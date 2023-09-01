Follow Us

Federal Bank Ltd. Share Price

FEDERAL BANK LTD.

Sector : Finance - Banks - Private Sector | Largecap | NSE
₹143.80 Closed
-0.1-0.15
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Federal Bank Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹141.30₹145.20
₹143.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹109.45₹146.45
₹143.80
Open Price
₹145.10
Prev. Close
₹143.95
Volume
1,36,78,350

Federal Bank Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1145.53
  • R2147.32
  • R3149.43
  • Pivot
    143.42
  • S1141.63
  • S2139.52
  • S3137.73

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5132.25142.93
  • 10129.6140.95
  • 20123.36138.41
  • 50119.34134.67
  • 100108.3132.25
  • 200101.86128.41

Federal Bank Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.356.5914.747.1821.26163.4978.33
0.77-5.34-1.90-1.546.8839.5851.66
-0.29-2.713.3713.0010.67147.50189.57
-0.36-4.19-8.161.58-6.8523.8939.67
0.723.157.6614.4533.06103.8656.72
0.991.469.6828.5827.32125.52-25.41
2.255.2528.3167.2489.52196.6694.47
2.671.176.13-5.465.8118.09-94.90
-1.900.26-6.0018.3211.66106.4398.21
-0.233.31-12.300.09-15.51-23.09-64.91
3.175.8141.0447.5694.5623.87-61.91
5.58-3.161.3722.2893.47171.04171.04
0.99-3.2213.0320.5171.69217.8630.44
-1.71-1.4135.7884.02134.2139.06-12.51
1.53-6.651.78-11.07-30.57-10.44-35.69
0.9128.1554.3878.18179.87407.1257.24
4.0521.1732.3220.997.297.297.29
-3.354.0144.8847.28191.71367.9299.96
1.879.2817.3642.2354.7650.178.93
-0.4315.1023.0237.98183.54222.9232.48

Federal Bank Ltd. Share Holdings

Federal Bank Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund - Regular Plan6,84,34,0312.04928.31
Kotak Emerging Equity Fund - Regular Plan3,16,49,0801.37429.32
Mirae Asset Emerging Bluechip Fund3,13,20,9531.52424.87
Mirae Asset Midcap Fund2,96,56,3623.54402.29
DSP Mid Cap Fund2,65,34,4592.47359.94
Nippon India Growth Fund2,44,26,7631.91331.35
Franklin India Prima Fund2,34,39,7523.68317.96
Sundaram Mid Cap Fund2,21,20,3953.59300.06
Sundaram Mid Cap Fund - Institutional Plan2,21,20,3953.59300.06
HSBC Value Fund2,14,78,0003.21291.35
View All Mutual Funds

Futures

  • Price
      (%)
    As on Invalid Date | IST
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Options

  • Price
      (%)
    Not traded today
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Federal Bank Ltd. Corporate Actions

MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
24 Jul, 2023Board MeetingOthers
21 Jul, 2023Board MeetingOthers
13 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
05 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
16 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Federal Bank Ltd.

Federal Bank Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/04/1931 and has its registered office in the State of Kerala, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65191KL1931PLC000368 and registration number is 000368. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Monetary intermediation of commercial banks, saving banks. postal savings bank and discount houses. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 13660.75 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 420.51 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Abhaya Prasad Hota
    Part Time Chairman & Independent Director
  • Mr. Shyam Srinivasan
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Harsh Dugar
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Shalini Warrier
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Siddhartha Sengupta
    Independent Director
  • CA. Manoj Fadnis
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Varsha Purandare
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sudarshan Sen
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ramanand Mundkur
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sankarshan Basu
    Independent Director

FAQs on Federal Bank Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Federal Bank Ltd.?

The market cap of Federal Bank Ltd. is ₹33,818.27 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Federal Bank Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Federal Bank Ltd. is 10.69 and PB ratio of Federal Bank Ltd. is 1.53 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Federal Bank Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Federal Bank Ltd. is ₹143.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Federal Bank Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Federal Bank Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Federal Bank Ltd. is ₹146.45 and 52-week low of Federal Bank Ltd. is ₹109.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

