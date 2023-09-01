Follow Us

Jindal Saw Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

JINDAL SAW LTD.

Sector : Steel - Tubes/Pipes | Smallcap | NSE
₹360.70 Closed
310.5
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Jindal Saw Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹355.00₹372.90
₹360.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹77.45₹384.50
₹360.70
Open Price
₹355.00
Prev. Close
₹350.20
Volume
20,20,616

Jindal Saw Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

Pivot Level

  • R1370.6
  • R2380.7
  • R3388.5
  • Pivot
    362.8
  • S1352.7
  • S2344.9
  • S3334.8

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 580.18330.45
  • 1081.58326.42
  • 2082.01325.85
  • 5084.85307.24
  • 10083.63266.79
  • 20088.93214.09

Jindal Saw Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
15.638.9746.42141.19314.12484.60282.91
2.058.9751.3337.2168.23620.84972.39
1.41-2.1412.7920.4242.84229.90340.31
6.543.8730.2175.4448.61213.2393.10
14.4820.7227.9246.32102.12495.03203.06
0.38-1.24-2.952.77-33.851,110.261,897.18
5.737.3526.5530.69106.5580.3080.30
2.1423.1040.19113.21278.75333.26333.26
1.97-11.42-4.4316.5259.542,683.36805.27
0.778.32-5.1555.16134.18172.90172.90
0.6313.3225.6037.9234.071,366.75647.61
15.4028.0823.61106.7697.63226.1475.80
2.46-8.101.58-8.4926.35543.72165.44
7.8410.4632.5443.6872.97228.8680.74
-3.18-16.3418.4211.3234.0534.0534.05
-1.01-3.92-11.71553.33476.47708.25268.08
-0.8825.8428.7430.23-5.88600.003,633.33
-7.42-16.1834.8034.34121.67386.597.84
-2.47-1.25-3.66-8.14-35.25259.09426.67

Jindal Saw Ltd. Share Holdings

Jindal Saw Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
HSBC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan16,79,3480.5154.47
HSBC Value Fund13,24,5300.4742.96
JM Value Fund1,50,0002.374.87
JM Midcap Fund1,07,5001.573.49

Jindal Saw Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
17 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
25 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
05 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Jindal Saw Ltd.

Jindal Saw Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/10/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27104UP1984PLC023979 and registration number is 023979. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of tube and tube fittings of basic iron and steel. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 11022.27 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 63.95 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mrs. Savitri Devi Jindal
    Chairperson Emeritus
  • Mr. Prithavi Raj Jindal
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Ms. Sminu Jindal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Neeraj Kumar
    WholeTime Director & Group CEO
  • Mr. Hawa Singh Chaudhary
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Shradha Jatia
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Tripti Puneet Arya
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sanjeev Shankar
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Vinita Jha
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Raj Kamal Agarwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ravinder Nath Leekha
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ajit Kumar Hazarika
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Girish Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Abhiram Tayal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Jindal Saw Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Jindal Saw Ltd.?

The market cap of Jindal Saw Ltd. is ₹11,533.53 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Jindal Saw Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Jindal Saw Ltd. is 12.04 and PB ratio of Jindal Saw Ltd. is 1.42 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Jindal Saw Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jindal Saw Ltd. is ₹360.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jindal Saw Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jindal Saw Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jindal Saw Ltd. is ₹384.50 and 52-week low of Jindal Saw Ltd. is ₹77.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

