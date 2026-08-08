What is the share price of Sudarshan Chemical Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sudarshan Chemical Industries is ₹1,138.10 as on .

What kind of stock is Sudarshan Chemical Industries? The Sudarshan Chemical Industries is operating in the Paints and Pigments Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sudarshan Chemical Industries? The market cap of Sudarshan Chemical Industries is ₹9,060.14 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Sudarshan Chemical Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Sudarshan Chemical Industries are ₹1,156.50 and ₹1,115.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sudarshan Chemical Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sudarshan Chemical Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sudarshan Chemical Industries is ₹1,604.00 and 52-week low of Sudarshan Chemical Industries is ₹726.60 as on .

How has the Sudarshan Chemical Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Sudarshan Chemical Industries has shown returns of 2.71% over the past day, 24.22% for the past month, 18.59% over 3 months, -21.42% over 1 year, 29.35% across 3 years, and 10.4% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sudarshan Chemical Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sudarshan Chemical Industries are 406.29 and 2.63 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.44 per annum.

Source: Dion Global