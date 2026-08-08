Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Religare Enterprises Share Price

NSE
BSE

RELIGARE ENTERPRISES

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Finance
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Religare Enterprises along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹232.55 Closed
-9.48₹ -24.35
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Religare Enterprises Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹230.70₹256.40
₹232.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹197.00₹284.85
₹232.55
Open Price
₹253.95
Prev. Close
₹256.90
Volume
1,36,049

Source: Dion Global

Religare Enterprises Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Religare Enterprises		-8.16-14.524.10-9.85-8.863.928.74
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Religare Enterprises has declined 8.86% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Religare Enterprises has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

Religare Enterprises Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Religare Enterprises Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5253.53256.33
10255.26256.38
20260.43257.32
50252.75252.61
100237.12245.68
200240.28242.33

Source: Dion Global

Religare Enterprises Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Religare Enterprises remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 9.33%, FII holding rose to 9.64%, and public shareholding moved down to 50.49% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Religare Enterprises Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
99,00,0001.45267.56
44,88,7082.5121.31

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Religare Enterprises Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 10:53 PM IST ISTReligare Enterprises - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 07, 2026, 05:23 PM IST ISTReligare Enterprises - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI LODR Regulations 2015
Aug 07, 2026, 05:42 AM IST ISTReligare Enterprises - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation
Aug 06, 2026, 04:38 PM IST ISTReligare Enterprises - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment
Aug 06, 2026, 01:25 AM IST ISTReligare Enterprises - Update On Announcements Dated February 26, 2025 And May 12, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Religare Enterprises

Religare Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/01/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1984PLC146935 and registration number is 146935. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Human resources provision and management of human resources functions. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.22 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 332.89 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Malay Kumar Sinha
    Chairperson (NonExe.&Ind.Director)
  • Mr. Ranjan Dwivedi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Praveen Kumar Tripathi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Preeti Madan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajender Mohan Malla
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Gurumurthy Ramanathan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Shrikant Shreeniwas Somani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Suresh Mahalingam
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Arjun Lamba
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director

FAQs on Religare Enterprises Share Price

What is the share price of Religare Enterprises?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Religare Enterprises is ₹232.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Religare Enterprises?

The Religare Enterprises is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Religare Enterprises?

The market cap of Religare Enterprises is ₹7,935.39 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Religare Enterprises?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Religare Enterprises are ₹256.40 and ₹230.70.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Religare Enterprises?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Religare Enterprises stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Religare Enterprises is ₹284.85 and 52-week low of Religare Enterprises is ₹197.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Religare Enterprises performed historically in terms of returns?

The Religare Enterprises has shown returns of -9.48% over the past day, -14.52% for the past month, 4.1% over 3 months, -8.86% over 1 year, 3.92% across 3 years, and 8.74% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Religare Enterprises?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Religare Enterprises are 146.26 and 2.72 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Religare Enterprises News

More Religare Enterprises News
Market Pulse