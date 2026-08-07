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Grauer & Weil (India) Share Price

NSE
BSE

GRAUER & WEIL (INDIA)

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Chemicals
Theme
Commodities
Index
BSE 1000BSE CommoditiesBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Grauer & Weil (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹70.05 Closed
1.01₹ 0.70
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Grauer & Weil (India) Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹69.60₹70.29
₹70.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹49.70₹99.75
₹70.05
Open Price
₹70.15
Prev. Close
₹69.35
Volume
48,415

Source: Dion Global

Grauer & Weil (India) Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Grauer & Weil (India)		-8.36-10.040.46-2.26-26.225.9016.19
Pidilite Industries		3.132.5914.5311.698.968.398.29
Apar Industries		15.2317.0429.3273.0090.4763.1590.63
Gujarat Fluorochemicals		3.3814.0418.9528.6625.7817.4621.29
Aether Industries		2.8719.8531.0260.80112.5315.3815.42
Aarti Industries		2.514.832.836.6932.661.85-12.01
Privi Speciality Chemicals		0.34-0.643.6431.8846.1350.9716.08
Anupam Rasayan India		0.42-4.67-11.39-8.127.209.4211.28
Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India		-1.94-2.06-5.197.49-12.66-1.37-0.82
Clean Science & Technology		8.15-1.02-9.20-0.49-33.59-15.87-13.08
Galaxy Surfactants		5.871.816.6910.93-15.88-7.72-8.54
Neogen Chemicals		0.383.9517.6154.2844.069.0917.74
Fineotex Chemical		5.4911.3849.5571.3574.5211.4229.16
Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem		-5.0937.2524.9338.2358.070.24-3.94
Rossari Biotech		1.89-0.16-4.58-4.22-21.59-15.09-17.81
Camlin Fine Sciences		-0.98-6.47-7.26-24.87-48.20-6.29-6.65
Thirumalai Chemicals		-3.76-4.44-24.54-21.34-41.26-6.81-3.34
Paushak		11.8330.1836.3751.02-6.16-5.36-9.08
Sunshield Chemicals		2.472.6641.8942.8737.5210.0325.26
Chemcon Speciality Chemicals		11.256.1614.544.74-12.63-9.63-16.77

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Grauer & Weil (India) has declined 26.22% compared to peers like Pidilite Industries (8.96%), Apar Industries (90.47%), Gujarat Fluorochemicals (25.78%). From a 5 year perspective, Grauer & Weil (India) has outperformed peers relative to Pidilite Industries (8.29%) and Apar Industries (90.63%).

Grauer & Weil (India) Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Grauer & Weil (India) Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
576.4173.06
1075.5374.39
2077.0675.39
5075.4974.71
10070.1573.47
20073.3275.26

Source: Dion Global

Grauer & Weil (India) Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Grauer & Weil (India) saw a rise in promoter holding to 69.04%, while DII stake decreased to 0.05%, FII holding fell to 0.35%, and public shareholding moved up to 30.55% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Grauer & Weil (India) Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 07:05 PM IST ISTGrauer & Weil - Result - Financial Result For Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026
Aug 04, 2026, 06:58 PM IST ISTGrauer & Weil - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
Jul 25, 2026, 10:10 PM IST ISTGrauer & Weil - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Financial Result Of Company For Quarter Ended June 30, 2026.
Jul 22, 2026, 10:35 PM IST ISTGrauer & Weil - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Cessation
Jul 10, 2026, 10:31 PM IST ISTGrauer & Weil - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Cessation

Source: Dion Global

About Grauer & Weil (India)

Grauer & Weil (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/11/1957 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999MH1957PLC010975 and registration number is 010975. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of organic and inorganic chemical compounds. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1178.44 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 45.34 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Umeshkumar More
    Chairman
  • Mr. Nirajkumar More
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Rohitkumar More
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Yogesh Samat
    Whole Time Director
  • Dr. Prerna Goradia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ayush Agarwala
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashok Kumar Kanodia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anil Gadodia
    Independent Director

FAQs on Grauer & Weil (India) Share Price

What is the share price of Grauer & Weil (India)?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Grauer & Weil (India) is ₹70.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Grauer & Weil (India)?

The Grauer & Weil (India) is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Grauer & Weil (India)?

The market cap of Grauer & Weil (India) is ₹3,176.15 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Grauer & Weil (India)?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Grauer & Weil (India) are ₹70.29 and ₹69.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Grauer & Weil (India)?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Grauer & Weil (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Grauer & Weil (India) is ₹99.75 and 52-week low of Grauer & Weil (India) is ₹49.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Grauer & Weil (India) performed historically in terms of returns?

The Grauer & Weil (India) has shown returns of 1.01% over the past day, -10.04% for the past month, 0.46% over 3 months, -26.22% over 1 year, 5.9% across 3 years, and 16.19% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Grauer & Weil (India)?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Grauer & Weil (India) are 19.82 and 2.94 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.71 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Grauer & Weil (India) News

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