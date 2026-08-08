What is the share price of Indoco Remedies? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indoco Remedies is ₹221.45 as on .

What kind of stock is Indoco Remedies? The Indoco Remedies is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Indoco Remedies? The market cap of Indoco Remedies is ₹2,044.06 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Indoco Remedies? Today’s highest and lowest price of Indoco Remedies are ₹223.65 and ₹221.45.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Indoco Remedies? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indoco Remedies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indoco Remedies is ₹332.15 and 52-week low of Indoco Remedies is ₹163.70 as on .

How has the Indoco Remedies performed historically in terms of returns? The Indoco Remedies has shown returns of -0.18% over the past day, -8.05% for the past month, -11.86% over 3 months, -21.9% over 1 year, -11.7% across 3 years, and -13.31% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Indoco Remedies? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Indoco Remedies are 363.15 and 2.18 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.09 per annum.

Source: Dion Global