Here's the live share price of Federal Bank along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Federal Bank
|0.01
|8.22
|20.77
|25.19
|80.57
|38.84
|32.52
|HDFC Bank
|-2.13
|-11.73
|-8.02
|-21.90
|-26.63
|-3.94
|-0.53
|ICICI Bank
|-0.92
|0.53
|11.29
|1.78
|-1.25
|13.38
|15.14
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|0.46
|2.70
|3.33
|-8.57
|-1.62
|2.29
|1.94
|Axis Bank
|0.69
|-7.65
|-4.21
|-7.70
|14.96
|9.34
|10.39
|Au Small Finance Bank
|3.41
|1.46
|4.89
|7.76
|45.52
|14.22
|11.36
|IndusInd Bank
|1.19
|0.39
|8.28
|10.47
|26.93
|-10.18
|-0.34
|IDFC First Bank
|-0.22
|5.06
|20.11
|-0.31
|22.05
|-1.22
|12.26
|YES Bank
|-0.31
|-5.46
|0.80
|5.24
|20.87
|10.36
|12.76
|RBL Bank
|3.17
|3.20
|11.85
|25.56
|44.71
|21.48
|16.73
|Karur Vysya Bank
|-1.80
|10.48
|7.29
|2.99
|54.38
|48.01
|54.33
|Bandhan Bank
|0.72
|-14.51
|-15.60
|8.21
|5.57
|-8.62
|-10.26
|City Union Bank
|2.88
|-6.82
|4.64
|-2.18
|31.20
|28.57
|12.79
|Jammu & Kashmir Bank
|2.12
|-2.66
|13.88
|50.97
|55.39
|33.39
|33.82
|Tamilnad Mercantile Bank
|2.84
|13.53
|17.58
|31.57
|101.89
|24.51
|11.40
|Ujjivan Small Finance Bank
|-2.40
|13.77
|11.72
|7.92
|62.08
|12.63
|21.41
|South Indian Bank
|0.96
|-1.19
|12.90
|13.86
|61.62
|37.58
|37.72
|Karnataka Bank
|8.77
|16.72
|16.30
|49.94
|78.31
|12.90
|38.63
|Equitas Small Finance Bank
|0.20
|-4.84
|2.85
|12.38
|32.26
|-4.35
|4.70
|DCB Bank
|3.49
|4.11
|3.33
|-0.39
|50.47
|17.62
|15.72
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Federal Bank has gained 80.57% compared to peers like HDFC Bank (-26.63%), ICICI Bank (-1.25%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (-1.62%). From a 5 year perspective, Federal Bank has outperformed peers relative to HDFC Bank (-0.53%) and ICICI Bank (15.14%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|358.29
|358.49
|10
|356.58
|356.08
|20
|344.81
|349.16
|50
|325.1
|331.55
|100
|302.96
|312.48
|200
|281.97
|286.55
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Federal Bank remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 49.27%, FII holding rose to 27.71%, and public shareholding moved down to 23.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|12,78,25,000
|4.18
|4,218.86
|5,23,64,271
|2.56
|1,728.28
|4,35,36,421
|4.25
|1,436.92
|4,10,00,000
|2.75
|1,353.21
|2,46,56,692
|3.22
|813.79
|2,32,78,440
|5.58
|768.3
|2,08,23,817
|3.87
|687.29
|2,07,59,451
|1.7
|685.17
|1,95,82,241
|4.21
|646.31
|1,80,00,000
|2.46
|594.09
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 03:21 AM IST IST
|Federal Bank - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Aug 06, 2026, 04:01 AM IST IST
|Federal Bank - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 06, 2026, 03:38 AM IST IST
|Federal Bank - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Aug 04, 2026, 11:32 PM IST IST
|Federal Bank - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Aug 03, 2026, 04:37 PM IST IST
|Federal Bank - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS
Source: Dion Global
Federal Bank Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/04/1931 and has its registered office in the State of Kerala, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65191KL1931PLC000368 and registration number is 000368. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Monetary intermediation of commercial banks, saving banks. postal savings bank and discount houses. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 27695.38 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 492.86 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Federal Bank is ₹358.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Federal Bank is operating in the Banks Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Federal Bank is ₹88,629.54 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Federal Bank are ₹359.55 and ₹350.80.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Federal Bank stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Federal Bank is ₹364.95 and 52-week low of Federal Bank is ₹188.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Federal Bank has shown returns of 1.92% over the past day, 8.22% for the past month, 20.77% over 3 months, 80.57% over 1 year, 38.84% across 3 years, and 32.52% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Federal Bank are 18.93 and 2.30 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.33 per annum.
Source: Dion Global