What is the share price of Emami? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Emami is ₹411.80 as on .

What kind of stock is Emami? The Emami is operating in the Personal Care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Emami? The market cap of Emami is ₹17,975.07 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Emami? Today’s highest and lowest price of Emami are ₹416.00 and ₹404.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Emami? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Emami stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Emami is ₹634.65 and 52-week low of Emami is ₹376.05 as on .

How has the Emami performed historically in terms of returns? The Emami has shown returns of 0.66% over the past day, -1.07% for the past month, -9.35% over 3 months, -29.26% over 1 year, -3.74% across 3 years, and -6.18% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Emami? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Emami are 24.02 and 6.15 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.43 per annum.

Source: Dion Global