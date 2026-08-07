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Federal Bank Share Price

NSE
BSE

FEDERAL BANK

Largecap | BSE
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Sector
Banks
Theme
Bank (Private)
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Here's the live share price of Federal Bank along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹358.80 Closed
1.92₹ 6.75
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Federal Bank Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹350.80₹359.55
₹358.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹188.45₹364.95
₹358.80
Open Price
₹353.40
Prev. Close
₹352.05
Volume
72,802

Source: Dion Global

Federal Bank Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Federal Bank		0.018.2220.7725.1980.5738.8432.52
HDFC Bank		-2.13-11.73-8.02-21.90-26.63-3.94-0.53
ICICI Bank		-0.920.5311.291.78-1.2513.3815.14
Kotak Mahindra Bank		0.462.703.33-8.57-1.622.291.94
Axis Bank		0.69-7.65-4.21-7.7014.969.3410.39
Au Small Finance Bank		3.411.464.897.7645.5214.2211.36
IndusInd Bank		1.190.398.2810.4726.93-10.18-0.34
IDFC First Bank		-0.225.0620.11-0.3122.05-1.2212.26
YES Bank		-0.31-5.460.805.2420.8710.3612.76
RBL Bank		3.173.2011.8525.5644.7121.4816.73
Karur Vysya Bank		-1.8010.487.292.9954.3848.0154.33
Bandhan Bank		0.72-14.51-15.608.215.57-8.62-10.26
City Union Bank		2.88-6.824.64-2.1831.2028.5712.79
Jammu & Kashmir Bank		2.12-2.6613.8850.9755.3933.3933.82
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank		2.8413.5317.5831.57101.8924.5111.40
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank		-2.4013.7711.727.9262.0812.6321.41
South Indian Bank		0.96-1.1912.9013.8661.6237.5837.72
Karnataka Bank		8.7716.7216.3049.9478.3112.9038.63
Equitas Small Finance Bank		0.20-4.842.8512.3832.26-4.354.70
DCB Bank		3.494.113.33-0.3950.4717.6215.72

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Federal Bank has gained 80.57% compared to peers like HDFC Bank (-26.63%), ICICI Bank (-1.25%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (-1.62%). From a 5 year perspective, Federal Bank has outperformed peers relative to HDFC Bank (-0.53%) and ICICI Bank (15.14%).

Federal Bank Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Federal Bank Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5358.29358.49
10356.58356.08
20344.81349.16
50325.1331.55
100302.96312.48
200281.97286.55

Source: Dion Global

Federal Bank Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Federal Bank remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 49.27%, FII holding rose to 27.71%, and public shareholding moved down to 23.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Federal Bank Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
12,78,25,0004.184,218.86
5,23,64,2712.561,728.28
4,35,36,4214.251,436.92
4,10,00,0002.751,353.21
2,46,56,6923.22813.79
2,32,78,4405.58768.3
2,08,23,8173.87687.29
2,07,59,4511.7685.17
1,95,82,2414.21646.31
1,80,00,0002.46594.09

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Federal Bank Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 03:21 AM IST ISTFederal Bank - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Aug 06, 2026, 04:01 AM IST ISTFederal Bank - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 06, 2026, 03:38 AM IST ISTFederal Bank - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Aug 04, 2026, 11:32 PM IST ISTFederal Bank - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Aug 03, 2026, 04:37 PM IST ISTFederal Bank - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS

Source: Dion Global

About Federal Bank

Federal Bank Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/04/1931 and has its registered office in the State of Kerala, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65191KL1931PLC000368 and registration number is 000368. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Monetary intermediation of commercial banks, saving banks. postal savings bank and discount houses. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 27695.38 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 492.86 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Elias George
    Part Time Chairman & Independent Director
  • Mr. Krishnan Venkat Subramanian
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Harsh Dugar
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Venkatraman Venkateswaran
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Sudarshan Sen
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Varsha Purandare
    Independent Director
  • CA. Manoj Fadnis
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Siddhartha Sengupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sankarshan Basu
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ramanand Mundkur
    Independent Director

FAQs on Federal Bank Share Price

What is the share price of Federal Bank?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Federal Bank is ₹358.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Federal Bank?

The Federal Bank is operating in the Banks Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Federal Bank?

The market cap of Federal Bank is ₹88,629.54 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Federal Bank?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Federal Bank are ₹359.55 and ₹350.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Federal Bank?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Federal Bank stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Federal Bank is ₹364.95 and 52-week low of Federal Bank is ₹188.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Federal Bank performed historically in terms of returns?

The Federal Bank has shown returns of 1.92% over the past day, 8.22% for the past month, 20.77% over 3 months, 80.57% over 1 year, 38.84% across 3 years, and 32.52% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Federal Bank?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Federal Bank are 18.93 and 2.30 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.33 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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