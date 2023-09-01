Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Axis Small Cap Fund
|24,40,688
|0.8
|120.75
|Mirae Asset Midcap Fund
|17,31,316
|0.75
|85.66
|ICICI Prudential Smallcap Fund
|16,65,847
|1.27
|82.42
|ICICI Prudential Value Discovery Fund
|11,48,336
|0.17
|56.81
|ICICI Prudential Commodities Fund
|2,44,347
|1.12
|12.09
|Axis Multi Asset Allocation Fund
|2,25,318
|0.78
|11.15
|Axis Children's Gift Fund Compulsory Lock-in - Regular Plan
|61,836
|0.4
|3.06
|Axis Children's Gift Fund No Lock-in - Regular Plan
|61,836
|0.4
|3.06
|ICICI Prudential MidCap Fund
|43,004
|0.05
|2.13
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|08 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|23 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|09 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|05 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/02/1951 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24119PN1951PLC008409 and registration number is 008409. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of dyes and pigments from any source in basic form or as concentrate. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1918.91 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.85 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd. is ₹3,517.44 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd. is 78.57 and PB ratio of Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd. is 4.26 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd. is ₹508.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd. is ₹566.95 and 52-week low of Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd. is ₹341.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.