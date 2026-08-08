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Sindhu Trade Links Share Price

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BSE

SINDHU TRADE LINKS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service
Theme
Energy
Index
BSE 1000BSE EnergyBSE ServicesBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Sindhu Trade Links along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹24.35 Closed
0.58₹ 0.14
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Sindhu Trade Links Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹24.01₹24.60
₹24.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹17.72₹32.84
₹24.35
Open Price
₹24.01
Prev. Close
₹24.21
Volume
31,714

Source: Dion Global

Sindhu Trade Links Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Sindhu Trade Links		-0.25-7.564.19-6.42-1.70-5.4247.12
Aegis Logistics		5.66-2.0783.1187.1887.9153.2437.34
Container Corporation of India		-3.707.01-3.87-1.46-8.47-3.28-1.17
Delhivery		-2.35-9.03-2.278.251.124.57-2.59
Shadowfax Technologies		-0.955.4741.60110.02119.2929.9217.00
BlackBuck		3.33-1.490.05-10.178.4029.2016.62
TVS Supply Chain Solutions		-0.81-3.5310.2426.877.41-12.63-7.78
VRL Logistics		5.8118.074.92-6.31-0.36-6.1413.19
Mahindra Logistics		-1.612.860.507.8427.137.05-8.46
Afcom Holdings		1.115.3344.5270.5351.9887.9746.04
Gateway Distriparks		-2.55-6.69-6.13-11.61-14.23-10.21-5.42
TCI Express		1.569.20-3.75-5.27-17.44-28.15-17.00
Navkar Corporation		-3.36-6.850.15-1.76-19.3712.6915.50
Allcargo Logistics		15.6915.69-5.97-7.38-73.40-50.43-27.95
Allcargo Global		12.67-23.53-30.93-30.93-30.93-11.60-7.13
Western Carriers (India)		0.39-6.83-17.13-25.25-21.36-17.36-10.81
JITF Infralogistics		-2.607.709.3417.37-3.77-13.0757.14
Ritco Logistics		2.4711.3823.3322.607.575.2958.80
Sical Logistics		-8.119.1553.2934.1214.765.8057.27
Snowman Logistics		2.465.95-7.38-12.76-25.88-7.56-3.71

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Sindhu Trade Links has declined 1.70% compared to peers like Aegis Logistics (87.91%), Container Corporation of India (-8.47%), Delhivery (1.12%). From a 5 year perspective, Sindhu Trade Links has outperformed peers relative to Aegis Logistics (37.34%) and Container Corporation of India (-1.17%).

Sindhu Trade Links Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Sindhu Trade Links Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
524.5724.54
1024.7524.66
2025.1124.89
5025.4424.96
10024.4624.61
20023.6224.19

Source: Dion Global

Sindhu Trade Links Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Sindhu Trade Links remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 3.18%, and public shareholding moved up to 21.86% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Sindhu Trade Links Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 09:39 PM IST ISTSindhu Trade Links - Board Meeting Intimation for Submission Of Advance Notice For The Meeting Scheduled To Be Held On 13Th A
Aug 01, 2026, 07:35 PM IST ISTSindhu Trade Links - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations
Jul 27, 2026, 10:42 PM IST ISTSindhu Trade Links - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Of The Securities And Exchange Board OfIndia (Listing Obligations And
Jul 18, 2026, 04:42 PM IST ISTSindhu Trade Links - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 20, 2026, 04:42 AM IST ISTSindhu Trade Links - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report

Source: Dion Global

About Sindhu Trade Links

Sindhu Trade Links Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/12/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909DL1984PLC019623 and registration number is 019623. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Logistics - Warehousing/Supply Chain/Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 423.75 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 154.19 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rudra Sen Sindhu
    Chairman
  • Mrs. Usha Sindhu
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Saurabh Sindhu
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mrs. Nishi Sabharwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ajmer Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ramesh Shah
    Independent Director

FAQs on Sindhu Trade Links Share Price

What is the share price of Sindhu Trade Links?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sindhu Trade Links is ₹24.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Sindhu Trade Links?

The Sindhu Trade Links is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sindhu Trade Links?

The market cap of Sindhu Trade Links is ₹3,754.60 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Sindhu Trade Links?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Sindhu Trade Links are ₹24.60 and ₹24.01.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sindhu Trade Links?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sindhu Trade Links stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sindhu Trade Links is ₹32.84 and 52-week low of Sindhu Trade Links is ₹17.72 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Sindhu Trade Links performed historically in terms of returns?

The Sindhu Trade Links has shown returns of 0.58% over the past day, -7.56% for the past month, 4.19% over 3 months, -1.7% over 1 year, -5.42% across 3 years, and 47.12% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sindhu Trade Links?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sindhu Trade Links are 65.37 and 2.14 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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