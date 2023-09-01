Follow Us

Emami Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

EMAMI LTD.

Sector : Personal Care | Largecap | NSE
₹535.60 Closed
2.1111.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Emami Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹532.55₹545.00
₹535.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹340.55₹546.65
₹535.60
Open Price
₹545.00
Prev. Close
₹524.55
Volume
14,66,515

Emami Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1542.95
  • R2550.2
  • R3555.4
  • Pivot
    537.75
  • S1530.5
  • S2525.3
  • S3518.05

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5473.78520.98
  • 10472.77518.45
  • 20486.27505.33
  • 50489.04469.52
  • 100464.46442.37
  • 200469.1433.1

Emami Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.4315.7438.1235.438.7048.36-7.54
-2.27-1.79-7.141.59-3.8615.9047.45
-2.23-1.28-4.4410.459.2053.055.41
-0.87-2.73-0.664.92-2.8813.4518.62
1.712.172.4314.898.2052.5657.84
-1.75-3.4120.3030.7215.4740.6364.97
4.254.0718.9616.4715.7662.0660.60
1.17-3.2524.9418.841.294.05-18.78
-0.4011.6010.9527.5912.4118.25-15.24
8.2019.5275.4891.7295.47155.8071.76
0.9910.2211.4912.42-1.03-1.17-6.92
2.2717.0639.4161.9156.8751.56-39.57
-0.034.2612.2734.0010.4268.76-63.21
-0.28-3.63-14.44-8.50-67.34-49.83-49.83
-7.6217.4343.0743.493.6343.07-22.03

Emami Ltd. Share Holdings

Emami Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
DSP Mid Cap Fund96,72,1043.07447.72
HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund - Regular Plan68,69,4850.7317.99
Mirae Asset Emerging Bluechip Fund60,38,6201279.53
Kotak Emerging Equity Fund - Regular Plan57,80,1270.85267.56
SBI Large & Midcap Fund47,00,0001.57217.56
DSP Tax Saver Fund38,59,7411.51178.67
Aditya Birla Sun Life Frontline Equity Fund38,32,2270.75177.39
DSP Flexi Cap Fund37,06,0961.94171.56
Franklin India Prima Fund36,51,2251.95169.02
Mirae Asset Midcap Fund36,19,8391.48167.56
View All Mutual Funds

Emami Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
07 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
24 Mar, 2023Board MeetingBuy Back of Shares
03 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & 2nd Interim Dividend
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend

About Emami Ltd.

Emami Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/03/1983 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L63993WB1983PLC036030 and registration number is 036030. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of `ayurvedic’ or `unani’ pharmaceutical preparation. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2866.87 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 44.12 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. R S Agarwal
    Chairman Emeritus
  • Mr. R S Goenka
    Non Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Harsha V Agarwal
    Vice Chairman & Mng.Director
  • Mr. Mohan Goenka
    Vice Chairman & Whole Time Dir
  • Mr. Prashant Goenka
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sushil K Goenka
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Priti A Sureka
    Independent Director
  • Mr. C K Dhanuka
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Mamta Binani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. K N Memani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Y P Trivedi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Aditya V Agarwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. P K Khaitan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. S B Ganguly
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Debabrata Sarkar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Amit Kiran Deb
    Independent Director

FAQs on Emami Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Emami Ltd.?

The market cap of Emami Ltd. is ₹23,31.94 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Emami Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Emami Ltd. is 36.01 and PB ratio of Emami Ltd. is 10.0 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Emami Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Emami Ltd. is ₹535.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Emami Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Emami Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Emami Ltd. is ₹546.65 and 52-week low of Emami Ltd. is ₹340.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

