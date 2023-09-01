What is the Market Cap of Balkrishna Industries Ltd.? The market cap of Balkrishna Industries Ltd. is ₹44,910.48 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Balkrishna Industries Ltd.? P/E ratio of Balkrishna Industries Ltd. is 42.47 and PB ratio of Balkrishna Industries Ltd. is 5.94 as on .

What is the share price of Balkrishna Industries Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Balkrishna Industries Ltd. is ₹2,361.80 as on .