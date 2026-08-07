Here's the live share price of Emami along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Emami
|3.43
|-1.07
|-9.35
|-18.77
|-29.26
|-3.74
|-6.18
|Hindustan Unilever
|-0.97
|-5.87
|-8.47
|-14.53
|-17.36
|-6.78
|-2.68
|Godrej Consumer Products
|-1.99
|-4.42
|1.25
|-12.36
|-14.09
|0.59
|1.48
|Dabur India
|-2.49
|-9.28
|-12.56
|-20.17
|-20.59
|-10.08
|-6.72
|Colgate-Palmolive (India)
|-2.69
|-2.75
|-6.78
|-6.21
|-9.84
|0.45
|4.12
|Godrej Industries
|-0.96
|7.62
|6.32
|25.20
|17.54
|40.44
|17.40
|Cupid
|13.75
|18.61
|99.96
|211.76
|680.74
|350.70
|155.11
|Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare
|-0.86
|-5.40
|-13.92
|-28.73
|-35.56
|-18.11
|-7.60
|Gillette India
|1.01
|-2.05
|-3.00
|-12.00
|-27.71
|11.48
|5.43
|Honasa Consumer
|5.87
|2.44
|34.33
|61.99
|81.02
|12.18
|7.14
|Jyothy Labs
|3.89
|8.84
|-20.00
|-17.33
|-36.84
|-13.57
|3.94
|Bajaj Consumer Care
|2.01
|-13.71
|2.42
|40.47
|137.72
|32.58
|15.07
|S H Kelkar & Company
|1.94
|25.41
|7.84
|-5.68
|-31.24
|9.66
|0.61
|Ganesh Consumer Products
|-9.34
|-17.66
|-23.51
|-17.87
|-45.04
|-18.09
|-11.28
|Kaya
|-2.49
|10.75
|3.61
|-22.37
|-38.69
|-11.12
|-10.64
|Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech
|-5.48
|-6.11
|-50.04
|-55.55
|-75.42
|-34.53
|56.37
|Recode Studios
|0.58
|15.34
|1.01
|1.01
|1.01
|0.33
|0.20
|Radix Industries (India)
|-3.34
|-13.46
|-19.45
|-25.88
|-22.68
|10.89
|26.97
|H. R. Hygiene Products
|-9.73
|-9.73
|-9.73
|-9.73
|-9.73
|-3.35
|-2.03
|Amwill Health Care
|-3.49
|-1.71
|18.91
|16.25
|-31.27
|-23.65
|-14.95
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Emami has declined 29.26% compared to peers like Hindustan Unilever (-17.36%), Godrej Consumer Products (-14.09%), Dabur India (-20.59%). From a 5 year perspective, Emami has underperformed peers relative to Hindustan Unilever (-2.68%) and Godrej Consumer Products (1.48%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|404.54
|401.23
|10
|407.62
|403.86
|20
|410.83
|406.46
|50
|404.67
|410.95
|100
|417.64
|425.74
|200
|465.68
|459.66
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Emami remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 27.00%, FII holding fell to 7.87%, and public shareholding moved up to 10.28% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|1,68,44,801
|0.87
|681.04
|1,15,00,307
|0.85
|464.96
|74,19,485
|0.3
|299.97
|65,00,000
|0.64
|262.8
|46,79,374
|1.6
|189.19
|43,45,045
|1.06
|175.67
|39,79,053
|0.55
|160.87
|38,76,597
|1.09
|156.73
|34,36,146
|0.78
|138.92
|33,65,892
|0.34
|136.08
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 12:47 AM IST IST
|Emami - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Aug 04, 2026, 07:45 PM IST IST
|Emami - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Aug 04, 2026, 07:40 PM IST IST
|Emami - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Aug 04, 2026, 07:28 PM IST IST
|Emami - Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026
|Aug 04, 2026, 07:21 PM IST IST
|Emami - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Dated 4Th August, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Emami Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/03/1983 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L63993WB1983PLC036030 and registration number is 036030. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of `ayurvedic' or `unani' pharmaceutical preparation. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3048.26 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 43.65 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Emami is ₹411.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Emami is operating in the Personal Care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Emami is ₹17,975.07 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Emami are ₹416.00 and ₹404.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Emami stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Emami is ₹634.65 and 52-week low of Emami is ₹376.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Emami has shown returns of 0.66% over the past day, -1.07% for the past month, -9.35% over 3 months, -29.26% over 1 year, -3.74% across 3 years, and -6.18% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Emami are 24.02 and 6.15 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.43 per annum.
Source: Dion Global