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Indoco Remedies Share Price

NSE
BSE

INDOCO REMEDIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care
Index
BSE 1000BSE HealthcareBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Indoco Remedies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹221.45 Closed
-0.18₹ -0.40
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Indoco Remedies Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹221.45₹223.65
₹221.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹163.70₹332.15
₹221.45
Open Price
₹221.85
Prev. Close
₹221.85
Volume
6,093

Source: Dion Global

Indoco Remedies Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Indoco Remedies		0.87-8.05-11.868.21-21.90-11.70-13.31
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		-2.032.426.2514.3421.9218.8919.84
Divi's Laboratories		2.3821.8323.1034.8634.5028.2510.95
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-2.962.0113.6123.9437.6834.1426.36
Cipla		-0.061.358.019.65-1.306.369.89
Zydus Lifesciences		-1.00-3.2718.6320.8117.9719.4013.74
Lupin		-2.23-5.22-4.067.3221.2629.7115.79
Mankind Pharma		-1.25-3.652.6817.10-4.0510.6011.36
Laurus Labs		2.1425.6153.7688.11121.3166.7221.42
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		2.13-13.43-10.32-8.07-2.391.334.01
Aurobindo Pharma		5.174.9312.3438.2755.3324.1613.36
Biocon		1.025.6812.3915.0017.9418.082.38
Alkem Laboratories		-1.90-0.380.94-1.8015.6910.949.88
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2.401.04-3.5415.7910.8441.0131.10
Abbott India		0.064.084.161.18-15.155.109.68
Anthem Biosciences		3.879.527.8524.7911.944.782.84
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-2.018.204.883.54-2.9522.969.76
Ipca Laboratories		-0.70-3.2311.3619.5124.7423.098.61
Ajanta Pharma		0.294.9012.9921.7433.0525.8517.93
Gland Pharma		4.422.5139.7538.7233.6124.85-8.35

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Indoco Remedies has declined 21.90% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Indoco Remedies has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).

Indoco Remedies Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Indoco Remedies Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5222.45223.66
10231.89227.75
20241.21232.59
50230.5231.07
100217.66227.21
200228.46233.45

Source: Dion Global

Indoco Remedies Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Indoco Remedies remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 17.68%, FII holding rose to 1.27%, and public shareholding moved up to 22.04% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Indoco Remedies Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
41,99,2300.3100.45
32,45,6822.2177.64
25,94,5590.0862.07
18,34,9240.4943.9
16,62,0470.639.76
15,34,4030.4836.71

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Indoco Remedies Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 05:29 PM IST ISTIndoco Remedies - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 28, 2026, 11:55 PM IST ISTIndoco Remedies - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Jul 28, 2026, 05:29 PM IST ISTIndoco Remedies - Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026 Along With Li
Jul 28, 2026, 05:25 PM IST ISTIndoco Remedies - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 28Th July, 2026
Jul 28, 2026, 05:34 AM IST ISTIndoco Remedies - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management

Source: Dion Global

About Indoco Remedies

Indoco Remedies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/08/1947 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85190MH1947PLC005913 and registration number is 005913. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of allopathic pharmaceutical preparations. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1686.07 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.46 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Suresh G Kare
    Chairman
  • Ms. Aditi Panandikar
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sundeep V Bambolkar
    Joint Managing Director
  • Dr. Anand Nadkarni
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Satish Shenoy
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ajay Mulgaokar
    Independent Director
  • Dr.(Ms.) Vasudha V Kamat
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Abhijit Y Gore
    Independent Director

FAQs on Indoco Remedies Share Price

What is the share price of Indoco Remedies?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indoco Remedies is ₹221.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Indoco Remedies?

The Indoco Remedies is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Indoco Remedies?

The market cap of Indoco Remedies is ₹2,044.06 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Indoco Remedies?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Indoco Remedies are ₹223.65 and ₹221.45.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Indoco Remedies?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indoco Remedies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indoco Remedies is ₹332.15 and 52-week low of Indoco Remedies is ₹163.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Indoco Remedies performed historically in terms of returns?

The Indoco Remedies has shown returns of -0.18% over the past day, -8.05% for the past month, -11.86% over 3 months, -21.9% over 1 year, -11.7% across 3 years, and -13.31% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Indoco Remedies?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Indoco Remedies are 363.15 and 2.18 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.09 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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