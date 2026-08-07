Here's the live share price of Can Fin Homes along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Can Fin Homes
|-1.76
|-11.52
|-9.13
|-15.17
|8.42
|2.71
|8.20
|Bajaj Housing Finance
|-0.27
|-3.12
|-2.42
|-5.92
|-24.10
|-19.58
|-12.26
|PNB Housing Finance
|8.41
|2.89
|8.55
|31.80
|50.42
|21.92
|14.77
|LIC Housing Finance
|-3.62
|-7.20
|-14.08
|-3.69
|-12.88
|4.53
|4.39
|Aadhar Housing Finance
|1.58
|-7.55
|0.55
|5.81
|-0.27
|15.23
|8.88
|Sammaan Capital
|1.15
|-3.49
|7.48
|9.20
|34.56
|3.43
|-7.31
|Aptus Value Housing Finance India
|-0.13
|-8.35
|-5.09
|-1.97
|-23.10
|-0.71
|-5.50
|Home First Finance Company India
|0.25
|-1.47
|-2.62
|1.97
|-2.46
|11.91
|15.80
|Aavas Financiers
|0.62
|-8.94
|-3.50
|3.32
|-18.58
|-4.49
|-11.79
|India Shelter Finance Corporation
|-5.02
|-11.07
|-17.37
|-7.90
|-20.42
|8.34
|4.92
|Repco Home Finance
|-0.84
|-9.54
|-7.61
|-8.17
|-1.37
|3.16
|2.97
|GIC Housing Finance
|3.34
|0.79
|-3.16
|-7.47
|-15.80
|-9.29
|-3.31
|SRG Housing Finance
|-0.58
|-4.73
|-3.20
|2.61
|-13.20
|3.72
|9.50
|Coral India Finance and Housing
|-0.24
|-3.70
|-2.84
|-3.67
|-22.94
|-2.34
|-5.55
|Reliance Home Finance
|-2.58
|-10.43
|-14.09
|-31.27
|-61.82
|-9.14
|-14.05
|Ind Bank Housing
|2.16
|-6.01
|-1.36
|20.64
|25.62
|16.80
|10.12
|Star Housing Finance
|0
|-5.76
|-14.67
|-38.45
|-72.44
|-50.42
|-19.81
|India Home Loan
|-3.88
|-7.81
|-7.67
|-11.33
|-16.85
|1.69
|-9.33
|Sahara Housingfina Corporation
|-4.43
|-9.60
|-11.73
|-7.40
|-3.95
|-31.63
|-5.69
|Manraj Housing Finance
|-4.98
|-15.10
|-12.17
|-21.47
|-37.44
|10.85
|17.61
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Can Fin Homes has gained 8.42% compared to peers like Bajaj Housing Finance (-24.10%), PNB Housing Finance (50.42%), LIC Housing Finance (-12.88%). From a 5 year perspective, Can Fin Homes has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Housing Finance (-12.26%) and PNB Housing Finance (14.77%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|817.98
|814.81
|10
|818.71
|822.49
|20
|860.26
|838.37
|50
|858.5
|853.47
|100
|854.79
|858.1
|200
|873.01
|851.02
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Can Fin Homes remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 24.53%, FII holding fell to 13.23%, and public shareholding moved up to 32.25% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|42,60,964
|1.26
|369.83
|23,78,215
|1.87
|206.42
|18,54,100
|1.09
|160.93
|17,17,975
|1.07
|149.11
|16,44,260
|0.18
|142.71
|10,63,483
|0.32
|92.31
|9,40,540
|1.78
|81.63
|8,84,776
|1.17
|76.79
|6,90,528
|0.64
|59.93
|5,30,924
|0.98
|46.08
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 09:37 PM IST IST
|Can Fin Homes - ESG Rating For FY 2025-26
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:26 PM IST IST
|Can Fin Homes - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:16 PM IST IST
|Can Fin Homes - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 04, 2026, 11:07 PM IST IST
|Can Fin Homes - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 04, 2026, 10:01 PM IST IST
|Can Fin Homes - Change In Directorate-Resignation Of Independent Director - Updates
Source: Dion Global
Can Fin Homes Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/10/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110KA1987PLC008699 and registration number is 008699. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of specialized institutions granting credit for house purchases that also take deposits. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4216.27 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 26.63 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Can Fin Homes is ₹805.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Can Fin Homes is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Can Fin Homes is ₹10,718.94 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Can Fin Homes are ₹814.05 and ₹805.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Can Fin Homes stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Can Fin Homes is ₹970.00 and 52-week low of Can Fin Homes is ₹709.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Can Fin Homes has shown returns of -0.31% over the past day, -11.52% for the past month, -9.13% over 3 months, 8.42% over 1 year, 2.71% across 3 years, and 8.2% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Can Fin Homes are 9.49 and 1.79 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.49 per annum.
Source: Dion Global