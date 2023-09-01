Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Mirae Asset Emerging Bluechip Fund
|27,46,202
|0.72
|200.9
|Axis Small Cap Fund
|24,24,380
|1.18
|177.36
|Mirae Asset Midcap Fund
|23,22,542
|1.5
|169.91
|Tata Digital India Fund
|21,46,397
|2.07
|157.02
|Aditya Birla Sun Life ELSS Tax Relief 96
|18,30,939
|0.94
|133.94
|Franklin India Prima Fund
|12,50,578
|1.06
|91.49
|Mirae Asset Tax Saver Fund
|11,40,146
|0.48
|83.41
|Sundaram Mid Cap Fund
|11,08,065
|0.97
|81.06
|Sundaram Mid Cap Fund - Institutional Plan
|11,08,065
|0.97
|81.06
|UTI Mid Cap Fund
|9,92,974
|0.84
|72.64
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|07 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|22 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|07 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
PB Fintech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/06/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909HR2008PLC037998 and registration number is 037998. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other information service activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 103.18 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 89.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of PB Fintech Ltd. is ₹34,868.22 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of PB Fintech Ltd. is -71.57 and PB ratio of PB Fintech Ltd. is 6.37 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for PB Fintech Ltd. is ₹769.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which PB Fintech Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of PB Fintech Ltd. is ₹818.00 and 52-week low of PB Fintech Ltd. is ₹356.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.