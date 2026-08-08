What is the share price of Jindal Saw? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jindal Saw is ₹269.60 as on .

What kind of stock is Jindal Saw? The Jindal Saw is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Jindal Saw? The market cap of Jindal Saw is ₹17,241.14 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Jindal Saw? Today’s highest and lowest price of Jindal Saw are ₹273.50 and ₹263.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jindal Saw? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jindal Saw stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jindal Saw is ₹278.80 and 52-week low of Jindal Saw is ₹153.20 as on .

How has the Jindal Saw performed historically in terms of returns? The Jindal Saw has shown returns of 1.47% over the past day, 3.12% for the past month, 11.15% over 3 months, 28.53% over 1 year, 18.77% across 3 years, and 32.68% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Jindal Saw? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jindal Saw are 26.38 and 1.37 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.74 per annum.

Source: Dion Global