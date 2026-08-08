Here's the live share price of Indoco Remedies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Indoco Remedies
|0.87
|-8.05
|-11.86
|8.21
|-21.90
|-11.70
|-13.31
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|-2.03
|2.42
|6.25
|14.34
|21.92
|18.89
|19.84
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.38
|21.83
|23.10
|34.86
|34.50
|28.25
|10.95
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-2.96
|2.01
|13.61
|23.94
|37.68
|34.14
|26.36
|Cipla
|-0.06
|1.35
|8.01
|9.65
|-1.30
|6.36
|9.89
|Zydus Lifesciences
|-1.00
|-3.27
|18.63
|20.81
|17.97
|19.40
|13.74
|Lupin
|-2.23
|-5.22
|-4.06
|7.32
|21.26
|29.71
|15.79
|Mankind Pharma
|-1.25
|-3.65
|2.68
|17.10
|-4.05
|10.60
|11.36
|Laurus Labs
|2.14
|25.61
|53.76
|88.11
|121.31
|66.72
|21.42
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|2.13
|-13.43
|-10.32
|-8.07
|-2.39
|1.33
|4.01
|Aurobindo Pharma
|5.17
|4.93
|12.34
|38.27
|55.33
|24.16
|13.36
|Biocon
|1.02
|5.68
|12.39
|15.00
|17.94
|18.08
|2.38
|Alkem Laboratories
|-1.90
|-0.38
|0.94
|-1.80
|15.69
|10.94
|9.88
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2.40
|1.04
|-3.54
|15.79
|10.84
|41.01
|31.10
|Abbott India
|0.06
|4.08
|4.16
|1.18
|-15.15
|5.10
|9.68
|Anthem Biosciences
|3.87
|9.52
|7.85
|24.79
|11.94
|4.78
|2.84
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-2.01
|8.20
|4.88
|3.54
|-2.95
|22.96
|9.76
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.70
|-3.23
|11.36
|19.51
|24.74
|23.09
|8.61
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.29
|4.90
|12.99
|21.74
|33.05
|25.85
|17.93
|Gland Pharma
|4.42
|2.51
|39.75
|38.72
|33.61
|24.85
|-8.35
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Indoco Remedies has declined 21.90% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Indoco Remedies has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|222.45
|223.66
|10
|231.89
|227.75
|20
|241.21
|232.59
|50
|230.5
|231.07
|100
|217.66
|227.21
|200
|228.46
|233.45
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Indoco Remedies remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 17.68%, FII holding rose to 1.27%, and public shareholding moved up to 22.04% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|41,99,230
|0.3
|100.45
|32,45,682
|2.21
|77.64
|25,94,559
|0.08
|62.07
|18,34,924
|0.49
|43.9
|16,62,047
|0.6
|39.76
|15,34,403
|0.48
|36.71
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 05:29 PM IST IST
|Indoco Remedies - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Jul 28, 2026, 11:55 PM IST IST
|Indoco Remedies - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Jul 28, 2026, 05:29 PM IST IST
|Indoco Remedies - Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026 Along With Li
|Jul 28, 2026, 05:25 PM IST IST
|Indoco Remedies - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 28Th July, 2026
|Jul 28, 2026, 05:34 AM IST IST
|Indoco Remedies - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Source: Dion Global
Indoco Remedies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/08/1947 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85190MH1947PLC005913 and registration number is 005913. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of allopathic pharmaceutical preparations. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1686.07 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.46 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indoco Remedies is ₹221.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Indoco Remedies is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Indoco Remedies is ₹2,044.06 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Indoco Remedies are ₹223.65 and ₹221.45.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indoco Remedies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indoco Remedies is ₹332.15 and 52-week low of Indoco Remedies is ₹163.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Indoco Remedies has shown returns of -0.18% over the past day, -8.05% for the past month, -11.86% over 3 months, -21.9% over 1 year, -11.7% across 3 years, and -13.31% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Indoco Remedies are 363.15 and 2.18 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.09 per annum.
Source: Dion Global