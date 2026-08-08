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Jindal Saw Share Price

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BSE

JINDAL SAW

Jindal O P Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Iron and Steel
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Jindal Saw along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹269.60 Closed
1.47₹ 3.90
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Jindal Saw Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹263.00₹273.50
₹269.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹153.20₹278.80
₹269.60
Open Price
₹263.00
Prev. Close
₹265.70
Volume
1,61,466

Source: Dion Global

Jindal Saw Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Jindal Saw		5.003.1211.1542.2728.5318.7732.68
APL Apollo Tubes		7.987.93-0.45-12.0823.189.9417.51
Welspun Corp		11.4019.5241.73121.50111.2378.5569.90
Ratnamani Metals & Tubes		-4.98-13.52-20.7811.93-3.57-4.8410.10
Surya Roshni		5.96-3.20-6.76-4.15-20.277.1111.90
Goodluck India		-0.282.148.9031.9747.3246.7838.00
Man Industries (India)		3.77-1.803.0244.0930.2355.7034.14
Sambhv Steel Tubes		-3.912.39-10.2819.71-7.225.813.45
Venus Pipes & Tubes		-3.41-12.7513.4035.6222.426.6635.55
JTL Industries		2.92-6.24-5.8017.9611.08-8.1712.81
Rajratan Global Wire		5.879.4016.0510.1649.81-10.654.30
Hi-Tech Pipes		-0.90-6.38-8.54-1.21-4.501.258.03
Aeroflex Enterprises		6.234.3114.3754.8831.674.1228.89
Hariom Pipe Industries		3.034.4623.284.36-8.82-10.6212.39
Gandhi Special Tubes		1.753.013.1311.3822.1712.2112.56
Scoda Tubes		-2.53-5.12-3.94-1.14-21.86-0.99-0.59
Rama Steel Tubes		15.593.88-17.32-39.67-55.37-29.559.18
Suraj		-0.401.42-9.42-1.51-33.8210.1028.33
Remi Edelstahl Tubulars		10.2818.5631.9861.7241.8463.0952.64
Riddhi Steel and Tube		-4.98-25.8915.539.11177.27101.5263.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Jindal Saw has gained 28.53% compared to peers like APL Apollo Tubes (23.18%), Welspun Corp (111.23%), Ratnamani Metals & Tubes (-3.57%). From a 5 year perspective, Jindal Saw has outperformed peers relative to APL Apollo Tubes (17.51%) and Welspun Corp (69.90%).

Jindal Saw Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Jindal Saw Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5256.98261.59
10257.95260.45
20261.77260.01
50253.71252.92
100233.1238.12
200203.96224.92

Source: Dion Global

Jindal Saw Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Jindal Saw remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 8.36%, FII holding fell to 13.08%, and public shareholding moved down to 15.03% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Jindal Saw Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
79,29,1441.4207.34
75,67,5900.25197.88
56,07,3142.97146.63
37,64,8191.4298.45
33,49,0700.6387.57
24,40,6640.3663.82
21,40,3490.9855.97
18,88,2001.2149.37
14,63,5710.1338.27
5,31,9330.5813.91

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Jindal Saw Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 23, 2026, 09:53 PM IST ISTJindal Saw - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Jul 22, 2026, 04:52 PM IST ISTJindal Saw - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 17, 2026, 11:08 PM IST ISTJindal Saw - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Jul 17, 2026, 10:22 PM IST ISTJindal Saw - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Jul 16, 2026, 11:26 PM IST ISTJindal Saw - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

Source: Dion Global

About Jindal Saw

Jindal Saw Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/10/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27104UP1984PLC023979 and registration number is 023979. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of tube and tube fittings of basic iron and steel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 14620.13 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 63.95 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mrs. Savitri Devi Jindal
    Chairperson Emeritus
  • Mr. Prithavi Raj Jindal
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Ms. Sminu Jindal
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Tripti Jindal Arya
    Joint Managing Director
  • Ms. Shraddha Prithvi Rj
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Nitin Sharma
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Neeraj Kumar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Satyakam Mishra
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Chandra Shekhar Agrawal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ajit Kumar Hazarika
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Girish Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Vinita Jha
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sanjeev Shankar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Jindal Saw Share Price

What is the share price of Jindal Saw?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jindal Saw is ₹269.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Jindal Saw?

The Jindal Saw is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Jindal Saw?

The market cap of Jindal Saw is ₹17,241.14 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Jindal Saw?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Jindal Saw are ₹273.50 and ₹263.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jindal Saw?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jindal Saw stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jindal Saw is ₹278.80 and 52-week low of Jindal Saw is ₹153.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Jindal Saw performed historically in terms of returns?

The Jindal Saw has shown returns of 1.47% over the past day, 3.12% for the past month, 11.15% over 3 months, 28.53% over 1 year, 18.77% across 3 years, and 32.68% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Jindal Saw?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jindal Saw are 26.38 and 1.37 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.74 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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