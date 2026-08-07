What is the share price of Can Fin Homes? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Can Fin Homes is ₹805.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Can Fin Homes? The Can Fin Homes is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Can Fin Homes? The market cap of Can Fin Homes is ₹10,718.94 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Can Fin Homes? Today’s highest and lowest price of Can Fin Homes are ₹814.05 and ₹805.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Can Fin Homes? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Can Fin Homes stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Can Fin Homes is ₹970.00 and 52-week low of Can Fin Homes is ₹709.05 as on .

How has the Can Fin Homes performed historically in terms of returns? The Can Fin Homes has shown returns of -0.31% over the past day, -11.52% for the past month, -9.13% over 3 months, 8.42% over 1 year, 2.71% across 3 years, and 8.2% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Can Fin Homes? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Can Fin Homes are 9.49 and 1.79 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.49 per annum.

Source: Dion Global