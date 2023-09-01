Follow Us

SINDHU TRADE LINKS LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | NSE
₹29.45 Closed
-3.76-1.15
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Sindhu Trade Links Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹29.10₹31.25
₹29.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹21.50₹32.00
₹29.45
Open Price
₹31.25
Prev. Close
₹30.60
Volume
1,26,288

Sindhu Trade Links Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R131.03
  • R232.02
  • R332.78
  • Pivot
    30.27
  • S129.28
  • S228.52
  • S327.53

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 54.7329.39
  • 102.3728.14
  • 201.1827.12
  • 500.4725.39
  • 1000.240
  • 2000.120

Sindhu Trade Links Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
9.11-1.9626.6426.6426.6426.6426.64
1.230.423.6918.611.65100.34167.99
0.67-3.714.4012.66-13.02138.07127.57
4.32-0.148.1447.2343.03367.55273.88
1.62-1.234.9616.4428.02177.09141.53
2.47-4.58-7.6311.88-9.384.2523.42
2.643.2235.6756.6243.94170.9049.49
0.83-5.7312.7732.2221.559.55214.09
2.42-6.147.1321.1261.78200.3330.52
1.480.931.5517.0544.36122.670.94
3.1515.4032.9733.6513.6355.00108.62
-4.843.6119.2440.3334.041,030.76177.99
3.99-4.7120.5140.0859.43104.58-24.59
-0.46-0.992.4012.2924.3068.7062.51
1.837.5237.8638.565.08-20.44-64.11
1.42-4.0334.2536.2872.74561.46-17.46
0.05-4.8212.8745.9143.60101.92270.24
-2.060.8933.8033.3248.6348.6348.63
0.74-1.6627.6732.5925.0129.4088.89
3.29-0.4617.9464.2946.16119.7462.82

Sindhu Trade Links Ltd. Share Holdings

Sindhu Trade Links Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 Jan, 2023Board MeetingOthers
30 Nov, 2022Board MeetingOthers

About Sindhu Trade Links Ltd.

Sindhu Trade Links Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/12/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909DL1984PLC019623 and registration number is 019623. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 605.39 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 51.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Satya Pal Sindhu
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Promila Bhardwaj
    Director
  • Mr. Ajmer Singh
    Director
  • Ms. Usha Sindhu
    Director
  • Mr. Rudra Sen Sindhu
    Director
  • Mr. Ramesh Shah
    Director

FAQs on Sindhu Trade Links Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Sindhu Trade Links Ltd.?

The market cap of Sindhu Trade Links Ltd. is ₹4,540.98 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sindhu Trade Links Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Sindhu Trade Links Ltd. is 147.84 and PB ratio of Sindhu Trade Links Ltd. is 6.47 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Sindhu Trade Links Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sindhu Trade Links Ltd. is ₹29.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sindhu Trade Links Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sindhu Trade Links Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sindhu Trade Links Ltd. is ₹32.00 and 52-week low of Sindhu Trade Links Ltd. is ₹21.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

