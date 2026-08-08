Here's the live share price of Religare Enterprises along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Religare Enterprises
|-8.16
|-14.52
|4.10
|-9.85
|-8.86
|3.92
|8.74
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Religare Enterprises has declined 8.86% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Religare Enterprises has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|253.53
|256.33
|10
|255.26
|256.38
|20
|260.43
|257.32
|50
|252.75
|252.61
|100
|237.12
|245.68
|200
|240.28
|242.33
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Religare Enterprises remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 9.33%, FII holding rose to 9.64%, and public shareholding moved down to 50.49% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|99,00,000
|1.45
|267.56
|44,88,708
|2.5
|121.31
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:53 PM IST IST
|Religare Enterprises - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 07, 2026, 05:23 PM IST IST
|Religare Enterprises - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI LODR Regulations 2015
|Aug 07, 2026, 05:42 AM IST IST
|Religare Enterprises - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation
|Aug 06, 2026, 04:38 PM IST IST
|Religare Enterprises - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment
|Aug 06, 2026, 01:25 AM IST IST
|Religare Enterprises - Update On Announcements Dated February 26, 2025 And May 12, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Religare Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/01/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1984PLC146935 and registration number is 146935. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Human resources provision and management of human resources functions. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.22 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 332.89 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Religare Enterprises is ₹232.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Religare Enterprises is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Religare Enterprises is ₹7,935.39 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Religare Enterprises are ₹256.40 and ₹230.70.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Religare Enterprises stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Religare Enterprises is ₹284.85 and 52-week low of Religare Enterprises is ₹197.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Religare Enterprises has shown returns of -9.48% over the past day, -14.52% for the past month, 4.1% over 3 months, -8.86% over 1 year, 3.92% across 3 years, and 8.74% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Religare Enterprises are 146.26 and 2.72 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global