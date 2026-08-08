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Share India Securities Share Price

NSE
BSE

SHARE INDIA SECURITIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance
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BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Share India Securities along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹167.90 Closed
-3.28₹ -5.70
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Share India Securities Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹167.45₹174.00
₹167.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹115.25₹210.90
₹167.90
Open Price
₹173.70
Prev. Close
₹173.60
Volume
31,555

Source: Dion Global

Share India Securities Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Share India Securities		-5.912.0412.998.32-0.36-12.778.28
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Share India Securities has declined 0.36% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Share India Securities has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

Share India Securities Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Share India Securities Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5177.07177.98
10183.62178.74
20179.92175.19
50154.07162.6
100145.7154.85
200153.35156.99

Source: Dion Global

Share India Securities Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Share India Securities remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.48%, FII holding rose to 1.87%, and public shareholding moved down to 49.03% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Share India Securities Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 11:27 PM IST ISTShare India Sec. - Announcement Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations,
Aug 03, 2026, 06:28 AM IST ISTShare India Sec. - Notice Of The Meeting Of Holders Of Non-Convertible Debentures
Jul 31, 2026, 08:54 PM IST ISTShare India Sec. - Announcement Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations
Jul 31, 2026, 08:38 PM IST ISTShare India Sec. - Outcome Of The Meeting Of The Finance Committee Of The Company.
Jul 31, 2026, 08:31 PM IST ISTShare India Sec. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment

Source: Dion Global

About Share India Securities

Share India Securities Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/07/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120GJ1994PLC115132 and registration number is 050209. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1227.27 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 43.77 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Parveen Gupta
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Kamlesh Vadilal Shah
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sachin Gupta
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mr. Vijay Girdharlal Vora
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Suresh Kumar Arora
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Saroj Gupta
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Gupta
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Subhash Chander Kalia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Piyush Khandelwal
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Prasanna Kumar Gopalapillai
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajendran C Veerappan
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Ananta Singh Raghuvanshi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shanti Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Yogesh Lohiya
    Independent Director

FAQs on Share India Securities Share Price

What is the share price of Share India Securities?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Share India Securities is ₹167.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Share India Securities?

The Share India Securities is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Share India Securities?

The market cap of Share India Securities is ₹3,663.91 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Share India Securities?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Share India Securities are ₹174.00 and ₹167.45.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Share India Securities?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Share India Securities stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Share India Securities is ₹210.90 and 52-week low of Share India Securities is ₹115.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Share India Securities performed historically in terms of returns?

The Share India Securities has shown returns of -3.28% over the past day, 2.04% for the past month, 12.99% over 3 months, -0.36% over 1 year, -12.77% across 3 years, and 8.28% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Share India Securities?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Share India Securities are 10.08 and 1.39 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.95 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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