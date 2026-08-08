Here's the live share price of Share India Securities along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Share India Securities
|-5.91
|2.04
|12.99
|8.32
|-0.36
|-12.77
|8.28
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Share India Securities has declined 0.36% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Share India Securities has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|177.07
|177.98
|10
|183.62
|178.74
|20
|179.92
|175.19
|50
|154.07
|162.6
|100
|145.7
|154.85
|200
|153.35
|156.99
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Share India Securities remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.48%, FII holding rose to 1.87%, and public shareholding moved down to 49.03% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:27 PM IST IST
|Share India Sec. - Announcement Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations,
|Aug 03, 2026, 06:28 AM IST IST
|Share India Sec. - Notice Of The Meeting Of Holders Of Non-Convertible Debentures
|Jul 31, 2026, 08:54 PM IST IST
|Share India Sec. - Announcement Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations
|Jul 31, 2026, 08:38 PM IST IST
|Share India Sec. - Outcome Of The Meeting Of The Finance Committee Of The Company.
|Jul 31, 2026, 08:31 PM IST IST
|Share India Sec. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment
Source: Dion Global
Share India Securities Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/07/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120GJ1994PLC115132 and registration number is 050209. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1227.27 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 43.77 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Share India Securities is ₹167.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Share India Securities is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Share India Securities is ₹3,663.91 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Share India Securities are ₹174.00 and ₹167.45.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Share India Securities stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Share India Securities is ₹210.90 and 52-week low of Share India Securities is ₹115.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Share India Securities has shown returns of -3.28% over the past day, 2.04% for the past month, 12.99% over 3 months, -0.36% over 1 year, -12.77% across 3 years, and 8.28% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Share India Securities are 10.08 and 1.39 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.95 per annum.
Source: Dion Global