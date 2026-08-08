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MMTC Share Price

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BSE

MMTC

Public Sector | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE Central Public SectorBSE PSUBSE ServicesBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of MMTC along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹63.95 Closed
-0.17₹ -0.11
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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MMTC Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹63.73₹65.09
₹63.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹51.25₹78.38
₹63.95
Open Price
₹63.81
Prev. Close
₹64.06
Volume
92,703

Source: Dion Global

MMTC Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
MMTC		2.09-1.90-4.22-3.24-0.9319.386.28
Adani Enterprises		-0.05-3.2319.7233.6637.886.7415.74
Redington		9.0927.8156.3029.0844.5531.0216.46
Lloyds Enterprises		2.6910.5918.0541.006.4135.2558.44
SG Mart		1.8218.2827.3875.24120.1271.32139.54
Mrugesh Trading		10.3957.50250.89923.2516,518.97512.25196.59
MSTC		-4.31-12.9730.3024.3323.638.6816.28
Shankara Buildpro		4.9229.3014.2153.8059.9916.969.85
BN Agrochem		-6.06-6.08-7.260.99-16.3771.2795.24
Vintage Coffee And Beverages		-1.67-8.675.89-1.700.2793.3724.61
India Motor Parts & Accessories		0.55-7.405.803.605.9011.645.98
TCC Concept		-5.76-19.73-28.72-42.63-48.02101.2476.01
RRP Defense		0-3.92-11.32-22.16130.25262.34154.89
Hexa Tradex		1.910.09-2.981.78-9.143.28-0.24
The Yamuna Syndicate		9.658.07-5.816.81-24.3025.477.37
SMT Engineering		15.038.8612.4150.151,466.24324.05137.93
Hardwyn India		-0.18-37.62-34.13-7.6219.68-18.9950.09
State Trading Corporation Of India		-0.54-1.96-2.16-2.911.448.831.59
Uniphos Enterprises		2.02-9.41-9.58-19.11-37.64-18.05-5.15
Arvaya Healthcare		-9.5260.92105.29126.33392.9672.7340.04

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, MMTC has declined 0.93% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, MMTC has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).

MMTC Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

MMTC Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
561.6563.08
1061.9162.8
2063.1163.43
5066.1964.64
10063.6364.5
20063.664.43

Source: Dion Global

MMTC Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, MMTC remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 1.78%, FII holding rose to 0.16%, and public shareholding moved down to 8.15% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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MMTC Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 08:30 PM IST ISTMMTC - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Aug 07, 2026, 07:40 PM IST ISTMMTC - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Aug 04, 2026, 10:57 PM IST ISTMMTC - Board Meeting Intimation for MMTC Limited Informs The Exchange Regarding 491St Meeting Of Board Of Directors To Be Hel
Aug 03, 2026, 04:33 PM IST ISTMMTC - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jul 06, 2026, 09:02 PM IST ISTMMTC - MMTC Limited Informs The Exchange About Receipt Of 458 Requests For Re-Lodgment Of Transfer Requests Of Physical Share

Source: Dion Global

About MMTC

MMTC Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/09/1963 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909DL1963GOI004033 and registration number is 004033. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of fertilizers and agrochemical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.69 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 150.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Nitin Kumar Yadav
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Anoopa Shanakarankutty Nair
    Director - Finance
  • Mrs. Arti Bhatnagar
    Government Nominee Director
  • Mr. Aishvarya Singh
    Government Nominee Director
  • Ms. S Meenakshi
    Non Official Independent Director
  • Mr. Srinivas Rao Maddi
    Non Official Independent Director
  • Mr. Nabarun Nayak
    Non Official Independent Director
  • Mr. Dinesh Dubey
    Non Official Independent Director

FAQs on MMTC Share Price

What is the share price of MMTC?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for MMTC is ₹63.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is MMTC?

The MMTC is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of MMTC?

The market cap of MMTC is ₹9,592.50 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of MMTC?

Today’s highest and lowest price of MMTC are ₹65.09 and ₹63.73.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of MMTC?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which MMTC stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of MMTC is ₹78.38 and 52-week low of MMTC is ₹51.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the MMTC performed historically in terms of returns?

The MMTC has shown returns of -0.19% over the past day, -1.92% for the past month, -4.24% over 3 months, -0.95% over 1 year, 19.37% across 3 years, and 6.28% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of MMTC?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of MMTC are 24.76 and 4.52 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

MMTC News

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