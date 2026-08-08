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Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Share Price

NSE
BSE

UJJIVAN SMALL FINANCE BANK

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Banks
Theme
Bank (Private)Small Finance
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹70.05 Closed
-2.63₹ -1.89
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹69.76₹72.35
₹70.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹41.40₹73.25
₹70.05
Open Price
₹72.35
Prev. Close
₹71.94
Volume
5,59,652

Source: Dion Global

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank		-2.4013.7711.727.9262.0812.6321.41
HDFC Bank		-2.13-11.73-8.02-21.90-26.63-3.94-0.53
ICICI Bank		-0.920.5311.291.78-1.2513.3815.14
Kotak Mahindra Bank		0.462.703.33-8.57-1.622.291.94
Axis Bank		0.69-7.65-4.21-7.7014.969.3410.39
Federal Bank		0.018.2220.7725.1980.5738.8432.52
Au Small Finance Bank		3.411.464.897.7645.5214.2211.36
IndusInd Bank		1.190.398.2810.4726.93-10.18-0.34
IDFC First Bank		-0.225.0620.11-0.3122.05-1.2212.26
YES Bank		-0.31-5.460.805.2420.8710.3612.76
RBL Bank		3.173.2011.8525.5644.7121.4816.73
Karur Vysya Bank		-1.8010.487.292.9954.3848.0154.33
Bandhan Bank		0.72-14.51-15.608.215.57-8.62-10.26
City Union Bank		2.88-6.824.64-2.1831.2028.5712.79
Jammu & Kashmir Bank		2.12-2.6613.8850.9755.3933.3933.82
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank		2.8413.5317.5831.57101.8924.5111.40
South Indian Bank		0.96-1.1912.9013.8661.6237.5837.72
Karnataka Bank		8.7716.7216.3049.9478.3112.9038.63
Equitas Small Finance Bank		0.20-4.842.8512.3832.26-4.354.70
DCB Bank		3.494.113.33-0.3950.4717.6215.72

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank has gained 62.08% compared to peers like HDFC Bank (-26.63%), ICICI Bank (-1.25%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (-1.62%). From a 5 year perspective, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank has outperformed peers relative to HDFC Bank (-0.53%) and ICICI Bank (15.14%).

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
570.7270.22
1069.5569.64
2066.967.59
5060.3163.3
10058.2760.38
20057.1956.98

Source: Dion Global

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 33.45%, FII holding fell to 16.81%, and public shareholding moved down to 49.73% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
3,59,79,3281.14212.46
3,59,78,3580.72212.45
2,81,63,1891.19166.3
2,73,60,1972.31161.56
2,70,24,4641.74159.58
2,60,02,0651.07153.54
1,89,07,1291.95111.65
1,68,22,1380.7599.33
1,67,90,7411.999.15
1,65,86,3041.9997.94

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 01:01 AM IST ISTUjjivan Small Bank - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS
Jul 31, 2026, 10:22 PM IST ISTUjjivan Small Bank - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Jul 28, 2026, 10:00 PM IST ISTUjjivan Small Bank - Intimation Of ESG Rating Received From ESG Risk Assessments And Insights Limited
Jul 28, 2026, 09:22 PM IST ISTUjjivan Small Bank - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Jul 28, 2026, 05:06 PM IST ISTUjjivan Small Bank - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript

Source: Dion Global

About Ujjivan Small Finance Bank

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/07/2016 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65110KA2016PLC142162 and registration number is 302481. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Monetary intermediation of commercial banks, saving banks. postal savings bank and discount houses. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6931.45 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1942.71 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Banavar Anantharamaiah Prabhakar
    Part Time Chairman & Independent Director
  • Mr. Sanjeev Nautiyal
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Ms. Carol Kripanayana Furtado
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Kumar Jogi
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Rajni Mishra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ravichandran Venkataraman
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Sudha Suresh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Aniruddha Paul
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Mona Kachhwaha
    Independent Director

FAQs on Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Share Price

What is the share price of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ujjivan Small Finance Bank is ₹70.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Ujjivan Small Finance Bank?

The Ujjivan Small Finance Bank is operating in the Banks Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank?

The market cap of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank is ₹13,649.53 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank are ₹72.35 and ₹69.76.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ujjivan Small Finance Bank stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank is ₹73.25 and 52-week low of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank is ₹41.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Ujjivan Small Finance Bank performed historically in terms of returns?

The Ujjivan Small Finance Bank has shown returns of -2.56% over the past day, 13.85% for the past month, 11.8% over 3 months, 62.19% over 1 year, 12.66% across 3 years, and 21.43% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank are 15.05 and 2.03 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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