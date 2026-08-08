Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

PC Jeweller Share Price

NSE
BSE

PC JEWELLER

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Gems and Jewellery
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of PC Jeweller along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹9.78 Closed
0.82₹ 0.08
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

PC Jeweller Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹9.69₹9.90
₹9.78
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹7.45₹15.38
₹9.78
Open Price
₹9.69
Prev. Close
₹9.70
Volume
73,97,941

Source: Dion Global

PC Jeweller Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
PC Jeweller		5.623.823.16-6.59-29.9952.7032.89
Titan Company		1.397.3914.7316.1144.7519.3922.39
Kalyan Jewellers India		-0.4571.8848.3639.353.2651.8355.59
Thangamayil Jewellery		0.81-17.2528.3642.24168.9567.2264.69
Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle		0.7941.6163.3383.2050.3714.568.50
Sky Gold and Diamonds		11.4024.8744.50105.44152.46201.07137.65
P N Gadgil Jewellers		-4.1113.15-9.908.8416.54-6.77-4.12
Senco Gold		-3.7118.7213.079.1313.5825.4013.92
Goldiam International		-0.9110.1118.8221.9537.4755.9828.85
D P Abhushan		9.2651.4433.2811.27-12.709.745.74
Rajesh Exports		-0.95-13.88-31.71-53.63-53.31-45.33-32.74
Shringar House of Mangalsutra		4.271.957.45-0.5126.058.024.74
Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri		-1.3937.4984.3562.5739.7443.5927.70
Khazanchi Jewellers		2.0719.2110.04-4.7923.3570.1537.56
Shanti Gold International		3.473.13-2.061.66-0.83-0.66-0.40
PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery		18.2621.539.5121.2721.276.643.93
Motisons Jewellers		-1.97-6.505.44-10.46-26.6611.306.63
Renaissance Global		3.010.758.54-3.547.206.90-2.62
Asian Star Company		-4.93-7.79-19.22-1.16-20.54-6.74-8.07
Advit Jewels		2.859.543.173.173.171.050.63

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, PC Jeweller has declined 29.99% compared to peers like Titan Company (44.75%), Kalyan Jewellers India (3.26%), Thangamayil Jewellery (168.95%). From a 5 year perspective, PC Jeweller has outperformed peers relative to Titan Company (22.39%) and Kalyan Jewellers India (55.59%).

PC Jeweller Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

PC Jeweller Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
59.279.63
109.439.56
209.679.54
509.299.41
1009.079.45
2009.8610.02

Source: Dion Global

PC Jeweller Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, PC Jeweller remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 4.31%, FII holding fell to 12.15%, and public shareholding moved up to 45.03% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

PC Jeweller Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 01:27 AM IST ISTPC Jeweller - Update On Clearance Of Outstanding Debt
Aug 04, 2026, 12:41 AM IST ISTPC Jeweller - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment
Aug 01, 2026, 10:33 PM IST ISTPC Jeweller - Board Meeting Intimation for Financial Results
Jul 31, 2026, 02:09 AM IST ISTPC Jeweller - Update On Clearance Of Outstanding Debt
Jul 30, 2026, 09:00 PM IST ISTPC Jeweller - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment

Source: Dion Global

About PC Jeweller

PC Jeweller Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/04/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36911DL2005PLC134929 and registration number is 134929. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of jewellery and related articles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3352.88 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 864.86 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Balram Garg
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Ramesh Kumar Sharma
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Vishan Deo
    Executive Director (Finance) & CFO
  • Mrs. Sannovanda Machaiah Swathi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Farangi Lal Kansal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mahesh Agarwal
    Independent Director

FAQs on PC Jeweller Share Price

What is the share price of PC Jeweller?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for PC Jeweller is ₹9.78 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is PC Jeweller?

The PC Jeweller is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of PC Jeweller?

The market cap of PC Jeweller is ₹9,537.59 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of PC Jeweller?

Today’s highest and lowest price of PC Jeweller are ₹9.90 and ₹9.69.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of PC Jeweller?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which PC Jeweller stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of PC Jeweller is ₹15.38 and 52-week low of PC Jeweller is ₹7.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the PC Jeweller performed historically in terms of returns?

The PC Jeweller has shown returns of 0.82% over the past day, 3.82% for the past month, 3.16% over 3 months, -29.99% over 1 year, 52.7% across 3 years, and 32.89% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of PC Jeweller?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of PC Jeweller are 13.35 and 1.15 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.51 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

PC Jeweller News

More PC Jeweller News
Market Pulse