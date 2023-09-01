Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|4.43
|15.74
|38.12
|35.43
|8.70
|48.36
|-7.54
|-2.27
|-1.79
|-7.14
|1.59
|-3.86
|15.90
|47.45
|-2.23
|-1.28
|-4.44
|10.45
|9.20
|53.05
|5.41
|-0.87
|-2.73
|-0.66
|4.92
|-2.88
|13.45
|18.62
|1.71
|2.17
|2.43
|14.89
|8.20
|52.56
|57.84
|-1.75
|-3.41
|20.30
|30.72
|15.47
|40.63
|64.97
|4.25
|4.07
|18.96
|16.47
|15.76
|62.06
|60.60
|1.17
|-3.25
|24.94
|18.84
|1.29
|4.05
|-18.78
|-0.40
|11.60
|10.95
|27.59
|12.41
|18.25
|-15.24
|8.20
|19.52
|75.48
|91.72
|95.47
|155.80
|71.76
|0.99
|10.22
|11.49
|12.42
|-1.03
|-1.17
|-6.92
|2.27
|17.06
|39.41
|61.91
|56.87
|51.56
|-39.57
|-0.03
|4.26
|12.27
|34.00
|10.42
|68.76
|-63.21
|-0.28
|-3.63
|-14.44
|-8.50
|-67.34
|-49.83
|-49.83
|-7.62
|17.43
|43.07
|43.49
|3.63
|43.07
|-22.03
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|DSP Mid Cap Fund
|96,72,104
|3.07
|447.72
|HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund - Regular Plan
|68,69,485
|0.7
|317.99
|Mirae Asset Emerging Bluechip Fund
|60,38,620
|1
|279.53
|Kotak Emerging Equity Fund - Regular Plan
|57,80,127
|0.85
|267.56
|SBI Large & Midcap Fund
|47,00,000
|1.57
|217.56
|DSP Tax Saver Fund
|38,59,741
|1.51
|178.67
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Frontline Equity Fund
|38,32,227
|0.75
|177.39
|DSP Flexi Cap Fund
|37,06,096
|1.94
|171.56
|Franklin India Prima Fund
|36,51,225
|1.95
|169.02
|Mirae Asset Midcap Fund
|36,19,839
|1.48
|167.56
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|07 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|24 Mar, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Buy Back of Shares
|03 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & 2nd Interim Dividend
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
Emami Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/03/1983 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L63993WB1983PLC036030 and registration number is 036030. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of `ayurvedic’ or `unani’ pharmaceutical preparation. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2866.87 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 44.12 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Emami Ltd. is ₹23,31.94 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Emami Ltd. is 36.01 and PB ratio of Emami Ltd. is 10.0 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Emami Ltd. is ₹535.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Emami Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Emami Ltd. is ₹546.65 and 52-week low of Emami Ltd. is ₹340.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.