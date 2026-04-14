What is the share price of LTM? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for LTM is ₹4,476.70 as on .

What kind of stock is LTM? The LTM is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of LTM? The market cap of LTM is ₹132,731.17 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of LTM? Today’s highest and lowest price of LTM are ₹4,495.65 and ₹4,401.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of LTM? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which LTM stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of LTM is ₹6,430.00 and 52-week low of LTM is ₹4,001.15 as on .

How has the LTM performed historically in terms of returns? The LTM has shown returns of -0.6% over the past day, 5.02% for the past month, -25.35% over 3 months, 5.53% over 1 year, -2.09% across 3 years, and 1.05% over 5 years.