Krsnaa Diagnostics Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

KRSNAA DIAGNOSTICS LTD.

Sector : Hospitals & Medical Services | Smallcap | NSE
₹645.15 Closed
3.2220.15
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Krsnaa Diagnostics Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹618.90₹648.95
₹645.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹353.10₹639.00
₹645.15
Open Price
₹629.90
Prev. Close
₹625.00
Volume
1,83,204

Krsnaa Diagnostics Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1656.47
  • R2667.73
  • R3686.52
  • Pivot
    637.68
  • S1626.42
  • S2607.63
  • S3596.37

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5480.5608.63
  • 10483.62586.9
  • 20489.44562.12
  • 50486.85544.06
  • 100514.53528.9
  • 200555.57518.6

Krsnaa Diagnostics Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
12.6624.8814.8678.8933.99-34.64-34.64
-0.52-3.820.549.6613.17189.69312.52
3.860.467.8832.6151.28443.95414.50
-2.71-6.1916.3320.5910.32146.22117.50
-1.300.9212.4837.8742.01228.34301.51
0.393.9820.3738.6670.1870.1870.18
-0.15-6.289.7711.74-11.1322.53111.65
3.033.1921.9850.6649.33158.8982.85
-3.281.8020.9943.5752.3693.9593.95
1.03-4.349.9045.2166.31134.31134.31
3.07-1.354.272.52-4.67-24.8741.99
2.9112.5732.7030.8339.64-18.53-18.53
2.891.709.3827.5328.23196.2437.27
-4.9111.9411.9411.9411.9411.9411.94
-0.64-0.3823.9039.7581.9669.1469.14
0.32-8.9017.9619.32-13.18-28.53-20.28
10.0923.7975.5893.3389.81199.1450.72
3.00-1.6347.6797.2095.54661.85462.57
7.0039.9196.86118.23152.58260.06258.98
-4.3425.8939.1985.5257.26438.3997.65

Krsnaa Diagnostics Ltd. Share Holdings

Krsnaa Diagnostics Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Tata Small Cap Fund20,28,0201.85104.99
ICICI Prudential Pharma Healthcare & Diagnostics (P.H.D) Fund12,42,4812.0964.32
ICICI Prudential Smallcap Fund4,79,3450.3824.82
Invesco India Smallcap Fund3,22,3830.6916.69
Bandhan Emerging Businesses Fund1,98,7710.5510.29
Motilal Oswal S&P BSE Healthcare ETF1170.080.01

Krsnaa Diagnostics Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
04 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Krsnaa Diagnostics Ltd.

Krsnaa Diagnostics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/12/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74900PN2010PLC138068 and registration number is 138068. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other human health activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 454.89 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.70 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Rajendra Mutha
    Exe.Chairman & W T D
  • Ms. Pallavi Bhatevara
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Yash Mutha
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Prem Pradeep
    Non Exe. & Nominee Director
  • Ms. Chhaya Palrecha
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Chetan Desai
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Prakash Iyer
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajiva Ranjan Verma
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Krsnaa Diagnostics Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Krsnaa Diagnostics Ltd.?

The market cap of Krsnaa Diagnostics Ltd. is ₹2,25.62 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Krsnaa Diagnostics Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Krsnaa Diagnostics Ltd. is 32.72 and PB ratio of Krsnaa Diagnostics Ltd. is 2.73 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Krsnaa Diagnostics Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Krsnaa Diagnostics Ltd. is ₹645.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Krsnaa Diagnostics Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Krsnaa Diagnostics Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Krsnaa Diagnostics Ltd. is ₹639.00 and 52-week low of Krsnaa Diagnostics Ltd. is ₹353.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

