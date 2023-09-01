Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-0.58
|-6.41
|3.25
|15.15
|16.43
|76.80
|86.84
|-0.51
|4.55
|10.68
|25.46
|26.83
|85.08
|47.84
|-1.13
|-9.95
|-1.60
|21.68
|52.20
|214.21
|53.72
|-1.90
|-7.93
|17.00
|59.00
|59.77
|151.97
|62.36
|1.10
|1.69
|42.48
|78.61
|95.51
|350.97
|108.45
|-0.47
|-4.48
|11.71
|28.54
|32.72
|60.59
|60.59
|4.85
|-1.05
|2.86
|2.74
|31.82
|95.91
|1.40
|-2.18
|3.08
|8.86
|7.88
|25.39
|115.12
|30.64
|14.14
|29.89
|26.97
|31.40
|9.71
|-77.08
|-60.35
|23.61
|61.82
|85.42
|81.63
|56.14
|-34.56
|-87.74
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund - Regular Plan
|48,97,599
|2.74
|1,245.14
|Kotak Flexicap Fund - Regular Plan
|26,00,000
|1.64
|661.01
|DSP Mid Cap Fund
|15,58,494
|2.71
|396.22
|Motilal Oswal Flexi Cap Fund
|14,50,100
|4.45
|368.67
|Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund
|12,26,855
|0.78
|311.91
|Kotak Emerging Equity Fund - Regular Plan
|12,25,426
|0.99
|311.55
|Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund
|11,50,000
|5.58
|292.37
|Axis Midcap Fund
|10,44,732
|1.2
|265.61
|Kotak Equity Opportunities Fund - Regular Plan
|7,25,000
|1.26
|184.32
|ICICI Prudential MidCap Fund
|6,75,342
|4.06
|171.7
Balkrishna Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/11/1961 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1961PLC012185 and registration number is 012185. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of refined petroleum products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 8266.71 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 38.66 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Balkrishna Industries Ltd. is ₹44,910.48 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Balkrishna Industries Ltd. is 42.47 and PB ratio of Balkrishna Industries Ltd. is 5.94 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Balkrishna Industries Ltd. is ₹2,361.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Balkrishna Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Balkrishna Industries Ltd. is ₹2,570.00 and 52-week low of Balkrishna Industries Ltd. is ₹1,796.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.