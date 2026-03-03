Facebook Pixel Code
Fusion Finance Share Price

NSE
BSE

FUSION FINANCE

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Finance
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Fusion Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹181.80 Closed
-3.17₹ -5.95
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Fusion Finance Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹172.35₹185.85
₹181.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹124.90₹211.80
₹181.80
Open Price
₹172.35
Prev. Close
₹187.75
Volume
40,539

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Fusion Finance has declined 10.39% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 20.47%.

Fusion Finance’s current P/E of -9.03x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Fusion Finance Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Fusion Finance		-2.60-0.366.944.6628.86-22.33-10.39
CreditAccess Grameen		-5.33-8.29-9.13-12.4335.137.7210.96
Muthoot Microfin		-8.52-8.75-11.31-3.3623.74-15.14-9.38
Spandana Sphoorty Financial		-1.78-1.37-4.29-8.112.23-23.65-15.85
Satin Creditcare Network		-2.00-3.151.814.476.254.297.42

Over the last one year, Fusion Finance has gained 28.86% compared to peers like CreditAccess Grameen (35.13%), Muthoot Microfin (23.74%), Spandana Sphoorty Financial (2.23%). From a 5 year perspective, Fusion Finance has underperformed peers relative to CreditAccess Grameen (10.96%) and Muthoot Microfin (-9.38%).

Fusion Finance Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Fusion Finance Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5189.57191.23
10188.79189.73
20187.65186.99
50175.3180.44
100175.26177.23
200177.21182.59

Fusion Finance Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Fusion Finance saw a drop in promoter holding to 54.93%, while DII stake increased to 11.94%, FII holding rose to 4.89%, and public shareholding moved down to 28.03% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Fusion Finance Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
28,32,0891.1651.93
25,53,3760.4346.82
24,82,5550.5145.52
19,93,5300.6236.56
10,08,3520.5118.49
7,58,1670.0113.9
6,51,5061.0711.95
5,51,7280.7510.12
5,00,8620.039.18
2,67,3501.194.9

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Fusion Finance Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Mar 03, 2026, 1:48 AM ISTFusion Finance - Submission Of Application Reclassification From 'Promoter And Promoter Group' Category Shareholder To 'Publi
Feb 28, 2026, 1:01 AM ISTFusion Finance - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Feb 28, 2026, 12:59 AM ISTFusion Finance - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Dated February 27, 2026 - Pursuant To Regulation 30 Of SE
Feb 28, 2026, 12:52 AM ISTFusion Finance - Grant Of Stock Options - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 And Regulation 51 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Dis
Feb 27, 2026, 6:08 AM ISTFusion Finance - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release

About Fusion Finance

Fusion Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/09/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65100DL1994PLC061287 and registration number is 061287. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2319.76 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 100.65 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Devesh Sachdev
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Ratna Dharashree Vishwanathan
    Ind.& Non Exe.Director
  • Ms. Namrata Kaul
    Ind.& Non Exe.Director
  • Mr. Puneet Gupta
    Ind.& Non Exe.Director
  • Mr. Narendra Ostawal
    Nominee Director
  • Mr. Kenneth Dan Vander Weele
    Nominee Director

FAQs on Fusion Finance Share Price

What is the share price of Fusion Finance?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Fusion Finance is ₹181.80 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Fusion Finance?

The Fusion Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Fusion Finance?

The market cap of Fusion Finance is ₹2,391.64 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Fusion Finance?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Fusion Finance are ₹185.85 and ₹172.35.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Fusion Finance?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Fusion Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Fusion Finance is ₹211.80 and 52-week low of Fusion Finance is ₹124.90 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Fusion Finance performed historically in terms of returns?

The Fusion Finance has shown returns of -3.17% over the past day, -1.94% for the past month, 7.96% over 3 months, 20.47% over 1 year, -22.01% across 3 years, and -10.39% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Fusion Finance?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Fusion Finance are -9.03 and 1.24 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Fusion Finance News

