Here's the live share price of Balkrishna Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Balkrishna Industries
|-0.62
|9.15
|8.90
|-8.21
|1.56
|1.24
|0.97
|MRF
|0.56
|-3.79
|2.72
|-8.10
|-7.13
|7.25
|10.78
|Apollo Tyres
|3.91
|-1.96
|8.58
|-11.96
|2.16
|0.79
|14.84
|Ceat
|8.55
|-4.89
|10.92
|-7.26
|15.90
|15.57
|22.91
|JK Tyre & Industries
|-1.11
|-4.50
|-3.67
|-28.89
|21.86
|13.51
|21.05
|TVS Srichakra
|1.15
|-4.93
|1.23
|-5.78
|40.98
|9.86
|13.28
|Goodyear India
|-3.76
|1.25
|1.79
|-6.26
|-18.18
|-16.53
|-6.17
|Tolins Tyres
|0.15
|-2.43
|-7.95
|-21.37
|-32.03
|-24.51
|-15.53
|Krypton Industries
|-7.31
|-12.33
|-4.92
|-0.83
|-18.93
|12.23
|19.05
|Tirupati Innovar
|5.19
|-21.57
|-47.41
|3.07
|-27.93
|-43.76
|5.91
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Balkrishna Industries has gained 1.56% compared to peers like MRF (-7.13%), Apollo Tyres (2.16%), Ceat (15.90%). From a 5 year perspective, Balkrishna Industries has underperformed peers relative to MRF (10.78%) and Apollo Tyres (14.84%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|2,273.85
|2,406.98
|10
|2,147.22
|2,309.35
|20
|2,156.43
|2,235.79
|50
|2,171.85
|2,201.55
|100
|2,183.01
|2,221.66
|200
|2,283.87
|2,286.33
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Balkrishna Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 24.60%, FII holding fell to 10.33%, and public shareholding moved up to 6.77% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|1,43,41,251
|3.1
|3,126.97
|40,70,000
|2.17
|887.42
|19,50,000
|0.86
|425.18
|19,00,000
|0.76
|414.28
|17,00,000
|0.66
|370.67
|13,94,902
|0.98
|304.14
|11,75,000
|2.05
|256.2
|11,24,905
|0.84
|245.27
|9,78,488
|0.25
|213.35
|9,11,461
|0.98
|198.74
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 09:26 PM IST IST
|Balkrishna Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Jul 30, 2026, 10:50 PM IST IST
|Balkrishna Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Jul 30, 2026, 10:36 PM IST IST
|Balkrishna Ind. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Jul 30, 2026, 10:33 PM IST IST
|Balkrishna Ind. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Jul 30, 2026, 05:43 AM IST IST
|Balkrishna Ind. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Source: Dion Global
Balkrishna Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/11/1961 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1961PLC012185 and registration number is 012185. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of rubber tyres and tubes. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 10819.95 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 38.66 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Balkrishna Industries is ₹2,460.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Balkrishna Industries is operating in the Tyres Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Balkrishna Industries is ₹47,557.00 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Balkrishna Industries are ₹2,498.00 and ₹2,432.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Balkrishna Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Balkrishna Industries is ₹2,775.00 and 52-week low of Balkrishna Industries is ₹1,971.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Balkrishna Industries has shown returns of 1.1% over the past day, 9.15% for the past month, 8.9% over 3 months, 1.56% over 1 year, 1.24% across 3 years, and 0.97% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Balkrishna Industries are 33.83 and 4.34 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.65 per annum.
Source: Dion Global