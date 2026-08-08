Here's the live share price of Jindal Saw along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Jindal Saw
|5.00
|3.12
|11.15
|42.27
|28.53
|18.77
|32.68
|APL Apollo Tubes
|7.98
|7.93
|-0.45
|-12.08
|23.18
|9.94
|17.51
|Welspun Corp
|11.40
|19.52
|41.73
|121.50
|111.23
|78.55
|69.90
|Ratnamani Metals & Tubes
|-4.98
|-13.52
|-20.78
|11.93
|-3.57
|-4.84
|10.10
|Surya Roshni
|5.96
|-3.20
|-6.76
|-4.15
|-20.27
|7.11
|11.90
|Goodluck India
|-0.28
|2.14
|8.90
|31.97
|47.32
|46.78
|38.00
|Man Industries (India)
|3.77
|-1.80
|3.02
|44.09
|30.23
|55.70
|34.14
|Sambhv Steel Tubes
|-3.91
|2.39
|-10.28
|19.71
|-7.22
|5.81
|3.45
|Venus Pipes & Tubes
|-3.41
|-12.75
|13.40
|35.62
|22.42
|6.66
|35.55
|JTL Industries
|2.92
|-6.24
|-5.80
|17.96
|11.08
|-8.17
|12.81
|Rajratan Global Wire
|5.87
|9.40
|16.05
|10.16
|49.81
|-10.65
|4.30
|Hi-Tech Pipes
|-0.90
|-6.38
|-8.54
|-1.21
|-4.50
|1.25
|8.03
|Aeroflex Enterprises
|6.23
|4.31
|14.37
|54.88
|31.67
|4.12
|28.89
|Hariom Pipe Industries
|3.03
|4.46
|23.28
|4.36
|-8.82
|-10.62
|12.39
|Gandhi Special Tubes
|1.75
|3.01
|3.13
|11.38
|22.17
|12.21
|12.56
|Scoda Tubes
|-2.53
|-5.12
|-3.94
|-1.14
|-21.86
|-0.99
|-0.59
|Rama Steel Tubes
|15.59
|3.88
|-17.32
|-39.67
|-55.37
|-29.55
|9.18
|Suraj
|-0.40
|1.42
|-9.42
|-1.51
|-33.82
|10.10
|28.33
|Remi Edelstahl Tubulars
|10.28
|18.56
|31.98
|61.72
|41.84
|63.09
|52.64
|Riddhi Steel and Tube
|-4.98
|-25.89
|15.53
|9.11
|177.27
|101.52
|63.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Jindal Saw has gained 28.53% compared to peers like APL Apollo Tubes (23.18%), Welspun Corp (111.23%), Ratnamani Metals & Tubes (-3.57%). From a 5 year perspective, Jindal Saw has outperformed peers relative to APL Apollo Tubes (17.51%) and Welspun Corp (69.90%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|256.98
|261.59
|10
|257.95
|260.45
|20
|261.77
|260.01
|50
|253.71
|252.92
|100
|233.1
|238.12
|200
|203.96
|224.92
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Jindal Saw remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 8.36%, FII holding fell to 13.08%, and public shareholding moved down to 15.03% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|79,29,144
|1.4
|207.34
|75,67,590
|0.25
|197.88
|56,07,314
|2.97
|146.63
|37,64,819
|1.42
|98.45
|33,49,070
|0.63
|87.57
|24,40,664
|0.36
|63.82
|21,40,349
|0.98
|55.97
|18,88,200
|1.21
|49.37
|14,63,571
|0.13
|38.27
|5,31,933
|0.58
|13.91
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 23, 2026, 09:53 PM IST IST
|Jindal Saw - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Jul 22, 2026, 04:52 PM IST IST
|Jindal Saw - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Jul 17, 2026, 11:08 PM IST IST
|Jindal Saw - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Jul 17, 2026, 10:22 PM IST IST
|Jindal Saw - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Jul 16, 2026, 11:26 PM IST IST
|Jindal Saw - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Source: Dion Global
Jindal Saw Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/10/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27104UP1984PLC023979 and registration number is 023979. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of tube and tube fittings of basic iron and steel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 14620.13 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 63.95 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jindal Saw is ₹269.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Jindal Saw is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Jindal Saw is ₹17,241.14 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Jindal Saw are ₹273.50 and ₹263.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jindal Saw stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jindal Saw is ₹278.80 and 52-week low of Jindal Saw is ₹153.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Jindal Saw has shown returns of 1.47% over the past day, 3.12% for the past month, 11.15% over 3 months, 28.53% over 1 year, 18.77% across 3 years, and 32.68% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jindal Saw are 26.38 and 1.37 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.74 per annum.
Source: Dion Global