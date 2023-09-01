Follow Us

Indoco Remedies Ltd. Share Price

INDOCO REMEDIES LTD.

Sector : Pharmaceuticals | Smallcap | NSE
₹311.85 Closed
-1.7-5.4
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Indoco Remedies Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹309.50₹322.80
₹311.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹306.40₹423.90
₹311.85
Open Price
₹318.00
Prev. Close
₹317.25
Volume
3,26,093

Indoco Remedies Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1319.47
  • R2326.53
  • R3330.27
  • Pivot
    315.73
  • S1308.67
  • S2304.93
  • S3297.87

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5339.37321.26
  • 10339.69324.65
  • 20335.86326.74
  • 50349.74328.13
  • 100362.87332.3
  • 200373.4342

Indoco Remedies Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-3.18-0.46-8.99-11.50-12.4242.9239.76
0.33-2.9312.3815.7127.32112.8769.16
2.945.6629.0538.3921.7069.0391.80
-1.31-1.391.8026.14-0.2811.08178.84
-3.45-1.5422.5828.4532.7928.22115.16
-3.94-3.1822.9020.5820.5820.5820.58
-2.51-3.2219.5029.5564.7062.2651.31
-7.88-10.010.5820.9916.2631.7595.63
1.5010.6834.6765.3765.5415.1416.84
-2.24-5.195.0810.9523.0538.40170.64
-0.720.4924.8777.4052.580.6817.52
-1.69-9.306.9615.9222.1628.8664.41
1.921.766.1114.59-13.69-35.78-15.33
13.9735.2289.0436.35-29.53-3.12-3.12
1.182.298.287.53-0.57-8.44-17.18
-2.12-4.1222.647.13-3.82-14.11125.25
-1.518.6832.2340.5255.07267.27719.86
1.191.7430.5345.4524.5976.81105.91
2.3510.7016.4926.26-30.9176.62353.57
2.34-3.9924.1476.36104.2856.5814.14

Indoco Remedies Ltd. Share Holdings

Indoco Remedies Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Nippon India Small Cap Fund27,44,5590.2587.04
Nippon India Pharma Fund18,34,9241.0858.19
ICICI Prudential Smallcap Fund17,72,6510.8656.22
ICICI Prudential Pharma Healthcare & Diagnostics (P.H.D) Fund14,55,8311.546.17
Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund13,37,7000.4742.43
DSP Healthcare Fund12,63,1802.6340.06
Aditya Birla Sun Life Multi-Cap Fund7,61,5810.5624.15
UTI Small Cap Fund7,19,9250.7722.83
HDFC Capital Builder Value Fund - Regular Plan6,73,5890.3721.36
HDFC Multi Cap Fund5,40,1180.2217.13
View All Mutual Funds

Indoco Remedies Ltd. Corporate Actions

MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
25 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
23 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
24 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Indoco Remedies Ltd.

Indoco Remedies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/08/1947 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85190MH1947PLC005913 and registration number is 005913. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1539.72 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.43 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Suresh G Kare
    Chairman
  • Ms. Aditi Panandikar
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sundeep V Bambolkar
    Joint Managing Director
  • Dr. Anand Nadkarni
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. D M Gavaskar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajiv P Kakodkar
    Independent Director
  • Dr.(Ms.) Vasudha V Kamat
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Abhijit Y Gore
    Independent Director

FAQs on Indoco Remedies Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Indoco Remedies Ltd.?

The market cap of Indoco Remedies Ltd. is ₹2,923.47 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Indoco Remedies Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Indoco Remedies Ltd. is 20.55 and PB ratio of Indoco Remedies Ltd. is 2.84 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Indoco Remedies Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indoco Remedies Ltd. is ₹311.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Indoco Remedies Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indoco Remedies Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indoco Remedies Ltd. is ₹423.90 and 52-week low of Indoco Remedies Ltd. is ₹306.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

