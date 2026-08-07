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Asian Paints Share Price

NSE
BSE

ASIAN PAINTS

Largecap | BSE
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Sector
Paints and Pigments
Theme
ConsumptionHousingManufacturingRural
Index
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Here's the live share price of Asian Paints along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹2,721.00 Closed
-1.02₹ -28.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Asian Paints Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2,696.20₹2,755.00
₹2,721.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2,116.00₹2,985.50
₹2,721.00
Open Price
₹2,755.00
Prev. Close
₹2,749.00
Volume
21,956

Source: Dion Global

Asian Paints Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Asian Paints		-1.00-0.507.5712.578.58-6.62-1.89
Berger Paints (India)		2.054.358.9113.39-2.60-3.39-4.74
Kansai Nerolac Paints		6.680.96-0.73-1.29-10.08-13.83-13.05
JSW Dulux		5.03-0.504.243.92-14.792.976.76
Indigo Paints		0.762.4021.327.91-7.28-11.16-14.93
Sirca Paints India		5.0310.314.10-5.90-0.294.944.42
Shalimar Paints		28.2460.3552.0031.9612.56-18.17-4.35
Kamdhenu Ventures		0.88-9.63-15.60-14.97-49.84-51.08-23.75
Retina Paints		8.53-0.76-23.12-32.51-46.01-3.437.11

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Asian Paints has gained 8.58% compared to peers like Berger Paints (India) (-2.60%), Kansai Nerolac Paints (-10.08%), JSW Dulux (-14.79%). From a 5 year perspective, Asian Paints has outperformed peers relative to Berger Paints (India) (-4.74%) and Kansai Nerolac Paints (-13.05%).

Asian Paints Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Asian Paints Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
52,749.262,747.38
102,714.892,733.52
202,695.932,716.38
502,692.642,674.9
1002,538.272,620.17
2002,588.272,578.3

Source: Dion Global

Asian Paints Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Asian Paints remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 20.77%, FII holding rose to 13.32%, and public shareholding moved down to 13.19% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Asian Paints Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
74,00,0003.541,950.42
57,64,6531.911,519.39
55,00,0001.691,449.64
38,44,0002.481,013.16
30,58,2551.34806.06
26,04,0002.9686.34
21,64,1801.49570.41
15,91,0001.32419.34
13,66,7040.46360.22
13,23,1412.16348.74

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Asian Paints Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 03, 2026, 08:09 PM IST ISTAsian Paints - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 31, 2026, 12:22 AM IST ISTAsian Paints - Minutes Of The 80Th Annual General Meeting Of The Company
Jul 30, 2026, 01:52 AM IST ISTAsian Paints - Audio Recording Of The Investor Conference
Jul 29, 2026, 11:15 PM IST ISTAsian Paints - Revised ESG Rating
Jul 29, 2026, 10:25 PM IST ISTAsian Paints - Investor Presentation

Source: Dion Global

About Asian Paints

Asian Paints Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/10/1945 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24220MH1945PLC004598 and registration number is 004598. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other chemical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 30769.48 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 95.92 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. R Seshasayee
    Chairman, Non Ind & Non Exe Director
  • Mr. Manish Choksi
    Vice Chairman & Non Exe.Dire
  • Mr. Amit Syngle
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Malav Dani
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ashish Choksi
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Nehal Vakil
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Amrita Vakil
    Non Executive Director
  • Dr. Gopichand Katragadda
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Soumitra Bhattacharya
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Ireena Vittal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Milind Sarwate
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Varun Berry
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sudhir Sitapati
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Asian Paints Share Price

What is the share price of Asian Paints?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Asian Paints is ₹2,721.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Asian Paints?

The Asian Paints is operating in the Paints and Pigments Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Asian Paints?

The market cap of Asian Paints is ₹260,997.72 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Asian Paints?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Asian Paints are ₹2,755.00 and ₹2,696.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Asian Paints?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Asian Paints stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Asian Paints is ₹2,985.50 and 52-week low of Asian Paints is ₹2,116.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Asian Paints performed historically in terms of returns?

The Asian Paints has shown returns of -1.02% over the past day, -0.5% for the past month, 7.57% over 3 months, 8.58% over 1 year, -6.62% across 3 years, and -1.89% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Asian Paints?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Asian Paints are 54.78 and 12.21 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.01 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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