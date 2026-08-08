Here's the live share price of PC Jeweller along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|PC Jeweller
|5.62
|3.82
|3.16
|-6.59
|-29.99
|52.70
|32.89
|Titan Company
|1.39
|7.39
|14.73
|16.11
|44.75
|19.39
|22.39
|Kalyan Jewellers India
|-0.45
|71.88
|48.36
|39.35
|3.26
|51.83
|55.59
|Thangamayil Jewellery
|0.81
|-17.25
|28.36
|42.24
|168.95
|67.22
|64.69
|Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle
|0.79
|41.61
|63.33
|83.20
|50.37
|14.56
|8.50
|Sky Gold and Diamonds
|11.40
|24.87
|44.50
|105.44
|152.46
|201.07
|137.65
|P N Gadgil Jewellers
|-4.11
|13.15
|-9.90
|8.84
|16.54
|-6.77
|-4.12
|Senco Gold
|-3.71
|18.72
|13.07
|9.13
|13.58
|25.40
|13.92
|Goldiam International
|-0.91
|10.11
|18.82
|21.95
|37.47
|55.98
|28.85
|D P Abhushan
|9.26
|51.44
|33.28
|11.27
|-12.70
|9.74
|5.74
|Rajesh Exports
|-0.95
|-13.88
|-31.71
|-53.63
|-53.31
|-45.33
|-32.74
|Shringar House of Mangalsutra
|4.27
|1.95
|7.45
|-0.51
|26.05
|8.02
|4.74
|Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri
|-1.39
|37.49
|84.35
|62.57
|39.74
|43.59
|27.70
|Khazanchi Jewellers
|2.07
|19.21
|10.04
|-4.79
|23.35
|70.15
|37.56
|Shanti Gold International
|3.47
|3.13
|-2.06
|1.66
|-0.83
|-0.66
|-0.40
|PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery
|18.26
|21.53
|9.51
|21.27
|21.27
|6.64
|3.93
|Motisons Jewellers
|-1.97
|-6.50
|5.44
|-10.46
|-26.66
|11.30
|6.63
|Renaissance Global
|3.01
|0.75
|8.54
|-3.54
|7.20
|6.90
|-2.62
|Asian Star Company
|-4.93
|-7.79
|-19.22
|-1.16
|-20.54
|-6.74
|-8.07
|Advit Jewels
|2.85
|9.54
|3.17
|3.17
|3.17
|1.05
|0.63
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, PC Jeweller has declined 29.99% compared to peers like Titan Company (44.75%), Kalyan Jewellers India (3.26%), Thangamayil Jewellery (168.95%). From a 5 year perspective, PC Jeweller has outperformed peers relative to Titan Company (22.39%) and Kalyan Jewellers India (55.59%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|9.27
|9.63
|10
|9.43
|9.56
|20
|9.67
|9.54
|50
|9.29
|9.41
|100
|9.07
|9.45
|200
|9.86
|10.02
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, PC Jeweller remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 4.31%, FII holding fell to 12.15%, and public shareholding moved up to 45.03% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 01:27 AM IST IST
|PC Jeweller - Update On Clearance Of Outstanding Debt
|Aug 04, 2026, 12:41 AM IST IST
|PC Jeweller - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment
|Aug 01, 2026, 10:33 PM IST IST
|PC Jeweller - Board Meeting Intimation for Financial Results
|Jul 31, 2026, 02:09 AM IST IST
|PC Jeweller - Update On Clearance Of Outstanding Debt
|Jul 30, 2026, 09:00 PM IST IST
|PC Jeweller - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment
Source: Dion Global
PC Jeweller Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/04/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36911DL2005PLC134929 and registration number is 134929. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of jewellery and related articles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3352.88 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 864.86 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for PC Jeweller is ₹9.78 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The PC Jeweller is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of PC Jeweller is ₹9,537.59 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of PC Jeweller are ₹9.90 and ₹9.69.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which PC Jeweller stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of PC Jeweller is ₹15.38 and 52-week low of PC Jeweller is ₹7.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The PC Jeweller has shown returns of 0.82% over the past day, 3.82% for the past month, 3.16% over 3 months, -29.99% over 1 year, 52.7% across 3 years, and 32.89% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of PC Jeweller are 13.35 and 1.15 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.51 per annum.
Source: Dion Global