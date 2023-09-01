Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-2.05
|16.94
|26.28
|33.14
|100.59
|114.00
|114.00
|-1.11
|-5.12
|-5.72
|8.34
|-11.36
|75.80
|114.46
|5.04
|10.34
|-8.33
|-4.16
|-8.98
|464.13
|330.21
|7.00
|2.84
|-4.68
|-8.85
|-41.26
|-6.31
|44.82
|1.13
|8.52
|0.01
|1.65
|-20.12
|-10.95
|-10.95
|-5.57
|-9.36
|9.49
|13.45
|7.55
|27.96
|27.96
|-0.88
|4.80
|-9.81
|48.71
|31.71
|90.95
|90.95
|22.45
|67.68
|86.40
|164.42
|134.45
|353.00
|83.55
|-0.71
|-1.66
|8.40
|11.52
|-18.38
|57.52
|108.94
|8.97
|8.84
|3.70
|24.68
|-15.86
|114.60
|206.80
|11.67
|9.32
|10.57
|33.34
|13.60
|159.84
|558.70
|-1.34
|3.64
|3.79
|-10.09
|-30.34
|-25.74
|-25.74
|12.01
|6.36
|6.25
|37.23
|1.37
|929.90
|529.04
|3.54
|11.09
|26.16
|24.11
|-1.25
|228.04
|48.32
|9.50
|13.01
|16.07
|5.85
|-1.17
|523.11
|133.69
|-0.58
|4.39
|4.79
|16.28
|-1.59
|366.56
|329.03
|5.03
|3.79
|5.19
|4.39
|-32.26
|-52.18
|-52.18
|2.72
|14.83
|26.68
|68.67
|16.99
|61.15
|61.15
|7.49
|6.11
|42.48
|42.45
|-8.69
|14.89
|14.89
|26.47
|40.98
|45.76
|11.69
|-17.31
|-73.71
|0.31
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results, Final Dividend & A.G.M.
|23 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results, F. Dividend & A.G.M.
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|06 Dec, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
Grauer & Weil (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/11/1957 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999MH1957PLC010975 and registration number is 010975. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of organic and inorganic chemical compounds. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 766.56 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.67 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Grauer & Weil (India) Ltd. is ₹3,116.07 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Grauer & Weil (India) Ltd. is 25.89 and PB ratio of Grauer & Weil (India) Ltd. is 4.59 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Grauer & Weil (India) Ltd. is ₹137.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Grauer & Weil (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Grauer & Weil (India) Ltd. is ₹143.00 and 52-week low of Grauer & Weil (India) Ltd. is ₹61.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.