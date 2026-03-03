Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Innova Captab Share Price

NSE
BSE

INNOVA CAPTAB

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care
Index
BSE 1000BSE HealthcareBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Innova Captab along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹662.55 Closed
-0.93₹ -6.25
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Innova Captab Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹608.25₹685.80
₹662.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹608.25₹1,002.95
₹662.55
Open Price
₹608.25
Prev. Close
₹668.80
Volume
2,394

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Innova Captab has gained 3.98% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -8.82%.

Innova Captab’s current P/E of 28.64x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Innova Captab Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Innova Captab		-1.65-8.70-7.30-27.51-3.996.723.98
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		1.282.93-2.9410.9610.5721.9422.94
Divi's Laboratories		2.172.93-0.993.6815.3830.8712.38
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-0.697.9717.5021.1447.6143.0328.46
Cipla		1.932.22-10.36-14.39-3.9515.4410.72
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		-0.374.831.102.5415.6113.437.54
Lupin		2.755.7911.1718.5218.4951.7016.87
Mankind Pharma		9.424.221.85-12.21-3.2916.429.55
Zydus Lifesciences		0.280.43-3.10-10.074.1524.2515.28
Aurobindo Pharma		3.99-1.210.2717.0314.1438.086.58
Alkem Laboratories		1.25-2.43-1.535.0821.1120.8114.39
Biocon		-0.124.74-4.947.9027.8820.03-0.65
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2.998.578.025.9061.9172.1334.69
Laurus Labs		3.128.824.3021.34101.0150.4423.84
Abbott India		2.270.26-6.76-17.38-13.6210.1613.02
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-2.934.410.89-8.321.1024.3110.77
Anthem Biosciences		-1.2413.153.66-16.54-5.94-2.02-1.22
Ipca Laboratories		-0.975.224.3611.6311.4823.529.00
Ajanta Pharma		0.663.1513.9916.1921.6836.2720.47
J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals		0.199.4417.4920.0029.8528.5928.10

Over the last one year, Innova Captab has declined 3.99% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (10.57%), Divi's Laboratories (15.38%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (47.61%). From a 5 year perspective, Innova Captab has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (22.94%) and Divi's Laboratories (12.38%).

Innova Captab Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Innova Captab Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5673.02672.67
10676.88677.03
20691.35683.17
50695.51698.52
100730.96731.25
200807.82770.36

Innova Captab Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Innova Captab remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 20.24%, FII holding rose to 0.10%, and public shareholding moved down to 28.76% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Innova Captab Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
17,88,9200.55124.37
16,29,9360.89113.31
8,72,4630.660.65
6,30,0010.4943.8
2,72,2651.2518.93
2,72,2651.2518.93
2,61,8810.0918.21
2,19,8830.9315.29
1,64,5000.8811.44
79,8830.845.55

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

View All Mutual Funds
Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Innova Captab Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 24, 2026, 12:05 AM ISTInnova Captab - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Feb 02, 2026, 10:29 PM ISTInnova Captab - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Feb 02, 2026, 10:22 PM ISTInnova Captab - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 02, 2026, 10:20 PM ISTInnova Captab - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Jan 27, 2026, 11:59 PM ISTInnova Captab - Communication To The Shareholders Of The Company Regarding Deduction Of Tax At Source ('TDS') On Interim Divi

About Innova Captab

Innova Captab Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/01/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24246MH2005PLC150371 and registration number is 150371. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 958.06 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 57.23 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Manoj Kumar Lohariwala
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Vinay Kumar Lohariwala
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Jayant Vasudeo Rao
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Archit Aggarwal
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Sudhir Kumar Bassi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Shirish Gundopant Belapure
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Priyanka Dixit Sibal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Mahender Korthiwada
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Innova Captab Share Price

What is the share price of Innova Captab?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Innova Captab is ₹662.55 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Innova Captab?

The Innova Captab is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Innova Captab?

The market cap of Innova Captab is ₹3,791.44 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Innova Captab?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Innova Captab are ₹685.80 and ₹608.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Innova Captab?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Innova Captab stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Innova Captab is ₹1,002.95 and 52-week low of Innova Captab is ₹608.25 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Innova Captab performed historically in terms of returns?

The Innova Captab has shown returns of -0.93% over the past day, -4.7% for the past month, -7.83% over 3 months, -8.82% over 1 year, 6.72% across 3 years, and 3.98% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Innova Captab?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Innova Captab are 28.64 and 3.57 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Innova Captab News

More Innova Captab News
icon
Market Pulse