What is the share price of Balkrishna Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Balkrishna Industries is ₹2,460.05 as on .

What kind of stock is Balkrishna Industries? The Balkrishna Industries is operating in the Tyres Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Balkrishna Industries? The market cap of Balkrishna Industries is ₹47,557.00 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Balkrishna Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Balkrishna Industries are ₹2,498.00 and ₹2,432.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Balkrishna Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Balkrishna Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Balkrishna Industries is ₹2,775.00 and 52-week low of Balkrishna Industries is ₹1,971.50 as on .

How has the Balkrishna Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Balkrishna Industries has shown returns of 1.1% over the past day, 9.15% for the past month, 8.9% over 3 months, 1.56% over 1 year, 1.24% across 3 years, and 0.97% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Balkrishna Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Balkrishna Industries are 33.83 and 4.34 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.65 per annum.

Source: Dion Global