PC Jeweller Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/04/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36911DL2005PLC134929 and registration number is 134929. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of jewellery and related articles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1574.05 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 465.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of PC Jeweller Ltd. is ₹1,235.65 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of PC Jeweller Ltd. is -2.16 and PB ratio of PC Jeweller Ltd. is 0.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for PC Jeweller Ltd. is ₹26.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which PC Jeweller Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of PC Jeweller Ltd. is ₹105.50 and 52-week low of PC Jeweller Ltd. is ₹21.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.