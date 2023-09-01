Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SUDARSHAN CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Dyes & Pigments | Smallcap | NSE
₹508.75 Closed
0.130.65
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹505.00₹518.85
₹508.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹341.00₹566.95
₹508.75
Open Price
₹508.00
Prev. Close
₹508.10
Volume
1,66,154

Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1516.47
  • R2524.58
  • R3530.32
  • Pivot
    510.73
  • S1502.62
  • S2496.88
  • S3488.77

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5402.31509.53
  • 10407.18508.29
  • 20415.35506.34
  • 50441.19494.44
  • 100443.43472.47
  • 200490.65454.67

Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.781.8810.8934.478.2913.3116.19
6.132.009.083.38-19.9023.61130.88
7.4514.8429.7934.8418.68433.22415.72
10.02-17.75-28.17-28.82-28.82-28.82-28.82
2.35-2.57-4.64-0.18-44.16-47.64-52.43
16.9419.9231.5335.19-8.8625.59-29.89
7.637.4947.9449.818.3224.04-12.54
3.447.5726.4827.76-6.3425.5610.23
-1.8530.5419.9234.3410.73103.37158.39
6.027.8412.1235.4541.1198.1846.42
-5.160.5717.9318.84-22.7219.96-14.69
5.590.318.728.65-20.085.57-50.52
5.2825.2343.2454.3439.13203.41223.24
11.991.02-10.2623.4764.78568.92804.94
-1.273.36-5.503.3624.58116.89-6.83
1.603.52-3.29-14.8921.0315.6767.96
1.942.762.4926.8977.97268.74268.74

Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Axis Small Cap Fund24,40,6880.8120.75
Mirae Asset Midcap Fund17,31,3160.7585.66
ICICI Prudential Smallcap Fund16,65,8471.2782.42
ICICI Prudential Value Discovery Fund11,48,3360.1756.81
ICICI Prudential Commodities Fund2,44,3471.1212.09
Axis Multi Asset Allocation Fund2,25,3180.7811.15
Axis Children's Gift Fund Compulsory Lock-in - Regular Plan61,8360.43.06
Axis Children's Gift Fund No Lock-in - Regular Plan61,8360.43.06
ICICI Prudential MidCap Fund43,0040.052.13

Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
08 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
23 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
05 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd.

Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/02/1951 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24119PN1951PLC008409 and registration number is 008409. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of dyes and pigments from any source in basic form or as concentrate. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1918.91 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.85 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Pradeep R Rathi
    Chairman
  • Mr. Rajesh B Rathi
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Ashish Vij
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Anuj N Rathi
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Sanjay K Asher
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Rathi F Forbes
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Dara N Damania
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Subramanian Padmanabhan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Naresh T Raisinghani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Shubhalakshmi A Panse
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Dr. Deepak Parikh
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd. is ₹3,517.44 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd. is 78.57 and PB ratio of Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd. is 4.26 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd. is ₹508.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd. is ₹566.95 and 52-week low of Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd. is ₹341.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data