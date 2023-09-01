Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|2.35
|6.59
|14.74
|7.18
|21.26
|163.49
|78.33
|0.77
|-5.34
|-1.90
|-1.54
|6.88
|39.58
|51.66
|-0.29
|-2.71
|3.37
|13.00
|10.67
|147.50
|189.57
|-0.36
|-4.19
|-8.16
|1.58
|-6.85
|23.89
|39.67
|0.72
|3.15
|7.66
|14.45
|33.06
|103.86
|56.72
|0.99
|1.46
|9.68
|28.58
|27.32
|125.52
|-25.41
|2.25
|5.25
|28.31
|67.24
|89.52
|196.66
|94.47
|2.67
|1.17
|6.13
|-5.46
|5.81
|18.09
|-94.90
|-1.90
|0.26
|-6.00
|18.32
|11.66
|106.43
|98.21
|-0.23
|3.31
|-12.30
|0.09
|-15.51
|-23.09
|-64.91
|3.17
|5.81
|41.04
|47.56
|94.56
|23.87
|-61.91
|5.58
|-3.16
|1.37
|22.28
|93.47
|171.04
|171.04
|0.99
|-3.22
|13.03
|20.51
|71.69
|217.86
|30.44
|-1.71
|-1.41
|35.78
|84.02
|134.21
|39.06
|-12.51
|1.53
|-6.65
|1.78
|-11.07
|-30.57
|-10.44
|-35.69
|0.91
|28.15
|54.38
|78.18
|179.87
|407.12
|57.24
|4.05
|21.17
|32.32
|20.99
|7.29
|7.29
|7.29
|-3.35
|4.01
|44.88
|47.28
|191.71
|367.92
|99.96
|1.87
|9.28
|17.36
|42.23
|54.76
|50.17
|8.93
|-0.43
|15.10
|23.02
|37.98
|183.54
|222.92
|32.48
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund - Regular Plan
|6,84,34,031
|2.04
|928.31
|Kotak Emerging Equity Fund - Regular Plan
|3,16,49,080
|1.37
|429.32
|Mirae Asset Emerging Bluechip Fund
|3,13,20,953
|1.52
|424.87
|Mirae Asset Midcap Fund
|2,96,56,362
|3.54
|402.29
|DSP Mid Cap Fund
|2,65,34,459
|2.47
|359.94
|Nippon India Growth Fund
|2,44,26,763
|1.91
|331.35
|Franklin India Prima Fund
|2,34,39,752
|3.68
|317.96
|Sundaram Mid Cap Fund
|2,21,20,395
|3.59
|300.06
|Sundaram Mid Cap Fund - Institutional Plan
|2,21,20,395
|3.59
|300.06
|HSBC Value Fund
|2,14,78,000
|3.21
|291.35
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|24 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|21 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|13 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|05 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|16 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Federal Bank Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/04/1931 and has its registered office in the State of Kerala, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65191KL1931PLC000368 and registration number is 000368. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Monetary intermediation of commercial banks, saving banks. postal savings bank and discount houses. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 13660.75 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 420.51 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Federal Bank Ltd. is ₹33,818.27 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Federal Bank Ltd. is 10.69 and PB ratio of Federal Bank Ltd. is 1.53 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Federal Bank Ltd. is ₹143.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Federal Bank Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Federal Bank Ltd. is ₹146.45 and 52-week low of Federal Bank Ltd. is ₹109.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.