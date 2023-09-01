What is the Market Cap of Refex Industries Ltd.? The market cap of Refex Industries Ltd. is ₹1,489.57 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Refex Industries Ltd.? P/E ratio of Refex Industries Ltd. is 11.98 and PB ratio of Refex Industries Ltd. is 4.74 as on .

What is the share price of Refex Industries Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Refex Industries Ltd. is ₹673.80 as on .