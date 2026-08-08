What is the share price of Timken India? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Timken India is ₹3,343.45 as on .

What kind of stock is Timken India? The Timken India is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Timken India? The market cap of Timken India is ₹25,149.01 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Timken India? Today’s highest and lowest price of Timken India are ₹3,361.00 and ₹3,285.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Timken India? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Timken India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Timken India is ₹3,924.30 and 52-week low of Timken India is ₹2,832.10 as on .

How has the Timken India performed historically in terms of returns? The Timken India has shown returns of 0.01% over the past day, 2.56% for the past month, -3.46% over 3 months, 15.39% over 1 year, -0.18% across 3 years, and 17.55% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Timken India? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Timken India are 0.00 and 8.63 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.07 per annum.

Source: Dion Global