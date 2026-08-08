Here's the live share price of Timken India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Timken India
|6.14
|2.56
|-3.46
|1.73
|15.39
|-0.18
|17.55
|Schaeffler India
|-1.23
|-1.81
|-5.24
|0.84
|0.60
|9.82
|24.61
|SKF India (Industrial)
|-0.68
|-4.66
|26.07
|9.83
|2.44
|0.81
|0.48
|SKF India
|2.89
|-3.72
|-12.09
|-12.86
|-66.59
|-33.44
|-12.02
|NRB Bearings
|12.69
|6.73
|53.93
|65.07
|62.60
|21.00
|28.53
|Menon Bearings
|11.80
|40.12
|74.23
|94.89
|85.63
|20.57
|23.99
|Satani Bearings
|0
|3.03
|-0.50
|-6.01
|168.41
|76.79
|115.71
|Galaxy Bearings
|12.80
|-14.52
|94.96
|67.86
|1.64
|-18.02
|26.36
|Bimetal Bearings
|0.45
|-0.49
|9.42
|16.03
|15.62
|5.16
|9.52
|NRB Industrial Bearings
|2.86
|13.67
|12.39
|16.13
|53.21
|15.66
|12.08
|Vishal Bearings
|-3.50
|-16.58
|-19.17
|-22.65
|-41.37
|-32.37
|7.39
|Austin Engineering Company
|7.08
|3.36
|7.80
|17.53
|-3.18
|-6.90
|15.66
|Benara Bearings & Pistons
|-0.48
|4.50
|10.12
|-3.42
|-38.09
|-13.15
|-3.41
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Timken India has gained 15.39% compared to peers like Schaeffler India (0.60%), SKF India (Industrial) (2.44%), SKF India (-66.59%). From a 5 year perspective, Timken India has underperformed peers relative to Schaeffler India (24.61%) and SKF India (Industrial) (0.48%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|3,126.51
|3,219.64
|10
|3,113.91
|3,184.59
|20
|3,146.59
|3,204.68
|50
|3,405.92
|3,311.91
|100
|3,422.62
|3,340.61
|200
|3,251.25
|3,289.59
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Timken India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 30.26%, FII holding rose to 7.32%, and public shareholding moved down to 11.33% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|22,02,114
|0.76
|767.59
|17,42,665
|1.5
|607.44
|13,82,500
|0.61
|481.9
|7,65,286
|0.49
|266.76
|6,46,271
|0.46
|225.27
|6,19,962
|1.07
|216.1
|6,17,892
|0.73
|215.38
|5,61,411
|1.57
|195.69
|5,60,000
|0.48
|195.2
|5,55,849
|2.07
|193.75
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 12:11 AM IST IST
|Timken India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Aug 05, 2026, 01:58 AM IST IST
|Timken India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Aug 05, 2026, 01:29 AM IST IST
|Timken India - Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidated) For The Quarter Ended 30 June, 2026
|Aug 05, 2026, 01:18 AM IST IST
|Timken India - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On 4 August, 2026
|Jul 30, 2026, 10:26 PM IST IST
|Timken India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Source: Dion Global
Timken India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/12/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29130KA1996PLC048230 and registration number is 048230. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of bearings, gears, gearing and driving elements. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3419.32 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 75.22 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Timken India is ₹3,343.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Timken India is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Timken India is ₹25,149.01 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Timken India are ₹3,361.00 and ₹3,285.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Timken India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Timken India is ₹3,924.30 and 52-week low of Timken India is ₹2,832.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Timken India has shown returns of 0.01% over the past day, 2.56% for the past month, -3.46% over 3 months, 15.39% over 1 year, -0.18% across 3 years, and 17.55% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Timken India are 0.00 and 8.63 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.07 per annum.
Source: Dion Global