Here's the live share price of Ganesh Housing along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Ganesh Housing has gained 62.33% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -38.65%.
Ganesh Housing’s current P/E of 13.19x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Ganesh Housing
|-3.91
|-9.70
|-18.63
|-24.04
|-36.95
|26.96
|63.12
|DLF
|-3.23
|-9.20
|-16.67
|-22.75
|-8.69
|17.90
|12.74
|Lodha Developers
|-7.01
|-6.43
|-12.49
|-19.56
|-13.69
|23.28
|33.06
|Phoenix Mills
|-2.50
|-1.63
|-3.99
|9.21
|6.65
|33.73
|31.87
|Prestige Estates Projects
|-3.65
|-11.18
|-16.45
|-13.54
|15.68
|51.01
|35.42
|Oberoi Realty
|-0.27
|-1.36
|-8.15
|-9.10
|0.13
|19.17
|22.01
|Godrej Properties
|-2.49
|1.70
|-16.45
|-14.13
|-13.77
|13.96
|2.54
|Anant Raj
|-6.46
|-10.22
|-8.06
|-6.43
|12.96
|64.02
|56.57
|Brigade Enterprises
|-6.10
|-12.21
|-22.65
|-26.59
|-27.02
|12.90
|18.37
|Sobha
|-7.17
|-10.26
|-11.30
|-6.81
|13.93
|34.85
|24.67
|Signatureglobal (India)
|3.12
|9.99
|-14.00
|-12.89
|-8.20
|27.99
|15.96
|Swan Corp
|-5.09
|-13.67
|-17.94
|-20.38
|-9.92
|12.04
|20.30
|Embassy Developments
|-0.47
|-7.07
|-20.18
|-41.14
|-46.82
|-1.19
|-10.95
|Mahindra Lifespace Developers
|-5.12
|-6.15
|-16.43
|-0.69
|22.81
|1.95
|16.79
|Max Estates
|0.59
|5.81
|-15.74
|-9.77
|0.39
|12.30
|7.21
|Kalpataru
|-6.28
|-6.01
|-4.04
|-20.70
|-27.12
|-10.01
|-6.13
|Sri Lotus Developers and Realty
|-5.79
|-12.24
|-18.79
|-27.74
|-32.59
|-12.32
|-7.58
|Sunteck Realty
|-0.92
|-2.79
|-4.97
|0.76
|11.23
|8.64
|2.37
|Puravankara
|-11.55
|-18.50
|-19.44
|-34.06
|-19.62
|33.32
|19.34
|TARC
|-5.61
|-7.05
|-6.44
|-12.45
|22.95
|56.82
|34.25
Over the last one year, Ganesh Housing has declined 36.95% compared to peers like DLF (-8.69%), Lodha Developers (-13.69%), Phoenix Mills (6.65%). From a 5 year perspective, Ganesh Housing has outperformed peers relative to DLF (12.74%) and Lodha Developers (33.06%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|693.26
|683.44
|10
|704.15
|695
|20
|717.7
|709.61
|50
|750.19
|741.36
|100
|787.53
|782.86
|200
|860.82
|845.24
In the latest quarter, Ganesh Housing remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.41%, FII holding rose to 0.57%, and public shareholding moved down to 25.94% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 12, 2026, 7:56 PM IST
|Ganesh Housing - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Feb 10, 2026, 12:36 AM IST
|Ganesh Housing - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Feb 06, 2026, 6:32 PM IST
|Ganesh Housing - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Feb 06, 2026, 6:23 AM IST
|Ganesh Housing - Unaudited Financial Results (IND AS) For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended December 31, 2025
|Feb 06, 2026, 6:15 AM IST
|Ganesh Housing - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Dated February 06, 2026
Ganesh Housing Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/06/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200GJ1991PLC015817 and registration number is 015817. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 676.29 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 83.39 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ganesh Housing is ₹664.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Ganesh Housing is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Ganesh Housing is ₹5,536.90 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Ganesh Housing are ₹666.65 and ₹621.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ganesh Housing stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ganesh Housing is ₹1,200.00 and 52-week low of Ganesh Housing is ₹621.05 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Ganesh Housing has shown returns of -1.3% over the past day, -8.37% for the past month, -20.91% over 3 months, -38.65% over 1 year, 26.72% across 3 years, and 62.33% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ganesh Housing are 13.19 and 2.44 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.75 per annum.