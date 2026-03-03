Here's the live share price of Innova Captab along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Innova Captab has gained 3.98% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -8.82%.
Innova Captab’s current P/E of 28.64x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Innova Captab
|-1.65
|-8.70
|-7.30
|-27.51
|-3.99
|6.72
|3.98
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|1.28
|2.93
|-2.94
|10.96
|10.57
|21.94
|22.94
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.17
|2.93
|-0.99
|3.68
|15.38
|30.87
|12.38
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-0.69
|7.97
|17.50
|21.14
|47.61
|43.03
|28.46
|Cipla
|1.93
|2.22
|-10.36
|-14.39
|-3.95
|15.44
|10.72
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|-0.37
|4.83
|1.10
|2.54
|15.61
|13.43
|7.54
|Lupin
|2.75
|5.79
|11.17
|18.52
|18.49
|51.70
|16.87
|Mankind Pharma
|9.42
|4.22
|1.85
|-12.21
|-3.29
|16.42
|9.55
|Zydus Lifesciences
|0.28
|0.43
|-3.10
|-10.07
|4.15
|24.25
|15.28
|Aurobindo Pharma
|3.99
|-1.21
|0.27
|17.03
|14.14
|38.08
|6.58
|Alkem Laboratories
|1.25
|-2.43
|-1.53
|5.08
|21.11
|20.81
|14.39
|Biocon
|-0.12
|4.74
|-4.94
|7.90
|27.88
|20.03
|-0.65
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2.99
|8.57
|8.02
|5.90
|61.91
|72.13
|34.69
|Laurus Labs
|3.12
|8.82
|4.30
|21.34
|101.01
|50.44
|23.84
|Abbott India
|2.27
|0.26
|-6.76
|-17.38
|-13.62
|10.16
|13.02
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-2.93
|4.41
|0.89
|-8.32
|1.10
|24.31
|10.77
|Anthem Biosciences
|-1.24
|13.15
|3.66
|-16.54
|-5.94
|-2.02
|-1.22
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.97
|5.22
|4.36
|11.63
|11.48
|23.52
|9.00
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.66
|3.15
|13.99
|16.19
|21.68
|36.27
|20.47
|J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals
|0.19
|9.44
|17.49
|20.00
|29.85
|28.59
|28.10
Over the last one year, Innova Captab has declined 3.99% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (10.57%), Divi's Laboratories (15.38%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (47.61%). From a 5 year perspective, Innova Captab has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (22.94%) and Divi's Laboratories (12.38%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|673.02
|672.67
|10
|676.88
|677.03
|20
|691.35
|683.17
|50
|695.51
|698.52
|100
|730.96
|731.25
|200
|807.82
|770.36
In the latest quarter, Innova Captab remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 20.24%, FII holding rose to 0.10%, and public shareholding moved down to 28.76% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|17,88,920
|0.55
|124.37
|16,29,936
|0.89
|113.31
|8,72,463
|0.6
|60.65
|6,30,001
|0.49
|43.8
|2,72,265
|1.25
|18.93
|2,72,265
|1.25
|18.93
|2,61,881
|0.09
|18.21
|2,19,883
|0.93
|15.29
|1,64,500
|0.88
|11.44
|79,883
|0.84
|5.55
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 24, 2026, 12:05 AM IST
|Innova Captab - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Feb 02, 2026, 10:29 PM IST
|Innova Captab - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Feb 02, 2026, 10:22 PM IST
|Innova Captab - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Feb 02, 2026, 10:20 PM IST
|Innova Captab - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Jan 27, 2026, 11:59 PM IST
|Innova Captab - Communication To The Shareholders Of The Company Regarding Deduction Of Tax At Source ('TDS') On Interim Divi
Innova Captab Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/01/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24246MH2005PLC150371 and registration number is 150371. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 958.06 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 57.23 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Innova Captab is ₹662.55 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Innova Captab is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Innova Captab is ₹3,791.44 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Innova Captab are ₹685.80 and ₹608.25.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Innova Captab stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Innova Captab is ₹1,002.95 and 52-week low of Innova Captab is ₹608.25 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Innova Captab has shown returns of -0.93% over the past day, -4.7% for the past month, -7.83% over 3 months, -8.82% over 1 year, 6.72% across 3 years, and 3.98% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Innova Captab are 28.64 and 3.57 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.