Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Religare Enterprises Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

RELIGARE ENTERPRISES LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | NSE
₹230.20 Closed
-2.02-4.75
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Religare Enterprises Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹228.30₹236.00
₹230.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹130.05₹243.65
₹230.20
Open Price
₹235.00
Prev. Close
₹234.95
Volume
3,79,375

Religare Enterprises Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1234.63
  • R2238.17
  • R3240.33
  • Pivot
    232.47
  • S1228.93
  • S2226.77
  • S3223.23

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5176.59233.38
  • 10178.29229.83
  • 20172.81219.86
  • 50157.61199.69
  • 100142.74185.2
  • 200133.45172.87

Religare Enterprises Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.9929.8738.2050.6250.67500.13375.75
1.230.423.6918.611.65100.34167.99
0.67-3.714.4012.66-13.02138.07127.57
4.32-0.148.1447.2343.03367.55273.88
1.62-1.234.9616.4428.02177.09141.53
2.47-4.58-7.6311.88-9.384.2523.42
2.643.2235.6756.6243.94170.9049.49
0.83-5.7312.7732.2221.559.55214.09
2.42-6.147.1321.1261.78200.3330.52
1.480.931.5517.0544.36122.670.94
3.1515.4032.9733.6513.6355.00108.62
-4.843.6119.2440.3334.041,030.76177.99
3.99-4.7120.5140.0859.43104.58-24.59
-0.46-0.992.4012.2924.3068.7062.51
1.837.5237.8638.565.08-20.44-64.11
1.42-4.0334.2536.2872.74561.46-17.46
0.05-4.8212.8745.9143.60101.92270.24
-2.060.8933.8033.3248.6348.6348.63
0.74-1.6627.6732.5925.0129.4088.89
3.29-0.4617.9464.2946.16119.7462.82

Religare Enterprises Ltd. Share Holdings

Religare Enterprises Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Motilal Oswal Balance Advantage Fund32,31,3858.1755.95
Motilal Oswal Large and Midcap Fund31,63,3482.854.77
Motilal Oswal Long Term Equity Fund29,28,2262.0350.7
Motilal Oswal Multi Asset Fund3,75,0005.746.49

Religare Enterprises Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
  • Financial Result Updates
    Religare Enterprises Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended June 30, 2023.
    08-Aug, 2023 | 04:11 PM

About Religare Enterprises Ltd.

Religare Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/01/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1984PLC146935 and registration number is 146935. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 17.77 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 318.81 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Dr. Rashmi Saluja
    Executive Chairperson
  • Mr. Ranjan Dwivedi
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Vijayalakshmi Iyer
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Malay Kumar Sinha
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Hamid Ahmed
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Praveen Kumar Tripathi
    Independent Director

FAQs on Religare Enterprises Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Religare Enterprises Ltd.?

The market cap of Religare Enterprises Ltd. is ₹7,456.44 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Religare Enterprises Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Religare Enterprises Ltd. is -3069.33 and PB ratio of Religare Enterprises Ltd. is 3.48 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Religare Enterprises Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Religare Enterprises Ltd. is ₹230.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Religare Enterprises Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Religare Enterprises Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Religare Enterprises Ltd. is ₹243.65 and 52-week low of Religare Enterprises Ltd. is ₹130.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data