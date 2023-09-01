Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-3.18
|-0.46
|-8.99
|-11.50
|-12.42
|42.92
|39.76
|0.33
|-2.93
|12.38
|15.71
|27.32
|112.87
|69.16
|2.94
|5.66
|29.05
|38.39
|21.70
|69.03
|91.80
|-1.31
|-1.39
|1.80
|26.14
|-0.28
|11.08
|178.84
|-3.45
|-1.54
|22.58
|28.45
|32.79
|28.22
|115.16
|-3.94
|-3.18
|22.90
|20.58
|20.58
|20.58
|20.58
|-2.51
|-3.22
|19.50
|29.55
|64.70
|62.26
|51.31
|-7.88
|-10.01
|0.58
|20.99
|16.26
|31.75
|95.63
|1.50
|10.68
|34.67
|65.37
|65.54
|15.14
|16.84
|-2.24
|-5.19
|5.08
|10.95
|23.05
|38.40
|170.64
|-0.72
|0.49
|24.87
|77.40
|52.58
|0.68
|17.52
|-1.69
|-9.30
|6.96
|15.92
|22.16
|28.86
|64.41
|1.92
|1.76
|6.11
|14.59
|-13.69
|-35.78
|-15.33
|13.97
|35.22
|89.04
|36.35
|-29.53
|-3.12
|-3.12
|1.18
|2.29
|8.28
|7.53
|-0.57
|-8.44
|-17.18
|-2.12
|-4.12
|22.64
|7.13
|-3.82
|-14.11
|125.25
|-1.51
|8.68
|32.23
|40.52
|55.07
|267.27
|719.86
|1.19
|1.74
|30.53
|45.45
|24.59
|76.81
|105.91
|2.35
|10.70
|16.49
|26.26
|-30.91
|76.62
|353.57
|2.34
|-3.99
|24.14
|76.36
|104.28
|56.58
|14.14
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Nippon India Small Cap Fund
|27,44,559
|0.25
|87.04
|Nippon India Pharma Fund
|18,34,924
|1.08
|58.19
|ICICI Prudential Smallcap Fund
|17,72,651
|0.86
|56.22
|ICICI Prudential Pharma Healthcare & Diagnostics (P.H.D) Fund
|14,55,831
|1.5
|46.17
|Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund
|13,37,700
|0.47
|42.43
|DSP Healthcare Fund
|12,63,180
|2.63
|40.06
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Multi-Cap Fund
|7,61,581
|0.56
|24.15
|UTI Small Cap Fund
|7,19,925
|0.77
|22.83
|HDFC Capital Builder Value Fund - Regular Plan
|6,73,589
|0.37
|21.36
|HDFC Multi Cap Fund
|5,40,118
|0.22
|17.13
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|25 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|23 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|24 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Indoco Remedies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/08/1947 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85190MH1947PLC005913 and registration number is 005913. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1539.72 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.43 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Indoco Remedies Ltd. is ₹2,923.47 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Indoco Remedies Ltd. is 20.55 and PB ratio of Indoco Remedies Ltd. is 2.84 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indoco Remedies Ltd. is ₹311.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indoco Remedies Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indoco Remedies Ltd. is ₹423.90 and 52-week low of Indoco Remedies Ltd. is ₹306.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.