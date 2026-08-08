What is the share price of Religare Enterprises? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Religare Enterprises is ₹232.55 as on .

What kind of stock is Religare Enterprises? The Religare Enterprises is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Religare Enterprises? The market cap of Religare Enterprises is ₹7,935.39 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Religare Enterprises? Today’s highest and lowest price of Religare Enterprises are ₹256.40 and ₹230.70.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Religare Enterprises? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Religare Enterprises stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Religare Enterprises is ₹284.85 and 52-week low of Religare Enterprises is ₹197.00 as on .

How has the Religare Enterprises performed historically in terms of returns? The Religare Enterprises has shown returns of -9.48% over the past day, -14.52% for the past month, 4.1% over 3 months, -8.86% over 1 year, 3.92% across 3 years, and 8.74% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Religare Enterprises? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Religare Enterprises are 146.26 and 2.72 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global