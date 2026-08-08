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Sudarshan Chemical Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

SUDARSHAN CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Paints and Pigments
Theme
Commodities
Index
BSE 1000BSE CommoditiesBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Sudarshan Chemical Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,138.10 Closed
2.09₹ 23.35
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Sudarshan Chemical Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,115.00₹1,156.50
₹1,138.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹726.60₹1,604.00
₹1,138.10
Open Price
₹1,116.25
Prev. Close
₹1,114.75
Volume
17,032

Source: Dion Global

Sudarshan Chemical Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Sudarshan Chemical Industries		11.8823.4717.8717.88-21.9029.0910.26
Kiri Industries		3.4411.85-0.88-17.20-25.2615.09-4.22
Indokem		7.1325.47-1.58-11.5588.0989.8976.25
Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients		-3.537.097.833.25-13.76-8.38-0.38
Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers		3.00-3.674.8514.4314.1129.9417.52
Ultramarine & Pigments		6.418.19-1.05-7.55-21.122.900.81
Sudarshan Colorants India		15.0716.1014.7513.15-28.98-2.80-6.82
Bhageria Industries		0.92-0.9325.7833.8419.7612.47-2.97
Amal		0.8719.6029.2733.86-25.7840.1817.78
Sadhana Nitro Chem		15.4110.0411.6483.4974.51-45.36-15.41
Bodal Chemicals		-2.7312.56-5.3634.010.98-3.52-9.55
Vipul Organics		2.40-4.9620.2915.299.8740.4015.34
Asahi Songwon Colors		-6.7743.9441.1861.4925.8417.800.04
Dynemic Products		0.7615.7910.0920.00-23.26-3.97-14.71
Poddar Pigments		0.8510.594.364.28-7.27-7.59-6.80
Indian Toners & Developers		0.94-18.39-8.20-3.23-8.04-8.435.62
Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem		-0.37-6.20-15.64-31.91-52.57-29.5527.64
AksharChem (India)		15.2421.5936.6426.6011.463.69-9.34
Jaysynth Orgochem		-0.085.12-4.85-6.03-39.9334.2317.86
Hindprakash Industries		1.294.80-7.372.201.401.494.53

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Sudarshan Chemical Industries has declined 21.90% compared to peers like Kiri Industries (-25.26%), Indokem (88.09%), Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients (-13.76%). From a 5 year perspective, Sudarshan Chemical Industries has outperformed peers relative to Kiri Industries (-4.22%) and Indokem (76.25%).

Sudarshan Chemical Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Sudarshan Chemical Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,030.251,055.56
101,035.641,044.46
201,023.371,023.8
50954.69975.9
100900.95951.79
200950.35973.34

Source: Dion Global

Sudarshan Chemical Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Sudarshan Chemical Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 26.41%, FII holding rose to 8.48%, and public shareholding moved down to 56.91% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Sudarshan Chemical Industries Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
57,89,8521.26510.66
49,87,8973.51439.93
25,65,7540.29226.3
19,45,4140.58171.59
14,95,5261.43131.91
10,80,0111.2195.26
6,40,0000.2956.45
99,1710.038.75
37,8320.093.34

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Sudarshan Chemical Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 07:32 PM IST ISTSudarshan Chemical - TDS Communication To Shareholders
Aug 05, 2026, 05:29 PM IST ISTSudarshan Chemical - Board Meeting Intimation for Prior Intimation Of Board Meeting - Regulation 29
Jul 27, 2026, 11:06 PM IST ISTSudarshan Chemical - Intimation Of Record Date For Payment Of Final Dividend Of FY2025-26
Jul 27, 2026, 10:56 PM IST ISTSudarshan Chemical - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
Jul 27, 2026, 10:50 PM IST ISTSudarshan Chemical - Submission Of The Notice Of 75Th Annual General Meeting

Source: Dion Global

About Sudarshan Chemical Industries

Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/02/1951 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24119PN1951PLC008409 and registration number is 008409. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of dyes and pigments from any source in basic form or as concentrate. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2396.70 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.70 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rajesh B Rathi
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Ashish Vij
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Naresh Raisinghani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Apurva Chandra
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Anu Wakhlu
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Sudha Navandar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Bhumika Batra
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajendra Mariwala
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Asher
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Amitabha Mukhopadhyay
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director

FAQs on Sudarshan Chemical Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Sudarshan Chemical Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sudarshan Chemical Industries is ₹1,138.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Sudarshan Chemical Industries?

The Sudarshan Chemical Industries is operating in the Paints and Pigments Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sudarshan Chemical Industries?

The market cap of Sudarshan Chemical Industries is ₹9,060.14 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Sudarshan Chemical Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Sudarshan Chemical Industries are ₹1,156.50 and ₹1,115.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sudarshan Chemical Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sudarshan Chemical Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sudarshan Chemical Industries is ₹1,604.00 and 52-week low of Sudarshan Chemical Industries is ₹726.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Sudarshan Chemical Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Sudarshan Chemical Industries has shown returns of 2.71% over the past day, 24.22% for the past month, 18.59% over 3 months, -21.42% over 1 year, 29.35% across 3 years, and 10.4% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sudarshan Chemical Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sudarshan Chemical Industries are 406.29 and 2.63 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.44 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Sudarshan Chemical Industries News

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