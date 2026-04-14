Here's the live share price of LTM along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|LTIMindtree
|3.95
|5.02
|-25.35
|-18.53
|5.53
|-2.09
|1.05
|Tata Consultancy Services
|0.86
|0.30
|-23.58
|-17.77
|-23.50
|-8.37
|-5.27
|Infosys
|-1.78
|0.08
|-19.96
|-14.44
|-9.45
|-3.17
|-2.17
|HCL Technologies
|2.00
|5.91
|-14.28
|-4.34
|2.85
|9.57
|7.22
|Wipro
|4.21
|0.45
|-22.84
|-17.16
|-15.35
|3.12
|-1.26
|Tech Mahindra
|-0.46
|7.56
|-9.50
|-1.11
|11.82
|9.32
|6.69
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|18.14
|26.02
|19.59
|48.69
|48.69
|14.14
|8.26
|Persistent Systems
|2.71
|13.18
|-15.20
|0.74
|18.18
|33.53
|39.66
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|2.22
|5.42
|-5.78
|-22.27
|-5.58
|29.60
|16.45
|MphasiS
|4.73
|5.73
|-18.35
|-15.93
|6.98
|8.64
|5.85
|Coforge
|1.44
|11.02
|-27.48
|-28.27
|-2.52
|15.35
|14.59
|Hexaware Technologies
|6.75
|10.22
|-35.09
|-32.71
|-25.01
|-14.73
|-9.12
|Tata Elxsi
|3.98
|1.55
|-22.55
|-17.58
|-7.17
|-11.56
|8.61
|Tata Technologies
|3.50
|0.57
|-14.19
|-20.07
|-11.45
|-24.75
|-15.69
|Pine Labs
|17.42
|4.53
|-18.26
|-28.77
|-28.77
|-10.69
|-6.56
|KPIT Technologies
|1.83
|3.79
|-39.47
|-38.55
|-36.58
|-5.35
|30.55
|Fractal Analytics
|6.91
|0.62
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|0
|0
|TBO Tek
|7.73
|-1.95
|-21.53
|-23.09
|9.83
|-5.70
|-3.46
|Zensar Technologies
|1.62
|-1.94
|-22.39
|-28.99
|-12.82
|24.26
|15.47
|Birlasoft
|-1.59
|-4.47
|-11.81
|4.66
|1.42
|11.12
|7.26
Over the last one year, LTIMindtree has gained 5.53% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-23.50%), Infosys (-9.45%), HCL Technologies (2.85%). From a 5 year perspective, LTIMindtree has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.27%) and Infosys (-2.17%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|4,235.88
|4,461.94
|10
|4,228.44
|4,385.97
|20
|4,245.59
|4,385.92
|50
|4,878.23
|4,726.52
|100
|5,477.63
|5,076.18
|200
|5,391.7
|5,265.55
In the latest quarter, LTM saw a drop in promoter holding to 68.53%, while DII stake increased to 16.90%, FII holding rose to 6.51%, and public shareholding moved down to 8.02% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|10,62,400
|3.49
|474.04
|5,47,713
|1.23
|244.39
|3,58,062
|0.22
|159.77
|3,25,830
|1.47
|145.39
|1,50,000
|0.34
|66.93
|1,47,700
|1.25
|65.9
|1,27,750
|0.2
|57
|1,10,000
|0.66
|49.08
|90,004
|1.08
|40.16
|75,100
|0.83
|33.51
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
|Price
(%)
As on Invalid Date IST
|Open Interest
(%)
|High
|Low
|Open
|Close
|Contract Traded
|Turnover (in lakhs)
Date Time
Announcement
|Apr 09, 2026, 08:42 PM IST IST
|LTIMindtree - Closure Of Wholly-Owned Subsidiary
|Apr 06, 2026, 09:25 PM IST IST
|LTIMindtree - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Audited Results And Recommendation Of Final Dividend, If Any.
|Apr 06, 2026, 09:19 PM IST IST
|LTIMindtree - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Apr 06, 2026, 09:18 PM IST IST
|LTIMindtree - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Apr 06, 2026, 09:17 PM IST IST
|LTIMindtree - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
LTIMindtree Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/12/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72900MH1996PLC104693 and registration number is 104693. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming, consultancy and related activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 36682.50 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 29.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for LTM is ₹4,476.70 as on Apr 13, 2026.
The LTM is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of LTM is ₹132,731.17 Cr as on Apr 13, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of LTM are ₹4,495.65 and ₹4,401.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which LTM stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of LTM is ₹6,430.00 and 52-week low of LTM is ₹4,001.15 as on Apr 13, 2026.
The LTM has shown returns of -0.6% over the past day, 5.02% for the past month, -25.35% over 3 months, 5.53% over 1 year, -2.09% across 3 years, and 1.05% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of LTM are 27.92 and 5.45 on Apr 13, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.45 per annum.