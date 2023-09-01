Follow Us

PB Fintech Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

PB FINTECH LTD.

Sector : Services - Others | Largecap | NSE
₹769.90 Closed
-0.61-4.75
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

PB Fintech Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹768.00₹782.95
₹769.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹356.20₹818.00
₹769.90
Open Price
₹782.00
Prev. Close
₹774.65
Volume
3,04,845

PB Fintech Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1779.27
  • R2788.53
  • R3794.12
  • Pivot
    773.68
  • S1764.42
  • S2758.83
  • S3749.57

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5406.4764.2
  • 10427.85754.34
  • 20452.62745.64
  • 50493.89720.59
  • 100529.88677.04
  • 200640.62638.49

PB Fintech Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.310.7928.6233.9755.36-35.96-35.96
-4.658.9222.1540.9617.08-45.07-45.07
-0.231.152.7914.5720.26116.32123.28
0.19-8.286.7914.97-9.62179.15333.02
2.0017.5255.5175.90126.881,122.46590.43
-0.485.6413.3831.002.1926.68-11.83
1.23-1.808.1231.6529.21109.9142.33
0.08-0.213.2222.65-25.4415.74-56.23
-0.36-9.3811.0126.1837.7050.4250.42
-3.950.4216.3228.7349.93105.4353.81
5.701.7617.4137.5126.0631.5045.38
-1.1510.3230.3839.5829.5918.9418.94
0.92-0.48-0.83-2.24-1.30473.69487.28
5.395.899.11-3.53-27.313.86-3.90
-2.9611.8814.6494.1939.1793.1493.14
4.13-35.73-10.4816.099.679.679.67
0.7713.9427.4127.1363.02105.98-36.44
-0.24-4.032.9623.22-11.5017.1014.67
-0.26-3.443.24-3.00-9.01-9.01-9.01
1.959.4610.0216.18-24.28-59.42-59.42

PB Fintech Ltd. Share Holdings

PB Fintech Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Mirae Asset Emerging Bluechip Fund27,46,2020.72200.9
Axis Small Cap Fund24,24,3801.18177.36
Mirae Asset Midcap Fund23,22,5421.5169.91
Tata Digital India Fund21,46,3972.07157.02
Aditya Birla Sun Life ELSS Tax Relief 9618,30,9390.94133.94
Franklin India Prima Fund12,50,5781.0691.49
Mirae Asset Tax Saver Fund11,40,1460.4883.41
Sundaram Mid Cap Fund11,08,0650.9781.06
Sundaram Mid Cap Fund - Institutional Plan11,08,0650.9781.06
UTI Mid Cap Fund9,92,9740.8472.64
View All Mutual Funds

PB Fintech Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
07 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
22 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
07 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About PB Fintech Ltd.

PB Fintech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/06/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909HR2008PLC037998 and registration number is 037998. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other information service activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 103.18 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 89.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Yashish Dahiya
    Chairman & Executive Director
  • Mr. Alok Bansal
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Ms. Kitty Agarwal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sarbvir Singh
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Munish Ravinder Varma
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Kaushik Dutta
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Veena Vikas Mankar
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Lilian Jessie Paul
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nilesh Bhaskar Sathe
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Gopalan Srinivasan
    Independent Director

FAQs on PB Fintech Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of PB Fintech Ltd.?

The market cap of PB Fintech Ltd. is ₹34,868.22 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of PB Fintech Ltd.?

P/E ratio of PB Fintech Ltd. is -71.57 and PB ratio of PB Fintech Ltd. is 6.37 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of PB Fintech Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for PB Fintech Ltd. is ₹769.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of PB Fintech Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which PB Fintech Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of PB Fintech Ltd. is ₹818.00 and 52-week low of PB Fintech Ltd. is ₹356.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

