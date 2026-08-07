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Emami Share Price

NSE
BSE

EMAMI

Emami Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Personal Care
Theme
FMCGRural
Index
BSE 1000BSE 150 MidCap IndexBSE 250 LargeMidCapBSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE FMCGBSE MidCapBSE Quality

Here's the live share price of Emami along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹411.80 Closed
0.66₹ 2.70
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Emami Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹404.50₹416.00
₹411.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹376.05₹634.65
₹411.80
Open Price
₹406.00
Prev. Close
₹409.10
Volume
49,581

Source: Dion Global

Emami Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Emami		3.43-1.07-9.35-18.77-29.26-3.74-6.18
Hindustan Unilever		-0.97-5.87-8.47-14.53-17.36-6.78-2.68
Godrej Consumer Products		-1.99-4.421.25-12.36-14.090.591.48
Dabur India		-2.49-9.28-12.56-20.17-20.59-10.08-6.72
Colgate-Palmolive (India)		-2.69-2.75-6.78-6.21-9.840.454.12
Godrej Industries		-0.967.626.3225.2017.5440.4417.40
Cupid		13.7518.6199.96211.76680.74350.70155.11
Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare		-0.86-5.40-13.92-28.73-35.56-18.11-7.60
Gillette India		1.01-2.05-3.00-12.00-27.7111.485.43
Honasa Consumer		5.872.4434.3361.9981.0212.187.14
Jyothy Labs		3.898.84-20.00-17.33-36.84-13.573.94
Bajaj Consumer Care		2.01-13.712.4240.47137.7232.5815.07
S H Kelkar & Company		1.9425.417.84-5.68-31.249.660.61
Ganesh Consumer Products		-9.34-17.66-23.51-17.87-45.04-18.09-11.28
Kaya		-2.4910.753.61-22.37-38.69-11.12-10.64
Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech		-5.48-6.11-50.04-55.55-75.42-34.5356.37
Recode Studios		0.5815.341.011.011.010.330.20
Radix Industries (India)		-3.34-13.46-19.45-25.88-22.6810.8926.97
H. R. Hygiene Products		-9.73-9.73-9.73-9.73-9.73-3.35-2.03
Amwill Health Care		-3.49-1.7118.9116.25-31.27-23.65-14.95

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Emami has declined 29.26% compared to peers like Hindustan Unilever (-17.36%), Godrej Consumer Products (-14.09%), Dabur India (-20.59%). From a 5 year perspective, Emami has underperformed peers relative to Hindustan Unilever (-2.68%) and Godrej Consumer Products (1.48%).

Emami Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Emami Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5404.54401.23
10407.62403.86
20410.83406.46
50404.67410.95
100417.64425.74
200465.68459.66

Source: Dion Global

Emami Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Emami remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 27.00%, FII holding fell to 7.87%, and public shareholding moved up to 10.28% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Emami Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
1,68,44,8010.87681.04
1,15,00,3070.85464.96
74,19,4850.3299.97
65,00,0000.64262.8
46,79,3741.6189.19
43,45,0451.06175.67
39,79,0530.55160.87
38,76,5971.09156.73
34,36,1460.78138.92
33,65,8920.34136.08

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Emami Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 12:47 AM IST ISTEmami - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Aug 04, 2026, 07:45 PM IST ISTEmami - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Aug 04, 2026, 07:40 PM IST ISTEmami - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Aug 04, 2026, 07:28 PM IST ISTEmami - Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026
Aug 04, 2026, 07:21 PM IST ISTEmami - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Dated 4Th August, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Emami

Emami Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/03/1983 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L63993WB1983PLC036030 and registration number is 036030. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of `ayurvedic' or `unani' pharmaceutical preparation. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3048.26 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 43.65 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. R S Agarwal
    Chairman Emeritus
  • Mr. R S Goenka
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Harsha V Agarwal
    Vice Chairman & Mng.Director
  • Mr. Mohan Goenka
    Vice Chairman & Whole Time Dir
  • Mr. Sushil K Goenka
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Priti A Sureka
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Prashant Goenka
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Aditya V Agarwal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Anjanmoy Chatterjee
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anjani Kumar Agrawal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Debabrata Sarkar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anand Rathi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. C K Dhanuka
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Mamta Binani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajiv Khaitan
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Avani V Davda
    Independent Director

FAQs on Emami Share Price

What is the share price of Emami?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Emami is ₹411.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Emami?

The Emami is operating in the Personal Care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Emami?

The market cap of Emami is ₹17,975.07 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Emami?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Emami are ₹416.00 and ₹404.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Emami?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Emami stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Emami is ₹634.65 and 52-week low of Emami is ₹376.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Emami performed historically in terms of returns?

The Emami has shown returns of 0.66% over the past day, -1.07% for the past month, -9.35% over 3 months, -29.26% over 1 year, -3.74% across 3 years, and -6.18% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Emami?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Emami are 24.02 and 6.15 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.43 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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