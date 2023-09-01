Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Balkrishna Industries Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

BALKRISHNA INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Tyres & Tubes | Largecap | NSE
₹2,361.80 Closed
1.6638.65
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Balkrishna Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2,323.20₹2,366.15
₹2,361.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,796.30₹2,570.00
₹2,361.80
Open Price
₹2,336.00
Prev. Close
₹2,323.15
Volume
1,00,941

Balkrishna Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R12,378.03
  • R22,393.57
  • R32,420.98
  • Pivot
    2,350.62
  • S12,335.08
  • S22,307.67
  • S32,292.13

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51,930.272,354.42
  • 101,923.372,365.13
  • 201,905.662,378.57
  • 501,984.942,371.36
  • 1002,107.052,314.52
  • 2002,119.762,239.1

Balkrishna Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.58-6.413.2515.1516.4376.8086.84
-0.514.5510.6825.4626.8385.0847.84
-1.13-9.95-1.6021.6852.20214.2153.72
-1.90-7.9317.0059.0059.77151.9762.36
1.101.6942.4878.6195.51350.97108.45
-0.47-4.4811.7128.5432.7260.5960.59
4.85-1.052.862.7431.8295.911.40
-2.183.088.867.8825.39115.1230.64
14.1429.8926.9731.409.71-77.08-60.35
23.6161.8285.4281.6356.14-34.56-87.74

Balkrishna Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Balkrishna Industries Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund - Regular Plan48,97,5992.741,245.14
Kotak Flexicap Fund - Regular Plan26,00,0001.64661.01
DSP Mid Cap Fund15,58,4942.71396.22
Motilal Oswal Flexi Cap Fund14,50,1004.45368.67
Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund12,26,8550.78311.91
Kotak Emerging Equity Fund - Regular Plan12,25,4260.99311.55
Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund11,50,0005.58292.37
Axis Midcap Fund10,44,7321.2265.61
Kotak Equity Opportunities Fund - Regular Plan7,25,0001.26184.32
ICICI Prudential MidCap Fund6,75,3424.06171.7
View All Mutual Funds

Futures

  • Price
      (%)
    As on Invalid Date | IST
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Options

  • Price
      (%)
    Not traded today
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Balkrishna Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
  • Copy of Newspaper Publication
    Balkrishna Industries Limited has informed the Exchange about Copy of Newspaper Publication
    07-Aug, 2023 | 12:55 PM

About Balkrishna Industries Ltd.

Balkrishna Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/11/1961 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1961PLC012185 and registration number is 012185. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of refined petroleum products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 8266.71 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 38.66 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Arvind Poddar
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Rajiv Poddar
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Vipul Shah
    Whole Time Director & Co. Secretary
  • Mrs. Vijaylaxmi Poddar
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Sandeep Junnarkar
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Pannkaj Ghadiali
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Rajendra Hingwala
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Ms. Shruti Shah
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director

FAQs on Balkrishna Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Balkrishna Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Balkrishna Industries Ltd. is ₹44,910.48 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Balkrishna Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Balkrishna Industries Ltd. is 42.47 and PB ratio of Balkrishna Industries Ltd. is 5.94 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Balkrishna Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Balkrishna Industries Ltd. is ₹2,361.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Balkrishna Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Balkrishna Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Balkrishna Industries Ltd. is ₹2,570.00 and 52-week low of Balkrishna Industries Ltd. is ₹1,796.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data