What is the share price of Share India Securities? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Share India Securities is ₹167.90 as on .

What kind of stock is Share India Securities? The Share India Securities is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Share India Securities? The market cap of Share India Securities is ₹3,663.91 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Share India Securities? Today’s highest and lowest price of Share India Securities are ₹174.00 and ₹167.45.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Share India Securities? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Share India Securities stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Share India Securities is ₹210.90 and 52-week low of Share India Securities is ₹115.25 as on .

How has the Share India Securities performed historically in terms of returns? The Share India Securities has shown returns of -3.28% over the past day, 2.04% for the past month, 12.99% over 3 months, -0.36% over 1 year, -12.77% across 3 years, and 8.28% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Share India Securities? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Share India Securities are 10.08 and 1.39 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.95 per annum.

Source: Dion Global