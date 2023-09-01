Follow Us

Suprajit Engineering Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SUPRAJIT ENGINEERING LTD.

Sector : Auto Ancl - Equipment Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹426.50 Closed
0.83.4
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Suprajit Engineering Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹420.25₹428.00
₹426.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹317.25₹446.40
₹426.50
Open Price
₹425.80
Prev. Close
₹423.10
Volume
2,14,682

Suprajit Engineering Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1430.18
  • R2432.97
  • R3437.93
  • Pivot
    425.22
  • S1422.43
  • S2417.47
  • S3414.68

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5327.67407.01
  • 10326.49402.56
  • 20330.07403.68
  • 50335.07404.42
  • 100333.46394.73
  • 200346.44378.14

Suprajit Engineering Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
11.681.6510.3719.2025.12148.5679.58
9.36-4.1326.8345.2221.5773.2625.70

Suprajit Engineering Ltd. Share Holdings

Suprajit Engineering Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
DSP Small Cap Fund93,23,9353.36391
HDFC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan78,52,3751.56329.29
ICICI Prudential Large & Mid Cap Fund8,56,1060.3935.9
DSP Mid Cap Fund6,96,8790.229.22
HDFC Multi Cap Fund4,00,0000.2216.77
ICICI Prudential Multi Asset Fund3,82,7220.0716.05
HDFC Retirement Savings Fund - Hybrid Equity - Regular Plan2,38,6000.8910.01
ICICI Prudential Regular Savings Fund1,94,6570.247.8
Navi Flexi Cap Fund1,34,0002.415.62
Nippon India Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund40,3570.291.69
Suprajit Engineering Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Suprajit Engineering Ltd.

Suprajit Engineering Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/05/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29199KA1985PLC006934 and registration number is 006934. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of diverse parts and accessories for motor vehecles sucs as brakes, gearboxes, axles, road wheels, suspension shock absorbers, radiators, silencers, exhaust pipes, catalysers, clutches, steering wheels, steering columns and steering boxes etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1271.28 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.84 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. K Ajith Kumar Rai
    Executive Chairman
  • Mr. N S Mohan
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Ian Williamson
    Director
  • Mr. Suresh Shetty
    Director
  • Dr.(Ms.) Supriya A Rai
    Director
  • Mr. M Lakshminarayan
    Director
  • Mrs. Bharati Rao
    Director
  • Mr. Harish Hassan Visweswara
    Director
  • Mr. Akhilesh Rai
    Director

FAQs on Suprajit Engineering Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Suprajit Engineering Ltd.?

The market cap of Suprajit Engineering Ltd. is ₹5,855.39 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Suprajit Engineering Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Suprajit Engineering Ltd. is 38.49 and PB ratio of Suprajit Engineering Ltd. is 5.4 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Suprajit Engineering Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Suprajit Engineering Ltd. is ₹426.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Suprajit Engineering Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Suprajit Engineering Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Suprajit Engineering Ltd. is ₹446.40 and 52-week low of Suprajit Engineering Ltd. is ₹317.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

