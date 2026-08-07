Here's the live share price of Grauer & Weil (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Grauer & Weil (India)
|-8.36
|-10.04
|0.46
|-2.26
|-26.22
|5.90
|16.19
|Pidilite Industries
|3.13
|2.59
|14.53
|11.69
|8.96
|8.39
|8.29
|Apar Industries
|15.23
|17.04
|29.32
|73.00
|90.47
|63.15
|90.63
|Gujarat Fluorochemicals
|3.38
|14.04
|18.95
|28.66
|25.78
|17.46
|21.29
|Aether Industries
|2.87
|19.85
|31.02
|60.80
|112.53
|15.38
|15.42
|Aarti Industries
|2.51
|4.83
|2.83
|6.69
|32.66
|1.85
|-12.01
|Privi Speciality Chemicals
|0.34
|-0.64
|3.64
|31.88
|46.13
|50.97
|16.08
|Anupam Rasayan India
|0.42
|-4.67
|-11.39
|-8.12
|7.20
|9.42
|11.28
|Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India
|-1.94
|-2.06
|-5.19
|7.49
|-12.66
|-1.37
|-0.82
|Clean Science & Technology
|8.15
|-1.02
|-9.20
|-0.49
|-33.59
|-15.87
|-13.08
|Galaxy Surfactants
|5.87
|1.81
|6.69
|10.93
|-15.88
|-7.72
|-8.54
|Neogen Chemicals
|0.38
|3.95
|17.61
|54.28
|44.06
|9.09
|17.74
|Fineotex Chemical
|5.49
|11.38
|49.55
|71.35
|74.52
|11.42
|29.16
|Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem
|-5.09
|37.25
|24.93
|38.23
|58.07
|0.24
|-3.94
|Rossari Biotech
|1.89
|-0.16
|-4.58
|-4.22
|-21.59
|-15.09
|-17.81
|Camlin Fine Sciences
|-0.98
|-6.47
|-7.26
|-24.87
|-48.20
|-6.29
|-6.65
|Thirumalai Chemicals
|-3.76
|-4.44
|-24.54
|-21.34
|-41.26
|-6.81
|-3.34
|Paushak
|11.83
|30.18
|36.37
|51.02
|-6.16
|-5.36
|-9.08
|Sunshield Chemicals
|2.47
|2.66
|41.89
|42.87
|37.52
|10.03
|25.26
|Chemcon Speciality Chemicals
|11.25
|6.16
|14.54
|4.74
|-12.63
|-9.63
|-16.77
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Grauer & Weil (India) has declined 26.22% compared to peers like Pidilite Industries (8.96%), Apar Industries (90.47%), Gujarat Fluorochemicals (25.78%). From a 5 year perspective, Grauer & Weil (India) has outperformed peers relative to Pidilite Industries (8.29%) and Apar Industries (90.63%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|76.41
|73.06
|10
|75.53
|74.39
|20
|77.06
|75.39
|50
|75.49
|74.71
|100
|70.15
|73.47
|200
|73.32
|75.26
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Grauer & Weil (India) saw a rise in promoter holding to 69.04%, while DII stake decreased to 0.05%, FII holding fell to 0.35%, and public shareholding moved up to 30.55% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 07:05 PM IST IST
|Grauer & Weil - Result - Financial Result For Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026
|Aug 04, 2026, 06:58 PM IST IST
|Grauer & Weil - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
|Jul 25, 2026, 10:10 PM IST IST
|Grauer & Weil - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Financial Result Of Company For Quarter Ended June 30, 2026.
|Jul 22, 2026, 10:35 PM IST IST
|Grauer & Weil - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Cessation
|Jul 10, 2026, 10:31 PM IST IST
|Grauer & Weil - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Cessation
Source: Dion Global
Grauer & Weil (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/11/1957 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999MH1957PLC010975 and registration number is 010975. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of organic and inorganic chemical compounds. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1178.44 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 45.34 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Grauer & Weil (India) is ₹70.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Grauer & Weil (India) is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Grauer & Weil (India) is ₹3,176.15 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Grauer & Weil (India) are ₹70.29 and ₹69.60.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Grauer & Weil (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Grauer & Weil (India) is ₹99.75 and 52-week low of Grauer & Weil (India) is ₹49.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Grauer & Weil (India) has shown returns of 1.01% over the past day, -10.04% for the past month, 0.46% over 3 months, -26.22% over 1 year, 5.9% across 3 years, and 16.19% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Grauer & Weil (India) are 19.82 and 2.94 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.71 per annum.
Source: Dion Global