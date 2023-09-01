Follow Us

Oriental Hotels Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

ORIENTAL HOTELS LTD.

Sector : Hotels, Resorts & Restaurants | Smallcap | NSE
₹88.70 Closed
0.340.3
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Oriental Hotels Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹86.75₹91.25
₹88.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹63.00₹98.00
₹88.70
Open Price
₹86.95
Prev. Close
₹88.40
Volume
13,63,947

Oriental Hotels Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R191.12
  • R293.43
  • R395.62
  • Pivot
    88.93
  • S186.62
  • S284.43
  • S382.12

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 573.3885.79
  • 1075.0884.77
  • 2075.7484.88
  • 5071.9386.16
  • 10065.6885.67
  • 20061.7281.66

Oriental Hotels Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
9.10-0.11-1.6115.5735.42305.02109.94
8.237.017.2234.6843.96324.36220.88
4.323.192.9614.26-18.1817.7565.78
15.7529.8025.9870.3770.58212.7655.72
7.522.5016.5749.0748.34162.00242.40
3.4812.0324.7548.3566.54241.9285.38
1.4611.8014.6437.1251.22285.8939.87
-1.0317.1031.1645.3650.84228.64139.39
0.5911.3119.2320.73-2.0659.89-1.37
0.09-0.1214.18-1.56-38.7019.4219.42
3.87-0.490.3525.9014.1694.2612.19
2.40-15.190.5522.5536.6663.9618.30
33.7030.8258.7079.8083.42257.844.89
25.6356.8542.8249.725.7214.32-80.42
4.50-4.00-11.220.45-1.96541.03105.61
6.88-14.12-4.8433.9436.68311.57107.01
-5.38-12.41-4.2663.48112.11507.47188.64
10.3329.0829.1468.7697.10205.06151.98
4.43-2.080.7919.9510.5593.9485.51
0.290.26-9.62115.3872.76151.05-33.02

Oriental Hotels Ltd. Share Holdings

Oriental Hotels Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Quant Value Fund13,46,6961.5912.05

Oriental Hotels Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
20 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
20 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
23 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
17 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
28 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Oriental Hotels Ltd.

Oriental Hotels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/09/1970 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L55101TN1970PLC005897 and registration number is 005897. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Restaurants and mobile food service activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 218.70 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.86 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Puneet Chhatwal
    Chairman
  • Mr. Pramod Ranjan
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. D Vijayagopal Reddy
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Ramesh D Hariani
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Giridhar Sanjeevi
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Harish Lakshman
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Nina Chatrath
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Gita Nayyar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Vijay Sankar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Phillie D Karkaria
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Oriental Hotels Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Oriental Hotels Ltd.?

The market cap of Oriental Hotels Ltd. is ₹1,584.17 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Oriental Hotels Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Oriental Hotels Ltd. is 26.59 and PB ratio of Oriental Hotels Ltd. is 4.93 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Oriental Hotels Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Oriental Hotels Ltd. is ₹88.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Oriental Hotels Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Oriental Hotels Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Oriental Hotels Ltd. is ₹98.00 and 52-week low of Oriental Hotels Ltd. is ₹63.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

