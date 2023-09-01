Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|SBI Nifty 50 ETF
|84,33,932
|1.74
|2,848.43
|SBI S&P BSE Sensex ETF
|58,22,318
|1.99
|1,965
|UTI Nifty 50 ETF
|22,41,003
|1.74
|756.87
|UTI S&P BSE Sensex ETF
|18,82,929
|1.99
|635.48
|Axis Bluechip Fund
|14,70,000
|1.46
|496.47
|Axis Focused 25 Fund
|12,93,465
|2.8
|436.85
|UTI Flexi Cap Fund
|12,84,501
|1.68
|433.82
|Nippon India ETF Nifty 50 BeES
|7,01,619
|1.74
|236.96
|UTI Nifty 50 Index Fund
|6,21,131
|1.74
|209.78
|UTI Mastershare
|5,97,600
|1.75
|201.83
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|25 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|19 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|20 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|26 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Asian Paints Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/10/1945 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24220MH1945PLC004598 and registration number is 004598. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of paints and varnishes, enamels or lacquers. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 25188.51 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 95.92 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Asian Paints Ltd. is ₹3,12,324.39 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Asian Paints Ltd. is 76.06 and PB ratio of Asian Paints Ltd. is 19.53 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Asian Paints Ltd. is ₹3,259.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Asian Paints Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Asian Paints Ltd. is ₹3,582.90 and 52-week low of Asian Paints Ltd. is ₹2,685.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.