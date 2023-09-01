Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|12.66
|24.88
|14.86
|78.89
|33.99
|-34.64
|-34.64
|-0.52
|-3.82
|0.54
|9.66
|13.17
|189.69
|312.52
|3.86
|0.46
|7.88
|32.61
|51.28
|443.95
|414.50
|-2.71
|-6.19
|16.33
|20.59
|10.32
|146.22
|117.50
|-1.30
|0.92
|12.48
|37.87
|42.01
|228.34
|301.51
|0.39
|3.98
|20.37
|38.66
|70.18
|70.18
|70.18
|-0.15
|-6.28
|9.77
|11.74
|-11.13
|22.53
|111.65
|3.03
|3.19
|21.98
|50.66
|49.33
|158.89
|82.85
|-3.28
|1.80
|20.99
|43.57
|52.36
|93.95
|93.95
|1.03
|-4.34
|9.90
|45.21
|66.31
|134.31
|134.31
|3.07
|-1.35
|4.27
|2.52
|-4.67
|-24.87
|41.99
|2.91
|12.57
|32.70
|30.83
|39.64
|-18.53
|-18.53
|2.89
|1.70
|9.38
|27.53
|28.23
|196.24
|37.27
|-4.91
|11.94
|11.94
|11.94
|11.94
|11.94
|11.94
|-0.64
|-0.38
|23.90
|39.75
|81.96
|69.14
|69.14
|0.32
|-8.90
|17.96
|19.32
|-13.18
|-28.53
|-20.28
|10.09
|23.79
|75.58
|93.33
|89.81
|199.14
|50.72
|3.00
|-1.63
|47.67
|97.20
|95.54
|661.85
|462.57
|7.00
|39.91
|96.86
|118.23
|152.58
|260.06
|258.98
|-4.34
|25.89
|39.19
|85.52
|57.26
|438.39
|97.65
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Tata Small Cap Fund
|20,28,020
|1.85
|104.99
|ICICI Prudential Pharma Healthcare & Diagnostics (P.H.D) Fund
|12,42,481
|2.09
|64.32
|ICICI Prudential Smallcap Fund
|4,79,345
|0.38
|24.82
|Invesco India Smallcap Fund
|3,22,383
|0.69
|16.69
|Bandhan Emerging Businesses Fund
|1,98,771
|0.55
|10.29
|Motilal Oswal S&P BSE Healthcare ETF
|117
|0.08
|0.01
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|04 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Krsnaa Diagnostics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/12/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74900PN2010PLC138068 and registration number is 138068. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other human health activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 454.89 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.70 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Krsnaa Diagnostics Ltd. is ₹2,25.62 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Krsnaa Diagnostics Ltd. is 32.72 and PB ratio of Krsnaa Diagnostics Ltd. is 2.73 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Krsnaa Diagnostics Ltd. is ₹645.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Krsnaa Diagnostics Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Krsnaa Diagnostics Ltd. is ₹639.00 and 52-week low of Krsnaa Diagnostics Ltd. is ₹353.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.