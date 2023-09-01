Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/02/1951 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24119PN1951PLC008409 and registration number is 008409. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of dyes and pigments from any source in basic form or as concentrate. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1918.91 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.85 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.