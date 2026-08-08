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Timken India Share Price

NSE
BSE

TIMKEN INDIA

Midcap | BSE
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Sector
Engineering
Theme
MNCs
Index
BSE 1000BSE 150 MidCap IndexBSE 250 LargeMidCapBSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE Capital GoodsBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Timken India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹3,343.45 Closed
0.01₹ 0.50
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Timken India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3,285.00₹3,361.00
₹3,343.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2,832.10₹3,924.30
₹3,343.45
Open Price
₹3,335.00
Prev. Close
₹3,342.95
Volume
1,032

Source: Dion Global

Timken India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Timken India		6.142.56-3.461.7315.39-0.1817.55
Schaeffler India		-1.23-1.81-5.240.840.609.8224.61
SKF India (Industrial)		-0.68-4.6626.079.832.440.810.48
SKF India		2.89-3.72-12.09-12.86-66.59-33.44-12.02
NRB Bearings		12.696.7353.9365.0762.6021.0028.53
Menon Bearings		11.8040.1274.2394.8985.6320.5723.99
Satani Bearings		03.03-0.50-6.01168.4176.79115.71
Galaxy Bearings		12.80-14.5294.9667.861.64-18.0226.36
Bimetal Bearings		0.45-0.499.4216.0315.625.169.52
NRB Industrial Bearings		2.8613.6712.3916.1353.2115.6612.08
Vishal Bearings		-3.50-16.58-19.17-22.65-41.37-32.377.39
Austin Engineering Company		7.083.367.8017.53-3.18-6.9015.66
Benara Bearings & Pistons		-0.484.5010.12-3.42-38.09-13.15-3.41

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Timken India has gained 15.39% compared to peers like Schaeffler India (0.60%), SKF India (Industrial) (2.44%), SKF India (-66.59%). From a 5 year perspective, Timken India has underperformed peers relative to Schaeffler India (24.61%) and SKF India (Industrial) (0.48%).

Timken India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Timken India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
53,126.513,219.64
103,113.913,184.59
203,146.593,204.68
503,405.923,311.91
1003,422.623,340.61
2003,251.253,289.59

Source: Dion Global

Timken India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Timken India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 30.26%, FII holding rose to 7.32%, and public shareholding moved down to 11.33% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Timken India Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
22,02,1140.76767.59
17,42,6651.5607.44
13,82,5000.61481.9
7,65,2860.49266.76
6,46,2710.46225.27
6,19,9621.07216.1
6,17,8920.73215.38
5,61,4111.57195.69
5,60,0000.48195.2
5,55,8492.07193.75

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Timken India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 12:11 AM IST ISTTimken India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Aug 05, 2026, 01:58 AM IST ISTTimken India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Aug 05, 2026, 01:29 AM IST ISTTimken India - Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidated) For The Quarter Ended 30 June, 2026
Aug 05, 2026, 01:18 AM IST ISTTimken India - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On 4 August, 2026
Jul 30, 2026, 10:26 PM IST ISTTimken India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

Source: Dion Global

About Timken India

Timken India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/12/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29130KA1996PLC048230 and registration number is 048230. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of bearings, gears, gearing and driving elements. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3419.32 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 75.22 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sanjay Koul
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Sujit Kumar Pattanaik
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Hansal Patel
    Director
  • Mr. Michael Discenza
    Director
  • Dr. Lakshmi Lingam
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Soumitra Hazra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. George J Ollapally
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sumit Rathor
    Independent Director

FAQs on Timken India Share Price

What is the share price of Timken India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Timken India is ₹3,343.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Timken India?

The Timken India is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Timken India?

The market cap of Timken India is ₹25,149.01 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Timken India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Timken India are ₹3,361.00 and ₹3,285.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Timken India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Timken India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Timken India is ₹3,924.30 and 52-week low of Timken India is ₹2,832.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Timken India performed historically in terms of returns?

The Timken India has shown returns of 0.01% over the past day, 2.56% for the past month, -3.46% over 3 months, 15.39% over 1 year, -0.18% across 3 years, and 17.55% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Timken India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Timken India are 0.00 and 8.63 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.07 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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