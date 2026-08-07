Here's the live share price of Asian Paints along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Asian Paints
|-1.00
|-0.50
|7.57
|12.57
|8.58
|-6.62
|-1.89
|Berger Paints (India)
|2.05
|4.35
|8.91
|13.39
|-2.60
|-3.39
|-4.74
|Kansai Nerolac Paints
|6.68
|0.96
|-0.73
|-1.29
|-10.08
|-13.83
|-13.05
|JSW Dulux
|5.03
|-0.50
|4.24
|3.92
|-14.79
|2.97
|6.76
|Indigo Paints
|0.76
|2.40
|21.32
|7.91
|-7.28
|-11.16
|-14.93
|Sirca Paints India
|5.03
|10.31
|4.10
|-5.90
|-0.29
|4.94
|4.42
|Shalimar Paints
|28.24
|60.35
|52.00
|31.96
|12.56
|-18.17
|-4.35
|Kamdhenu Ventures
|0.88
|-9.63
|-15.60
|-14.97
|-49.84
|-51.08
|-23.75
|Retina Paints
|8.53
|-0.76
|-23.12
|-32.51
|-46.01
|-3.43
|7.11
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Asian Paints has gained 8.58% compared to peers like Berger Paints (India) (-2.60%), Kansai Nerolac Paints (-10.08%), JSW Dulux (-14.79%). From a 5 year perspective, Asian Paints has outperformed peers relative to Berger Paints (India) (-4.74%) and Kansai Nerolac Paints (-13.05%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|2,749.26
|2,747.38
|10
|2,714.89
|2,733.52
|20
|2,695.93
|2,716.38
|50
|2,692.64
|2,674.9
|100
|2,538.27
|2,620.17
|200
|2,588.27
|2,578.3
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Asian Paints remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 20.77%, FII holding rose to 13.32%, and public shareholding moved down to 13.19% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|74,00,000
|3.54
|1,950.42
|57,64,653
|1.91
|1,519.39
|55,00,000
|1.69
|1,449.64
|38,44,000
|2.48
|1,013.16
|30,58,255
|1.34
|806.06
|26,04,000
|2.9
|686.34
|21,64,180
|1.49
|570.41
|15,91,000
|1.32
|419.34
|13,66,704
|0.46
|360.22
|13,23,141
|2.16
|348.74
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 03, 2026, 08:09 PM IST IST
|Asian Paints - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Jul 31, 2026, 12:22 AM IST IST
|Asian Paints - Minutes Of The 80Th Annual General Meeting Of The Company
|Jul 30, 2026, 01:52 AM IST IST
|Asian Paints - Audio Recording Of The Investor Conference
|Jul 29, 2026, 11:15 PM IST IST
|Asian Paints - Revised ESG Rating
|Jul 29, 2026, 10:25 PM IST IST
|Asian Paints - Investor Presentation
Source: Dion Global
Asian Paints Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/10/1945 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24220MH1945PLC004598 and registration number is 004598. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other chemical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 30769.48 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 95.92 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Asian Paints is ₹2,721.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Asian Paints is operating in the Paints and Pigments Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Asian Paints is ₹260,997.72 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Asian Paints are ₹2,755.00 and ₹2,696.20.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Asian Paints stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Asian Paints is ₹2,985.50 and 52-week low of Asian Paints is ₹2,116.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Asian Paints has shown returns of -1.02% over the past day, -0.5% for the past month, 7.57% over 3 months, 8.58% over 1 year, -6.62% across 3 years, and -1.89% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Asian Paints are 54.78 and 12.21 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.01 per annum.
Source: Dion Global