Here's the live share price of Krsnaa Diagnostics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Krsnaa Diagnostics
|6.88
|1.95
|-6.84
|-19.41
|-32.45
|2.53
|-10.67
|Apollo Hospitals Enterprise
|0.28
|1.66
|14.58
|24.53
|25.10
|21.43
|17.48
|Max Healthcare Institute
|-2.33
|-4.18
|5.70
|6.25
|-15.33
|22.55
|30.15
|Manipal Health Enterprises
|1.60
|1.60
|1.60
|1.60
|1.60
|0.53
|0.32
|Fortis Healthcare
|1.61
|-1.24
|1.32
|7.70
|8.53
|43.61
|32.11
|Aster DM Quality Care
|6.47
|10.85
|18.53
|53.03
|47.13
|40.33
|40.61
|Global Health
|3.31
|9.87
|19.81
|25.37
|9.76
|28.13
|28.48
|Narayana Hrudayalaya
|-6.34
|-5.09
|1.98
|8.82
|6.70
|23.41
|29.23
|Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences
|0.81
|0.69
|14.62
|25.46
|9.06
|29.78
|27.03
|Dr. Lal Pathlabs
|0.87
|14.66
|22.82
|33.12
|19.82
|17.48
|-0.22
|Dr. Agarwals Health Care
|14.27
|15.30
|21.31
|19.35
|26.43
|10.88
|6.39
|Rainbow Childrens Medicare
|2.15
|8.88
|20.29
|35.72
|4.79
|12.89
|28.13
|Vijaya Diagnostic Centre
|0.80
|1.30
|11.89
|36.10
|27.89
|42.99
|16.91
|Park Medi World
|-0.31
|2.51
|18.85
|85.83
|97.44
|25.45
|14.57
|Metropolis Healthcare
|-3.24
|-0.29
|11.51
|12.87
|13.11
|17.31
|-4.17
|Jupiter Life Line Hospitals
|-3.67
|8.74
|26.27
|27.55
|14.06
|13.93
|8.14
|Healthcare Global Enterprises
|0.59
|4.19
|9.68
|21.06
|10.95
|25.94
|21.49
|Thyrocare Technologies
|4.43
|13.73
|29.07
|47.22
|34.76
|46.62
|6.19
|Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services
|6.21
|5.11
|5.63
|29.26
|25.68
|37.57
|21.09
|Nephrocare Health Services
|1.72
|5.60
|26.98
|31.46
|47.04
|13.71
|8.02
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Krsnaa Diagnostics has declined 32.45% compared to peers like Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (25.10%), Max Healthcare Institute (-15.33%), Manipal Health Enterprises (1.60%). From a 5 year perspective, Krsnaa Diagnostics has underperformed peers relative to Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (17.48%) and Max Healthcare Institute (30.15%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|532.16
|549.27
|10
|537.51
|544.98
|20
|544.02
|544.51
|50
|543.59
|551.46
|100
|566.41
|577.19
|200
|652.88
|627.36
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Krsnaa Diagnostics remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 14.51%, FII holding rose to 4.28%, and public shareholding moved down to 54.08% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|26,08,076
|1.13
|141.83
|6,40,968
|0.12
|34.86
|1,381
|0.16
|0.08
|940
|0.1
|0.05
|933
|0.12
|0.05
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 08, 2026, 01:13 AM IST IST
|Krsnaa Diagnostics - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 07, 2026, 06:22 AM IST IST
|Krsnaa Diagnostics - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of The Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Fin
|Jul 24, 2026, 12:33 AM IST IST
|Krsnaa Diagnostics - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015- Update On Himachal Tender
|Jul 09, 2026, 06:13 AM IST IST
|Krsnaa Diagnostics - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 07, 2026, 01:29 AM IST IST
|Krsnaa Diagnostics - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Source: Dion Global
Krsnaa Diagnostics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/12/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74900PN2010PLC138068 and registration number is 138068. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other human health activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 690.95 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.22 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Krsnaa Diagnostics is ₹563.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Krsnaa Diagnostics is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Krsnaa Diagnostics is ₹1,828.24 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Krsnaa Diagnostics are ₹565.00 and ₹555.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Krsnaa Diagnostics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Krsnaa Diagnostics is ₹891.80 and 52-week low of Krsnaa Diagnostics is ₹502.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Krsnaa Diagnostics has shown returns of 0.84% over the past day, 1.95% for the past month, -6.84% over 3 months, -32.45% over 1 year, 2.53% across 3 years, and -10.67% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Krsnaa Diagnostics are 18.03 and 1.86 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global