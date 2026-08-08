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Oriental Hotels Share Price

NSE
BSE

ORIENTAL HOTELS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Hospitality
Theme
Hotel
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Oriental Hotels along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹127.70 Closed
-1.08₹ -1.40
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Oriental Hotels Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹126.60₹130.00
₹127.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹80.50₹149.50
₹127.70
Open Price
₹126.60
Prev. Close
₹129.10
Volume
15,314

Source: Dion Global

Oriental Hotels Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Oriental Hotels		-2.96-6.8917.7416.99-8.8814.3828.01
Indian Hotels Company		-0.16-1.1710.145.86-0.7723.1838.61
ITC Hotels		5.20-8.532.86-9.21-27.19-1.45-0.87
Jubilant Foodworks		10.646.571.32-11.47-23.69-1.93-8.12
EIH		-6.21-9.00-8.45-10.67-14.6213.5023.52
Chalet Hotels		6.816.049.45-0.14-1.3022.2338.56
Travel Food Services		9.486.5514.3124.0330.009.835.79
Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts		5.066.6423.4517.3320.996.033.58
Devyani International		17.9316.0013.372.20-15.77-10.851.80
Ventive Hospitality		-3.92-4.22-8.48-22.85-19.66-5.21-3.16
Westlife Foodworld		15.9315.8517.1212.47-14.10-14.262.54
Lemon Tree Hotels		1.65-7.88-8.87-14.48-22.975.2722.25
Sapphire Foods India		20.1518.2418.774.39-29.52-6.91-1.69
Restaurant Brands Asia		42.9430.6240.6245.9916.46-7.44-11.53
Valor Estate		2.923.33-17.14-6.33-35.905.9737.27
Waterways Leisure Tourism		2.446.1725.9125.9125.917.984.72
India Tourism Development Corporation		0.03-0.5017.8629.3526.3423.2712.91
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India		5.36-1.29-5.14-25.18-34.32-11.662.49
Juniper Hotels		-0.15-1.49-8.32-21.43-29.97-21.12-13.27
Samhi Hotels		-3.89-0.559.151.53-21.846.403.79

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Oriental Hotels has declined 8.88% compared to peers like Indian Hotels Company (-0.77%), ITC Hotels (-27.19%), Jubilant Foodworks (-23.69%). From a 5 year perspective, Oriental Hotels has outperformed peers relative to Indian Hotels Company (38.61%) and ITC Hotels (-0.87%).

Oriental Hotels Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Oriental Hotels Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5134.19132.98
10135.22133.63
20134.19133.18
50123.3125.99
100109.35118.38
200110.34117.56

Source: Dion Global

Oriental Hotels Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Oriental Hotels saw a rise in promoter holding to 68.51%, while DII stake unchanged at 1.14%, FII holding fell to 0.36%, and public shareholding moved down to 29.96% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Oriental Hotels Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
20,40,2660.0928.74

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Oriental Hotels Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 01, 2026, 01:10 AM IST ISTOriental Hotels - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Aug 01, 2026, 01:02 AM IST ISTOriental Hotels - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Jul 30, 2026, 11:17 PM IST ISTOriental Hotels - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Jul 15, 2026, 08:33 PM IST ISTOriental Hotels - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Jul 15, 2026, 06:42 PM IST ISTOriental Hotels - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Dated July 15, 2026.

Source: Dion Global

About Oriental Hotels

Oriental Hotels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/09/1970 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L55101TN1970PLC005897 and registration number is 005897. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Short term accommodation activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 491.44 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.86 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Puneet Chhatwal
    Chairman
  • Mr. Pramod Ranjan
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. D Vijayagopal Reddy
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Ramesh D Hariani
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Ankur Dalwani
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Harish Lakshman
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Nina Chatrath
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Arvind Gaurishankar Singh
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Venkatesh Rajagopal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Suraj Krishna Moraje
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Oriental Hotels Share Price

What is the share price of Oriental Hotels?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Oriental Hotels is ₹127.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Oriental Hotels?

The Oriental Hotels is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Oriental Hotels?

The market cap of Oriental Hotels is ₹2,280.71 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Oriental Hotels?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Oriental Hotels are ₹130.00 and ₹126.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Oriental Hotels?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Oriental Hotels stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Oriental Hotels is ₹149.50 and 52-week low of Oriental Hotels is ₹80.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Oriental Hotels performed historically in terms of returns?

The Oriental Hotels has shown returns of -1.08% over the past day, -6.89% for the past month, 17.74% over 3 months, -8.88% over 1 year, 14.38% across 3 years, and 28.01% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Oriental Hotels?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Oriental Hotels are 34.24 and 2.99 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.51 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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