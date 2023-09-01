Follow Us

PC Jeweller Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

PC JEWELLER LTD.

Sector : Diamond Cutting/Precious Metals/Jewellery | Smallcap | NSE
₹26.55 Closed
-0.19-0.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

PC Jeweller Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹26.40₹26.85
₹26.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹21.30₹105.50
₹26.55
Open Price
₹26.50
Prev. Close
₹26.60
Volume
17,91,349

PC Jeweller Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R126.83
  • R227.07
  • R327.28
  • Pivot
    26.62
  • S126.38
  • S226.17
  • S325.93

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 59926.8
  • 1098.326.94
  • 2093.1927.4
  • 5080.5628.08
  • 10058.0130.52
  • 20040.4336.55

PC Jeweller Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.67-6.519.03-6.68-63.3365.42-70.74
1.623.8310.2430.8318.87178.27241.47
16.3542.28125.85112.74192.96226.46226.46
-2.74-3.17-9.50-23.88-13.8411.52-24.54
-0.229.6277.14148.84119.53602.77532.00
0.56-3.52-5.54-10.18-12.88447.53713.87
16.0987.2672.3157.2222.54483.481,026.15
5.502.8017.8518.40-15.83103.6362.27
3.9526.2959.7873.7654.31216.3357.21
-3.10-7.15-3.238.90-3.676.576.57
15.4845.8868.42121.43109.28222.08230.67
1.62-4.06-9.0596.65170.68249.81234.38
8.2023.3281.10116.83202.16365.15391.67
-0.70-5.33-12.35-2.07-27.92100.007.58
0-1.8829.2121.96-10.00150.96137.70
11.7611.7635.710-48.6526.67216.67
1.06-0.215.7919.95-8.83-32.53-18.55
-22.25-45.42-59.84-59.84-87.57-24.38-57.78
-0.8822.8332.9413.00-5.0471.21-57.99

PC Jeweller Ltd. Share Holdings

PC Jeweller Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
  • Updates
    PC Jeweller Limited has informed the Exchange regarding 'Intimation of the 18th Annual General Meeting'.
    24-Aug, 2023 | 04:49 PM
  • Copy of Newspaper Publication
    PC Jeweller Limited has informed the Exchange about Copy of Newspaper Publication
    15-Aug, 2023 | 10:04 PM
  • Change in Auditors
    PC Jeweller Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Change in Auditors of the company.
    15-Aug, 2023 | 09:46 PM

About PC Jeweller Ltd.

PC Jeweller Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/04/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36911DL2005PLC134929 and registration number is 134929. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of jewellery and related articles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1574.05 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 465.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Balram Garg
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Ramesh Kumar Sharma
    COO & Executive Director
  • Mrs. Sannovanda Machaiah Swathi
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Manohar Lal Singla
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Krishan Kumar Khurana
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Miyar Ramanath Nayak
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Suresh Kumar Jain
    Independent Director

FAQs on PC Jeweller Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of PC Jeweller Ltd.?

The market cap of PC Jeweller Ltd. is ₹1,235.65 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of PC Jeweller Ltd.?

P/E ratio of PC Jeweller Ltd. is -2.16 and PB ratio of PC Jeweller Ltd. is 0.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of PC Jeweller Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for PC Jeweller Ltd. is ₹26.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of PC Jeweller Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which PC Jeweller Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of PC Jeweller Ltd. is ₹105.50 and 52-week low of PC Jeweller Ltd. is ₹21.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

