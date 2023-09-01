Follow Us

Timken India Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

TIMKEN INDIA LTD.

Sector : Bearings | Largecap | NSE
₹3,197.85 Closed
-1.64-53.4
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Timken India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3,190.00₹3,270.00
₹3,197.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2,645.00₹3,758.00
₹3,197.85
Open Price
₹3,270.00
Prev. Close
₹3,251.25
Volume
54,538

Timken India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R13,247.93
  • R23,298.97
  • R33,327.93
  • Pivot
    3,218.97
  • S13,167.93
  • S23,138.97
  • S33,087.93

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 53,040.13,217.73
  • 103,096.973,224.37
  • 203,070.093,256.41
  • 503,071.33,284.91
  • 1002,842.83,242.67
  • 2002,430.673,121.62

Timken India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.30-9.53-3.879.073.52189.65385.35
4.781.967.062.43-0.69301.99185.13
1.80-3.7415.3014.775.75220.44188.13
6.032.9054.8794.9165.89216.2255.36
13.0511.139.1653.1964.93265.7671.75
-3.612.9722.0017.5159.71182.06182.06
7.8712.0445.9438.9313.51307.03-8.76

Timken India Ltd. Share Holdings

Timken India Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
SBI Small Cap Fund11,85,7092.08417.01
Nippon India Small Cap Fund11,34,2181.16398.9
PGIM India Midcap Opportunities Fund7,96,2193.02280.03
SBI Large & Midcap Fund5,95,1741.51209.32
DSP Mid Cap Fund5,12,6411.24180.3
Nippon India Growth Fund4,60,3860.93161.92
SBI Magnum Global Fund4,00,0002.28140.68
SBI Contra Fund3,62,3330.95127.43
ICICI Prudential Focused Equity Fund3,10,1482.25109.08
HDFC Large and Mid Cap Fund - Regular Plan3,00,0000.99105.51
Timken India Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
17 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
01 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
31 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Timken India Ltd.

Timken India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/12/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29130KA1996PLC048230 and registration number is 048230. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of bearings, gears, gearing and driving elements. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2203.24 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 75.22 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sanjay Koul
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Avishrant Keshava
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. P S Dasgupta
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. N S Rama
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Douglas Smith
    Director
  • Mr. George J Ollapally
    Independent Director
  • Mr. V Veerappan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Hansal Patel
    Director

FAQs on Timken India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Timken India Ltd.?

The market cap of Timken India Ltd. is ₹24,53.82 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Timken India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Timken India Ltd. is 66.29 and PB ratio of Timken India Ltd. is 11.81 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Timken India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Timken India Ltd. is ₹3,197.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Timken India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Timken India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Timken India Ltd. is ₹3,758.00 and 52-week low of Timken India Ltd. is ₹2,645.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

