What is the share price of Grauer & Weil (India)? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Grauer & Weil (India) is ₹70.05 as on .

What kind of stock is Grauer & Weil (India)? The Grauer & Weil (India) is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Grauer & Weil (India)? The market cap of Grauer & Weil (India) is ₹3,176.15 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Grauer & Weil (India)? Today’s highest and lowest price of Grauer & Weil (India) are ₹70.29 and ₹69.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Grauer & Weil (India)? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Grauer & Weil (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Grauer & Weil (India) is ₹99.75 and 52-week low of Grauer & Weil (India) is ₹49.70 as on .

How has the Grauer & Weil (India) performed historically in terms of returns? The Grauer & Weil (India) has shown returns of 1.01% over the past day, -10.04% for the past month, 0.46% over 3 months, -26.22% over 1 year, 5.9% across 3 years, and 16.19% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Grauer & Weil (India)? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Grauer & Weil (India) are 19.82 and 2.94 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.71 per annum.

Source: Dion Global