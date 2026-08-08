Here's the live share price of MMTC along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|MMTC
|2.09
|-1.90
|-4.22
|-3.24
|-0.93
|19.38
|6.28
|Adani Enterprises
|-0.05
|-3.23
|19.72
|33.66
|37.88
|6.74
|15.74
|Redington
|9.09
|27.81
|56.30
|29.08
|44.55
|31.02
|16.46
|Lloyds Enterprises
|2.69
|10.59
|18.05
|41.00
|6.41
|35.25
|58.44
|SG Mart
|1.82
|18.28
|27.38
|75.24
|120.12
|71.32
|139.54
|Mrugesh Trading
|10.39
|57.50
|250.89
|923.25
|16,518.97
|512.25
|196.59
|MSTC
|-4.31
|-12.97
|30.30
|24.33
|23.63
|8.68
|16.28
|Shankara Buildpro
|4.92
|29.30
|14.21
|53.80
|59.99
|16.96
|9.85
|BN Agrochem
|-6.06
|-6.08
|-7.26
|0.99
|-16.37
|71.27
|95.24
|Vintage Coffee And Beverages
|-1.67
|-8.67
|5.89
|-1.70
|0.27
|93.37
|24.61
|India Motor Parts & Accessories
|0.55
|-7.40
|5.80
|3.60
|5.90
|11.64
|5.98
|TCC Concept
|-5.76
|-19.73
|-28.72
|-42.63
|-48.02
|101.24
|76.01
|RRP Defense
|0
|-3.92
|-11.32
|-22.16
|130.25
|262.34
|154.89
|Hexa Tradex
|1.91
|0.09
|-2.98
|1.78
|-9.14
|3.28
|-0.24
|The Yamuna Syndicate
|9.65
|8.07
|-5.81
|6.81
|-24.30
|25.47
|7.37
|SMT Engineering
|15.03
|8.86
|12.41
|50.15
|1,466.24
|324.05
|137.93
|Hardwyn India
|-0.18
|-37.62
|-34.13
|-7.62
|19.68
|-18.99
|50.09
|State Trading Corporation Of India
|-0.54
|-1.96
|-2.16
|-2.91
|1.44
|8.83
|1.59
|Uniphos Enterprises
|2.02
|-9.41
|-9.58
|-19.11
|-37.64
|-18.05
|-5.15
|Arvaya Healthcare
|-9.52
|60.92
|105.29
|126.33
|392.96
|72.73
|40.04
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, MMTC has declined 0.93% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, MMTC has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|61.65
|63.08
|10
|61.91
|62.8
|20
|63.11
|63.43
|50
|66.19
|64.64
|100
|63.63
|64.5
|200
|63.6
|64.43
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, MMTC remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 1.78%, FII holding rose to 0.16%, and public shareholding moved down to 8.15% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 08:30 PM IST IST
|MMTC - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Aug 07, 2026, 07:40 PM IST IST
|MMTC - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Aug 04, 2026, 10:57 PM IST IST
|MMTC - Board Meeting Intimation for MMTC Limited Informs The Exchange Regarding 491St Meeting Of Board Of Directors To Be Hel
|Aug 03, 2026, 04:33 PM IST IST
|MMTC - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jul 06, 2026, 09:02 PM IST IST
|MMTC - MMTC Limited Informs The Exchange About Receipt Of 458 Requests For Re-Lodgment Of Transfer Requests Of Physical Share
Source: Dion Global
MMTC Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/09/1963 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909DL1963GOI004033 and registration number is 004033. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of fertilizers and agrochemical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.69 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 150.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for MMTC is ₹63.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The MMTC is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of MMTC is ₹9,592.50 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of MMTC are ₹65.09 and ₹63.73.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which MMTC stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of MMTC is ₹78.38 and 52-week low of MMTC is ₹51.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The MMTC has shown returns of -0.19% over the past day, -1.92% for the past month, -4.24% over 3 months, -0.95% over 1 year, 19.37% across 3 years, and 6.28% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of MMTC are 24.76 and 4.52 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global