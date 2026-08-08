What is the share price of Sindhu Trade Links? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sindhu Trade Links is ₹24.35 as on .

What kind of stock is Sindhu Trade Links? The Sindhu Trade Links is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sindhu Trade Links? The market cap of Sindhu Trade Links is ₹3,754.60 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Sindhu Trade Links? Today’s highest and lowest price of Sindhu Trade Links are ₹24.60 and ₹24.01.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sindhu Trade Links? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sindhu Trade Links stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sindhu Trade Links is ₹32.84 and 52-week low of Sindhu Trade Links is ₹17.72 as on .

How has the Sindhu Trade Links performed historically in terms of returns? The Sindhu Trade Links has shown returns of 0.58% over the past day, -7.56% for the past month, 4.19% over 3 months, -1.7% over 1 year, -5.42% across 3 years, and 47.12% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sindhu Trade Links? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sindhu Trade Links are 65.37 and 2.14 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global