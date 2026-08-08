Here's the live share price of PB Fintech along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|PB Fintech
|0.59
|0.14
|-4.36
|5.12
|-9.35
|26.37
|6.00
|One97 Communications
|7.48
|15.63
|20.16
|22.18
|35.22
|19.20
|-1.63
|AvenuesAI
|8.06
|1.78
|21.70
|-4.51
|12.16
|9.77
|-2.91
|Turtlemint Fintech Solutions
|-6.14
|-16.93
|-17.02
|-17.02
|-17.02
|-6.03
|-3.66
|DiGiSPICE Technologies
|-1.72
|-13.24
|-17.48
|-12.89
|-15.83
|-13.66
|-25.67
|WSFx Global Pay
|5.65
|13.52
|8.01
|-1.50
|5.54
|18.63
|25.64
|Suvidhaa Infoserve
|2.77
|-0.38
|-12.75
|-14.75
|-41.83
|-14.09
|-35.53
|AGS Transact Technologies
|-7.69
|-12.45
|-17.74
|-47.83
|-61.14
|-67.23
|-58.27
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, PB Fintech has declined 9.35% compared to peers like One97 Communications (35.22%), AvenuesAI (12.16%), Turtlemint Fintech Solutions (-17.02%). From a 5 year perspective, PB Fintech has outperformed peers relative to One97 Communications (-1.63%) and AvenuesAI (-2.91%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,603.53
|1,612.98
|10
|1,575.18
|1,600.03
|20
|1,578.62
|1,593.8
|50
|1,607.26
|1,600.37
|100
|1,589.32
|1,610.14
|200
|1,650.82
|1,635.16
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, PB Fintech remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 40.42%, FII holding fell to 37.29%, and public shareholding moved down to 22.14% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|94,84,335
|1.53
|1,544.62
|81,54,507
|1.25
|1,328.04
|58,91,454
|2.18
|959.48
|54,01,884
|2.35
|879.75
|40,90,761
|2.56
|666.22
|35,45,451
|3.76
|577.41
|33,69,234
|2.81
|548.71
|30,61,241
|1.47
|498.55
|29,56,013
|0.9
|481.42
|29,53,530
|1.9
|481.01
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 11:57 PM IST IST
|PB Fintech - Reconstitution Of Committees Of The Board
|Aug 05, 2026, 11:32 PM IST IST
|PB Fintech - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Aug 05, 2026, 11:20 PM IST IST
|PB Fintech - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On Wednesday, August 05, 2026
|Aug 01, 2026, 12:52 AM IST IST
|PB Fintech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 01, 2026, 12:43 AM IST IST
|PB Fintech - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results Of The Company
Source: Dion Global
PB Fintech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/06/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909HR2008PLC037998 and registration number is 037998. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of insurance agents and brokers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 208.37 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 92.54 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for PB Fintech is ₹1,610.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The PB Fintech is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of PB Fintech is ₹74,493.87 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of PB Fintech are ₹1,613.30 and ₹1,582.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which PB Fintech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of PB Fintech is ₹1,963.00 and 52-week low of PB Fintech is ₹1,334.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The PB Fintech has shown returns of 0.78% over the past day, 0.14% for the past month, -4.36% over 3 months, -9.35% over 1 year, 26.37% across 3 years, and 6.0% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of PB Fintech are 99.56 and 10.19 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global