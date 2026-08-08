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PB Fintech Share Price

NSE
BSE

PB FINTECH

Largecap | BSE
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Sector
Information Technology
Theme
DigitalInternet & E-Commerce
Index
BSE 100BSE 1000BSE 150 MidCap IndexBSE 200BSE 200 Equal WeightBSE 250 LargeMidCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE Diversified Financials Revenue GrowthBSE Dollex 200BSE Focused MidcapBSE India 150BSE Internet EconomyBSE MidCapBSE Select IPOBSE SENSEX Next 50BSE TECK

Here's the live share price of PB Fintech along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,610.00 Closed
0.78₹ 12.50
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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PB Fintech Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,582.50₹1,613.30
₹1,610.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,334.20₹1,963.00
₹1,610.00
Open Price
₹1,608.80
Prev. Close
₹1,597.50
Volume
29,745

Source: Dion Global

PB Fintech Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
PB Fintech		0.590.14-4.365.12-9.3526.376.00
One97 Communications		7.4815.6320.1622.1835.2219.20-1.63
AvenuesAI		8.061.7821.70-4.5112.169.77-2.91
Turtlemint Fintech Solutions		-6.14-16.93-17.02-17.02-17.02-6.03-3.66
DiGiSPICE Technologies		-1.72-13.24-17.48-12.89-15.83-13.66-25.67
WSFx Global Pay		5.6513.528.01-1.505.5418.6325.64
Suvidhaa Infoserve		2.77-0.38-12.75-14.75-41.83-14.09-35.53
AGS Transact Technologies		-7.69-12.45-17.74-47.83-61.14-67.23-58.27

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, PB Fintech has declined 9.35% compared to peers like One97 Communications (35.22%), AvenuesAI (12.16%), Turtlemint Fintech Solutions (-17.02%). From a 5 year perspective, PB Fintech has outperformed peers relative to One97 Communications (-1.63%) and AvenuesAI (-2.91%).

PB Fintech Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

PB Fintech Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,603.531,612.98
101,575.181,600.03
201,578.621,593.8
501,607.261,600.37
1001,589.321,610.14
2001,650.821,635.16

Source: Dion Global

PB Fintech Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, PB Fintech remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 40.42%, FII holding fell to 37.29%, and public shareholding moved down to 22.14% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

PB Fintech Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
94,84,3351.531,544.62
81,54,5071.251,328.04
58,91,4542.18959.48
54,01,8842.35879.75
40,90,7612.56666.22
35,45,4513.76577.41
33,69,2342.81548.71
30,61,2411.47498.55
29,56,0130.9481.42
29,53,5301.9481.01

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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PB Fintech Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 11:57 PM IST ISTPB Fintech - Reconstitution Of Committees Of The Board
Aug 05, 2026, 11:32 PM IST ISTPB Fintech - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Aug 05, 2026, 11:20 PM IST ISTPB Fintech - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On Wednesday, August 05, 2026
Aug 01, 2026, 12:52 AM IST ISTPB Fintech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 01, 2026, 12:43 AM IST ISTPB Fintech - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results Of The Company

Source: Dion Global

About PB Fintech

PB Fintech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/06/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909HR2008PLC037998 and registration number is 037998. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of insurance agents and brokers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 208.37 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 92.54 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Yashish Dahiya
    Chairman & Executive Director
  • Mr. Alok Bansal
    Exe.Vice Chairman & Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Kitty Agarwal
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Sarbvir Singh
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Kaushik Dutta
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Veena Vikas Mankar
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Lilian Jessie Paul
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nilesh Bhaskar Sathe
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dhruv Shringi
    Independent Director

FAQs on PB Fintech Share Price

What is the share price of PB Fintech?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for PB Fintech is ₹1,610.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is PB Fintech?

The PB Fintech is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of PB Fintech?

The market cap of PB Fintech is ₹74,493.87 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of PB Fintech?

Today’s highest and lowest price of PB Fintech are ₹1,613.30 and ₹1,582.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of PB Fintech?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which PB Fintech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of PB Fintech is ₹1,963.00 and 52-week low of PB Fintech is ₹1,334.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the PB Fintech performed historically in terms of returns?

The PB Fintech has shown returns of 0.78% over the past day, 0.14% for the past month, -4.36% over 3 months, -9.35% over 1 year, 26.37% across 3 years, and 6.0% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of PB Fintech?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of PB Fintech are 99.56 and 10.19 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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