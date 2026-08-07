What is the share price of Asian Paints? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Asian Paints is ₹2,721.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Asian Paints? The Asian Paints is operating in the Paints and Pigments Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Asian Paints? The market cap of Asian Paints is ₹260,997.72 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Asian Paints? Today’s highest and lowest price of Asian Paints are ₹2,755.00 and ₹2,696.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Asian Paints? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Asian Paints stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Asian Paints is ₹2,985.50 and 52-week low of Asian Paints is ₹2,116.00 as on .

How has the Asian Paints performed historically in terms of returns? The Asian Paints has shown returns of -1.02% over the past day, -0.5% for the past month, 7.57% over 3 months, 8.58% over 1 year, -6.62% across 3 years, and -1.89% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Asian Paints? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Asian Paints are 54.78 and 12.21 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.01 per annum.

Source: Dion Global