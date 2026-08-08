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Krsnaa Diagnostics Share Price

NSE
BSE

KRSNAA DIAGNOSTICS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care
Theme
Diagnostics
Index
BSE 1000BSE HealthcareBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Krsnaa Diagnostics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹563.60 Closed
0.84₹ 4.70
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Krsnaa Diagnostics Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹555.00₹565.00
₹563.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹502.20₹891.80
₹563.60
Open Price
₹561.00
Prev. Close
₹558.90
Volume
2,069

Source: Dion Global

Krsnaa Diagnostics Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Krsnaa Diagnostics		6.881.95-6.84-19.41-32.452.53-10.67
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise		0.281.6614.5824.5325.1021.4317.48
Max Healthcare Institute		-2.33-4.185.706.25-15.3322.5530.15
Manipal Health Enterprises		1.601.601.601.601.600.530.32
Fortis Healthcare		1.61-1.241.327.708.5343.6132.11
Aster DM Quality Care		6.4710.8518.5353.0347.1340.3340.61
Global Health		3.319.8719.8125.379.7628.1328.48
Narayana Hrudayalaya		-6.34-5.091.988.826.7023.4129.23
Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences		0.810.6914.6225.469.0629.7827.03
Dr. Lal Pathlabs		0.8714.6622.8233.1219.8217.48-0.22
Dr. Agarwals Health Care		14.2715.3021.3119.3526.4310.886.39
Rainbow Childrens Medicare		2.158.8820.2935.724.7912.8928.13
Vijaya Diagnostic Centre		0.801.3011.8936.1027.8942.9916.91
Park Medi World		-0.312.5118.8585.8397.4425.4514.57
Metropolis Healthcare		-3.24-0.2911.5112.8713.1117.31-4.17
Jupiter Life Line Hospitals		-3.678.7426.2727.5514.0613.938.14
Healthcare Global Enterprises		0.594.199.6821.0610.9525.9421.49
Thyrocare Technologies		4.4313.7329.0747.2234.7646.626.19
Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services		6.215.115.6329.2625.6837.5721.09
Nephrocare Health Services		1.725.6026.9831.4647.0413.718.02

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Krsnaa Diagnostics has declined 32.45% compared to peers like Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (25.10%), Max Healthcare Institute (-15.33%), Manipal Health Enterprises (1.60%). From a 5 year perspective, Krsnaa Diagnostics has underperformed peers relative to Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (17.48%) and Max Healthcare Institute (30.15%).

Krsnaa Diagnostics Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Krsnaa Diagnostics Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5532.16549.27
10537.51544.98
20544.02544.51
50543.59551.46
100566.41577.19
200652.88627.36

Source: Dion Global

Krsnaa Diagnostics Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Krsnaa Diagnostics remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 14.51%, FII holding rose to 4.28%, and public shareholding moved down to 54.08% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Krsnaa Diagnostics Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
26,08,0761.13141.83
6,40,9680.1234.86
1,3810.160.08
9400.10.05
9330.120.05

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Krsnaa Diagnostics Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 08, 2026, 01:13 AM IST ISTKrsnaa Diagnostics - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 07, 2026, 06:22 AM IST ISTKrsnaa Diagnostics - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of The Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Fin
Jul 24, 2026, 12:33 AM IST ISTKrsnaa Diagnostics - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015- Update On Himachal Tender
Jul 09, 2026, 06:13 AM IST ISTKrsnaa Diagnostics - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 07, 2026, 01:29 AM IST ISTKrsnaa Diagnostics - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report

Source: Dion Global

About Krsnaa Diagnostics

Krsnaa Diagnostics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/12/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74900PN2010PLC138068 and registration number is 138068. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other human health activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 690.95 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.22 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rajendra Mutha
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Yash Mutha
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Pallavi Bhatevara
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Adesh Kumar Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajiva Ranjan Verma
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Chetan Desai
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Chhaya Palrecha
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Prem Pradeep
    Nominee Director

FAQs on Krsnaa Diagnostics Share Price

What is the share price of Krsnaa Diagnostics?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Krsnaa Diagnostics is ₹563.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Krsnaa Diagnostics?

The Krsnaa Diagnostics is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Krsnaa Diagnostics?

The market cap of Krsnaa Diagnostics is ₹1,828.24 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Krsnaa Diagnostics?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Krsnaa Diagnostics are ₹565.00 and ₹555.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Krsnaa Diagnostics?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Krsnaa Diagnostics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Krsnaa Diagnostics is ₹891.80 and 52-week low of Krsnaa Diagnostics is ₹502.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Krsnaa Diagnostics performed historically in terms of returns?

The Krsnaa Diagnostics has shown returns of 0.84% over the past day, 1.95% for the past month, -6.84% over 3 months, -32.45% over 1 year, 2.53% across 3 years, and -10.67% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Krsnaa Diagnostics?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Krsnaa Diagnostics are 18.03 and 1.86 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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