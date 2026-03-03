Facebook Pixel Code
Ganesh Housing Share Price

NSE
BSE

GANESH HOUSING

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Construction
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Ganesh Housing along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹664.00 Closed
-1.30₹ -8.75
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Ganesh Housing Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹621.05₹666.65
₹664.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹621.05₹1,200.00
₹664.00
Open Price
₹621.05
Prev. Close
₹672.75
Volume
4,555

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Ganesh Housing has gained 62.33% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -38.65%.

Ganesh Housing’s current P/E of 13.19x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Ganesh Housing Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Ganesh Housing		-3.91-9.70-18.63-24.04-36.9526.9663.12
DLF		-3.23-9.20-16.67-22.75-8.6917.9012.74
Lodha Developers		-7.01-6.43-12.49-19.56-13.6923.2833.06
Phoenix Mills		-2.50-1.63-3.999.216.6533.7331.87
Prestige Estates Projects		-3.65-11.18-16.45-13.5415.6851.0135.42
Oberoi Realty		-0.27-1.36-8.15-9.100.1319.1722.01
Godrej Properties		-2.491.70-16.45-14.13-13.7713.962.54
Anant Raj		-6.46-10.22-8.06-6.4312.9664.0256.57
Brigade Enterprises		-6.10-12.21-22.65-26.59-27.0212.9018.37
Sobha		-7.17-10.26-11.30-6.8113.9334.8524.67
Signatureglobal (India)		3.129.99-14.00-12.89-8.2027.9915.96
Swan Corp		-5.09-13.67-17.94-20.38-9.9212.0420.30
Embassy Developments		-0.47-7.07-20.18-41.14-46.82-1.19-10.95
Mahindra Lifespace Developers		-5.12-6.15-16.43-0.6922.811.9516.79
Max Estates		0.595.81-15.74-9.770.3912.307.21
Kalpataru		-6.28-6.01-4.04-20.70-27.12-10.01-6.13
Sri Lotus Developers and Realty		-5.79-12.24-18.79-27.74-32.59-12.32-7.58
Sunteck Realty		-0.92-2.79-4.970.7611.238.642.37
Puravankara		-11.55-18.50-19.44-34.06-19.6233.3219.34
TARC		-5.61-7.05-6.44-12.4522.9556.8234.25

Over the last one year, Ganesh Housing has declined 36.95% compared to peers like DLF (-8.69%), Lodha Developers (-13.69%), Phoenix Mills (6.65%). From a 5 year perspective, Ganesh Housing has outperformed peers relative to DLF (12.74%) and Lodha Developers (33.06%).

Ganesh Housing Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Ganesh Housing Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5693.26683.44
10704.15695
20717.7709.61
50750.19741.36
100787.53782.86
200860.82845.24

Ganesh Housing Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Ganesh Housing remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.41%, FII holding rose to 0.57%, and public shareholding moved down to 25.94% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Ganesh Housing Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 12, 2026, 7:56 PM ISTGanesh Housing - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 10, 2026, 12:36 AM ISTGanesh Housing - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Feb 06, 2026, 6:32 PM ISTGanesh Housing - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Feb 06, 2026, 6:23 AM ISTGanesh Housing - Unaudited Financial Results (IND AS) For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended December 31, 2025
Feb 06, 2026, 6:15 AM ISTGanesh Housing - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Dated February 06, 2026

About Ganesh Housing

Ganesh Housing Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/06/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200GJ1991PLC015817 and registration number is 015817. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 676.29 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 83.39 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Dipakkumar G Patel
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Shekhar G Patel
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Ms. Aneri D Patel
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Sandeep M Singhi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Palak M Pancholi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Darshankumar N Patel
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ameetkumar H Desai
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ashish K Patel
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Anmol D Patel
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Amanvir S Patel
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director

FAQs on Ganesh Housing Share Price

What is the share price of Ganesh Housing?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ganesh Housing is ₹664.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Ganesh Housing?

The Ganesh Housing is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ganesh Housing?

The market cap of Ganesh Housing is ₹5,536.90 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Ganesh Housing?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Ganesh Housing are ₹666.65 and ₹621.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ganesh Housing?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ganesh Housing stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ganesh Housing is ₹1,200.00 and 52-week low of Ganesh Housing is ₹621.05 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Ganesh Housing performed historically in terms of returns?

The Ganesh Housing has shown returns of -1.3% over the past day, -8.37% for the past month, -20.91% over 3 months, -38.65% over 1 year, 26.72% across 3 years, and 62.33% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ganesh Housing?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ganesh Housing are 13.19 and 2.44 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.75 per annum.

Ganesh Housing News

