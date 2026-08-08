Here's the live share price of Suprajit Engineering along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Suprajit Engineering
|3.62
|7.48
|20.48
|16.98
|19.11
|10.16
|10.05
|SEDEMAC Mechatronics
|3.26
|1.36
|42.45
|90.76
|90.76
|24.02
|13.79
|Subros
|0.72
|-0.37
|2.02
|-0.21
|-5.79
|24.75
|20.90
|Kinetic Engineering
|-11.29
|-25.18
|-1.94
|-19.25
|-18.56
|23.56
|33.07
|Talbros Engineering
|-1.16
|-3.53
|-0.29
|-3.74
|22.26
|2.86
|20.23
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Suprajit Engineering has gained 19.11% compared to peers like SEDEMAC Mechatronics (90.76%), Subros (-5.79%), Kinetic Engineering (-18.56%). From a 5 year perspective, Suprajit Engineering has underperformed peers relative to SEDEMAC Mechatronics (13.79%) and Subros (20.90%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|499.55
|510.51
|10
|493.57
|503.39
|20
|493.37
|495.64
|50
|476.4
|478.69
|100
|446.68
|463.34
|200
|447.97
|453.73
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Suprajit Engineering remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 17.01%, FII holding rose to 6.54%, and public shareholding moved up to 31.18% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|1,18,44,506
|1.35
|545.91
|60,00,000
|1.41
|276.54
|13,80,879
|0.22
|63.64
|11,55,436
|0.17
|53.25
|5,79,272
|0.28
|26.7
|3,49,106
|0.27
|16.09
|2,97,401
|0.24
|13.71
|2,96,970
|0.85
|13.69
|91,298
|0.12
|4.21
|35,796
|1.45
|1.65
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:00 PM IST IST
|Suprajit Engineering - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Aug 07, 2026, 08:03 PM IST IST
|Suprajit Engineering - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Aug 07, 2026, 08:01 PM IST IST
|Suprajit Engineering - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release (Revised)
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:30 PM IST IST
|Suprajit Engineering - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:16 PM IST IST
|Suprajit Engineering - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Source: Dion Global
Suprajit Engineering Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/05/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29199KA1985PLC006934 and registration number is 006934. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of diverse parts and accessories for motor vehecles sucs as brakes, gearboxes, axles, road wheels, suspension shock absorbers, radiators, silencers, exhaust pipes, catalysers, clutches, steering wheels, steering columns and steering boxes etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1839.93 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.72 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Suprajit Engineering is ₹523.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Suprajit Engineering is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Suprajit Engineering is ₹7,177.22 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Suprajit Engineering are ₹541.75 and ₹516.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Suprajit Engineering stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Suprajit Engineering is ₹541.75 and 52-week low of Suprajit Engineering is ₹389.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Suprajit Engineering has shown returns of -0.71% over the past day, 7.48% for the past month, 20.48% over 3 months, 19.11% over 1 year, 10.16% across 3 years, and 10.05% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Suprajit Engineering are 38.42 and 4.99 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.67 per annum.
Source: Dion Global