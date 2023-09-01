What is the Market Cap of Oriental Hotels Ltd.? The market cap of Oriental Hotels Ltd. is ₹1,584.17 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Oriental Hotels Ltd.? P/E ratio of Oriental Hotels Ltd. is 26.59 and PB ratio of Oriental Hotels Ltd. is 4.93 as on .

What is the share price of Oriental Hotels Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Oriental Hotels Ltd. is ₹88.70 as on .