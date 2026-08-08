What is the share price of Oriental Hotels? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Oriental Hotels is ₹127.70 as on .

What kind of stock is Oriental Hotels? The Oriental Hotels is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Oriental Hotels? The market cap of Oriental Hotels is ₹2,280.71 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Oriental Hotels? Today’s highest and lowest price of Oriental Hotels are ₹130.00 and ₹126.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Oriental Hotels? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Oriental Hotels stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Oriental Hotels is ₹149.50 and 52-week low of Oriental Hotels is ₹80.50 as on .

How has the Oriental Hotels performed historically in terms of returns? The Oriental Hotels has shown returns of -1.08% over the past day, -6.89% for the past month, 17.74% over 3 months, -8.88% over 1 year, 14.38% across 3 years, and 28.01% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Oriental Hotels? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Oriental Hotels are 34.24 and 2.99 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.51 per annum.

Source: Dion Global