MMTC Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

MMTC LTD.

Sector : Trading | Smallcap | NSE
₹43.75 Closed
3.921.65
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

MMTC Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹41.90₹44.30
₹43.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹26.30₹44.25
₹43.75
Open Price
₹42.00
Prev. Close
₹42.10
Volume
81,54,483

MMTC Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R144.6
  • R245.6
  • R346.95
  • Pivot
    43.25
  • S142.25
  • S240.9
  • S339.9

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 534.9242.15
  • 1035.141.42
  • 2034.939.92
  • 5037.8436.97
  • 10038.3335.03
  • 20042.6134.92

MMTC Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
5.4214.0845.8337.804.54135.8535.66
-1.83-1.25-1.6956.62-24.22771.591,063.92
-2.96-4.172.2927.0053.4753.4753.47
4.92-11.5230.1846.0248.10188.36251.12
4.7522.1518.3628.6418.91153.83-42.64
3.14-11.42-2.7836.9856.94277.05129.70
-1.64-5.01-0.0479.72126.00548.33548.33
7.57-0.7611.436.6325.96162.3898.31
0.490.787.9314.256.3245.4627.56
0.730.45-0.24-3.60-13.32413.20287.63
8.9125.2756.4061.8825.0795.60-15.60
-0.42-10.88-14.90-14.00-21.51-1.111,431.72
0.317.7315.619.909.909.909.90
-2.06-8.37-17.55-5.62-43.70175.92175.92
0030.0071.0571.05608.06636.13
3.2814.57-1.724.83-18.31285.89209.85
12.3419.7224.0137.304.85164.12-2.43
-3.870.69121.6393.92130.5081.45-22.84
1.48-14.375.9712.82-8.23-39.91-39.91
-6.86-10.93-39.18-70.32-43.03-43.03-43.03

MMTC Ltd. Share Holdings

MMTC Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Nippon India Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund79,5300.050.3
Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund51,6060.050.2
SBI Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund32,6750.050.12
ICICI Prudential Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund18,5720.050.07
HDFC NIFTY Smallcap 250 ETF8,5270.050.03
HDFC Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund5,2980.050.02
Motilal Oswal Nifty 500 Index Fund5,68500.02
Edelweiss Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund1,1790.050
HDFC S&P BSE 500 ETF5200
HDFC S&P BSE 500 Index Fund15800
View All Mutual Funds

MMTC Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Jul, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results
30 Jun, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results

About MMTC Ltd.

MMTC Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/09/1963 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909DL1963GOI004033 and registration number is 004033. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of fertilizers and agrochemical products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 8393.29 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 150.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Hardeep Singh
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Kapil Kumar Gupta
    Director - Finance & CFO
  • Mr. J Ravi Shanker
    Director - Marketing
  • Mr. Rajiv Ranjan Sinha
    Director - Personnel
  • Dr. Pradip Kumar Varma
    Non Official Independent Director
  • Dr.(Mrs.) Swadhinta Krishna
    Non Official Independent Director
  • Mr. Shashank Priya
    Government Nominee Director
  • Mr. Vipul Bansal
    Government Nominee Director

FAQs on MMTC Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of MMTC Ltd.?

The market cap of MMTC Ltd. is ₹6,315.00 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of MMTC Ltd.?

P/E ratio of MMTC Ltd. is 4.04 and PB ratio of MMTC Ltd. is 5.26 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of MMTC Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for MMTC Ltd. is ₹43.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of MMTC Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which MMTC Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of MMTC Ltd. is ₹44.25 and 52-week low of MMTC Ltd. is ₹26.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

