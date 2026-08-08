What is the share price of PB Fintech? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for PB Fintech is ₹1,610.00 as on .

What kind of stock is PB Fintech? The PB Fintech is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of PB Fintech? The market cap of PB Fintech is ₹74,493.87 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of PB Fintech? Today’s highest and lowest price of PB Fintech are ₹1,613.30 and ₹1,582.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of PB Fintech? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which PB Fintech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of PB Fintech is ₹1,963.00 and 52-week low of PB Fintech is ₹1,334.20 as on .

How has the PB Fintech performed historically in terms of returns? The PB Fintech has shown returns of 0.78% over the past day, 0.14% for the past month, -4.36% over 3 months, -9.35% over 1 year, 26.37% across 3 years, and 6.0% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of PB Fintech? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of PB Fintech are 99.56 and 10.19 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global