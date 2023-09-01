Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|2.91
|3.02
|4.44
|31.81
|18.18
|99.14
|136.77
|-1.63
|3.97
|-0.65
|4.99
|22.93
|52.20
|36.82
|4.06
|3.88
|15.14
|21.68
|4.11
|43.16
|-16.49
|1.74
|3.31
|21.20
|31.13
|118.08
|181.25
|-41.74
|6.72
|17.94
|30.68
|70.01
|84.62
|115.09
|33.54
|-0.32
|0.26
|1.32
|10.95
|-23.67
|-22.57
|-22.57
|2.31
|4.65
|17.05
|-12.09
|-29.44
|10.50
|110.24
|14.02
|39.41
|72.08
|89.07
|46.94
|-4.18
|-84.35
|2.00
|3.36
|18.75
|18.15
|-7.47
|64.19
|64.19
|1.07
|14.95
|45.40
|99.28
|58.94
|130.24
|-27.19
|1.55
|-10.90
|7.31
|7.05
|26.34
|73.65
|-47.04
|9.17
|19.01
|32.86
|31.01
|10.03
|109.16
|89.46
|-7.32
|-41.54
|-35.59
|-34.48
|-56.82
|-9.52
|-97.05
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Axis Small Cap Fund
|52,43,788
|2.62
|394.02
|DSP Mid Cap Fund
|26,04,851
|1.34
|195.73
|DSP Flexi Cap Fund
|21,77,741
|1.85
|163.64
|HSBC Value Fund
|18,54,100
|1.53
|139.32
|Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund
|18,06,598
|1.9
|135.75
|HSBC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|15,85,051
|1.11
|119.1
|DSP Equity & Bond Fund
|14,81,766
|1.39
|111.34
|Nippon India Small Cap Fund
|11,93,042
|0.26
|89.65
|Sundaram Small Cap Fund
|10,66,345
|3.25
|80.13
|UTI Value Opportunities Fund
|9,00,000
|0.9
|67.63
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|19 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|19 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|28 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Interim Dividend
|17 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Can Fin Homes Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/10/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110KA1987PLC008699 and registration number is 008699. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of specialized institutions granting credit for house purchases that also take deposits. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1987.83 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 26.63 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Can Fin Homes Ltd. is ₹10,119.71 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Can Fin Homes Ltd. is 15.75 and PB ratio of Can Fin Homes Ltd. is 2.77 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Can Fin Homes Ltd. is ₹760.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Can Fin Homes Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Can Fin Homes Ltd. is ₹909.80 and 52-week low of Can Fin Homes Ltd. is ₹452.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.