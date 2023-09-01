Follow Us

GRAUER & WEIL (INDIA) LTD.

Sector : Chemicals - Speciality - Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹137.45 Closed
1.41.9
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Grauer & Weil (India) Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹134.40₹140.05
₹137.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹61.35₹143.00
₹137.45
Open Price
₹136.70
Prev. Close
₹135.55
Volume
3,63,613

Grauer & Weil (India) Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1139.8
  • R2142.75
  • R3145.45
  • Pivot
    137.1
  • S1134.15
  • S2131.45
  • S3128.5

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 591.13134.82
  • 1085.85132.75
  • 2078.21127.88
  • 5072.35120.05
  • 10066.93113.83
  • 20064.4104.4

Grauer & Weil (India) Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-2.0516.9426.2833.14100.59114.00114.00
-1.11-5.12-5.728.34-11.3675.80114.46
5.0410.34-8.33-4.16-8.98464.13330.21
7.002.84-4.68-8.85-41.26-6.3144.82
1.138.520.011.65-20.12-10.95-10.95
-5.57-9.369.4913.457.5527.9627.96
-0.884.80-9.8148.7131.7190.9590.95
22.4567.6886.40164.42134.45353.0083.55
-0.71-1.668.4011.52-18.3857.52108.94
8.978.843.7024.68-15.86114.60206.80
11.679.3210.5733.3413.60159.84558.70
-1.343.643.79-10.09-30.34-25.74-25.74
12.016.366.2537.231.37929.90529.04
3.5411.0926.1624.11-1.25228.0448.32
9.5013.0116.075.85-1.17523.11133.69
-0.584.394.7916.28-1.59366.56329.03
5.033.795.194.39-32.26-52.18-52.18
2.7214.8326.6868.6716.9961.1561.15
7.496.1142.4842.45-8.6914.8914.89
26.4740.9845.7611.69-17.31-73.710.31

Grauer & Weil (India) Ltd. Share Holdings

Grauer & Weil (India) Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results, Final Dividend & A.G.M.
23 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results, F. Dividend & A.G.M.
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
06 Dec, 2022Board MeetingOthers

About Grauer & Weil (India) Ltd.

Grauer & Weil (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/11/1957 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999MH1957PLC010975 and registration number is 010975. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of organic and inorganic chemical compounds. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 766.56 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.67 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Umeshkumar More
    Chairman
  • Mr. Nirajkumar More
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Rohitkumar More
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Yogesh Samat
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Suresh Pareek
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Tarun Kumar Govil
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Prerna Goradia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ayush Agarwala
    Independent Director

FAQs on Grauer & Weil (India) Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Grauer & Weil (India) Ltd.?

The market cap of Grauer & Weil (India) Ltd. is ₹3,116.07 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Grauer & Weil (India) Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Grauer & Weil (India) Ltd. is 25.89 and PB ratio of Grauer & Weil (India) Ltd. is 4.59 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Grauer & Weil (India) Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Grauer & Weil (India) Ltd. is ₹137.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Grauer & Weil (India) Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Grauer & Weil (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Grauer & Weil (India) Ltd. is ₹143.00 and 52-week low of Grauer & Weil (India) Ltd. is ₹61.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

