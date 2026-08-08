What is the share price of Krsnaa Diagnostics? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Krsnaa Diagnostics is ₹563.60 as on .

What kind of stock is Krsnaa Diagnostics? The Krsnaa Diagnostics is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Krsnaa Diagnostics? The market cap of Krsnaa Diagnostics is ₹1,828.24 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Krsnaa Diagnostics? Today’s highest and lowest price of Krsnaa Diagnostics are ₹565.00 and ₹555.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Krsnaa Diagnostics? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Krsnaa Diagnostics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Krsnaa Diagnostics is ₹891.80 and 52-week low of Krsnaa Diagnostics is ₹502.20 as on .

How has the Krsnaa Diagnostics performed historically in terms of returns? The Krsnaa Diagnostics has shown returns of 0.84% over the past day, 1.95% for the past month, -6.84% over 3 months, -32.45% over 1 year, 2.53% across 3 years, and -10.67% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Krsnaa Diagnostics? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Krsnaa Diagnostics are 18.03 and 1.86 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global