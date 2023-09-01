What is the Market Cap of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd.? The market cap of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd. is ₹9,540.65 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd.? P/E ratio of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd. is 7.81 and PB ratio of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd. is 2.38 as on .

What is the share price of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd. is ₹48.80 as on .