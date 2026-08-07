What is the share price of Federal Bank? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Federal Bank is ₹358.80 as on .

What kind of stock is Federal Bank? The Federal Bank is operating in the Banks Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Federal Bank? The market cap of Federal Bank is ₹88,629.54 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Federal Bank? Today’s highest and lowest price of Federal Bank are ₹359.55 and ₹350.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Federal Bank? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Federal Bank stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Federal Bank is ₹364.95 and 52-week low of Federal Bank is ₹188.45 as on .

How has the Federal Bank performed historically in terms of returns? The Federal Bank has shown returns of 1.92% over the past day, 8.22% for the past month, 20.77% over 3 months, 80.57% over 1 year, 38.84% across 3 years, and 32.52% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Federal Bank? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Federal Bank are 18.93 and 2.30 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.33 per annum.

Source: Dion Global