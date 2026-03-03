Here's the live share price of Fusion Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Fusion Finance has declined 10.39% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 20.47%.
Fusion Finance’s current P/E of -9.03x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Fusion Finance
|-2.60
|-0.36
|6.94
|4.66
|28.86
|-22.33
|-10.39
|CreditAccess Grameen
|-5.33
|-8.29
|-9.13
|-12.43
|35.13
|7.72
|10.96
|Muthoot Microfin
|-8.52
|-8.75
|-11.31
|-3.36
|23.74
|-15.14
|-9.38
|Spandana Sphoorty Financial
|-1.78
|-1.37
|-4.29
|-8.11
|2.23
|-23.65
|-15.85
|Satin Creditcare Network
|-2.00
|-3.15
|1.81
|4.47
|6.25
|4.29
|7.42
Over the last one year, Fusion Finance has gained 28.86% compared to peers like CreditAccess Grameen (35.13%), Muthoot Microfin (23.74%), Spandana Sphoorty Financial (2.23%). From a 5 year perspective, Fusion Finance has underperformed peers relative to CreditAccess Grameen (10.96%) and Muthoot Microfin (-9.38%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|189.57
|191.23
|10
|188.79
|189.73
|20
|187.65
|186.99
|50
|175.3
|180.44
|100
|175.26
|177.23
|200
|177.21
|182.59
In the latest quarter, Fusion Finance saw a drop in promoter holding to 54.93%, while DII stake increased to 11.94%, FII holding rose to 4.89%, and public shareholding moved down to 28.03% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|28,32,089
|1.16
|51.93
|25,53,376
|0.43
|46.82
|24,82,555
|0.51
|45.52
|19,93,530
|0.62
|36.56
|10,08,352
|0.51
|18.49
|7,58,167
|0.01
|13.9
|6,51,506
|1.07
|11.95
|5,51,728
|0.75
|10.12
|5,00,862
|0.03
|9.18
|2,67,350
|1.19
|4.9
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Mar 03, 2026, 1:48 AM IST
|Fusion Finance - Submission Of Application Reclassification From 'Promoter And Promoter Group' Category Shareholder To 'Publi
|Feb 28, 2026, 1:01 AM IST
|Fusion Finance - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Feb 28, 2026, 12:59 AM IST
|Fusion Finance - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Dated February 27, 2026 - Pursuant To Regulation 30 Of SE
|Feb 28, 2026, 12:52 AM IST
|Fusion Finance - Grant Of Stock Options - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 And Regulation 51 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Dis
|Feb 27, 2026, 6:08 AM IST
|Fusion Finance - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Fusion Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/09/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65100DL1994PLC061287 and registration number is 061287. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2319.76 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 100.65 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Fusion Finance is ₹181.80 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Fusion Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Fusion Finance is ₹2,391.64 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Fusion Finance are ₹185.85 and ₹172.35.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Fusion Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Fusion Finance is ₹211.80 and 52-week low of Fusion Finance is ₹124.90 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Fusion Finance has shown returns of -3.17% over the past day, -1.94% for the past month, 7.96% over 3 months, 20.47% over 1 year, -22.01% across 3 years, and -10.39% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Fusion Finance are -9.03 and 1.24 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.