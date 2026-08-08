What is the share price of MMTC? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for MMTC is ₹63.95 as on .

What kind of stock is MMTC? The MMTC is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of MMTC? The market cap of MMTC is ₹9,592.50 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of MMTC? Today’s highest and lowest price of MMTC are ₹65.09 and ₹63.73.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of MMTC? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which MMTC stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of MMTC is ₹78.38 and 52-week low of MMTC is ₹51.25 as on .

How has the MMTC performed historically in terms of returns? The MMTC has shown returns of -0.19% over the past day, -1.92% for the past month, -4.24% over 3 months, -0.95% over 1 year, 19.37% across 3 years, and 6.28% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of MMTC? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of MMTC are 24.76 and 4.52 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global