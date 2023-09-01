Follow Us

Asian Paints Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3,217.10₹3,264.20
₹3,259.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2,685.85₹3,582.90
₹3,259.55
Open Price
₹3,241.10
Prev. Close
₹3,256.10
Volume
6,50,108

Asian Paints Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R13,276.47
  • R23,293.88
  • R33,323.57
  • Pivot
    3,246.78
  • S13,229.37
  • S23,199.68
  • S33,182.27

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 53,158.713,261.74
  • 103,193.263,250.48
  • 203,286.523,263.46
  • 503,360.23,274.43
  • 1003,147.763,213.88
  • 2003,140.523,144.58

Asian Paints Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.05-2.450.6314.79-5.3864.76139.50
2.232.5110.6924.006.7330.14119.26
5.540.3418.4324.851.193.78-1.01
-1.26-3.2910.6827.2639.6630.0057.96
4.390.167.3859.03-2.06-49.25-49.25
3.559.8937.3837.5954.54227.30458.60
0.350.0375.22169.8497.7897.7897.78
1.723.173.707.91-4.40132.9771.81
1.853.9462.72227.38227.38227.38227.38

Asian Paints Ltd. Share Holdings

Asian Paints Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
SBI Nifty 50 ETF84,33,9321.742,848.43
SBI S&P BSE Sensex ETF58,22,3181.991,965
UTI Nifty 50 ETF22,41,0031.74756.87
UTI S&P BSE Sensex ETF18,82,9291.99635.48
Axis Bluechip Fund14,70,0001.46496.47
Axis Focused 25 Fund12,93,4652.8436.85
UTI Flexi Cap Fund12,84,5011.68433.82
Nippon India ETF Nifty 50 BeES7,01,6191.74236.96
UTI Nifty 50 Index Fund6,21,1311.74209.78
UTI Mastershare5,97,6001.75201.83
View All Mutual Funds

Futures

  • Price
      (%)
    As on Invalid Date | IST
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Options

  • Price
      (%)
    Not traded today
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Asian Paints Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
25 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
19 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
20 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
26 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Asian Paints Ltd.

Asian Paints Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/10/1945 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24220MH1945PLC004598 and registration number is 004598. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of paints and varnishes, enamels or lacquers. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 25188.51 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 95.92 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Deepak Satwalekar
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Manish Choksi
    Vice Chairman & Non Exe.Dire
  • Mr. Amit Syngle
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Jigish Choksi
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Malav Dani
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Amrita Vakil
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ashwin Dani
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Nehal Vakil
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Suresh Narayanan
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Pallavi Shroff
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Milind Sarwate
    Independent Director
  • Mr. R Seshasayee
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Vibha Paul Rishi
    Independent Director

FAQs on Asian Paints Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Asian Paints Ltd.?

The market cap of Asian Paints Ltd. is ₹3,12,324.39 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Asian Paints Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Asian Paints Ltd. is 76.06 and PB ratio of Asian Paints Ltd. is 19.53 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Asian Paints Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Asian Paints Ltd. is ₹3,259.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Asian Paints Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Asian Paints Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Asian Paints Ltd. is ₹3,582.90 and 52-week low of Asian Paints Ltd. is ₹2,685.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

