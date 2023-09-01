Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-1.71
|-1.41
|35.78
|84.02
|134.21
|39.06
|-12.51
|0.77
|-5.34
|-1.90
|-1.54
|6.88
|39.58
|51.66
|-0.29
|-2.71
|3.37
|13.00
|10.67
|147.50
|189.57
|-0.36
|-4.19
|-8.16
|1.58
|-6.85
|23.89
|39.67
|0.72
|3.15
|7.66
|14.45
|33.06
|103.86
|56.72
|0.99
|1.46
|9.68
|28.58
|27.32
|125.52
|-25.41
|2.25
|5.25
|28.31
|67.24
|89.52
|196.66
|94.47
|2.67
|1.17
|6.13
|-5.46
|5.81
|18.09
|-94.90
|-1.90
|0.26
|-6.00
|18.32
|11.66
|106.43
|98.21
|-0.23
|3.31
|-12.30
|0.09
|-15.51
|-23.09
|-64.91
|2.35
|6.59
|14.74
|7.18
|21.26
|163.49
|78.33
|3.17
|5.81
|41.04
|47.56
|94.56
|23.87
|-61.91
|5.58
|-3.16
|1.37
|22.28
|93.47
|171.04
|171.04
|0.99
|-3.22
|13.03
|20.51
|71.69
|217.86
|30.44
|1.53
|-6.65
|1.78
|-11.07
|-30.57
|-10.44
|-35.69
|0.91
|28.15
|54.38
|78.18
|179.87
|407.12
|57.24
|4.05
|21.17
|32.32
|20.99
|7.29
|7.29
|7.29
|-3.35
|4.01
|44.88
|47.28
|191.71
|367.92
|99.96
|1.87
|9.28
|17.36
|42.23
|54.76
|50.17
|8.93
|-0.43
|15.10
|23.02
|37.98
|183.54
|222.92
|32.48
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund
|1,61,81,469
|0.86
|77.99
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Banking And Financial Services Fund
|1,36,60,739
|2.3
|65.84
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Small Cap Fund
|14,46,459
|0.17
|6.97
|LIC MF Flexi Cap Fund
|7,98,556
|0.45
|3.85
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|27 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|21 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Interim Dividend
|02 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|07 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/07/2016 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65110KA2016PLC142162 and registration number is 302481. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Monetary intermediation of commercial banks, saving banks. postal savings bank and discount houses. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2812.80 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1728.31 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd. is ₹9,540.65 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd. is 7.81 and PB ratio of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd. is 2.38 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd. is ₹48.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd. is ₹53.10 and 52-week low of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd. is ₹20.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.