chemicals
Theme
Commodities
Index
BSE 1000BSE CommoditiesBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Refex Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹296.45 Closed
-0.80₹ -2.40
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Refex Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹290.05₹298.85
₹296.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹188.00₹428.65
₹296.45
Open Price
₹298.55
Prev. Close
₹298.85
Volume
20,545

Source: Dion Global

Refex Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Refex Industries		-2.03-14.7412.3623.73-29.0625.8460.42
Linde India		4.95-0.86-9.7812.598.3311.2931.65
Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases		9.7311.42-0.814.87-45.07-18.84-11.77
Stallion India Fluorochemicals		-1.3540.5653.9363.91135.4433.7719.07
Rajasthan Securities		-0.371.5118.1165.6938.2795.9641.27
Mapro Industries		20.39173.9954.1541.488.812.851.70
National Oxygen		4.993.29-27.18-29.00-54.43-13.001.97
Bhagawati Gas		-9.4118.65158.471,296.341,296.34140.8069.43
Bhagawati Oxygen		6.1115.551.87-11.78-10.960.62-5.78
Gagan Gases		-2.02-4.0053.27-9.91-7.1613.826.80
Southern Gas		05.005.005.005.00-40.42-26.71

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Refex Industries has declined 29.06% compared to peers like Linde India (8.33%), Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases (-45.07%), Stallion India Fluorochemicals (135.44%). From a 5 year perspective, Refex Industries has outperformed peers relative to Linde India (31.65%) and Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases (-11.77%).

Refex Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Refex Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5310.24305.74
10313.12310
20322.02316.18
50323.31312.74
100278.87299.13
200283.54302.19

Source: Dion Global

Refex Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Refex Industries saw a rise in promoter holding to 56.57%, while DII stake increased to 0.38%, FII holding fell to 0.93%, and public shareholding moved down to 42.13% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Refex Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 11:58 PM IST ISTRefex Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 07, 2026, 11:40 PM IST ISTRefex Industries - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Aug 06, 2026, 04:35 AM IST ISTRefex Industries - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Court Convened Meeting
Aug 05, 2026, 01:48 AM IST ISTRefex Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 01, 2026, 08:06 PM IST ISTRefex Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report

Source: Dion Global

About Refex Industries

Refex Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/09/2002 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200TN2002PLC049601 and registration number is 049601. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of solid, liquid and gaseous fuels and related products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2039.20 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 27.44 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Anil Jain
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Dinesh Kumar Agarwal
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Ms. Susmitha Siripurapu
    Non Executive Director
  • Dr. Vineet Kothari
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Latha Venkatesh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sivaramakrishnan Vasudevan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ramesh Dugar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Refex Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Refex Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Refex Industries is ₹296.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Refex Industries?

The Refex Industries is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Refex Industries?

The market cap of Refex Industries is ₹4,067.87 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Refex Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Refex Industries are ₹298.85 and ₹290.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Refex Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Refex Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Refex Industries is ₹428.65 and 52-week low of Refex Industries is ₹188.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Refex Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Refex Industries has shown returns of -0.8% over the past day, -14.74% for the past month, 12.36% over 3 months, -29.06% over 1 year, 25.84% across 3 years, and 60.42% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Refex Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Refex Industries are 16.54 and 2.70 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.51 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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