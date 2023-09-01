Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|HSBC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|16,79,348
|0.51
|54.47
|HSBC Value Fund
|13,24,530
|0.47
|42.96
|JM Value Fund
|1,50,000
|2.37
|4.87
|JM Midcap Fund
|1,07,500
|1.57
|3.49
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|17 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|25 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|05 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Jindal Saw Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/10/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27104UP1984PLC023979 and registration number is 023979. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of tube and tube fittings of basic iron and steel. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 11022.27 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 63.95 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Jindal Saw Ltd. is ₹11,533.53 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Jindal Saw Ltd. is 12.04 and PB ratio of Jindal Saw Ltd. is 1.42 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jindal Saw Ltd. is ₹360.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jindal Saw Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jindal Saw Ltd. is ₹384.50 and 52-week low of Jindal Saw Ltd. is ₹77.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.