What is the share price of PC Jeweller? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for PC Jeweller is ₹9.78 as on .

What kind of stock is PC Jeweller? The PC Jeweller is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of PC Jeweller? The market cap of PC Jeweller is ₹9,537.59 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of PC Jeweller? Today’s highest and lowest price of PC Jeweller are ₹9.90 and ₹9.69.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of PC Jeweller? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which PC Jeweller stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of PC Jeweller is ₹15.38 and 52-week low of PC Jeweller is ₹7.45 as on .

How has the PC Jeweller performed historically in terms of returns? The PC Jeweller has shown returns of 0.82% over the past day, 3.82% for the past month, 3.16% over 3 months, -29.99% over 1 year, 52.7% across 3 years, and 32.89% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of PC Jeweller? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of PC Jeweller are 13.35 and 1.15 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.51 per annum.

Source: Dion Global