Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|5.42
|14.08
|45.83
|37.80
|4.54
|135.85
|35.66
|-1.83
|-1.25
|-1.69
|56.62
|-24.22
|771.59
|1,063.92
|-2.96
|-4.17
|2.29
|27.00
|53.47
|53.47
|53.47
|4.92
|-11.52
|30.18
|46.02
|48.10
|188.36
|251.12
|4.75
|22.15
|18.36
|28.64
|18.91
|153.83
|-42.64
|3.14
|-11.42
|-2.78
|36.98
|56.94
|277.05
|129.70
|-1.64
|-5.01
|-0.04
|79.72
|126.00
|548.33
|548.33
|7.57
|-0.76
|11.43
|6.63
|25.96
|162.38
|98.31
|0.49
|0.78
|7.93
|14.25
|6.32
|45.46
|27.56
|0.73
|0.45
|-0.24
|-3.60
|-13.32
|413.20
|287.63
|8.91
|25.27
|56.40
|61.88
|25.07
|95.60
|-15.60
|-0.42
|-10.88
|-14.90
|-14.00
|-21.51
|-1.11
|1,431.72
|0.31
|7.73
|15.61
|9.90
|9.90
|9.90
|9.90
|-2.06
|-8.37
|-17.55
|-5.62
|-43.70
|175.92
|175.92
|0
|0
|30.00
|71.05
|71.05
|608.06
|636.13
|3.28
|14.57
|-1.72
|4.83
|-18.31
|285.89
|209.85
|12.34
|19.72
|24.01
|37.30
|4.85
|164.12
|-2.43
|-3.87
|0.69
|121.63
|93.92
|130.50
|81.45
|-22.84
|1.48
|-14.37
|5.97
|12.82
|-8.23
|-39.91
|-39.91
|-6.86
|-10.93
|-39.18
|-70.32
|-43.03
|-43.03
|-43.03
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Nippon India Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|79,530
|0.05
|0.3
|Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|51,606
|0.05
|0.2
|SBI Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|32,675
|0.05
|0.12
|ICICI Prudential Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|18,572
|0.05
|0.07
|HDFC NIFTY Smallcap 250 ETF
|8,527
|0.05
|0.03
|HDFC Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|5,298
|0.05
|0.02
|Motilal Oswal Nifty 500 Index Fund
|5,685
|0
|0.02
|Edelweiss Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|1,179
|0.05
|0
|HDFC S&P BSE 500 ETF
|52
|0
|0
|HDFC S&P BSE 500 Index Fund
|158
|0
|0
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|30 Jun, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
MMTC Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/09/1963 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909DL1963GOI004033 and registration number is 004033. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of fertilizers and agrochemical products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 8393.29 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 150.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of MMTC Ltd. is ₹6,315.00 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of MMTC Ltd. is 4.04 and PB ratio of MMTC Ltd. is 5.26 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for MMTC Ltd. is ₹43.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which MMTC Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of MMTC Ltd. is ₹44.25 and 52-week low of MMTC Ltd. is ₹26.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.