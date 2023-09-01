Name
Share India Securities Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/07/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120GJ1994PLC115132 and registration number is 050209. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 673.54 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 31.91 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Share India Securities Ltd. is ₹4,585.63 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Share India Securities Ltd. is 19.29 and PB ratio of Share India Securities Ltd. is 5.48 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Share India Securities Ltd. is ₹1,403.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Share India Securities Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Share India Securities Ltd. is ₹1,423.53 and 52-week low of Share India Securities Ltd. is ₹990.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.