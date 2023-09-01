Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Share India Securities Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SHARE INDIA SECURITIES LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | NSE
₹1,403.60 Closed
0.385.25
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Share India Securities Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,353.65₹1,414.00
₹1,403.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹990.60₹1,423.53
₹1,403.60
Open Price
₹1,398.35
Prev. Close
₹1,398.35
Volume
1,89,296

Share India Securities Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11,427.18
  • R21,450.77
  • R31,487.53
  • Pivot
    1,390.42
  • S11,366.83
  • S21,330.07
  • S31,306.48

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51,307.651,360.96
  • 101,280.431,332.43
  • 201,274.211,300.03
  • 501,215.291,268.76
  • 1001,191.341,247.18
  • 2001,204.511,218.64

Share India Securities Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
7.7316.758.5430.2527.271,186.071,186.07
1.230.423.6918.611.65100.34167.99
0.67-3.714.4012.66-13.02138.07127.57
4.32-0.148.1447.2343.03367.55273.88
1.62-1.234.9616.4428.02177.09141.53
2.47-4.58-7.6311.88-9.384.2523.42
2.643.2235.6756.6243.94170.9049.49
0.83-5.7312.7732.2221.559.55214.09
2.42-6.147.1321.1261.78200.3330.52
1.480.931.5517.0544.36122.670.94
3.1515.4032.9733.6513.6355.00108.62
-4.843.6119.2440.3334.041,030.76177.99
3.99-4.7120.5140.0859.43104.58-24.59
-0.46-0.992.4012.2924.3068.7062.51
1.837.5237.8638.565.08-20.44-64.11
1.42-4.0334.2536.2872.74561.46-17.46
0.05-4.8212.8745.9143.60101.92270.24
-2.060.8933.8033.3248.6348.6348.63
0.74-1.6627.6732.5925.0129.4088.89
3.29-0.4617.9464.2946.16119.7462.82

Share India Securities Ltd. Share Holdings

Share India Securities Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
  • Updates
    Share India Securities Limited has informed the Exchange that Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. has imposed a monetary penalty of Rs. 1,09,43,750/- (plus GST) on our Company.
    29-Aug, 2023 | 12:43 PM
  • Updates
    Share India Securities Limited has informed the Exchange regarding 'Please be informed that National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange Limited has imposed a monetary penalty of Rs. 36,636/- on our Company'.
    29-Aug, 2023 | 12:40 PM

About Share India Securities Ltd.

Share India Securities Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/07/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120GJ1994PLC115132 and registration number is 050209. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 673.54 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 31.91 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Parveen Gupta
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Kamlesh Vadilal Shah
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sachin Gupta
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mr. Vijay Girdharlal Vora
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Suresh Kumar Arora
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Saroj Gupta
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Gupta
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Yogesh Lohiya
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Rishabh Yadav
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sanjib Singh
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ankit Taak
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Piyush Mahesh Khandelwal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sonal Sood
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Mohammad Rubaid Khan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ashish Kumar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Gopalapillai Kumar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Shanti Jain
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Share India Securities Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Share India Securities Ltd.?

The market cap of Share India Securities Ltd. is ₹4,585.63 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Share India Securities Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Share India Securities Ltd. is 19.29 and PB ratio of Share India Securities Ltd. is 5.48 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Share India Securities Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Share India Securities Ltd. is ₹1,403.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Share India Securities Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Share India Securities Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Share India Securities Ltd. is ₹1,423.53 and 52-week low of Share India Securities Ltd. is ₹990.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data