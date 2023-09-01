What is the Market Cap of Emami Ltd.? The market cap of Emami Ltd. is ₹23,31.94 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Emami Ltd.? P/E ratio of Emami Ltd. is 36.01 and PB ratio of Emami Ltd. is 10.0 as on .

What is the share price of Emami Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Emami Ltd. is ₹535.60 as on .