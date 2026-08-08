Here's the live share price of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Ujjivan Small Finance Bank
|-2.40
|13.77
|11.72
|7.92
|62.08
|12.63
|21.41
|HDFC Bank
|-2.13
|-11.73
|-8.02
|-21.90
|-26.63
|-3.94
|-0.53
|ICICI Bank
|-0.92
|0.53
|11.29
|1.78
|-1.25
|13.38
|15.14
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|0.46
|2.70
|3.33
|-8.57
|-1.62
|2.29
|1.94
|Axis Bank
|0.69
|-7.65
|-4.21
|-7.70
|14.96
|9.34
|10.39
|Federal Bank
|0.01
|8.22
|20.77
|25.19
|80.57
|38.84
|32.52
|Au Small Finance Bank
|3.41
|1.46
|4.89
|7.76
|45.52
|14.22
|11.36
|IndusInd Bank
|1.19
|0.39
|8.28
|10.47
|26.93
|-10.18
|-0.34
|IDFC First Bank
|-0.22
|5.06
|20.11
|-0.31
|22.05
|-1.22
|12.26
|YES Bank
|-0.31
|-5.46
|0.80
|5.24
|20.87
|10.36
|12.76
|RBL Bank
|3.17
|3.20
|11.85
|25.56
|44.71
|21.48
|16.73
|Karur Vysya Bank
|-1.80
|10.48
|7.29
|2.99
|54.38
|48.01
|54.33
|Bandhan Bank
|0.72
|-14.51
|-15.60
|8.21
|5.57
|-8.62
|-10.26
|City Union Bank
|2.88
|-6.82
|4.64
|-2.18
|31.20
|28.57
|12.79
|Jammu & Kashmir Bank
|2.12
|-2.66
|13.88
|50.97
|55.39
|33.39
|33.82
|Tamilnad Mercantile Bank
|2.84
|13.53
|17.58
|31.57
|101.89
|24.51
|11.40
|South Indian Bank
|0.96
|-1.19
|12.90
|13.86
|61.62
|37.58
|37.72
|Karnataka Bank
|8.77
|16.72
|16.30
|49.94
|78.31
|12.90
|38.63
|Equitas Small Finance Bank
|0.20
|-4.84
|2.85
|12.38
|32.26
|-4.35
|4.70
|DCB Bank
|3.49
|4.11
|3.33
|-0.39
|50.47
|17.62
|15.72
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank has gained 62.08% compared to peers like HDFC Bank (-26.63%), ICICI Bank (-1.25%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (-1.62%). From a 5 year perspective, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank has outperformed peers relative to HDFC Bank (-0.53%) and ICICI Bank (15.14%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|70.72
|70.22
|10
|69.55
|69.64
|20
|66.9
|67.59
|50
|60.31
|63.3
|100
|58.27
|60.38
|200
|57.19
|56.98
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 33.45%, FII holding fell to 16.81%, and public shareholding moved down to 49.73% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|3,59,79,328
|1.14
|212.46
|3,59,78,358
|0.72
|212.45
|2,81,63,189
|1.19
|166.3
|2,73,60,197
|2.31
|161.56
|2,70,24,464
|1.74
|159.58
|2,60,02,065
|1.07
|153.54
|1,89,07,129
|1.95
|111.65
|1,68,22,138
|0.75
|99.33
|1,67,90,741
|1.9
|99.15
|1,65,86,304
|1.99
|97.94
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 01:01 AM IST IST
|Ujjivan Small Bank - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS
|Jul 31, 2026, 10:22 PM IST IST
|Ujjivan Small Bank - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Jul 28, 2026, 10:00 PM IST IST
|Ujjivan Small Bank - Intimation Of ESG Rating Received From ESG Risk Assessments And Insights Limited
|Jul 28, 2026, 09:22 PM IST IST
|Ujjivan Small Bank - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Jul 28, 2026, 05:06 PM IST IST
|Ujjivan Small Bank - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Source: Dion Global
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/07/2016 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65110KA2016PLC142162 and registration number is 302481. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Monetary intermediation of commercial banks, saving banks. postal savings bank and discount houses. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6931.45 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1942.71 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ujjivan Small Finance Bank is ₹70.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ujjivan Small Finance Bank is operating in the Banks Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank is ₹13,649.53 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank are ₹72.35 and ₹69.76.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ujjivan Small Finance Bank stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank is ₹73.25 and 52-week low of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank is ₹41.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ujjivan Small Finance Bank has shown returns of -2.56% over the past day, 13.85% for the past month, 11.8% over 3 months, 62.19% over 1 year, 12.66% across 3 years, and 21.43% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank are 15.05 and 2.03 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global