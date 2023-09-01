Follow Us

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

UJJIVAN SMALL FINANCE BANK LTD.

Sector : Finance - Banks - Private Sector | Smallcap | NSE
₹48.80 Closed
-0.41-0.2
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹48.60₹49.30
₹48.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹20.50₹53.10
₹48.80
Open Price
₹49.00
Prev. Close
₹49.00
Volume
58,98,044

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R149.23
  • R249.62
  • R349.93
  • Pivot
    48.92
  • S148.53
  • S248.22
  • S347.83

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 524.6649.2
  • 1024.549.19
  • 2023.7548.5
  • 5022.9545.03
  • 10019.840.33
  • 20018.7834.91

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.71-1.4135.7884.02134.2139.06-12.51
0.77-5.34-1.90-1.546.8839.5851.66
-0.29-2.713.3713.0010.67147.50189.57
-0.36-4.19-8.161.58-6.8523.8939.67
0.723.157.6614.4533.06103.8656.72
0.991.469.6828.5827.32125.52-25.41
2.255.2528.3167.2489.52196.6694.47
2.671.176.13-5.465.8118.09-94.90
-1.900.26-6.0018.3211.66106.4398.21
-0.233.31-12.300.09-15.51-23.09-64.91
2.356.5914.747.1821.26163.4978.33
3.175.8141.0447.5694.5623.87-61.91
5.58-3.161.3722.2893.47171.04171.04
0.99-3.2213.0320.5171.69217.8630.44
1.53-6.651.78-11.07-30.57-10.44-35.69
0.9128.1554.3878.18179.87407.1257.24
4.0521.1732.3220.997.297.297.29
-3.354.0144.8847.28191.71367.9299.96
1.879.2817.3642.2354.7650.178.93
-0.4315.1023.0237.98183.54222.9232.48

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd. Share Holdings

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund1,61,81,4690.8677.99
Aditya Birla Sun Life Banking And Financial Services Fund1,36,60,7392.365.84
Aditya Birla Sun Life Small Cap Fund14,46,4590.176.97
LIC MF Flexi Cap Fund7,98,5560.453.85

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
27 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
21 Feb, 2023Board MeetingInterim Dividend
02 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
07 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/07/2016 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65110KA2016PLC142162 and registration number is 302481. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Monetary intermediation of commercial banks, saving banks. postal savings bank and discount houses. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2812.80 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1728.31 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Banavar Anantharamaiah Prabhakar
    Part Time Chairman & Independent Director
  • Mr. Ittira Davis
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Samit Kumar Ghosh
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Ms. Anita Ramachandran
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Kumar Jogi
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Rajni Mishra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ravichandran Venkataraman
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Sudha Suresh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Satyaki Rastogi
    Non Exe. & Nominee Director
  • Mr. P N Raghunath
    Nominee Director

FAQs on Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd.?

The market cap of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd. is ₹9,540.65 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd. is 7.81 and PB ratio of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd. is 2.38 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd. is ₹48.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd. is ₹53.10 and 52-week low of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd. is ₹20.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

