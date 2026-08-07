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Balkrishna Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

BALKRISHNA INDUSTRIES

Poddar Group | Midcap | BSE
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Sector
Tyres
Theme
ManufacturingMobility
Index
BSE 1000BSE 150 MidCap IndexBSE 200BSE 200 Equal WeightBSE 250 LargeMidCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE AutoBSE Dollex 200BSE India 150BSE MidCap

Here's the live share price of Balkrishna Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹2,460.05 Closed
1.10₹ 26.75
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Balkrishna Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2,432.00₹2,498.00
₹2,460.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,971.50₹2,775.00
₹2,460.05
Open Price
₹2,444.45
Prev. Close
₹2,433.30
Volume
12,014

Source: Dion Global

Balkrishna Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Balkrishna Industries		-0.629.158.90-8.211.561.240.97
MRF		0.56-3.792.72-8.10-7.137.2510.78
Apollo Tyres		3.91-1.968.58-11.962.160.7914.84
Ceat		8.55-4.8910.92-7.2615.9015.5722.91
JK Tyre & Industries		-1.11-4.50-3.67-28.8921.8613.5121.05
TVS Srichakra		1.15-4.931.23-5.7840.989.8613.28
Goodyear India		-3.761.251.79-6.26-18.18-16.53-6.17
Tolins Tyres		0.15-2.43-7.95-21.37-32.03-24.51-15.53
Krypton Industries		-7.31-12.33-4.92-0.83-18.9312.2319.05
Tirupati Innovar		5.19-21.57-47.413.07-27.93-43.765.91

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Balkrishna Industries has gained 1.56% compared to peers like MRF (-7.13%), Apollo Tyres (2.16%), Ceat (15.90%). From a 5 year perspective, Balkrishna Industries has underperformed peers relative to MRF (10.78%) and Apollo Tyres (14.84%).

Balkrishna Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Balkrishna Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
52,273.852,406.98
102,147.222,309.35
202,156.432,235.79
502,171.852,201.55
1002,183.012,221.66
2002,283.872,286.33

Source: Dion Global

Balkrishna Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Balkrishna Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 24.60%, FII holding fell to 10.33%, and public shareholding moved up to 6.77% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Balkrishna Industries Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
1,43,41,2513.13,126.97
40,70,0002.17887.42
19,50,0000.86425.18
19,00,0000.76414.28
17,00,0000.66370.67
13,94,9020.98304.14
11,75,0002.05256.2
11,24,9050.84245.27
9,78,4880.25213.35
9,11,4610.98198.74

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Balkrishna Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 09:26 PM IST ISTBalkrishna Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 30, 2026, 10:50 PM IST ISTBalkrishna Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Jul 30, 2026, 10:36 PM IST ISTBalkrishna Ind. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Jul 30, 2026, 10:33 PM IST ISTBalkrishna Ind. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Jul 30, 2026, 05:43 AM IST ISTBalkrishna Ind. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM

Source: Dion Global

About Balkrishna Industries

Balkrishna Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/11/1961 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1961PLC012185 and registration number is 012185. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of rubber tyres and tubes. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 10819.95 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 38.66 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Arvind Poddar
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Rajiv Poddar
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Vipul Shah
    Whole Time Director & Co. Secretary
  • Mrs. Vijaylaxmi Poddar
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Natarajan Gnanaskandan Tanjore
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Pannkaj Ghadiali
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Laxmidas Merchant
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Shruti Shah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Rahul Dutt
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ashok Saraf
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director

FAQs on Balkrishna Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Balkrishna Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Balkrishna Industries is ₹2,460.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Balkrishna Industries?

The Balkrishna Industries is operating in the Tyres Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Balkrishna Industries?

The market cap of Balkrishna Industries is ₹47,557.00 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Balkrishna Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Balkrishna Industries are ₹2,498.00 and ₹2,432.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Balkrishna Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Balkrishna Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Balkrishna Industries is ₹2,775.00 and 52-week low of Balkrishna Industries is ₹1,971.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Balkrishna Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Balkrishna Industries has shown returns of 1.1% over the past day, 9.15% for the past month, 8.9% over 3 months, 1.56% over 1 year, 1.24% across 3 years, and 0.97% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Balkrishna Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Balkrishna Industries are 33.83 and 4.34 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.65 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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