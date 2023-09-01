What is the Market Cap of Jindal Saw Ltd.? The market cap of Jindal Saw Ltd. is ₹11,533.53 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Jindal Saw Ltd.? P/E ratio of Jindal Saw Ltd. is 12.04 and PB ratio of Jindal Saw Ltd. is 1.42 as on .

What is the share price of Jindal Saw Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jindal Saw Ltd. is ₹360.70 as on .