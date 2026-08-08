What is the share price of Suprajit Engineering? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Suprajit Engineering is ₹523.20 as on .

What kind of stock is Suprajit Engineering? The Suprajit Engineering is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Suprajit Engineering? The market cap of Suprajit Engineering is ₹7,177.22 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Suprajit Engineering? Today’s highest and lowest price of Suprajit Engineering are ₹541.75 and ₹516.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Suprajit Engineering? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Suprajit Engineering stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Suprajit Engineering is ₹541.75 and 52-week low of Suprajit Engineering is ₹389.80 as on .

How has the Suprajit Engineering performed historically in terms of returns? The Suprajit Engineering has shown returns of -0.71% over the past day, 7.48% for the past month, 20.48% over 3 months, 19.11% over 1 year, 10.16% across 3 years, and 10.05% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Suprajit Engineering? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Suprajit Engineering are 38.42 and 4.99 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.67 per annum.

Source: Dion Global