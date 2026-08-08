Here's the live share price of Oriental Hotels along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Oriental Hotels
|-2.96
|-6.89
|17.74
|16.99
|-8.88
|14.38
|28.01
|Indian Hotels Company
|-0.16
|-1.17
|10.14
|5.86
|-0.77
|23.18
|38.61
|ITC Hotels
|5.20
|-8.53
|2.86
|-9.21
|-27.19
|-1.45
|-0.87
|Jubilant Foodworks
|10.64
|6.57
|1.32
|-11.47
|-23.69
|-1.93
|-8.12
|EIH
|-6.21
|-9.00
|-8.45
|-10.67
|-14.62
|13.50
|23.52
|Chalet Hotels
|6.81
|6.04
|9.45
|-0.14
|-1.30
|22.23
|38.56
|Travel Food Services
|9.48
|6.55
|14.31
|24.03
|30.00
|9.83
|5.79
|Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts
|5.06
|6.64
|23.45
|17.33
|20.99
|6.03
|3.58
|Devyani International
|17.93
|16.00
|13.37
|2.20
|-15.77
|-10.85
|1.80
|Ventive Hospitality
|-3.92
|-4.22
|-8.48
|-22.85
|-19.66
|-5.21
|-3.16
|Westlife Foodworld
|15.93
|15.85
|17.12
|12.47
|-14.10
|-14.26
|2.54
|Lemon Tree Hotels
|1.65
|-7.88
|-8.87
|-14.48
|-22.97
|5.27
|22.25
|Sapphire Foods India
|20.15
|18.24
|18.77
|4.39
|-29.52
|-6.91
|-1.69
|Restaurant Brands Asia
|42.94
|30.62
|40.62
|45.99
|16.46
|-7.44
|-11.53
|Valor Estate
|2.92
|3.33
|-17.14
|-6.33
|-35.90
|5.97
|37.27
|Waterways Leisure Tourism
|2.44
|6.17
|25.91
|25.91
|25.91
|7.98
|4.72
|India Tourism Development Corporation
|0.03
|-0.50
|17.86
|29.35
|26.34
|23.27
|12.91
|Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India
|5.36
|-1.29
|-5.14
|-25.18
|-34.32
|-11.66
|2.49
|Juniper Hotels
|-0.15
|-1.49
|-8.32
|-21.43
|-29.97
|-21.12
|-13.27
|Samhi Hotels
|-3.89
|-0.55
|9.15
|1.53
|-21.84
|6.40
|3.79
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Oriental Hotels has declined 8.88% compared to peers like Indian Hotels Company (-0.77%), ITC Hotels (-27.19%), Jubilant Foodworks (-23.69%). From a 5 year perspective, Oriental Hotels has outperformed peers relative to Indian Hotels Company (38.61%) and ITC Hotels (-0.87%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|134.19
|132.98
|10
|135.22
|133.63
|20
|134.19
|133.18
|50
|123.3
|125.99
|100
|109.35
|118.38
|200
|110.34
|117.56
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Oriental Hotels saw a rise in promoter holding to 68.51%, while DII stake unchanged at 1.14%, FII holding fell to 0.36%, and public shareholding moved down to 29.96% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|20,40,266
|0.09
|28.74
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 01, 2026, 01:10 AM IST IST
|Oriental Hotels - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Aug 01, 2026, 01:02 AM IST IST
|Oriental Hotels - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Jul 30, 2026, 11:17 PM IST IST
|Oriental Hotels - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Jul 15, 2026, 08:33 PM IST IST
|Oriental Hotels - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Jul 15, 2026, 06:42 PM IST IST
|Oriental Hotels - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Dated July 15, 2026.
Source: Dion Global
Oriental Hotels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/09/1970 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L55101TN1970PLC005897 and registration number is 005897. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Short term accommodation activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 491.44 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.86 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Oriental Hotels is ₹127.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Oriental Hotels is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Oriental Hotels is ₹2,280.71 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Oriental Hotels are ₹130.00 and ₹126.60.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Oriental Hotels stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Oriental Hotels is ₹149.50 and 52-week low of Oriental Hotels is ₹80.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Oriental Hotels has shown returns of -1.08% over the past day, -6.89% for the past month, 17.74% over 3 months, -8.88% over 1 year, 14.38% across 3 years, and 28.01% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Oriental Hotels are 34.24 and 2.99 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.51 per annum.
Source: Dion Global