Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-0.30
|-9.53
|-3.87
|9.07
|3.52
|189.65
|385.35
|4.78
|1.96
|7.06
|2.43
|-0.69
|301.99
|185.13
|1.80
|-3.74
|15.30
|14.77
|5.75
|220.44
|188.13
|6.03
|2.90
|54.87
|94.91
|65.89
|216.22
|55.36
|13.05
|11.13
|9.16
|53.19
|64.93
|265.76
|71.75
|-3.61
|2.97
|22.00
|17.51
|59.71
|182.06
|182.06
|7.87
|12.04
|45.94
|38.93
|13.51
|307.03
|-8.76
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|SBI Small Cap Fund
|11,85,709
|2.08
|417.01
|Nippon India Small Cap Fund
|11,34,218
|1.16
|398.9
|PGIM India Midcap Opportunities Fund
|7,96,219
|3.02
|280.03
|SBI Large & Midcap Fund
|5,95,174
|1.51
|209.32
|DSP Mid Cap Fund
|5,12,641
|1.24
|180.3
|Nippon India Growth Fund
|4,60,386
|0.93
|161.92
|SBI Magnum Global Fund
|4,00,000
|2.28
|140.68
|SBI Contra Fund
|3,62,333
|0.95
|127.43
|ICICI Prudential Focused Equity Fund
|3,10,148
|2.25
|109.08
|HDFC Large and Mid Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|3,00,000
|0.99
|105.51
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|17 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|01 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|31 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Timken India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/12/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29130KA1996PLC048230 and registration number is 048230. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of bearings, gears, gearing and driving elements. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2203.24 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 75.22 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Timken India Ltd. is ₹24,53.82 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Timken India Ltd. is 66.29 and PB ratio of Timken India Ltd. is 11.81 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Timken India Ltd. is ₹3,197.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Timken India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Timken India Ltd. is ₹3,758.00 and 52-week low of Timken India Ltd. is ₹2,645.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.