Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|11.68
|1.65
|10.37
|19.20
|25.12
|148.56
|79.58
|9.36
|-4.13
|26.83
|45.22
|21.57
|73.26
|25.70
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|DSP Small Cap Fund
|93,23,935
|3.36
|391
|HDFC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|78,52,375
|1.56
|329.29
|ICICI Prudential Large & Mid Cap Fund
|8,56,106
|0.39
|35.9
|DSP Mid Cap Fund
|6,96,879
|0.2
|29.22
|HDFC Multi Cap Fund
|4,00,000
|0.22
|16.77
|ICICI Prudential Multi Asset Fund
|3,82,722
|0.07
|16.05
|HDFC Retirement Savings Fund - Hybrid Equity - Regular Plan
|2,38,600
|0.89
|10.01
|ICICI Prudential Regular Savings Fund
|1,94,657
|0.24
|7.8
|Navi Flexi Cap Fund
|1,34,000
|2.41
|5.62
|Nippon India Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|40,357
|0.29
|1.69
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Suprajit Engineering Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/05/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29199KA1985PLC006934 and registration number is 006934. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of diverse parts and accessories for motor vehecles sucs as brakes, gearboxes, axles, road wheels, suspension shock absorbers, radiators, silencers, exhaust pipes, catalysers, clutches, steering wheels, steering columns and steering boxes etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1271.28 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.84 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Suprajit Engineering Ltd. is ₹5,855.39 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Suprajit Engineering Ltd. is 38.49 and PB ratio of Suprajit Engineering Ltd. is 5.4 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Suprajit Engineering Ltd. is ₹426.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Suprajit Engineering Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Suprajit Engineering Ltd. is ₹446.40 and 52-week low of Suprajit Engineering Ltd. is ₹317.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.