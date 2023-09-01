Follow Us

CAN FIN HOMES LTD.

Sector : Finance - Housing | Smallcap | NSE
₹760.00 Closed
1.158.65
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Can Fin Homes Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹745.60₹765.00
₹760.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹452.00₹909.80
₹760.00
Open Price
₹751.85
Prev. Close
₹751.35
Volume
5,95,837

Can Fin Homes Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1768.47
  • R2776.43
  • R3787.87
  • Pivot
    757.03
  • S1749.07
  • S2737.63
  • S3729.67

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5522.19748.11
  • 10509.17745.77
  • 20496.06747.39
  • 50569.43744.85
  • 100529.46712.4
  • 200558.41661.68

Can Fin Homes Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.913.024.4431.8118.1899.14136.77
-1.633.97-0.654.9922.9352.2036.82
4.063.8815.1421.684.1143.16-16.49
1.743.3121.2031.13118.08181.25-41.74
6.7217.9430.6870.0184.62115.0933.54
-0.320.261.3210.95-23.67-22.57-22.57
2.314.6517.05-12.09-29.4410.50110.24
14.0239.4172.0889.0746.94-4.18-84.35
2.003.3618.7518.15-7.4764.1964.19
1.0714.9545.4099.2858.94130.24-27.19
1.55-10.907.317.0526.3473.65-47.04
9.1719.0132.8631.0110.03109.1689.46
-7.32-41.54-35.59-34.48-56.82-9.52-97.05

Can Fin Homes Ltd. Share Holdings

Can Fin Homes Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Axis Small Cap Fund52,43,7882.62394.02
DSP Mid Cap Fund26,04,8511.34195.73
DSP Flexi Cap Fund21,77,7411.85163.64
HSBC Value Fund18,54,1001.53139.32
Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund18,06,5981.9135.75
HSBC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan15,85,0511.11119.1
DSP Equity & Bond Fund14,81,7661.39111.34
Nippon India Small Cap Fund11,93,0420.2689.65
Sundaram Small Cap Fund10,66,3453.2580.13
UTI Value Opportunities Fund9,00,0000.967.63
View All Mutual Funds

Can Fin Homes Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
19 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
19 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
28 Nov, 2022Board MeetingInterim Dividend
17 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Can Fin Homes Ltd.

Can Fin Homes Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/10/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110KA1987PLC008699 and registration number is 008699. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of specialized institutions granting credit for house purchases that also take deposits. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1987.83 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 26.63 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. K Satyanarayana Raju
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Suresh S Iyer
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Ajay Kumar Singh
    Deputy Managing Director
  • Mr. Anup Sankar Bhattacharya
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Murali Ramaswami
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ajai Kumar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Shubhalakshmi Aamod Panse
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Arvind Narayan Yennemadi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Debashish Mukherjee
    Promoter Non-Exe.Director

FAQs on Can Fin Homes Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Can Fin Homes Ltd.?

The market cap of Can Fin Homes Ltd. is ₹10,119.71 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Can Fin Homes Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Can Fin Homes Ltd. is 15.75 and PB ratio of Can Fin Homes Ltd. is 2.77 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Can Fin Homes Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Can Fin Homes Ltd. is ₹760.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Can Fin Homes Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Can Fin Homes Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Can Fin Homes Ltd. is ₹909.80 and 52-week low of Can Fin Homes Ltd. is ₹452.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

