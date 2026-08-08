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Suprajit Engineering Share Price

NSE
BSE

SUPRAJIT ENGINEERING

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Auto Ancillaries
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Suprajit Engineering along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹523.20 Closed
-0.71₹ -3.75
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Suprajit Engineering Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹516.00₹541.75
₹523.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹389.80₹541.75
₹523.20
Open Price
₹541.75
Prev. Close
₹526.95
Volume
27,398

Source: Dion Global

Suprajit Engineering Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Suprajit Engineering		3.627.4820.4816.9819.1110.1610.05
SEDEMAC Mechatronics		3.261.3642.4590.7690.7624.0213.79
Subros		0.72-0.372.02-0.21-5.7924.7520.90
Kinetic Engineering		-11.29-25.18-1.94-19.25-18.5623.5633.07
Talbros Engineering		-1.16-3.53-0.29-3.7422.262.8620.23

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Suprajit Engineering has gained 19.11% compared to peers like SEDEMAC Mechatronics (90.76%), Subros (-5.79%), Kinetic Engineering (-18.56%). From a 5 year perspective, Suprajit Engineering has underperformed peers relative to SEDEMAC Mechatronics (13.79%) and Subros (20.90%).

Suprajit Engineering Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Suprajit Engineering Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5499.55510.51
10493.57503.39
20493.37495.64
50476.4478.69
100446.68463.34
200447.97453.73

Source: Dion Global

Suprajit Engineering Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Suprajit Engineering remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 17.01%, FII holding rose to 6.54%, and public shareholding moved up to 31.18% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Suprajit Engineering Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
1,18,44,5061.35545.91
60,00,0001.41276.54
13,80,8790.2263.64
11,55,4360.1753.25
5,79,2720.2826.7
3,49,1060.2716.09
2,97,4010.2413.71
2,96,9700.8513.69
91,2980.124.21
35,7961.451.65

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Suprajit Engineering Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 11:00 PM IST ISTSuprajit Engineering - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Aug 07, 2026, 08:03 PM IST ISTSuprajit Engineering - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Aug 07, 2026, 08:01 PM IST ISTSuprajit Engineering - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release (Revised)
Aug 06, 2026, 11:30 PM IST ISTSuprajit Engineering - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Aug 06, 2026, 11:16 PM IST ISTSuprajit Engineering - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release

Source: Dion Global

About Suprajit Engineering

Suprajit Engineering Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/05/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29199KA1985PLC006934 and registration number is 006934. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of diverse parts and accessories for motor vehecles sucs as brakes, gearboxes, axles, road wheels, suspension shock absorbers, radiators, silencers, exhaust pipes, catalysers, clutches, steering wheels, steering columns and steering boxes etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1839.93 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.72 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. K Ajith Kumar Rai
    Executive Chairman
  • Mr. N S Mohan
    Managing Director & Group CEO
  • Dr.(Ms.) Supriya A Rai
    Director
  • Ms. Rajni Anil Mishra
    Director
  • Mr. Gaya Nand Gauba
    Director
  • Mr. Harish Hassan Visweswara
    Director
  • Mr. Akhilesh Rai
    Director
  • Ms. Bhagya Chandra Rao
    Director

FAQs on Suprajit Engineering Share Price

What is the share price of Suprajit Engineering?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Suprajit Engineering is ₹523.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Suprajit Engineering?

The Suprajit Engineering is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Suprajit Engineering?

The market cap of Suprajit Engineering is ₹7,177.22 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Suprajit Engineering?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Suprajit Engineering are ₹541.75 and ₹516.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Suprajit Engineering?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Suprajit Engineering stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Suprajit Engineering is ₹541.75 and 52-week low of Suprajit Engineering is ₹389.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Suprajit Engineering performed historically in terms of returns?

The Suprajit Engineering has shown returns of -0.71% over the past day, 7.48% for the past month, 20.48% over 3 months, 19.11% over 1 year, 10.16% across 3 years, and 10.05% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Suprajit Engineering?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Suprajit Engineering are 38.42 and 4.99 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.67 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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