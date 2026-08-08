Here's the live share price of Sudarshan Chemical Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sudarshan Chemical Industries
|11.88
|23.47
|17.87
|17.88
|-21.90
|29.09
|10.26
|Kiri Industries
|3.44
|11.85
|-0.88
|-17.20
|-25.26
|15.09
|-4.22
|Indokem
|7.13
|25.47
|-1.58
|-11.55
|88.09
|89.89
|76.25
|Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients
|-3.53
|7.09
|7.83
|3.25
|-13.76
|-8.38
|-0.38
|Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers
|3.00
|-3.67
|4.85
|14.43
|14.11
|29.94
|17.52
|Ultramarine & Pigments
|6.41
|8.19
|-1.05
|-7.55
|-21.12
|2.90
|0.81
|Sudarshan Colorants India
|15.07
|16.10
|14.75
|13.15
|-28.98
|-2.80
|-6.82
|Bhageria Industries
|0.92
|-0.93
|25.78
|33.84
|19.76
|12.47
|-2.97
|Amal
|0.87
|19.60
|29.27
|33.86
|-25.78
|40.18
|17.78
|Sadhana Nitro Chem
|15.41
|10.04
|11.64
|83.49
|74.51
|-45.36
|-15.41
|Bodal Chemicals
|-2.73
|12.56
|-5.36
|34.01
|0.98
|-3.52
|-9.55
|Vipul Organics
|2.40
|-4.96
|20.29
|15.29
|9.87
|40.40
|15.34
|Asahi Songwon Colors
|-6.77
|43.94
|41.18
|61.49
|25.84
|17.80
|0.04
|Dynemic Products
|0.76
|15.79
|10.09
|20.00
|-23.26
|-3.97
|-14.71
|Poddar Pigments
|0.85
|10.59
|4.36
|4.28
|-7.27
|-7.59
|-6.80
|Indian Toners & Developers
|0.94
|-18.39
|-8.20
|-3.23
|-8.04
|-8.43
|5.62
|Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem
|-0.37
|-6.20
|-15.64
|-31.91
|-52.57
|-29.55
|27.64
|AksharChem (India)
|15.24
|21.59
|36.64
|26.60
|11.46
|3.69
|-9.34
|Jaysynth Orgochem
|-0.08
|5.12
|-4.85
|-6.03
|-39.93
|34.23
|17.86
|Hindprakash Industries
|1.29
|4.80
|-7.37
|2.20
|1.40
|1.49
|4.53
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Sudarshan Chemical Industries has declined 21.90% compared to peers like Kiri Industries (-25.26%), Indokem (88.09%), Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients (-13.76%). From a 5 year perspective, Sudarshan Chemical Industries has outperformed peers relative to Kiri Industries (-4.22%) and Indokem (76.25%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,030.25
|1,055.56
|10
|1,035.64
|1,044.46
|20
|1,023.37
|1,023.8
|50
|954.69
|975.9
|100
|900.95
|951.79
|200
|950.35
|973.34
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Sudarshan Chemical Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 26.41%, FII holding rose to 8.48%, and public shareholding moved down to 56.91% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|57,89,852
|1.26
|510.66
|49,87,897
|3.51
|439.93
|25,65,754
|0.29
|226.3
|19,45,414
|0.58
|171.59
|14,95,526
|1.43
|131.91
|10,80,011
|1.21
|95.26
|6,40,000
|0.29
|56.45
|99,171
|0.03
|8.75
|37,832
|0.09
|3.34
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 07:32 PM IST IST
|Sudarshan Chemical - TDS Communication To Shareholders
|Aug 05, 2026, 05:29 PM IST IST
|Sudarshan Chemical - Board Meeting Intimation for Prior Intimation Of Board Meeting - Regulation 29
|Jul 27, 2026, 11:06 PM IST IST
|Sudarshan Chemical - Intimation Of Record Date For Payment Of Final Dividend Of FY2025-26
|Jul 27, 2026, 10:56 PM IST IST
|Sudarshan Chemical - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
|Jul 27, 2026, 10:50 PM IST IST
|Sudarshan Chemical - Submission Of The Notice Of 75Th Annual General Meeting
Source: Dion Global
Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/02/1951 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24119PN1951PLC008409 and registration number is 008409. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of dyes and pigments from any source in basic form or as concentrate. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2396.70 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.70 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sudarshan Chemical Industries is ₹1,138.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sudarshan Chemical Industries is operating in the Paints and Pigments Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Sudarshan Chemical Industries is ₹9,060.14 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Sudarshan Chemical Industries are ₹1,156.50 and ₹1,115.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sudarshan Chemical Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sudarshan Chemical Industries is ₹1,604.00 and 52-week low of Sudarshan Chemical Industries is ₹726.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sudarshan Chemical Industries has shown returns of 2.71% over the past day, 24.22% for the past month, 18.59% over 3 months, -21.42% over 1 year, 29.35% across 3 years, and 10.4% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sudarshan Chemical Industries are 406.29 and 2.63 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.44 per annum.
Source: Dion Global