What is the Market Cap of Indoco Remedies Ltd.? The market cap of Indoco Remedies Ltd. is ₹2,923.47 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Indoco Remedies Ltd.? P/E ratio of Indoco Remedies Ltd. is 20.55 and PB ratio of Indoco Remedies Ltd. is 2.84 as on .

What is the share price of Indoco Remedies Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indoco Remedies Ltd. is ₹311.85 as on .