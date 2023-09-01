Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-1.99
|29.87
|38.20
|50.62
|50.67
|500.13
|375.75
|1.23
|0.42
|3.69
|18.61
|1.65
|100.34
|167.99
|0.67
|-3.71
|4.40
|12.66
|-13.02
|138.07
|127.57
|4.32
|-0.14
|8.14
|47.23
|43.03
|367.55
|273.88
|1.62
|-1.23
|4.96
|16.44
|28.02
|177.09
|141.53
|2.47
|-4.58
|-7.63
|11.88
|-9.38
|4.25
|23.42
|2.64
|3.22
|35.67
|56.62
|43.94
|170.90
|49.49
|0.83
|-5.73
|12.77
|32.22
|21.55
|9.55
|214.09
|2.42
|-6.14
|7.13
|21.12
|61.78
|200.33
|30.52
|1.48
|0.93
|1.55
|17.05
|44.36
|122.67
|0.94
|3.15
|15.40
|32.97
|33.65
|13.63
|55.00
|108.62
|-4.84
|3.61
|19.24
|40.33
|34.04
|1,030.76
|177.99
|3.99
|-4.71
|20.51
|40.08
|59.43
|104.58
|-24.59
|-0.46
|-0.99
|2.40
|12.29
|24.30
|68.70
|62.51
|1.83
|7.52
|37.86
|38.56
|5.08
|-20.44
|-64.11
|1.42
|-4.03
|34.25
|36.28
|72.74
|561.46
|-17.46
|0.05
|-4.82
|12.87
|45.91
|43.60
|101.92
|270.24
|-2.06
|0.89
|33.80
|33.32
|48.63
|48.63
|48.63
|0.74
|-1.66
|27.67
|32.59
|25.01
|29.40
|88.89
|3.29
|-0.46
|17.94
|64.29
|46.16
|119.74
|62.82
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Motilal Oswal Balance Advantage Fund
|32,31,385
|8.17
|55.95
|Motilal Oswal Large and Midcap Fund
|31,63,348
|2.8
|54.77
|Motilal Oswal Long Term Equity Fund
|29,28,226
|2.03
|50.7
|Motilal Oswal Multi Asset Fund
|3,75,000
|5.74
|6.49
Religare Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/01/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1984PLC146935 and registration number is 146935. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 17.77 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 318.81 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Religare Enterprises Ltd. is ₹7,456.44 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Religare Enterprises Ltd. is -3069.33 and PB ratio of Religare Enterprises Ltd. is 3.48 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Religare Enterprises Ltd. is ₹230.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Religare Enterprises Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Religare Enterprises Ltd. is ₹243.65 and 52-week low of Religare Enterprises Ltd. is ₹130.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.