Here's the live share price of Sindhu Trade Links along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sindhu Trade Links
|-0.25
|-7.56
|4.19
|-6.42
|-1.70
|-5.42
|47.12
|Aegis Logistics
|5.66
|-2.07
|83.11
|87.18
|87.91
|53.24
|37.34
|Container Corporation of India
|-3.70
|7.01
|-3.87
|-1.46
|-8.47
|-3.28
|-1.17
|Delhivery
|-2.35
|-9.03
|-2.27
|8.25
|1.12
|4.57
|-2.59
|Shadowfax Technologies
|-0.95
|5.47
|41.60
|110.02
|119.29
|29.92
|17.00
|BlackBuck
|3.33
|-1.49
|0.05
|-10.17
|8.40
|29.20
|16.62
|TVS Supply Chain Solutions
|-0.81
|-3.53
|10.24
|26.87
|7.41
|-12.63
|-7.78
|VRL Logistics
|5.81
|18.07
|4.92
|-6.31
|-0.36
|-6.14
|13.19
|Mahindra Logistics
|-1.61
|2.86
|0.50
|7.84
|27.13
|7.05
|-8.46
|Afcom Holdings
|1.11
|5.33
|44.52
|70.53
|51.98
|87.97
|46.04
|Gateway Distriparks
|-2.55
|-6.69
|-6.13
|-11.61
|-14.23
|-10.21
|-5.42
|TCI Express
|1.56
|9.20
|-3.75
|-5.27
|-17.44
|-28.15
|-17.00
|Navkar Corporation
|-3.36
|-6.85
|0.15
|-1.76
|-19.37
|12.69
|15.50
|Allcargo Logistics
|15.69
|15.69
|-5.97
|-7.38
|-73.40
|-50.43
|-27.95
|Allcargo Global
|12.67
|-23.53
|-30.93
|-30.93
|-30.93
|-11.60
|-7.13
|Western Carriers (India)
|0.39
|-6.83
|-17.13
|-25.25
|-21.36
|-17.36
|-10.81
|JITF Infralogistics
|-2.60
|7.70
|9.34
|17.37
|-3.77
|-13.07
|57.14
|Ritco Logistics
|2.47
|11.38
|23.33
|22.60
|7.57
|5.29
|58.80
|Sical Logistics
|-8.11
|9.15
|53.29
|34.12
|14.76
|5.80
|57.27
|Snowman Logistics
|2.46
|5.95
|-7.38
|-12.76
|-25.88
|-7.56
|-3.71
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Sindhu Trade Links has declined 1.70% compared to peers like Aegis Logistics (87.91%), Container Corporation of India (-8.47%), Delhivery (1.12%). From a 5 year perspective, Sindhu Trade Links has outperformed peers relative to Aegis Logistics (37.34%) and Container Corporation of India (-1.17%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|24.57
|24.54
|10
|24.75
|24.66
|20
|25.11
|24.89
|50
|25.44
|24.96
|100
|24.46
|24.61
|200
|23.62
|24.19
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Sindhu Trade Links remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 3.18%, and public shareholding moved up to 21.86% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 09:39 PM IST IST
|Sindhu Trade Links - Board Meeting Intimation for Submission Of Advance Notice For The Meeting Scheduled To Be Held On 13Th A
|Aug 01, 2026, 07:35 PM IST IST
|Sindhu Trade Links - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations
|Jul 27, 2026, 10:42 PM IST IST
|Sindhu Trade Links - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Of The Securities And Exchange Board OfIndia (Listing Obligations And
|Jul 18, 2026, 04:42 PM IST IST
|Sindhu Trade Links - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 20, 2026, 04:42 AM IST IST
|Sindhu Trade Links - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Source: Dion Global
Sindhu Trade Links Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/12/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909DL1984PLC019623 and registration number is 019623. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Logistics - Warehousing/Supply Chain/Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 423.75 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 154.19 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sindhu Trade Links is ₹24.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sindhu Trade Links is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Sindhu Trade Links is ₹3,754.60 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Sindhu Trade Links are ₹24.60 and ₹24.01.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sindhu Trade Links stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sindhu Trade Links is ₹32.84 and 52-week low of Sindhu Trade Links is ₹17.72 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sindhu Trade Links has shown returns of 0.58% over the past day, -7.56% for the past month, 4.19% over 3 months, -1.7% over 1 year, -5.42% across 3 years, and 47.12% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sindhu Trade Links are 65.37 and 2.14 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global