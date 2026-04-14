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LTM Share Price

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LTM

L&T Group | Largecap | BSE
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Sector
Information Technology
Theme
Digital
Index
BSE 100BSE 1000BSE 100 LargeCap TMCBSE 200BSE 200 Equal WeightBSE 250 LargeMidCapBSE 500BSE Dividend Stability IndexBSE Dollex 100BSE Dollex 200BSE Focused ITBSE India 150BSE Information TechnologyBSE Select Business GroupsBSE SENSEX Next 50BSE TECK

Here's the live share price of LTM along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹4,476.70 Closed
-0.60₹ -27.15
As on Apr 13, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
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LTM Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹4,401.00₹4,495.65
₹4,476.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4,001.15₹6,430.00
₹4,476.70
Open Price
₹4,421.65
Prev. Close
₹4,503.85
Volume
6,797

LTM Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
LTIMindtree		3.955.02-25.35-18.535.53-2.091.05
Tata Consultancy Services		0.860.30-23.58-17.77-23.50-8.37-5.27
Infosys		-1.780.08-19.96-14.44-9.45-3.17-2.17
HCL Technologies		2.005.91-14.28-4.342.859.577.22
Wipro		4.210.45-22.84-17.16-15.353.12-1.26
Tech Mahindra		-0.467.56-9.50-1.1111.829.326.69
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		18.1426.0219.5948.6948.6914.148.26
Persistent Systems		2.7113.18-15.200.7418.1833.5339.66
Oracle Financial Services Software		2.225.42-5.78-22.27-5.5829.6016.45
MphasiS		4.735.73-18.35-15.936.988.645.85
Coforge		1.4411.02-27.48-28.27-2.5215.3514.59
Hexaware Technologies		6.7510.22-35.09-32.71-25.01-14.73-9.12
Tata Elxsi		3.981.55-22.55-17.58-7.17-11.568.61
Tata Technologies		3.500.57-14.19-20.07-11.45-24.75-15.69
Pine Labs		17.424.53-18.26-28.77-28.77-10.69-6.56
KPIT Technologies		1.833.79-39.47-38.55-36.58-5.3530.55
Fractal Analytics		6.910.620.010.010.0100
TBO Tek		7.73-1.95-21.53-23.099.83-5.70-3.46
Zensar Technologies		1.62-1.94-22.39-28.99-12.8224.2615.47
Birlasoft		-1.59-4.47-11.814.661.4211.127.26

Over the last one year, LTIMindtree has gained 5.53% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-23.50%), Infosys (-9.45%), HCL Technologies (2.85%). From a 5 year perspective, LTIMindtree has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.27%) and Infosys (-2.17%).

LTM Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

LTM Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
54,235.884,461.94
104,228.444,385.97
204,245.594,385.92
504,878.234,726.52
1005,477.635,076.18
2005,391.75,265.55

LTM Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, LTM saw a drop in promoter holding to 68.53%, while DII stake increased to 16.90%, FII holding rose to 6.51%, and public shareholding moved down to 8.02% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

LTM Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
10,62,4003.49474.04
5,47,7131.23244.39
3,58,0620.22159.77
3,25,8301.47145.39
1,50,0000.3466.93
1,47,7001.2565.9
1,27,7500.257
1,10,0000.6649.08
90,0041.0840.16
75,1000.8333.51

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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LTM Futures

Price
  (%)
As on Invalid Date IST
Open Interest
  (%)
High
Low
Open
Close
Contract Traded
Turnover (in lakhs)

LTM Options

Price
  (%)
Not traded today
Open Interest
  (%)
High
Low
Open
Close
Contract Traded
Turnover (in lakhs)

LTM Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Apr 09, 2026, 08:42 PM IST ISTLTIMindtree - Closure Of Wholly-Owned Subsidiary
Apr 06, 2026, 09:25 PM IST ISTLTIMindtree - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Audited Results And Recommendation Of Final Dividend, If Any.
Apr 06, 2026, 09:19 PM IST ISTLTIMindtree - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Apr 06, 2026, 09:18 PM IST ISTLTIMindtree - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Apr 06, 2026, 09:17 PM IST ISTLTIMindtree - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

About LTM

LTIMindtree Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/12/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72900MH1996PLC104693 and registration number is 104693. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming, consultancy and related activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 36682.50 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 29.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. S N Subrahmanyan
    Chairman
  • Mr. Venugopal Lambu
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Nachiket Deshpande
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. R Shankar Raman
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Chandrasekaran Ramakrishnan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. James Abraham
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sanjeev Aga
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vinayak Chatterjee
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Apurva Purohit
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bijou Kurien
    Independent Director

FAQs on LTM Share Price

What is the share price of LTM?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for LTM is ₹4,476.70 as on Apr 13, 2026.

What kind of stock is LTM?

The LTM is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of LTM?

The market cap of LTM is ₹132,731.17 Cr as on Apr 13, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of LTM?

Today’s highest and lowest price of LTM are ₹4,495.65 and ₹4,401.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of LTM?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which LTM stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of LTM is ₹6,430.00 and 52-week low of LTM is ₹4,001.15 as on Apr 13, 2026.

How has the LTM performed historically in terms of returns?

The LTM has shown returns of -0.6% over the past day, 5.02% for the past month, -25.35% over 3 months, 5.53% over 1 year, -2.09% across 3 years, and 1.05% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of LTM?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of LTM are 27.92 and 5.45 on Apr 13, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.45 per annum.

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