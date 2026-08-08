What is the share price of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ujjivan Small Finance Bank is ₹70.05 as on .

What kind of stock is Ujjivan Small Finance Bank? The Ujjivan Small Finance Bank is operating in the Banks Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank? The market cap of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank is ₹13,649.53 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank? Today’s highest and lowest price of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank are ₹72.35 and ₹69.76.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ujjivan Small Finance Bank stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank is ₹73.25 and 52-week low of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank is ₹41.40 as on .

How has the Ujjivan Small Finance Bank performed historically in terms of returns? The Ujjivan Small Finance Bank has shown returns of -2.56% over the past day, 13.85% for the past month, 11.8% over 3 months, 62.19% over 1 year, 12.66% across 3 years, and 21.43% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank are 15.05 and 2.03 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global