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Can Fin Homes Share Price

NSE
BSE

CAN FIN HOMES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance
Theme
Housing Finance
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE Diversified Financials Revenue GrowthBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Can Fin Homes along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹805.00 Closed
-0.31₹ -2.50
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Can Fin Homes Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹805.00₹814.05
₹805.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹709.05₹970.00
₹805.00
Open Price
₹810.05
Prev. Close
₹807.50
Volume
2,619

Source: Dion Global

Can Fin Homes Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Can Fin Homes		-1.76-11.52-9.13-15.178.422.718.20
Bajaj Housing Finance		-0.27-3.12-2.42-5.92-24.10-19.58-12.26
PNB Housing Finance		8.412.898.5531.8050.4221.9214.77
LIC Housing Finance		-3.62-7.20-14.08-3.69-12.884.534.39
Aadhar Housing Finance		1.58-7.550.555.81-0.2715.238.88
Sammaan Capital		1.15-3.497.489.2034.563.43-7.31
Aptus Value Housing Finance India		-0.13-8.35-5.09-1.97-23.10-0.71-5.50
Home First Finance Company India		0.25-1.47-2.621.97-2.4611.9115.80
Aavas Financiers		0.62-8.94-3.503.32-18.58-4.49-11.79
India Shelter Finance Corporation		-5.02-11.07-17.37-7.90-20.428.344.92
Repco Home Finance		-0.84-9.54-7.61-8.17-1.373.162.97
GIC Housing Finance		3.340.79-3.16-7.47-15.80-9.29-3.31
SRG Housing Finance		-0.58-4.73-3.202.61-13.203.729.50
Coral India Finance and Housing		-0.24-3.70-2.84-3.67-22.94-2.34-5.55
Reliance Home Finance		-2.58-10.43-14.09-31.27-61.82-9.14-14.05
Ind Bank Housing		2.16-6.01-1.3620.6425.6216.8010.12
Star Housing Finance		0-5.76-14.67-38.45-72.44-50.42-19.81
India Home Loan		-3.88-7.81-7.67-11.33-16.851.69-9.33
Sahara Housingfina Corporation		-4.43-9.60-11.73-7.40-3.95-31.63-5.69
Manraj Housing Finance		-4.98-15.10-12.17-21.47-37.4410.8517.61

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Can Fin Homes has gained 8.42% compared to peers like Bajaj Housing Finance (-24.10%), PNB Housing Finance (50.42%), LIC Housing Finance (-12.88%). From a 5 year perspective, Can Fin Homes has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Housing Finance (-12.26%) and PNB Housing Finance (14.77%).

Can Fin Homes Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Can Fin Homes Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5817.98814.81
10818.71822.49
20860.26838.37
50858.5853.47
100854.79858.1
200873.01851.02

Source: Dion Global

Can Fin Homes Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Can Fin Homes remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 24.53%, FII holding fell to 13.23%, and public shareholding moved up to 32.25% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Can Fin Homes Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
42,60,9641.26369.83
23,78,2151.87206.42
18,54,1001.09160.93
17,17,9751.07149.11
16,44,2600.18142.71
10,63,4830.3292.31
9,40,5401.7881.63
8,84,7761.1776.79
6,90,5280.6459.93
5,30,9240.9846.08

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Can Fin Homes Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 09:37 PM IST ISTCan Fin Homes - ESG Rating For FY 2025-26
Aug 06, 2026, 11:26 PM IST ISTCan Fin Homes - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 06, 2026, 11:16 PM IST ISTCan Fin Homes - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 04, 2026, 11:07 PM IST ISTCan Fin Homes - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 04, 2026, 10:01 PM IST ISTCan Fin Homes - Change In Directorate-Resignation Of Independent Director - Updates

Source: Dion Global

About Can Fin Homes

Can Fin Homes Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/10/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110KA1987PLC008699 and registration number is 008699. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of specialized institutions granting credit for house purchases that also take deposits. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4216.27 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 26.63 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Suresh S Iyer
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Hardeep Singh Ahluwalia
    Promoter Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Murali Ramaswami
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ajai Kumar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Shubhalakshmi Aamod Panse
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Arvind Narayan Yennemadi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Swarupananda Mallick
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Can Fin Homes Share Price

What is the share price of Can Fin Homes?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Can Fin Homes is ₹805.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Can Fin Homes?

The Can Fin Homes is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Can Fin Homes?

The market cap of Can Fin Homes is ₹10,718.94 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Can Fin Homes?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Can Fin Homes are ₹814.05 and ₹805.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Can Fin Homes?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Can Fin Homes stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Can Fin Homes is ₹970.00 and 52-week low of Can Fin Homes is ₹709.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Can Fin Homes performed historically in terms of returns?

The Can Fin Homes has shown returns of -0.31% over the past day, -11.52% for the past month, -9.13% over 3 months, 8.42% over 1 year, 2.71% across 3 years, and 8.2% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Can Fin Homes?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Can Fin Homes are 9.49 and 1.79 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.49 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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